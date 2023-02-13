Buie, Audige help Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58

Associated PressFeb 13, 2023, 12:14 AM EST
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

EVANSTON, Ill. – As Northwestern struggled through the past couple seasons, Boo Buie and Chase Audige learned some tough lessons – on poise, and finishing strong, and competing.

That’s how they got to Sunday, and one historic victory for the Wildcats.

Buie scored 26 points and Audige had 15, leading Northwestern to a 64-58 win over Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue.

“We put in so much work together and we’ve been through so many ups and downs,” Buie said. “It’s finally starting to show what the real us is.”

Led by its experienced backcourt and supported by a rowdy student section behind each basket, Northwestern (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wildcats got their first win in 19 games against the No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Northwestern’s 18 wins are the most for the school since it went 24-12 during the 2016-17 season, losing to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA tourney. It went 32-55 in the previous three years before finding its stride against this season.

“We had a bunch of guys that stayed the course and stayed loyal to the program and fought,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said, “and we had a great offseason.

“When you have a day like this, you know it can be emotional because you know there’s a lot of hard work by a lot of people to make this happen.”

Purdue (23-3, 12-3) had won 11 in a row against Northwestern, but the Boilermakers stumbled down the stretch. They shot just 28.6% (6 for 21) and committed 13 of their 16 turnovers in the second half.

Edey had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, but the 7-foot-4 center turned it over six times. Freshman Braden Smith had 10 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

“Just got to show more poise and toughness than we did,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

Edey’s hook shot lifted Purdue to a 55-47 lead with 3:52 to go. But Northwestern closed the game with a 17-3 run.

The decisive stretch began with a huge offensive rebound by Buie, setting up Audige’s 3-pointer. Audige then had a fast-break dunk, and he just kept going from there.

Audige scored 10 points in Northwestern’s dazzling finish. He gave the Wildcats the lead for good when he made a 3-pointer after an Edey turnover.

“When my team needed me, I just tried my best to be there,” Audige said. “A shot went through, and then the rim started looking a little bigger.”

Brooks Barnhizer had a fast-break layup and Buie made two foul shots in the final minute to help Northwestern hold on. When it was over, the jubilant student sections stormed the court to celebrate with the team.

“Hopefully that’ll give our guys confidence to know that you can compete with a team that’s as good as anybody in the country,” Collins said.

Painter said Buie’s offensive rebound was a big moment at the end.

“We’ve got to secure that right there,” Painter said.

Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis each made a 3-pointer to help Purdue open a 26-16 lead with 9:19 left in the first half. But Buie converted a driving layup in the final seconds, trimming the Boilermakers’ lead to 37-30 at the break.

WATCHING THE REFS

Purdue attempted 12 foul shots in the first half and 12 in the second half, making 19 for the game. Northwestern attempted four free throws in the first half and 16 in the second, making a total of 14.

Asked if he felt the game was officiated differently in the second half, Painter responded: “Yes. A lot differently, but that’s basketball and that’s being on the road and it’s our job to adjust.”

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Led by Gillis, the Boilermakers went 5 for 9 on 3-pointers in the early going. They missed their last 13 attempts from long range. They shot 36.2% from the field overall after shooting at least 50% in their previous five games.

Northwestern: Audige stepped up after a slow start, giving the Wildcats a big boost. Northwestern also was competitive on the glass, losing 35-30 in the rebounding battle.

UP NEXT

Purdue visits Maryland on Thursday night. The Boilermakers beat the Terrapins 58-55 on Jan. 22 at Mackey Arena.

Northwestern hosts No. 18 Indiana on Wednesday night. The Wildcats topped the Hoosiers 84-83 on Jan. 8.

New Mexico St. cancels season after sex, harassment allegations

Associated PressFeb 13, 2023, 12:23 AM EST
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – New Mexico State called off the rest of its men’s basketball season Sunday after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and counts of criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said “this action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team.”

The campus police report, obtained by The Associated Press, redacted the names of the players involved. The report, filed Friday, detailed the victim telling investigators that last Monday, three members of the team held the victim down “removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his (buttocks).’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”

The victim told police he had no choice but to let this happen “because it’s a 3-on-1 type of situation.”

The victim said other incidents had been occurring since last July or August, and that inappropriate physical and sexual touching by his teammates had been occurring in the locker room and on road trips.

“We must uphold the safety of our students and the integrity of our university,” Arvizu said. “It’s time for this program to reset.“

He said he had spoken with the commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference, which said it was reviewing how to treat the six New Mexico State games that will be wiped off the schedule in regards to seeding for next month’s conference tournament. The report said the victim went to campus police to report a possible assault, but did not want to press criminal charges for the time being.

On the same day the report was filed, the school announced it was suspending its season indefinitely and putting coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave. University regents are meeting Tuesday to discuss ‘limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” It did not name the employees who were to be discussed.

On Saturday, Arvizu acknowledged the suspension was occurring because of hazing allegations on the team.

At about the time Arvizu revealed the hazing allegations, two players on the team quit. One of them, redshirt freshman Shahar Lazar, said he was leaving because “I don’t think the program that I originally committed to aligns with my beliefs and core values.”

These allegations come less than three months after the suspension of forward Mike Peake, who is being investigated in the case of the fatal shooting of a student from rival school, University of New Mexico on Nov. 19.

Peake has not been charged in that case, which included state police stopping the team bus on Interstate-25 as it headed back to Las Cruces shortly after the shooting, and missing Peake and three of his teammates, who had taken him to the hospital with an injured leg.

No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 4:50 PM EST
south carolina gamecocks
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
0 Comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 on Sunday in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams.

Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st straight game.

The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth. The Gamecocks (25-0. 12-0 Southeastern Conference) ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).

Boston and Reese entered this with a combined 39 double doubles this season. Instead, it was the 6-foot-7 backup Cardoso who collected double figure points and rebounds.

Reese, the 6-foot-3 dominator, couldn’t get going against the Gamecocks’ withering inside presence, going 5-of-15 shooting for 16 points and four rebounds for her first game this season without double figure boards.

Boston, South Carolina’s career record holder with 76 games in double figure points and rebounds, also came up short with of that standard. Not that it matter twice blocked Reese’s shots in the third quarter as South Carolina took control for good.

Reese held her hands up, wondering where the foul was as she sat on the court.

LSU cut a 10-point halftime deficit to 45-40 on Reese’s inside bucket midway through the third quarter. But South Carolina closed the period on a 19-8 burst finished by Brea Beal’s second 3-pointer.

Her teammates rushed her after time ran out, celebrating like they had won a title. The Gamecocks sure proved who runs things this year in the women’s game.

The sold-out crowd was loud and raucous from the jump and went crazy when Staley, a Philadelphia native, came out in a classic Eagles’ Randall Cunningham jersey for her team’s Super Bowl Sunday warm up with LSU.

The Gamecocks then gave them even more to yell about as they took off on an 18-2 start the first six minutes that threatened to run the Tigers out of the building. Cooke scored six points in the surge while Brea Beal had a 3-pointer and a three-point play.

Alexis Morris led LSU with 23 points.

Boston and Cardoso each had three blocks for the Gamecocks.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers were off to a strong start, but not faced a team like the Gamecocks. Second-year coach Kim Mulkey will have to come up with a better plan since it’s likely these team will play for the SEC Tournament title in three weeks.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks just continue their march toward more titles. In what was considered a defining stretch – UConn last Sunday, LSU a week later – South Carolina once more relied on its defensive dominance to remain perfect.

UP NEXT

LSU returns home to face Mississippi on Thursday night.

South Carolina is home against Florida on Thursday night.

New Mexico State players interviewed about alleged hazing

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 12:42 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

The chancellor at New Mexico State says players were interviewed by school personnel about an alleged hazing incident that led to the program’s suspension.

In a letter to the school community, chancellor Dan Arvizu said he was “heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations.”

“Hazing is a despicable act,” he wrote. “It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause physical and emotional harm, or even death. Sadly, hazing can become part of an organization’s culture, if left unchecked.”

He said the team, which arrived back in Las Cruces after its game at California Baptist was canceled, would remain under suspension until further notice.

The letter came out a few hours after the school announced it would hold a closed meeting to “discuss limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” It did not name the employees who were to be discussed.

In announcing the virtually unheard-of midseason suspension of a Division I basketball program, the university put coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave pending an investigation into an alleged violation of university policy.

“NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in all forms, and it’s something we simply will not tolerate,” Arvizu wrote in the letter.

A few hours before the letter came out, two Aggies, Shahar Lazar and Kent Olewiler, announced on social media that they were leaving the team.

Neither player had played this season. This was shaping up as a redshirt year for Lazar, a freshman who came to Las Cruces from Israel. Olewiler also took a roundabout path to Las Cruces; he was a preferred walk-on who was not listed on the Aggies official roster

Lazar said he was leaving because, “I don’t think the program that I originally committed to aligns with my beliefs and core values.”

Olewiler said, simply, “my recruitment is 100% open.”

The hazing allegations come nearly three months after the Nov. 19 fatal shooting in Albuquerque of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old student from rival school, University of New Mexico. Aggies forward Mike Peake was suspended early in December while an outside investigator looked into his involvement in Travis’ killing. In the moments before the shooting, Peake suffered a leg injury and was later taken to the hospital by three of his teammates.

Peake has not been charged in the case, which is also under investigation by the district attorney in Albuquerque.

*Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story was published with an incorrect photo. NBC Sports regrets the error.*

2 New Mexico State players quit day after program suspended

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 12:37 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

Two New Mexico State players quit the team less than 24 hours after the program was put on indefinite suspension while the university looks into possible violations of school policy.

Shortly after the team returned from the Los Angeles area, where its game against California Baptist was canceled, Shahar Lazar and Kent Olewiler announced on social media that they were leaving the team.

Neither player had played this season. This was shaping up as a redshirt year for Lazar, a freshman who came to Las Cruces from Israel. Olewiler also took a roundabout path to Las Cruces; he was a preferred walk-on who was not listed on the Aggies official roster

Lazar said he was leaving because, “I don’t think the program that I originally committed to aligns with my beliefs and core values.”

Olewiler said, simply, “my recruitment is 100% open.”

The school announced that it would hold a closed meeting to “discuss limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” It did not name the employees who were to be discussed.

In announcing the indefinite suspension of the basketball program, the university put coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave pending an investigation into the possible violations of school policy.

The university said those violations were unrelated to the Nov. 19 fatal shooting in Albuquerque of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old student from rival school, University of New Mexico. Aggies forward Mike Peake was suspended early in December while an outside investigator looked into his involvement in the incident that ended with the shooting. In the moments before the shooting, Peake suffered a leg injury and was later taken to the hospital by three of his teammates.

Peake has not been charged in the case, which is also under investigation by the district attorney in Albuquerque.

The Associated Press requested a New Mexico State campus police report that alleged hazing within the men’s basketball program. A spokesman for the police department said the report was part of an ongoing investigation and the department was hoping to release it as soon as possible.

*Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story was published with an incorrect photo. NBC Sports regrets the error.*

UT Arlington fires Greg Young with 6 games left

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 12:31 PM EST
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ARLINGTON, Texas — UT Arlington fired second-year head coach Greg Young with six games left in the regular season.

Royce Johnson was named interim head coach for the Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC), who play their next game at Sam Houston State. They are in their first season playing in the Western Athletic Conference and made their only NCAA Tournament appearance 15 years ago.

Young’s departure from the program was announced a day after a 64-58 win at UT-Rio Grande Valley. He was 20-34 as head coach after being a UT Arlington assistant from 2009-21, working for former head coaches Scott Cross and Chris Ogden.

“Following a holistic evaluation of our program, the determination was made that now is the most advantageous time for us to make this move,” athletic director Jon Fagg said. “Change is rarely easy, and this decision was no different, but we need to inject a new, impactful, results-driven energy into the program. We are in a new, extremely competitive conference, and a fresh perspective will give us the best opportunity to elevate our program to the consistent championship level our supporters and student-athletes deserve.”

Johnson is in his fifth season on the Mavericks’ staff. He was associate head coach since the start of the 2021-22 season after three years as an assistant for Ogden.