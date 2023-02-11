Sherrod helps No. 25 Colorado hold off Washington St 71-68

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 12:03 AM EST
BOULDER, Colo. – Jaylyn Sherrod matched her career high of 27 points and Tayanna Jones had a steal in the paint with two seconds left as No. 25 Colorado held off Washington State to complete a season sweep, 71-68 on Friday night.

Colorado had lost its last two games with the Cougars at the CU Events Center and Washington State came into the game on a program-record six-game road win streak.

The Buffaloes trailed by nine to start the fourth quarter, but Sherrod scored at the basket, then knocked down a 3 to kick-start a 14-3 run and capped it with a layup with 5:14 left to take a 57-55 lead. Washington State answered with 3-pointers from Astera Tuhina and Johanna Teder and after Sherrod scored on a layup, Jessica Clarke added a layup to take a 63-59 lead with 3:20 left. Quay Miller’s two free throws put Colorado in front, 67-65, but Teder hit again from 3 to put the Cougars in front with a minute left to play. Sherrod closed the game out with four straight free throws, including a pair after Miller stripped Clarke in the paint.

Sherrod hit 10 of 12 from the field and was 6 of 7 from the line for the Buffaloes (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12). Frida Foreman finished with 14 points and Miller added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Charlisse Leger-Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington State (16-8, 6-7). Teder had 13 points and six assists and Clarke finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Colorado hosts Washington Sunday. Washington State takes on No. 7 Utah Sunday.

No. 18 UCLA women hand Oregon State 5th straight loss

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 12:06 AM EST
LOS ANGELES – Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 on Friday night for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss.

Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.

UCLA capitalized on back-to-back turnovers by Oregon State, leading to two fast-break layups by Jaquez, during a 12-0 run that gave the Bruins a 58-51 lead.

Emily Bessoir missed the second of two free throws with 33 seconds left, but Lina Sontag grabbed the offensive rebound before being fouled and making 1 of 2 for a 60-54 lead.

Kiki Rice and Sontag each had 11 points for UCLA (19-6, 8-5 Pac-12). The Bruins finished 3 of 27 from distance, with their first 3-pointer, in 15 attempts, coming with 2:39 left in the third quarter to pull within 43-39.

UCLA had buzzer beaters to end the second and third quarters.

Bendu Yeaney led Oregon State (11-13, 3-10) with 11 points. Talia von Oelhoffen, averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-9 shooting. Freshman Raegan Beers was helped off the floor with 1:50 left in the third quarter after a hard fall under the basket, and she finished with three points in 17 minutes.

Oregon State started the second half on a 12-2 run, opened and closed by 3-pointers from Noelle Mannen and Shalexxus Aaron, to take a 41-33 lead.

No. 7 Utah hits 16 3-pointers in 92-69 win over Washington

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 12:00 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY – Gianna Kneepkens hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 92-69 victory over Washington on Friday night.

Kneepkens added a team-high six assists for the Utes (21-2, 11-2 Pac-12), who shot 51% from the field and made 16 3-pointers overall. Alissa Pili finished with 17 points and Lani White and Jenna Johnson added 11 points apiece.

Elle Ladine scored 18 points to lead Washington. Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees scored 10 points apiece for the Huskies (13-10, 5-8), who shot 44% from the field.

Utah overwhelmed Washington with its outside shooting in the first half. The Utes went 10 for 14 from 3-point range, punctuated by Issy Palmer’s buzzer-beater from halfcourt to end the half. Kneepkens led the way, knocking down four outside baskets.

The Huskies struggled to match Utah’s potent offense. Washington knotted it up at 9-all on back-to-back baskets from Van Dyke and Lauren Schwartz. Kneepkens countered with back-to-back 3s to fuel a go-ahead 8-0 run for the Utes.

Utah broke the game open behind a 14-2 run in the second quarter. Kneepkens and Kennedy McQueen bookended the outburst with more 3-pointers. McQueen’s outside basket gave the Utes a 44-29 lead.

Utah built a 30-point lead late in the fourth quarter when Johnson made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Utes up 88-58.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Getting stops proved to be a chore for the Huskies. Washington shot the ball well early, but struggled to match the offensive efficiency from Utah.

Utah: Rebounding ended up being a huge difference-maker for the Utes early. Utah outrebounded Washington 32-25 and had 14 offensive rebounds. The Utes had six offensive boards in the first quarter alone after holding the Huskies to four total rebounds.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Colorado on Sunday.

Utah: Hosts Washington State on Sunday.

Late goaltending call sends Butler past No. 13 Xavier 69-67

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 11:58 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS – Butler center Manny Bates set the decisive screen, then watched Eric Hunter Jr. drive for the winning shot Friday night.

He figured the call on the floor would stand – and so did Bulldogs coach Thad Matta.

On a night Jayden Taylor scored 20 points and Bates added 19, it was Bates’ pick near midcourt and the ensuing goaltending call on Hunter’s dunk attempt with 2.5 seconds left that finally closed out Butler’s 69-67 win over No. 13 Xavier and sent students streaming onto the Hinkle Fieldhouse floor.

“There was no doubt in my mind it would stand,” Bates said, describing the wait for the replay review. “I just got the screen and wanted to see Eric go finish.”

The hometown fans have spent most of this season waiting to see Butler deliver a knockout punch, and the players seemed to feed off the sellout crowd at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) quickly built a double-digit lead, maintained their poise late and never trailed while holding the nation’s sixth-highest scoring team nearly 17 points below its average.

Colby Jones led Xavier with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Nunge added 14 points and eight rebounds. But the Musketeers (19-6, 11-3) are now tied with No. 10 Marquette atop the conference standings.

But it was the final wacky 30 seconds that created a rollercoaster of emotions for everyone.

Butler appeared to seal its second straight two-point win this week when sixth-year senior Jack Nunge grabbed a loose ball with 23.4 seconds left and called a timeout Xavier didn’t have. Taylor sank both free throws on the technical foul call, but the Bulldogs’ empty ensuing possession led to a 3-pointer from Nunge with 15 seconds left that made it 66-65.

Taylor answered by making 1 of 2 free throws then mistakenly fouled Souley Boum near midcourt with 9.1 seconds to go. Boum made both free throws to tie the score at 67.

That set up Bates to free Hunter, who darted to the open basket as two Xavier defenders converged and knocked the ball away from the basket. While the officials huddled, Xavier coach Sean Miller was befuddled.

“What I don’t understand is how, with 9.1 seconds left, we weren’t ready defensively,” Miller said. “All five of our defenders were at half court. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

When the officials finally made the call, Hinkle Fieldhouse roared with approval as it awaited the review.

“Somebody, I think one of our assistants, said they couldn’t overturn the goaltend so I was confident it would hold up,” Butler coach Thad Matta said.

Xavier still had one more shot, though, and when Boum’s long heave bounced off the back of the rim, students mobbed Butler’s players and celebrated their first win over a ranked team in six tries this season.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Miller explained afterward that he believed Nunge’s timeout call was just a reaction in the heat of the moment. He was far more critical of his team’s effort, which he said “was not very good.” He knows that must change if the Musketeers intend to win the league title.

Butler: This will go down as one of the Butler’s best games all season. Whether this two-game winning streak leads to bigger things, though, is still to be determined. Butler needs to build off this week’s momentum to finish this season with a flourish.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The loss should send Xavier sliding down the rankings. How far they slip will depend on the remaining results from this weekend.

INJURY REPORT

Xavier came into the game without its top rebounder and second-leading scorer, Zach Freemantle, who has a left foot injury. And in the first half, they lost Boum, their top scorer briefly with what appeared to be an injured left ankle. Boum finished with 12 points and three assists, but limped noticeably the rest of the game. Miller did not update Boum’s status following the game.

UP NEXT Xavier: Visits Marquette on Wednesday in a matchup of the Big East’s top teams.

Butler: Heads to Villanova on Tuesday.

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men’s basketball team

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 11:52 PM EST
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – New Mexico State suspended operations of its men’s basketball program indefinitely Friday night and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations the school says are unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year.

The school said the new allegations involved potential violations of university policy and were separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival University of New Mexico. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his involvement in the shooting in Albuquerque.

After the shooting, New Mexico State’s coach, Greg Heiar, loaded the team onto a bus and left town, minus Peake and three players who had picked him up and taken him to the hospital with a leg injuries. Police stopped the bus on its way back to Las Cruces.

Peake has not been charged in the shooting. The district attorney in Albuquerque is conducting a separate investigation.

The school’s announcement said Friday’s move was not related to the shooting. The board of regents released a separate statement saying it supported “the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”

New Mexico State’s game against California Baptist on Saturday was canceled.

The Aggies had previously canceled the game in Albuquerque that had been scheduled the night after the shooting, along with the Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces. A frequent presence in the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies are 9-15 in Heiar’s first season as coach after taking over for Chris Jans, who left for Mississippi State.

Leadership at the school is also in flux. The board of regents recently decided not to renew the contract of Chancellor Dan Arvizu, which expires in June. Over the past 14 months, both the school’s president and provost have resigned or been removed from their positions.

SEC fines Vandy $250k for rushing court after upset of Vols

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. ⁠— The Southeastern Conference is fining Vanderbilt $250,000 for fans rushing the court after the Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

The league announced the fine Friday for violating the SEC policy limiting access to the competition area. This is Vanderbilt’s fourth offense and second in three months. Vanderbilt also was docked $250,000 in November for fans coming onto the field following a 31-24 win over Florida on Nov. 19.

Teammates mobbed Tyrin Lawrence after his 3-pointer from the right corner in front of the Vanderbilt bench snapped an 11-game skid to in-state rival Tennessee with a 66-65 victory Wednesday night, the biggest win yet of coach Jerry Stackhouse’s four-year tenure. Students and other fans quickly ran onto the court to celebrate.

Security lined the court, and Vanderbilt made an announcement warning fans to stay off the court with about a minute left in the tight game.

The SEC announced in November a group is reviewing its policies on fans coming onto fields or courts with rules expected to be updated for the 2023-24 season. Currently, fines for such violations go to the SEC’s Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

A member’s first offense costs $50,000, $100,000 for the second and up to $250,000 after that. League members adopted the original policy in 2004 with fines hiked during the 2015 SEC spring meetings.