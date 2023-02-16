No. 10 Tennessee takes down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Rocky Top was too much for top-ranked Alabama.

Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and No. 10 Tennessee extended the jinx for No. 1 teams, jolting the Crimson Tide 68-59 on Wednesday night.

On Monday, Alabama climbed to the top spot in The Associated Press poll for the first time since the 2002-03 season. But playing for the first time since the new rankings came out, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.

Alabama’s loss was the eighth by an AP No. 1 team this season. That ties the most in a regular season with 1993-94 in a stat dating to 1948-49.

“We turned the ball over too much tonight,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. “(Tennessee) got 26 points off the turnovers. Their physicality. … They got into our guards and we couldn’t handle it.”

Tennessee bounced back from a pair of last-second defeats.

“After those tough losses, we stayed with it,” coach Rick Barnes said. “We didn’t splinter.”

Vols big man Jonas Aidoo added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Volunteers (20-6, 9-5).

“It takes confidence,” he said. “We go through the ups and downs. We just do what we do and play hard and we’ll be fine.”

Unlike football, when Tennessee fans stormed their home field after beating No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in October, this sellout crowd stayed in the seats when it was over. “Rocky Top” loudly blared as the Volunteers ended a two-game skid.

Alabama became the last Power 5 men’s team to lose a conference game this season. The Tide’s only lead in this game came at 12-11.

Brandon Miller led Alabama with 15 points along with 10 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 14 points and Nimari Burnett had 11.

“We shot 6 of 20 at the rim,” Oats said. “(Tennessee) was able to finish stuff at the rim.”

Uros Plavsic, who scored 10 points, connected on a three-point play to give Tennessee a 56-47 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.

Vescovi tossed a lob that Olivier Nkamhoua caught in mid-air and followed with a slam to put Tennessee ahead 19-15 with 7:42 to play in the first half. It was tied at 29 at the break.

“We were down on ourselves a little bit,” Zeigler said. “We were down 17 (in the second half Saturday against Missouri) and we came back. We have to bring that (second-half effort) every night.”

Alabama: Alabama is 14-13 against Top 25 teams during Oats’ five years.

Tennessee: A pair of buzzer-beating losses only cost the Vols four places in this week’s poll. . Tennessee has won six of its last seven games against Top 10 teams. . Earlier this season, the Vols lost at No. 9 Arizona.

Alabama: Big man Charles Bediako has been hobbled with a “minor knee injury” he sustained in Saturday’s win over Auburn. He was able to play in the game. . Heading into the game, Miller was the only Division I player to score 470 points, grab 200 rebounds and make 75 3-pointers. Zeigler was matched up against Miller’s team in an AAU game a couple years ago when he caught Barnes’ eye.

Tennessee: Two starters – Josiah-Jordan James (ankle) and Julian Phillips (hip flexor) – have been struggling with injuries and missed the game. . Six of Tennessee’s seven final games are against teams in the upper half of the SEC. … How special was Wednesday night’s game? More than 20,000 Vols fans made an orange and white checkerboard out of Thompson-Boling Arena, something that’s only done once a season. … Sophomore Jahmai Mashack made his first career start.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will be at home against Georgia on Saturday. The two teams have not met this season.

Tennessee: The Vols will travel to Kentucky on Saturday, focused on avenging a 63-56 loss a month ago.

No. 11 Marquette rallies late to edge No. 16 Xavier 69-68

MILWAUKEE – Marquette moved a step closer to earning its first conference title in a decade by turning a weakness into a strength.

Rebounding.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper converted a putback with 1.6 seconds left and No. 11 Marquette edged No. 16 Xavier 69-68 on Wednesday night to extend its slim Big East lead.

After Kam Jones missed his driving layup attempt, Prosper used his right hand to tip in the offensive rebound and put the Golden Eagles back in front.

“I knew if he missed it, that was my rebound,” Prosper said. “I just went as hard as I could. It bounced right. I just went up there and just put it back in. That’s just an effort play.”

Marquette (21-6, 13-3), picked to finish ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Xavier (19-7, 11-4), No. 24 Providence and No. 18 Creighton.

The Golden Eagles haven’t claimed a conference championship since earning a share of the Big East crown in 2013, also the last year they won an NCAA Tournament game.

Marquette surged into conference title contention despite entering Wednesday with a minus-3.4 rebound margin that ranked 311th out of all Division I teams. In an 80-76 loss at Xavier on Jan. 15, Marquette was outrebounded 45-32.

The Golden Eagles turned that around Wednesday.

“We knew that as long as we were the team that was going to put the most effort out there and just go after it, we were going to get the majority of them,” Prosper said. “It’s about being quicker to the ball. Coach (Shaka Smart) preaches that all the time: Be quicker to the ball.”

Marquette outrebounded Xavier 36-32 and outscored the Musketeers 15-7 in second-chance points. The Golden Eagles had 15 offensive rebounds, including 11 in the second half.

No rebound was bigger than Prosper’s putback in the final seconds. His basket produced the 15th and final lead change of the second half after Jack Nunge’s layup put Xavier ahead 68-67 with 8.3 seconds remaining.

“I thought that last play was the storyline of the entire second half,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said. “We could not get a defensive rebound.”

Xavier’s Jerome Hunter threw a long inbounds pass to Nunge, whose deep 3-point try caromed off the backboard as the buzzer sounded.

Marquette got 17 points and a career-high six steals from Stevie Mitchell. Tyler Kolek scored 15 and Oso Ighodaro added 14. Prosper had seven points, all in the last five minutes.

Souley Boum fought through a sprained ankle to score 24 points for the Musketeers.

Xavier shot 70% in the second half but couldn’t hang onto its 28-24 halftime lead because of its inability to take care of the ball and prevent Marquette’s second-chance opportunities. In the second half, Xavier committed 11 turnovers and attempted 16 fewer shots than Marquette.

The Musketeers led 66-63 and had the ball in the final minute before Boum lost it and Mitchell got a steal, leading to Prosper’s layup with 29.1 seconds remaining. Xavier committed a backcourt turnover on its ensuing possession, as Boum’s pass went off Colby Jones’ body before going out of bounds.

“We just had some inexplicable things happen at the end to us, just turnovers that, as much as I’d like to give our opponent credit for forcing the turnover, I think they were about as surprised as we were,” Miller said. “We just kind of gave it to them a couple of times at the end.”

Ighodaro got fouled and hit two free throws with 22.4 seconds left to put Marquette ahead. Nunge’s layup off a nice pass from Colby Jones put Xavier back in front before Prosper’s clutch tip-in.

Xavier: The Musketeers have lost two straight games by a combined three points. They showed plenty of fortitude by coming as close as they did at far less than full strength. Xavier was playing a fourth straight game without leading rebounder Zach Freemantle due to an injured left foot. Boum was dealing with his injured ankle. The Musketeers also were missing reserve guards Desmond Claude and Kam Craft, who could be out a few weeks with a knee injury.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles won despite shooting 5 of 22 from 3-point range and getting just five points from Kam Jones, who was averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game.

Marquette has a great shot to move back into the top 10 next week.

Xavier: Will host DePaul on Saturday.

Marquette: Plays at No. 18 Creighton next Tuesday.

Texas prosecutor drops domestic violence case against Beard

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas prosecutor on Wednesday moved to dismiss a felony domestic violence case against former Texas basketball coach Chris Beard, in part because of the alleged victim’s wishes not to prosecute.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said that “after a careful and thorough review of the evidence” and considering the wishes of Randi Trew, Beard’s fiancee, his office determined the charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Beard was arrested Dec. 12 after Trew called 911 and told officers that Beard strangled, bit and hit her during a confrontation in his home. She later said Beard didn’t choke her, and that he defended himself from her. She added that she never intended him to be arrested and prosecuted.

“Everyone knows that Coach Beard has maintained his absolute innocence since the moment he was arrested,” said Perry Minton, Beard’s attorney. “Additionally, this district attorney has a well-earned reputation for being very tough regarding domestic violence cases. The fact that Mr. Garza’s review resulted in this determination so quickly says a lot. We are very pleased.”

The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual abuse or domestic violence, but Trew issued a public statement on Dec. 23 about Beard’s arrest and their fight that night, disputing several elements of the initial police account.

The third-degree felony charge carried a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison if prosecutors had pressed the case to conviction.

“Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims,” Garza said. “In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe.”

Garza also defended his office’s record of pursuing domestic violence cases, noting his office has secured more than 1,000 convictions in family violence cases since 2021, with more than 200 people going to prison.

According to the police affidavit in support of Beard’s arrest, Trew initially told officers he strangled her from behind to the point where she couldn’t breathe for several seconds. The affidavit listed several visible signs of an altercation, including bite marks on her arm and abrasions on her face and leg.

According to the affidavit, Trew initally told police “he choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts.” Her later statement did not address why she called 911 or several of the physical injuries described in the police report.

Texas suspended Beard without pay the day he was arrested. He was fired on Jan. 5 when Texas officials told Beard’s attorney he was “unfit” to lead the program.

Texas has been led by interim coach Rodney Terry since Dec. 12. The Longhorns are ranked No. 6 and share first place in the Big 12.

A University of Texas spokesman declined comment Wednesday.

Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract that included a provision saying he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony or committed other behavior unbecoming of his position or that reflected poorly on the university.

The university’s vice president of legal affairs, Jim Davis, wrote in a letter to Beard’s attorney on the day the coach was fired that Beard engaged in “unacceptable behavior that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university.”

Whether prosecutors continue with the case does not determine whether Beard engaged in conduct unbecoming of the school, Davis wrote.

New Mexico State fires coach in wake of hazing allegations

New Mexico State fired head coach Greg Heiar in the wake of hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the firing of the first-year coach and said “hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

The chancellor said decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after further investigation.

Arvizu shut down the program for the season on Sunday, after reviewing a campus police report in which an Aggies player said three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him. The report, which redacted the names of the players, included allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

The 47-year-old Heiar spent time earlier in his career as an assistant for former Aggies coach Chris Jans, who left after last season to coach Mississippi State. Last season, Heiar was at Northwest Florida State, where he helped the Raiders win the junior college national title.

He brought two highly ranked players with him from the juco ranks, Issa Muhammad and Deshawndre Washington (another player, Marchelus Avery, had moved over from Northwest Florida the season before), but the Aggies were riddled with problems almost from the start of their season.

It started unraveling when some basketball players were involved in a fight with New Mexico students at an Aggies football game in October.

A month later, the night before New Mexico State basketball was scheduled to play at New Mexico in Albuquerque, forward Mike Peake went to the apartment complex of one of the students involved in the fight. Security cameras at the apartment complex shows the student pulling a gun, then Peake brandishing own gun and shooting the student, inflicting fatal wounds. Peake was taken to the hospital with leg wounds.

Peake has been suspended from the team but not charged with a crime while authorities in Albuquerque investigate. New Mexico State has hired an independent investigator to look into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The hazing allegations came less than three months after the shooting in Albuquerque. The police report says the hazing victim described teammates removing “his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to slap his (buttocks). He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”

The Aggies were 9-15 when the season was first put on hold before a scheduled game last Saturday at California Baptist.

The Western Athletic Conference is counting New Mexico State’s final six games as forfeits. The team is supposed to move into the bigger, more high-profile Conference USA next season – a move that seemed like a good fit for a program that has a long tradition of strong basketball teams. New Mexico State has made 26 trips to the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 five times.

But there have also been problems checkered throughout the history of a program that has long depended on juco transfers and players looking for second chances. An academic scandal in the 1990s brought about the quick end to the otherwise successful tenure of coach Neil McCarthy. It led to relative stability during the second of two long tenures in Las Cruces by coaching stalwart Lou Henson.

Most of Henson’s successors, including Marvin Menzies, Reggie Theus and Jans, enjoyed success before leaving for bigger opportunities.

There has been similar turnover in the administration. Just over the past 14 months, the university provost and president have resigned or been removed from their positions. And Arivzu, the chancellor, is on his way out in June after the regents declined to renew his contract. He said the school will investigate the hazing allegations.

“We will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable,” he said. “We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again.”

Alabama’s Charles Bediako ‘day to day’ with knee injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama center Charles Bediako’s status is uncertain for a top-10 matchup with Tennessee because of a minor knee injury.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Bediako is “day to day” for a visit to the 10th-ranked Volunteers because of the injury that happened against Auburn.

“He played through it. … He’s gotten better every day since the Auburn game, so we’ll see where he’s at on game day,” Oats said.

Bediako has started all 25 games for the Tide, which rose this week to its first No. 1 ranking since the 2002-03 season.

He is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while leading the team with 41 blocked shots.

WAC deems New Mexico State’s remaining games as forfeits

Associated PressFeb 14, 2023, 10:27 AM EST
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Western Athletic Conference has deemed New Mexico State’s remaining men’s basketball games as forfeits after the program canceled its season amid hazing allegations.

The conference said in a statement Monday night the forfeits will be used for conference standings and seedings because the NCAA doesn’t recognize forfeited games in a team’s overall record.

“While there is no perfect solution to this unfortunate situation, I believe we landed in the right place,” WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton said in the statement. “I applaud our Athletic Directors for working collaboratively with our staff to reach this decision.”

New Mexico State canceled the rest of its season on Sunday after the release of a police report that detailed three players ganging up on a teammate and attacking him in a case that includes allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

On Tuesday, university regents will hold a closed meeting to discuss “limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” It did not name the employees who were to be discussed. The scheduling of the meeting came Saturday, the day after chancellor Dan Arvizu placed coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave at the same time he suspended the season.

The allegations come less than three months after the suspension of forward Mike Peake, who is being investigated in the case of the fatal shooting of a student from rival school, University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque on Nov. 19.

Peake has not been charged in that case, which included state police stopping the team bus on Interstate-25 as it headed back to Las Cruces shortly after the shooting. Missing from the bus were Peake and three of his teammates, who had taken him to the hospital with an injured leg.