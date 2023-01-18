Wisconsin continues domination over Penn State with 63-60 win

Associated PressJan 18, 2023, 12:47 AM EST
MADISON, Wisc. – Steven Crowl scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Wisconsin held on to continue its Madison mastery over Penn State, beating the Nittany Lions 63-60.

Tyler Wahl returned to the lineup for Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) following a three-game absence from the lineup due to injury in which the Badgers lost all three. Wahl had 10 points and finished 3-for-10 shooting but buried his lone 3-point attempt.

Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points for Wisconsin and Connor Essegian 10.

Hepburn made two foul shots with seven seconds left to cap the scoring. Following a Penn State (12-6, 3-4) timeout, Andrew Funk’s 3 attempt bounced off the back of the rim and Jordan Davis secured the long rebound to end it.

Myles Dread’s 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining reduced the Nittany Lions’ deficit to 61-60, but Penn State failed to score again as it missed its last four-shot attempts and committed a turnover.

Jalen Pickett scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Penn State. Funk finished with 16 points shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and Dread, a reserve, scored 11.

Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of the debut of the Kohl Center where Wisconsin moved its record to 19-0 against Penn State. The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten Wisconsin since 1995 in the Badgers’ former home the Field House.

The Badgers are 23-2 all-time against Penn State at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin suffocated Northwestern 56-33 in the Kohl Center’s debut on Jan. 17, 1998.

The Nittany Lions host Nebraska on Saturday. Wisconsin travels to Northwestern on Saturday.

Notre Dame’s Brey says ‘we lost momentum,’ time is right

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 3:34 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Mike Brey said he began thinking it was time to step down as Notre Dame coach on the plane ride home in March following the Irish’s NCAA Tournament run.

By Christmas, those thoughts turned serious, and come last week he was certain.

“From 2000 to 2017, we went to 12 NCAA Tournaments,” Brey said at a news conference Friday. “Since 2018 we’ve been to one. That’s how you’re measured, man. I felt we lost momentum. It was awesome to get us back last year, and that was an amazing experience to go and win two games in the NCAA Tournament, so as I looked at the big picture moving forward, I just think a new voice is needed.”

Notre Dame announced Thursday the 63-year-old would step down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years.

The team is 9-10 overall and 1-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference – one of the worst seasons in the program’s history ahead of a home game Saturday against Boston College. That’s why Brey thought it was necessary to announce now that this is his last season.

“I think it can be a distraction – speculation, and what’s going on, is he coming back, do they want him to?” Brey said. “I want our guys to focus and play, and my thought was, Why don’t we give some clarification to this thing right now and see if it helps our group and, quite frankly, help Notre Dame, that they can get into the process of getting advance notice on a search.”

Brey didn’t rule out coaching again but said he plans to take at least one year off. He said he also would help athletic director Jack Swarbrick in the search, calling it a “a big responsibility for me to help hire the next right coach here.”

Brey was a finalist for the Notre Dame job in 1999 but the Irish hired Matt Doherty instead. Doherty left for his alma mater, North Carolina, after one season, and Brey was hired away from Delaware after taking the Blue Hens to two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons.

Notre Dame snapped a 10-year NCAA drought in 2001 and made 13 total tournament appearances under Brey. He won 15 tourney games, tying the school record, and Notre Dame reached back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and 2016.

Brey was Big East coach of the year three times and won 146 conference games, which still ranks fifth all-time in the league. Notre Dame moved to the ACC in 2013 and two years later Brey won the conference tourney title by defeating Miami, Duke and North Carolina during a 32-6 campaign. The Irish returned to the ACC tourney semifinals in 2016 and the ACC championship game in 2017.

Brey said it might have made sense to leave after last season, when the Irish went 24-11 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after being a First Four entry. But he said he wanted to see through the six graduate students on his roster.

He also noted the new challenges that come along with name, image and likeness and the transfer portal, saying that a coach has to be “really energized to manage that and attack that.”

Loyola Marymount ends No. 6 Gonzaga’s 75-game home streak

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 1:07 AM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. – Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga’s 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory.

The home streak for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference) was tied with Long Beach State (from 1968-74) for the eighth-longest in Division I history.

Shelton scored 27 points to lead the Lions (14-7, 4-3), who hadn’t won in Spokane since 1991 and had lost 25 straight overall to the Zags.

“For us, it’s another sign that our program is moving in the right direction, and that’s the biggest thing,” Loyola Marymount coach Stan Johnson said. “Not too many people are going to come up here and win, so I think it just stands and validates the guys we have in the locker room and all the things we’ve been trying to accomplish.”

Gonzaga had won 93 straight games against unranked opponents with 69 of those coming at home, and had won its previous 116 WCC games against teams other than Saint Mary’s and BYU.

“The home streak is over,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “It was going to end sometime and it ended in a tough, hard-fought battle. Our guys battled back and had a shot to keep it going. … I don’t think anybody is going to touch that (streak) for quite some time.”

Gonzaga’s streak of 36 straight wins in the month of January also ended. The Bulldogs had won 11 straight overall, the fourth-best streak in the country, since losing 64-63 to Baylor on Dec. 2.

Jalin Anderson added 15 points and Keli Leaupepe had 11 for the Lions. Loyola Marymount led by as many as nine in the second half and held off Gonzaga’s late run.

LMU led 66-59 with 2:55 left after Shelton’s 3-pointer, but the Zags scored the next eight points to take 67-66 lead on Drew Timme’s free throw with 41 seconds left. With the shot clock running down, Shelton converted a runner from just outside the lane to give the Lions the lead, and Timme’s last attempt at a winner was partly blocked by Leaupepe.

Shelton’s savvy play was crucial for the Lions in the closing minutes.

“Cam’s had a really tremendous year thus far and I thought he put pressure on them getting in the paint,” Johnson said. “I thought he made some good decisions finding his guys and I thought he had great poise, and that’s what you want from a veteran point guard.”

Timme led the Zags with 17 points. Nolan Hickman chipped in 12 points and six assists for the Zags, who were coming off a 115-75 win over Portland last Saturday.

Gonzaga struggled from the field, shooting 44.4% overall and going 4 of 14 (28.6%) from 3-point range and 15 of 23 (65.2%) from the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Although Timme returned after helping Gonzaga to the national title game two years ago and a Sweet 16 appearance last year, there were signs this season might be more challenging for Few’s team after it began 5-3, with losses by 19 points to Texas and by 18 to Purdue.

Still, the Zags added a quality nonconference win over then-No. 4 Alabama and managed close road victories over WCC rivals San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU en route to a 5-0 start in the league they have dominated for more than two decades, returning to their familiar position in the top 10 of the AP poll.

TIP-INS

The Lions improved to 2-2 on the road in WCC play. … Gonzaga had won 29 of its last 30 over Loyola Marymount.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount: Hosts Portland next Thursday night.

Gonzaga: At Pacific on Saturday night.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepping down after this season

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 12:46 AM EST
Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team.

He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance.

On Thursday, school officials announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of this season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. But Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick issued a statement that indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity.

“It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” Brey said in a statement released by the athletic department. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.”

Notre Dame has scheduled a news conference for Friday.

Brey left Delaware in July 2000 after taking the Blue Hens to two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons – something that seemed little more than an afterthought in South Bend, considering that in the nine seasons following Digger Phelps’ retirement in 1991, Notre Dame’s once blue-chip program had been shut out of the NCAA tourney and had earned only three NIT bids.

But the man who served as an assistant under America’s best-known prep coach – Morgan Wootten at Maryland’s DeMatha High School – and under Division I’s winningest college coach, Mike Krzyzewski, helped Notre Dame return to its more glorious days.

Notre Dame snapped a 10-year tourney drought in 2001 and made 13 total tourney appearances under the 63-year-old Brey. He won 15 tourney games, tying the school record, and Notre Dame became the nation’s only program to reach back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and 2016.

“That Mike is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game,” Swarbrick said. “His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents this university as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame.”

Brey was more than a basketball coach.

He emerged as a widely respected member in the community where his children attended school and became a popular campus figure despite being overshadowed by the school’s more prominent football program and occasionally the powerhouse women’s basketball and baseball teams, too.

But Brey excelled on the court, turning the Irish into title contenders in two different conferences.

Three times, he was named Big East coach of the year and won 146 conference games, which still ranks fifth all-time in the league. In 2011, Brey was named The Associated Press coach of the year after leading the Irish to a 27-7 mark and a perfect 17-0 home record.

Notre Dame moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013 and two years later, Brey won the conference tourney title by defeating Miami, Duke and North Carolina during a 32-6 campaign. The Irish returned to the ACC tourney semifinals in 2016 and the ACC championship game in 2017 and seven of Brey’s players were NBA draft picks.

But lately, it’s been more challenging for Brey and the Irish. After going 24-11 and ending a five-year tourney drought last season, the Irish are 9-10 off to a 1-7 start in ACC play. Chants of “Fire Brey” could be he heard during games in the last year, something Brey occasionally said was warranted based on the team’s poor performances.

“Mike and I have talked often in recent years about a future transition in the program’s leadership,” Swarbrick said. “During our most recent conversation we reached the mutual conclusion that the end of this season represented the right time.”

Brey is 580-321 overall and ranks 50th on the Division I career wins list. He is 481-269 with Notre Dame, a victory total that ranks sixth among active coaches at their current schools. Brey played college basketball at Northwestern State in Louisiana and George Washington.

Holmes erupts for 30 as No. 6 Hoosiers beat Illini 83-72

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 12:39 AM EST
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Mackenzie Holmes scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Grace Berger added 18 points to lead No. 6 Indiana to an 83-72 win over No. 21 Illinois on Wednesday.

Holmes hit six of seven shots and scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) shot 68.4% for the period after trailing the Illini (15-4, 5-3) for most of the first half.

“Whether I’m getting hot or whether I miss a few shots (my team) is always looking for me,” Holmes said.

Kendall Bostic scored 10 points during a 13-4 Illinois run that whittled the Indiana lead to seven points before Holmes hit a layup and made a free throw to give the Hoosiers some space with 4:05 left.

Holmes finished 12 of 20 from the floor and recorded her eighth double-double of the season.

“I love watching (Holmes) play,” Bostic said. “I don’t really like playing against her.”

Yarden Garzon added 13 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil pitched in with 12 points and six assists for the Hoosiers.

Genesis Bryant led Illinois with 18 points and Bostic followed with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Illinois took a 19-10 lead late in the first quarter on Brynn Shoup-Hill’s layup before Garzon and Sydney Parrish hit a pair of 3s during an 8-0 run out of a timeout to pull the Hoosiers within three.

“We responded in the right kind of way,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We didn’t blink, we didn’t panic, we didn’t take bad shots in that stretch.”

Holmes tied the game at 26 with a layup midway through the second quarter as the Illini endured a 5:20 stretch without a bucket. Berger scored six points during a 16-5 to help the Hoosiers take a 37-31 break into halftime.

“If there’s probably any area that (Holmes) has grown the most, it’s been mentally, with understanding she has a responsibility to this team to show up every night,” Moren said.

HOOSIER HISTORY

Moren notched her 189th career win at Indiana to pass Jim Izard for the most in program history.

“She hates to lose way more than she loves to win and I think that’s evident with her passion, on and off the court, for the game (and) for us,” Holmes said. “It’s a really special thing that I’m able to play for her while she gets this milestone.”

BUILDING STEAM

Illinois coach Shauna Green saluted the State Farm Center crowd of 5,583 for creating a rowdy atmosphere and reflected on where the Illini are at two months into her first season.

“(The players) deserve to play in front of this crowd,” Green said. “They deserve to play in that environment.”

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers opened a stretch of seven of 11 games against ranked foes in convincing fashion after weathering an early storm on the road. The margin for error slims further with matchups against Michigan and first-place Ohio State looming.

Illinois: Green has quickly elevated the Illini in her first season after bringing Makira Cook and her Dayton assistants to Champaign. Illinois is in position to make its first postseason appearance since an NIT berth in 2013 and could make its first NCAA Tournament since 2003.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Visits No. 14 Michigan on Monday.

Illinois: At Northwestern on Sunday.

Clark helps No. 10 Iowa edge Michigan State 84-81 in OT

Associated PressJan 19, 2023, 12:33 AM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-81 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, hit a turnaround jumper with 31 seconds left to give Iowa the lead, then sealed it with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.

Monika Czinano added 22 points hitting all 11 of her shots — a school record — for Iowa (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) before fouling out..

“We had to face a lot of adversity today,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We lost McKenna (Warnock, to injury early in the second half). We lost Monika to fouls. We didn’t shoot the ball well, and to overcome all that and go into overtime and win on the road, I’m really pleased with our team’s effort. It wasn’t our most beautiful win, but I told the team there’s no asterisk at the end of that.”

Kamara McDaniel scored a team-high 21 points for the Spartans (10-9, 2-6). Matilda Ekh added 13, while Moira Joiner and Isoline Alexander had 11 apiece.

“We were struggling with their press, and they were able to capitalize on that,” Czinano said. ‘They ere driving to the hoop as well as any team we’ve seen, and they were O-boarding really well. There were a lot of factors that kept them in it.”

The Spartans had a final chance to win the game in overtime. With five seconds left, Clark was called for an intentional foul. McDaniel hit both free throws to get Michigan State within 82-81. McDaniel traveled on the ensuing possession with two seconds left and Molly Davis hit two free throws to seal the win.

“We have to be more efficient nd get the job done,” MSU coach Suzy Merchant said. “It’s frustrating. We’ve lost three overtime games, and in two of those we were flat. Tonight, I thought our effort was good, but our efficiency wasn’t great on the offensive end.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation, but neither scored in the final 47 seconds.

Iowa led for all but a split second in the first half, yielding the lead when McDaniel hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Spartans a 32-31 halftime lead.

“It was a big lift,” she said. “Those shots are cool, and thank God I was able to make it”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have a bigger challenge coming. They’ll face unbeaten Ohio State on Monday for the only meeting of the regular season between the teams.

Michigan State: The Spartans are 1-7 against Top 25 teams this season . Their only win against a ranked team so far was an 83-79 win over Indiana on Dec. 29.

UP NEXT

Iowa — At No. 2 Ohio State, Monday.

Michigan State — Home vs. Rutgers, Sunday.