New Mexico State fires coach in wake of hazing allegations

New Mexico State fired basketball coach Greg Heiar on Tuesday in the wake of hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the firing of the first-year coach and said “hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

The chancellor said decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after further investigation.

Arvizu shut down the program for the season on Sunday, after reviewing a campus police report in which an Aggies player said three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him. The report, which redacted the names of the players, included allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

The 47-year-old Heiar spent time earlier in his career as an assistant for former Aggies coach Chris Jans, who left after last season to coach Mississippi State. Last season, Heiar was at Northwest Florida State, where he helped the Raiders win the junior college national title.

He brought two highly ranked players with him from the juco ranks, Issa Muhammad and Marchelus Avery, but the Aggies were riddled with problems almost from the start of their season.

It started unraveling when some basketball players were involved in a fight with New Mexico students at an Aggies football game in October.

A month later, the night before New Mexico State basketball was scheduled to play at New Mexico in Albuquerque, forward Mike Peake went to the apartment complex of one of the students involved in the fight. Security cameras at the apartment complex shows the student pulling a gun, then Peake brandishing own gun and shooting the student, inflicting fatal wounds. Peake was taken to the hospital with leg wounds.

Peake has been suspended from the team but not charged with a crime while authorities in Albuquerque investigate. New Mexico State has hired an independent investigator to look into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The hazing allegations came less than three months after the shooting in Albuquerque. The police report says the hazing victim described teammates removing “his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to slap his (buttocks). He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”

The Aggies were 9-15 when the season was first put on hold before a scheduled game last Saturday at California Baptist.

The Western Athletic Conference is counting New Mexico State’s final six games as forfeits. The team is supposed to move into the bigger, more high-profile Conference USA next season – a move that seemed like a good fit for a program that has a long tradition of strong basketball teams. New Mexico State has made 26 trips to the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 five times.

But there have also been problems checkered throughout the history of a program that has long depended on juco transfers and players looking for second chances. An academic scandal in the 1990s brought about the quick end to the otherwise successful tenure of coach Neil McCarthy. It led to relative stability during the second of two long tenures in Las Cruces by coaching stalwart Lou Henson.

Most of Henson’s successors, including Marvin Menzies, Reggie Theus and Jans, enjoyed success before leaving for bigger opportunities.

There has been similar turnover in the administration. Just over the past 14 months, the university provost and president have resigned or been removed from their positions. And Arivzu, the chancellor, is on his way out in June after the regents declined to renew his contract. He said the school will investigate the hazing allegations.

“We will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable,” he said. “We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again.”

Alabama’s Charles Bediako ‘day to day’ with knee injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama center Charles Bediako’s status is uncertain for a top-10 matchup with Tennessee because of a minor knee injury.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Bediako is “day to day” for a visit to the 10th-ranked Volunteers because of the injury that happened against Auburn.

“He played through it. … He’s gotten better every day since the Auburn game, so we’ll see where he’s at on game day,” Oats said.

Bediako has started all 25 games for the Tide, which rose this week to its first No. 1 ranking since the 2002-03 season.

He is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while leading the team with 41 blocked shots.

WAC deems New Mexico State’s remaining games as forfeits

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Western Athletic Conference has deemed New Mexico State’s remaining men’s basketball games as forfeits after the program canceled its season amid hazing allegations.

The conference said in a statement Monday night the forfeits will be used for conference standings and seedings because the NCAA doesn’t recognize forfeited games in a team’s overall record.

“While there is no perfect solution to this unfortunate situation, I believe we landed in the right place,” WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton said in the statement. “I applaud our Athletic Directors for working collaboratively with our staff to reach this decision.”

New Mexico State canceled the rest of its season on Sunday after the release of a police report that detailed three players ganging up on a teammate and attacking him in a case that includes allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

On Tuesday, university regents will hold a closed meeting to discuss “limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” It did not name the employees who were to be discussed. The scheduling of the meeting came Saturday, the day after chancellor Dan Arvizu placed coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave at the same time he suspended the season.

The allegations come less than three months after the suspension of forward Mike Peake, who is being investigated in the case of the fatal shooting of a student from rival school, University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque on Nov. 19.

Peake has not been charged in that case, which included state police stopping the team bus on Interstate-25 as it headed back to Las Cruces shortly after the shooting. Missing from the bus were Peake and three of his teammates, who had taken him to the hospital with an injured leg.

Harmon, Obanor lead Texas Tech to 74-67 win over No. 6 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – De’vion Harmon scored 25 points and Kevin Obanor added 19 as Texas Tech defeated its second ranked opponent in three days, upending No. 6 Texas 74-67 on Monday night.

Fardaws Aimaq had a season-high 12 points for the Red Raiders, who led by 13 in the second half before fending off the Longhorns down the stretch.

Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) also topped No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday.

“Obviously, I’m extremely excited for these guys,” Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said. “It was a great team effort. That is a good basketball team that we beat. Texas plays hard. We matched their intensity and played, I thought, 40 minutes of great basketball.”

Texas (20-6, 9-4) tied the game at 64 on a 3-pointer by Dylan Disu, but Tech responded by scoring the next six points as Obanor had two dunks and Aimaq converted a tip-in. Harmon added a driving basket with 35.1 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders held on.

“Give them credit,” Texas interim coach Rodney Terry said. “They made shots. Our guys had great effort. We just didn’t do enough to put ourselves in position to win. In our league, anybody can beat anybody.”

Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 23 points, and Disu scored 11.

“We’re a team that has been through a lot of adversity this season,” Obanor said. “It’s like being in a boxing match, and you get beat up, but it speaks to your character when you get back up, have a sense of urgency and refuse to give up.”

Texas Tech scored on seven consecutive possessions spanning halftime, taking a 51-38 lead. Texas used a 12-4 spurt to get within 59-54, and a 3 by Tyrese Hunter trimmed it to 64-61 before Disu’s tying shot.

Harmon had 21 points in the first half and scored his team’s final seven as the Red Raiders took a 44-35 lead at the break. Both teams connected on more than 45% of their shots. Tech went 7 of 12 from 3-point range, and Texas countered by shooting 6 for 11 from beyond the arc.

After the Longhorns pulled to 37-35 on Carr’s 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the half, Harmon answered with a short jumper in the lane, two free throws and a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

Texas’ shooting cooled in the second half as the Longhorns connected on 10 of 30 shots overall and went 5 of 16 from 3-point range. Texas Tech tightened its defense after halftime, forcing the Longhorns to work on every possession.

“They play well here,” Terry said. “Texas Tech has good personnel and a coach who does a great job getting them in position.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech has won 10 of the past 12 meetings and holds a 37-29 edge in Lubbock. … The Red Raiders have beaten three ranked Big 12 opponents at home this season, including Iowa State in overtime.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas Tech visits West Virginia on Saturday.

No. 22 Iowa State women snap three-game skid, beat No. 17 Texas

AMES, Iowa – Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and eight assists and No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Texas 66-61 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Joens completed a three-point play with 2:37 left to give Iowa State a 61-55 lead, but she missed two free throws at 1:45 and Texas took advantage when Rori Harmon sank a baseline jumper to make it 61-57. Iowa State had two chances at the other end following an offensive rebound and Denae Fritz made a 3-pointer from the corner for a seven-point lead. Joens added two free throws with 14.2 seconds left to seal it.

Lexi Donarski had 11 points and Fritz scored 10 for Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12). Donarski and Joens had three 3-pointers apiece as the Cyclones went 8 of 15.

Joens and Donarski each made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter to help Iowa State extend its lead to 52-40. Donarski added an open 3-pointer in the opening 70 seconds of the fourth quarter for a 15-point lead.

Texas’ first 3-pointer of the game, in 12 attempts, came with 4:18 left in the fourth. Shay Holle added another 3-pointer on the Longhorns next possession to get within 57-53 after a 13-2 run.

Harmon scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 10 points for Texas (20-7, 11-3), which had a seven-game winning streak end. The Longhorns were 5 of 12 from the free-throw line compared to 12 of 20 for Iowa State.

Holmes powers No. 2 Indiana’s rout of No. 13 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night.

The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74% in the first half and never looked back, pulling away from Ohio State after the score knotted at 6.

Scalia scored 24 points, and Grace Berger added 16-points and 10 rebounds.

Cotie McMahon’s 22 points led the Buckeyes (21-5, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field and 20% from 3-point distance.

Holmes scored 18 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting, and Scalia went 5 of 6 from long distance and had 17 points in the first two quarters. Indiana led by as many as 27 points in the first half and 54-29 at halftime.

Indiana’s 54 points in the first half were its highest of the season.

The Buckeyes rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Indiana 24-14. McMahon and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points apiece in the period, and Eboni Walker made a long jumper to make it 60-50 with 2:11 left.

Scalia and Grace Berger stopped the comeback, each making a 3-pointer and preventing Ohio State from getting within single digits in helping the Hoosiers close on an 8-3 run.

Indiana held Ohio State to six points in the fourth quarter and finished with 60% shooting.

Ohio State was without starters Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova due to injuries.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers beat a ranked team for the eighth time this season, extending their program record, and currently have their longest winning streak under coach Teri Moren.

Ohio State: Injuries have plagued Ohio State during its recent slump. The Buckeyes were missing two starters in Mikulasikova and Sheldon against the Hoosiers. The Buckeyes have lost five of their last seven after beginning the season 19-0.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Michigan on Thursday.

Ohio State: At Penn State on Thursday