NC State’s Terquavion Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss

Associated PressJan 22, 2023, 12:19 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in a loss at North Carolina, the school said.

Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm after being fouled on a drive by UNC’s Leaky Black, who was ejected for a Flagrant Two foul, the school said.

Medical personnel used the backboard and stretcher due to his report of neck pain, though X-rays at the UNC Medical Center were negative for any fractures.

Smith was released from the hospital and returned to Raleigh.

Smith leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 18.7 points per game.

N.C. State hosts Notre Dame next.

No. 4 Alabama pulls away in 2nd half to beat Missouri 85-64

Associated PressJan 22, 2023, 2:00 AM EST
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Noah Clowney and Mark Sears each scored 17 points, and No. 4 Alabama beat Missouri 85-64 on Saturday.

Alabama (17-2, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) remained undefeated against unranked teams this season. Freshman Brandon Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Jahvon Quinterly scored 13 points.

“Give our guys a lot of credit because I thought we played hard for the majority of the game,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We took care of the ball, a big point of emphasis coming in. Missouri’s No. 1 in the country in turnover rate on defense.”

Clowney also had 14 rebounds, and Sears finished with eight rebounds and three steals.

“Probably his best numbers at 17 and 14,” Oats said about Clowney. “He’s had some pretty good games though. He’s obviously shot 3s for us at a high clip before. He’s played really well for us. There’s a reason he’s been playing as many minutes as he’s been playing this year.”

Isiaih Mosley led Missouri (14-5, 3-4) with 19 points. Mohamed Diarra had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers shot 33% (23 for 70) from the field, including 3 for 28 from 3-point range. The Crimson Tide went 10 for 35 from beyond the arc.

“No. 1 team in the country, Alabama,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “I said it all along. They have the length. They have the athleticism. They have the shooting ability which I thought we stifled in the first half because they rely on it.”

Alabama broke the game open with a 17-6 run over the first 4:28 of the second half.

Missouri’s Nick Honor hit a jump shot to tie it at 23 with 5:14 remaining in the first half. But Alabama responded with a 15-5 run for a 38-28 halftime lead.

“They go on a run at the end of the first and the beginning of the second consistently,” Gates said about Alabama. “That is consistently how they have played, and we didn’t mitigate it at all, and it’s hard when you see a team shoot the ball the way that they do, and you hold them to a sort of low standard, meaning a lower average, and they get those shots off in that timeframe.”

Alabama has won each of its two games, both on the road, since junior Darius Miles was dismissed from the team following his arrest on capital murder charges.

AILING

Missouri forward and leading scorer Kobe Brown was scratched with an ankle injury. He got hurt during Wednesday night’s game versus Arkansas.

“Our student-athletes’ health is our top priority,” Gates said in a pregame statement. “For Kobe’s long-term future and success, I have elected to rest him tonight and not risk any further injury by allowing his ankle to properly heal.”

Missouri guard Kaleb Brown, Kobe’s brother, also did not dress because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide has won its first seven SEC games by double figures. It is 7-0 in conference play for the second time under Oats. Alabama also won its first seven SEC contests in 2020-21.

Missouri: The Tigers lost against a ranked Alabama team for the first time after winning its first three contests against ranked Crimson Tide squads.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Missouri: At Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

Notre Dame’s Brey says ‘we lost momentum,’ time is right

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 3:34 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Mike Brey said he began thinking it was time to step down as Notre Dame coach on the plane ride home in March following the Irish’s NCAA Tournament run.

By Christmas, those thoughts turned serious, and come last week he was certain.

“From 2000 to 2017, we went to 12 NCAA Tournaments,” Brey said at a news conference Friday. “Since 2018 we’ve been to one. That’s how you’re measured, man. I felt we lost momentum. It was awesome to get us back last year, and that was an amazing experience to go and win two games in the NCAA Tournament, so as I looked at the big picture moving forward, I just think a new voice is needed.”

Notre Dame announced Thursday the 63-year-old would step down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years.

The team is 9-10 overall and 1-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference – one of the worst seasons in the program’s history ahead of a home game Saturday against Boston College. That’s why Brey thought it was necessary to announce now that this is his last season.

“I think it can be a distraction – speculation, and what’s going on, is he coming back, do they want him to?” Brey said. “I want our guys to focus and play, and my thought was, Why don’t we give some clarification to this thing right now and see if it helps our group and, quite frankly, help Notre Dame, that they can get into the process of getting advance notice on a search.”

Brey didn’t rule out coaching again but said he plans to take at least one year off. He said he also would help athletic director Jack Swarbrick in the search, calling it a “a big responsibility for me to help hire the next right coach here.”

Brey was a finalist for the Notre Dame job in 1999 but the Irish hired Matt Doherty instead. Doherty left for his alma mater, North Carolina, after one season, and Brey was hired away from Delaware after taking the Blue Hens to two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons.

Notre Dame snapped a 10-year NCAA drought in 2001 and made 13 total tournament appearances under Brey. He won 15 tourney games, tying the school record, and Notre Dame reached back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and 2016.

Brey was Big East coach of the year three times and won 146 conference games, which still ranks fifth all-time in the league. Notre Dame moved to the ACC in 2013 and two years later Brey won the conference tourney title by defeating Miami, Duke and North Carolina during a 32-6 campaign. The Irish returned to the ACC tourney semifinals in 2016 and the ACC championship game in 2017.

Brey said it might have made sense to leave after last season, when the Irish went 24-11 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after being a First Four entry. But he said he wanted to see through the six graduate students on his roster.

He also noted the new challenges that come along with name, image and likeness and the transfer portal, saying that a coach has to be “really energized to manage that and attack that.”

Loyola Marymount ends No. 6 Gonzaga’s 75-game home streak

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 1:07 AM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. – Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga’s 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory.

The home streak for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference) was tied with Long Beach State (from 1968-74) for the eighth-longest in Division I history.

Shelton scored 27 points to lead the Lions (14-7, 4-3), who hadn’t won in Spokane since 1991 and had lost 25 straight overall to the Zags.

“For us, it’s another sign that our program is moving in the right direction, and that’s the biggest thing,” Loyola Marymount coach Stan Johnson said. “Not too many people are going to come up here and win, so I think it just stands and validates the guys we have in the locker room and all the things we’ve been trying to accomplish.”

Gonzaga had won 93 straight games against unranked opponents with 69 of those coming at home, and had won its previous 116 WCC games against teams other than Saint Mary’s and BYU.

“The home streak is over,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “It was going to end sometime and it ended in a tough, hard-fought battle. Our guys battled back and had a shot to keep it going. … I don’t think anybody is going to touch that (streak) for quite some time.”

Gonzaga’s streak of 36 straight wins in the month of January also ended. The Bulldogs had won 11 straight overall, the fourth-best streak in the country, since losing 64-63 to Baylor on Dec. 2.

Jalin Anderson added 15 points and Keli Leaupepe had 11 for the Lions. Loyola Marymount led by as many as nine in the second half and held off Gonzaga’s late run.

LMU led 66-59 with 2:55 left after Shelton’s 3-pointer, but the Zags scored the next eight points to take 67-66 lead on Drew Timme’s free throw with 41 seconds left. With the shot clock running down, Shelton converted a runner from just outside the lane to give the Lions the lead, and Timme’s last attempt at a winner was partly blocked by Leaupepe.

Shelton’s savvy play was crucial for the Lions in the closing minutes.

“Cam’s had a really tremendous year thus far and I thought he put pressure on them getting in the paint,” Johnson said. “I thought he made some good decisions finding his guys and I thought he had great poise, and that’s what you want from a veteran point guard.”

Timme led the Zags with 17 points. Nolan Hickman chipped in 12 points and six assists for the Zags, who were coming off a 115-75 win over Portland last Saturday.

Gonzaga struggled from the field, shooting 44.4% overall and going 4 of 14 (28.6%) from 3-point range and 15 of 23 (65.2%) from the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Although Timme returned after helping Gonzaga to the national title game two years ago and a Sweet 16 appearance last year, there were signs this season might be more challenging for Few’s team after it began 5-3, with losses by 19 points to Texas and by 18 to Purdue.

Still, the Zags added a quality nonconference win over then-No. 4 Alabama and managed close road victories over WCC rivals San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU en route to a 5-0 start in the league they have dominated for more than two decades, returning to their familiar position in the top 10 of the AP poll.

TIP-INS

The Lions improved to 2-2 on the road in WCC play. … Gonzaga had won 29 of its last 30 over Loyola Marymount.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount: Hosts Portland next Thursday night.

Gonzaga: At Pacific on Saturday night.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepping down after this season

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 12:46 AM EST
Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team.

He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance.

On Thursday, school officials announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of this season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. But Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick issued a statement that indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity.

“It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” Brey said in a statement released by the athletic department. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.”

Notre Dame has scheduled a news conference for Friday.

Brey left Delaware in July 2000 after taking the Blue Hens to two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons – something that seemed little more than an afterthought in South Bend, considering that in the nine seasons following Digger Phelps’ retirement in 1991, Notre Dame’s once blue-chip program had been shut out of the NCAA tourney and had earned only three NIT bids.

But the man who served as an assistant under America’s best-known prep coach – Morgan Wootten at Maryland’s DeMatha High School – and under Division I’s winningest college coach, Mike Krzyzewski, helped Notre Dame return to its more glorious days.

Notre Dame snapped a 10-year tourney drought in 2001 and made 13 total tourney appearances under the 63-year-old Brey. He won 15 tourney games, tying the school record, and Notre Dame became the nation’s only program to reach back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and 2016.

“That Mike is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game,” Swarbrick said. “His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents this university as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame.”

Brey was more than a basketball coach.

He emerged as a widely respected member in the community where his children attended school and became a popular campus figure despite being overshadowed by the school’s more prominent football program and occasionally the powerhouse women’s basketball and baseball teams, too.

But Brey excelled on the court, turning the Irish into title contenders in two different conferences.

Three times, he was named Big East coach of the year and won 146 conference games, which still ranks fifth all-time in the league. In 2011, Brey was named The Associated Press coach of the year after leading the Irish to a 27-7 mark and a perfect 17-0 home record.

Notre Dame moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013 and two years later, Brey won the conference tourney title by defeating Miami, Duke and North Carolina during a 32-6 campaign. The Irish returned to the ACC tourney semifinals in 2016 and the ACC championship game in 2017 and seven of Brey’s players were NBA draft picks.

But lately, it’s been more challenging for Brey and the Irish. After going 24-11 and ending a five-year tourney drought last season, the Irish are 9-10 off to a 1-7 start in ACC play. Chants of “Fire Brey” could be he heard during games in the last year, something Brey occasionally said was warranted based on the team’s poor performances.

“Mike and I have talked often in recent years about a future transition in the program’s leadership,” Swarbrick said. “During our most recent conversation we reached the mutual conclusion that the end of this season represented the right time.”

Brey is 580-321 overall and ranks 50th on the Division I career wins list. He is 481-269 with Notre Dame, a victory total that ranks sixth among active coaches at their current schools. Brey played college basketball at Northwestern State in Louisiana and George Washington.

Holmes erupts for 30 as No. 6 Hoosiers beat Illini 83-72

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 12:39 AM EST
Wisconsin v Indiana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Mackenzie Holmes scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Grace Berger added 18 points to lead No. 6 Indiana to an 83-72 win over No. 21 Illinois on Wednesday.

Holmes hit six of seven shots and scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) shot 68.4% for the period after trailing the Illini (15-4, 5-3) for most of the first half.

“Whether I’m getting hot or whether I miss a few shots (my team) is always looking for me,” Holmes said.

Kendall Bostic scored 10 points during a 13-4 Illinois run that whittled the Indiana lead to seven points before Holmes hit a layup and made a free throw to give the Hoosiers some space with 4:05 left.

Holmes finished 12 of 20 from the floor and recorded her eighth double-double of the season.

“I love watching (Holmes) play,” Bostic said. “I don’t really like playing against her.”

Yarden Garzon added 13 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil pitched in with 12 points and six assists for the Hoosiers.

Genesis Bryant led Illinois with 18 points and Bostic followed with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Illinois took a 19-10 lead late in the first quarter on Brynn Shoup-Hill’s layup before Garzon and Sydney Parrish hit a pair of 3s during an 8-0 run out of a timeout to pull the Hoosiers within three.

“We responded in the right kind of way,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We didn’t blink, we didn’t panic, we didn’t take bad shots in that stretch.”

Holmes tied the game at 26 with a layup midway through the second quarter as the Illini endured a 5:20 stretch without a bucket. Berger scored six points during a 16-5 to help the Hoosiers take a 37-31 break into halftime.

“If there’s probably any area that (Holmes) has grown the most, it’s been mentally, with understanding she has a responsibility to this team to show up every night,” Moren said.

HOOSIER HISTORY

Moren notched her 189th career win at Indiana to pass Jim Izard for the most in program history.

“She hates to lose way more than she loves to win and I think that’s evident with her passion, on and off the court, for the game (and) for us,” Holmes said. “It’s a really special thing that I’m able to play for her while she gets this milestone.”

BUILDING STEAM

Illinois coach Shauna Green saluted the State Farm Center crowd of 5,583 for creating a rowdy atmosphere and reflected on where the Illini are at two months into her first season.

“(The players) deserve to play in front of this crowd,” Green said. “They deserve to play in that environment.”

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers opened a stretch of seven of 11 games against ranked foes in convincing fashion after weathering an early storm on the road. The margin for error slims further with matchups against Michigan and first-place Ohio State looming.

Illinois: Green has quickly elevated the Illini in her first season after bringing Makira Cook and her Dayton assistants to Champaign. Illinois is in position to make its first postseason appearance since an NIT berth in 2013 and could make its first NCAA Tournament since 2003.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Visits No. 14 Michigan on Monday.

Illinois: At Northwestern on Sunday.