No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 4:50 PM EST
south carolina gamecocks
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
0 Comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 on Sunday in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams.

Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st straight game.

The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth. The Gamecocks (25-0. 12-0 Southeastern Conference) ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).

Boston and Reese entered this with a combined 39 double doubles this season. Instead, it was the 6-foot-7 backup Cardoso who collected double figure points and rebounds.

Reese, the 6-foot-3 dominator, couldn’t get going against the Gamecocks’ withering inside presence, going 5-of-15 shooting for 16 points and four rebounds for her first game this season without double figure boards.

Boston, South Carolina’s career record holder with 76 games in double figure points and rebounds, also came up short with of that standard. Not that it matter twice blocked Reese’s shots in the third quarter as South Carolina took control for good.

Reese held her hands up, wondering where the foul was as she sat on the court.

LSU cut a 10-point halftime deficit to 45-40 on Reese’s inside bucket midway through the third quarter. But South Carolina closed the period on a 19-8 burst finished by Brea Beal’s second 3-pointer.

Her teammates rushed her after time ran out, celebrating like they had won a title. The Gamecocks sure proved who runs things this year in the women’s game.

The sold-out crowd was loud and raucous from the jump and went crazy when Staley, a Philadelphia native, came out in a classic Eagles’ Randall Cunningham jersey for her team’s Super Bowl Sunday warm up with LSU.

The Gamecocks then gave them even more to yell about as they took off on an 18-2 start the first six minutes that threatened to run the Tigers out of the building. Cooke scored six points in the surge while Brea Beal had a 3-pointer and a three-point play.

Alexis Morris led LSU with 23 points.

Boston and Cardoso each had three blocks for the Gamecocks.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers were off to a strong start, but not faced a team like the Gamecocks. Second-year coach Kim Mulkey will have to come up with a better plan since it’s likely these team will play for the SEC Tournament title in three weeks.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks just continue their march toward more titles. In what was considered a defining stretch – UConn last Sunday, LSU a week later – South Carolina once more relied on its defensive dominance to remain perfect.

UP NEXT

LSU returns home to face Mississippi on Thursday night.

South Carolina is home against Florida on Thursday night.

New Mexico State players interviewed about alleged hazing

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 12:42 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

The chancellor at New Mexico State says players were interviewed by school personnel about an alleged hazing incident that led to the program’s suspension.

In a letter to the school community, chancellor Dan Arvizu said he was “heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations.”

“Hazing is a despicable act,” he wrote. “It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause physical and emotional harm, or even death. Sadly, hazing can become part of an organization’s culture, if left unchecked.”

He said the team, which arrived back in Las Cruces after its game at California Baptist was canceled, would remain under suspension until further notice.

The letter came out a few hours after the school announced it would hold a closed meeting to “discuss limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” It did not name the employees who were to be discussed.

In announcing the virtually unheard-of midseason suspension of a Division I basketball program, the university put coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave pending an investigation into an alleged violation of university policy.

“NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in all forms, and it’s something we simply will not tolerate,” Arvizu wrote in the letter.

A few hours before the letter came out, two Aggies, Shahar Lazar and Kent Olewiler, announced on social media that they were leaving the team.

Neither player had played this season. This was shaping up as a redshirt year for Lazar, a freshman who came to Las Cruces from Israel. Olewiler also took a roundabout path to Las Cruces; he was a preferred walk-on who was not listed on the Aggies official roster

Lazar said he was leaving because, “I don’t think the program that I originally committed to aligns with my beliefs and core values.”

Olewiler said, simply, “my recruitment is 100% open.”

The hazing allegations come nearly three months after the Nov. 19 fatal shooting in Albuquerque of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old student from rival school, University of New Mexico. Aggies forward Mike Peake was suspended early in December while an outside investigator looked into his involvement in Travis’ killing. In the moments before the shooting, Peake suffered a leg injury and was later taken to the hospital by three of his teammates.

Peake has not been charged in the case, which is also under investigation by the district attorney in Albuquerque.

*Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story was published with an incorrect photo. NBC Sports regrets the error.*

2 New Mexico State players quit day after program suspended

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 12:37 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

Two New Mexico State players quit the team less than 24 hours after the program was put on indefinite suspension while the university looks into possible violations of school policy.

Shortly after the team returned from the Los Angeles area, where its game against California Baptist was canceled, Shahar Lazar and Kent Olewiler announced on social media that they were leaving the team.

Neither player had played this season. This was shaping up as a redshirt year for Lazar, a freshman who came to Las Cruces from Israel. Olewiler also took a roundabout path to Las Cruces; he was a preferred walk-on who was not listed on the Aggies official roster

Lazar said he was leaving because, “I don’t think the program that I originally committed to aligns with my beliefs and core values.”

Olewiler said, simply, “my recruitment is 100% open.”

The school announced that it would hold a closed meeting to “discuss limited personnel matters concerning individual employees.” It did not name the employees who were to be discussed.

In announcing the indefinite suspension of the basketball program, the university put coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave pending an investigation into the possible violations of school policy.

The university said those violations were unrelated to the Nov. 19 fatal shooting in Albuquerque of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old student from rival school, University of New Mexico. Aggies forward Mike Peake was suspended early in December while an outside investigator looked into his involvement in the incident that ended with the shooting. In the moments before the shooting, Peake suffered a leg injury and was later taken to the hospital by three of his teammates.

Peake has not been charged in the case, which is also under investigation by the district attorney in Albuquerque.

The Associated Press requested a New Mexico State campus police report that alleged hazing within the men’s basketball program. A spokesman for the police department said the report was part of an ongoing investigation and the department was hoping to release it as soon as possible.

*Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story was published with an incorrect photo. NBC Sports regrets the error.*

UT Arlington fires Greg Young with 6 games left

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 12:31 PM EST
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ARLINGTON, Texas — UT Arlington fired second-year head coach Greg Young with six games left in the regular season.

Royce Johnson was named interim head coach for the Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC), who play their next game at Sam Houston State. They are in their first season playing in the Western Athletic Conference and made their only NCAA Tournament appearance 15 years ago.

Young’s departure from the program was announced a day after a 64-58 win at UT-Rio Grande Valley. He was 20-34 as head coach after being a UT Arlington assistant from 2009-21, working for former head coaches Scott Cross and Chris Ogden.

“Following a holistic evaluation of our program, the determination was made that now is the most advantageous time for us to make this move,” athletic director Jon Fagg said. “Change is rarely easy, and this decision was no different, but we need to inject a new, impactful, results-driven energy into the program. We are in a new, extremely competitive conference, and a fresh perspective will give us the best opportunity to elevate our program to the consistent championship level our supporters and student-athletes deserve.”

Johnson is in his fifth season on the Mavericks’ staff. He was associate head coach since the start of the 2021-22 season after three years as an assistant for Ogden.

No. 18 UCLA women hand Oregon State 5th straight loss

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 12:06 AM EST
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES – Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 on Friday night for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss.

Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.

UCLA capitalized on back-to-back turnovers by Oregon State, leading to two fast-break layups by Jaquez, during a 12-0 run that gave the Bruins a 58-51 lead.

Emily Bessoir missed the second of two free throws with 33 seconds left, but Lina Sontag grabbed the offensive rebound before being fouled and making 1 of 2 for a 60-54 lead.

Kiki Rice and Sontag each had 11 points for UCLA (19-6, 8-5 Pac-12). The Bruins finished 3 of 27 from distance, with their first 3-pointer, in 15 attempts, coming with 2:39 left in the third quarter to pull within 43-39.

UCLA had buzzer beaters to end the second and third quarters.

Bendu Yeaney led Oregon State (11-13, 3-10) with 11 points. Talia von Oelhoffen, averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-9 shooting. Freshman Raegan Beers was helped off the floor with 1:50 left in the third quarter after a hard fall under the basket, and she finished with three points in 17 minutes.

Oregon State started the second half on a 12-2 run, opened and closed by 3-pointers from Noelle Mannen and Shalexxus Aaron, to take a 41-33 lead.

Sherrod helps No. 25 Colorado hold off Washington State 71-68

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 12:03 AM EST
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

BOULDER, Colo. – Jaylyn Sherrod matched her career high of 27 points and Tayanna Jones had a steal in the paint with two seconds left as No. 25 Colorado held off Washington State to complete a season sweep, 71-68.

Colorado had lost its last two games with the Cougars at the CU Events Center and Washington State came into the game on a program-record six-game road win streak.

The Buffaloes trailed by nine to start the fourth quarter, but Sherrod scored at the basket, then knocked down a 3 to kick-start a 14-3 run and capped it with a layup with 5:14 left to take a 57-55 lead. Washington State answered with 3-pointers from Astera Tuhina and Johanna Teder and after Sherrod scored on a layup, Jessica Clarke added a layup to take a 63-59 lead with 3:20 left. Quay Miller’s two free throws put Colorado in front, 67-65, but Teder hit again from 3 to put the Cougars in front with a minute left to play. Sherrod closed the game out with four straight free throws, including a pair after Miller stripped Clarke in the paint.

Sherrod hit 10 of 12 from the field and was 6 of 7 from the line for the Buffaloes (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12). Frida Foreman finished with 14 points and Miller added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Charlisse Leger-Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington State (16-8, 6-7). Teder had 13 points and six assists and Clarke finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Colorado hosts Washington Sunday. Washington State takes on No. 7 Utah Sunday.