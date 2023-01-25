No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76

Associated PressJan 25, 2023, 12:29 AM EST
AMES, Iowa – Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16.

Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23 points.

A 3-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 59-49 advantage with 8:12 remaining. Kansas State responded with a 10-1 run to trim the margin to 60-59.

Caleb Grill’s 3-pointer steadied the Cyclones and pushed the lead back to 63-59 with five minutes left.

Free throws by Osunniyi, Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.

The first half featured eight lead changes and ended with Kansas State up 33-31.

A 3-pointer by Kalscheur ignited an early 9-0 run for the Cyclones and helped them build a 19-14 lead. Iowa State made just one of nine 3-point tries in the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State was trying to extend its best start to a season since 1961-62.

Iowa State improved to 11-0 at home. The Cyclones have not lost back-to-back games this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Florida on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Iowa State travels to Missouri on Saturday.

Georgetown snaps 29-game conference losing streak

Associated PressJan 25, 2023, 12:27 AM EST
WASHINGTON – Primo Spears scored 21 points and Georgetown snapped a 29-game conference losing streak with an 81-76 victory over DePaul on Tuesday night.

Georgetown (6-15, 1-9) won its first Big East game since March 13, 2021, ending the longest skid in the history of the conference. The Hoyas also ended a 10-game losing streak this season.

Spears also contributed six assists for the Hoyas. Akok Akok scored 12 points and added six rebounds and four blocks and Brandon Murray recorded 12 points.

Umoja Gibson led the Blue Demons (9-12, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, four assists and three steals. Javan Johnson added 13 points.

Spears scored nine points in the first half and Georgetown went into the break trailing 37-36. Georgetown used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 75-63 with 1:39 remaining.

Nance scores 21 as North Carolina survives Syracuse, 72-68

Associated PressJan 25, 2023, 12:26 AM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Pete Nance scored 21 points, capped by a dunk with 19 seconds left that put North Carolina in front for good as the Tar Heels pulled out a hard-fought, 72-68 battle with Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Joe Girard hit from beyond the arc to put Syracuse up, 68-66 with 1:28 left, but after Nance hit the first of two free throws to get North Carolina within one, he missed the second free throw and in the scramble to gather in the rebound, the ball caromed toward the end line and Girard dove to save it. Instead, he flicked the ball right to Nance, who dunked for the lead.

Judah Mintz tried to drive the lane for a go-ahead layup but was called for an offensive foul that was upgraded to a flagrant foul. North Carolina took possession and Caleb Love converted three straight free throws to put the game away.

Armando Bacot scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds with four assists for North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Love finished with 15 points and five assists.

Girard hit 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points to lead Syracuse (13-8, 6-4). Mintz scored 17 points and had three steals and Chris Bell hit 3 of 5 from deep and finished with 15 points.

North Carolina has a week off before playing host to Pitt on Feb. 1. Syracuse plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Green Bay fires Will Ryan after 11th straight loss

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 4:14 PM EST
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay fired Will Ryan three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss.

Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 2 1/2 seasons. Freddie Owens, who had been an assistant coach on Ryan’s staff, will be interim head coach for the rest of the season.

“UW-Green Bay is committed to continuing its legacy as an outstanding Division I athletics program in the future, and Phoenix men’s basketball needs to help lead the way as we work to elevate all of our programs and be a shining light for this region and beyond,” athletic director Josh Moon said in a news release announcing the move.

Moon thanked Ryan and his family for their contributions to the program and said that “we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Stadium first reported Ryan’s firing.

Green Bay dropped to 2-19 overall and 1-9 in the Horizon League with a 72-38 home loss to Robert Morris.

Ryan was hired by Green Bay after going 14-13 in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling (West Virginia). Green Bay went 8-17 in Ryan’s debut season and finished 5-25 last year.

Ryan had taken over for Linc Darner, who went 92-80 and posted a winning record in four of his five seasons.

Clark triple-double leads No. 10 Iowa over No. 2 Ohio State

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 12:15 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Caitlin Clark added another accomplishment to her decorated resume at Iowa.

She notched 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State 83-72 on Monday night.

Although Clark is known as a prolific scorer, leading NCAA Division I behind 72-consecutive games in double figures, she was all over the floor against the Buckeyes.

And that’s the player she aims to be.

“That’s just kind of what I pride myself in, being able to do a lot of different things on the basketball court for my team,” Clark said. “Those are players I grew up watching. Sam Logic, that used to play here at the University of Iowa, she was a triple-double queen, too. I love people that could score the ball. I love people that could pass the ball.”

Monika Czinano added 22 points for Iowa (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten).

Iowa’s 12-point lead almost midway through the third quarter narrowed as slim as three with 9:05 left in the fourth. Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon scored five of her 21 points in the final quarter, but Czinano went 3 for 3 in the fourth quarter to help keep the Buckeyes at bay.

“I think we were together the whole game,” Clark said. “They went on their runs. We were changing defenses. We weren’t able to score there for a little bit in the third quarter. And I thought we really stepped up and showed our maturity, and that’s what it’s going to take not only in the Big Ten but when you get into the NCAA Tournament.”

The Hawkeyes kept Ohio State scoreless for more than 2 1/2 minutes in the fourth quarter, allowing Czinano and Iowa to command a 13-point advantage with 3:11 remaining.

Ohio State (19-1, 8-1) gave one more try and went 4 of 9 from the field in the final three minutes, but the Hawkeyes made all eight attempts at the free throw line to seal the win.

“They came in just wanting to have that warrior, even mentality, and I thought we did that,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I could just name person after person. They all did a great job, and I’m really proud of them. This is a big win.”

Ohio State shot 38%, its worst in five games, and 16% from 3-point range, its lowest mark of the season. Taylor Thierry scored 20 points and had nine rebounds.

“I don’t think that we were asking anybody to do anything that they weren’t capable of doing, but we just didn’t make a lot of shots,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “You’re not going to beat Iowa the way they were guarding us if that was the case.”

HISTORIC TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Clark’s 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds helped her become the second Division I male or female to notch a triple-double against an AP top 2 opponent since 1999-2000, joining Dwyane Wade who did so during the men’s NCAA Tournament in 2002-03.

It marked the eighth triple-double of Clark’s career.

“I don’t need to score 30 points every night. It’s the 25 and 10 and 10 that really helps us be super, super successful because that means we have multiple people contributing,” Clark said. “You’re guarding everybody on the floor. You’re guarding people off the bench. And that’s the recipe for success if you want to be an NCAA champion.”

MEANINGFUL MINUTES

Without McKenna Warnock, who didn’t play after starting the first 19 games of the season and is Iowa’s third-leading scorer, the Hawkeyes relied on others stepping up.

Kate Moore contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds, Hannah Stuelke grabbed 13 rebounds and Czinano went 11 of 13 from the field. Czinano was a perfect 4 of 4 while nearing foul trouble in the second half.

ONE FOR THE BOOKS

Iowa’s victory is its highest-ranked win in program history.

“That one hasn’t sunk in yet,” Bluder said. “These women are so amazing. I’m so proud of them. It’ll probably settle in tomorrow, and then we got to get ready for Nebraska.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Turnovers remained an issue for the No. 2 scoring offense in the NCAA even after the Hawkeyes gave it away a season-high 20 times last time out against Michigan State in overtime Wednesday. Iowa had 17 giveaways against Ohio State’s press defense, including 11 in the second half.

Ohio State: The 19-game, season-opening win streak came to a close. The Buckeyes entered 4-0 against Top 25 opponents this season, and the challenge won’t slow as their next matchup will be with a top 10 conference foe.

“One of the things I told them, I was like, `Outside of tonight, I think for the most part we’ve handled winning fine – now you got to handle losing,”‘ McGuff said.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State: Travels to No. 6 Indiana on Thursday.

No. 17 Baylor beats No. 9 Kansas in matchup of last 2 champs

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 12:13 AM EST
WACO, Texas – LJ Cryer had 22 points with five 3-pointers and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions.

The reigning champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) coming off a 23-point home loss to TCU, lost their third straight game. It’s only their fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons.

Adam Flagler added 17 points, while Jalen Bridges and Langston Love each had 11 for 2021 champion Baylor (15-5, 5-3), which overcome another tough shooting night. The Bears were 37.1% from the field (23 of 62) two days after a 62-60 win at Oklahoma when they shot a season-low 36.2%.

Freshman Gradey Dick had 24 points for the Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson had 23. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

Love converted a three-point play for the Bears with 14:32 left to put them ahead to stay after Kansas took its only lead at 46-45 when Wilson swished a 3-pointer from the left wing. Love’s field goal and free throw started a 12-3 run that he capped with a 3-pointer.

KJ Adams made two free throws with 6 seconds left in the first half to get the Jayhawks within 41-34, the closest they had been since about five minutes into the game.

After Wilson’s layup got Kansas within 11-7, Baylor had a 9-0 run that was punctuated by Josh Ojianwuna’s two-handed putback dunk. That was the last time in the half that the Bears had consecutive scores, though Cryer did make three 3s in an 83-second span – the first two after 3s by Dick and Wilson, and the third following two free throws by Dick.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The other times the Jayhawks lost three in a row under Self were in February 2005, February 2013 and January 2021. … Dick got his second foul only 3:13 into the first half, and was limited to 11 minutes before the break.

Baylor: The Bears got off to a fast start with a steal by Bridges that led to a fast-break layup by Cryer before Flo Thamba had a three-point play. Bridges then had another steal, this one in the backcourt, though Cryer missed an open 3 that would have made it 8-0 only a minute into the game. … The Bears are 25-8 against Top 25 teams over the past four seasons, the nation’s best mark.

UP NEXT

Kansas goes to Rupp Arena to play Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Baylor is home for its SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Arkansas on Saturday. That is a rematch of the 2021 Elite Eight game the Bears won 81-72 on way to winning their national championship.