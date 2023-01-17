Investigators: Darius Miles provided gun in fatal shooting

Associated PressJan 17, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY NETWORK
1 Comment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Investigators said Darius Miles provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon.

Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university’s campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa.

Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, investigators wrote in the court document.

Tuscaloosa police Capt. Jack Kennedy declined to say where Miles got the gun. As of Jan. 1, Alabama stopped requiring a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

Miles and Davis remained in the Tuscaloosa County jail, and Kennedy said a probable cause hearing could take 30 to 60 days in a capital murder case.

The University of Alabama said in a statement that Miles is no longer on the basketball team. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide are scheduled to play Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Defense lawyers for Miles released a statement saying Miles maintains his innocence and that he and his family “are heartbroken” over Harris’ death.

“While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court,” they said. “Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time,” attorneys William White, Clayton Tartt and Suzanne Norman from the the Birmingham-based Boles Holmes White law firm wrote in the statement.

Basketball coach Nate Oats said his players are going through “kind of a grieving process.”

“They didn’t have too many questions,” Oats said of the players. “It’s really just more of kind of a grieving process. I mean, they understand the severity of the situation with Jamea. They also understand the severity of the situation with Darius. There’s both sides of it, dealing with it.”

Omier’s double-double leads No. 17 Miami over Syracuse 82-78

Associated PressJan 17, 2023, 12:46 AM EST
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 16 Syracuse at Miami
Getty Images
1 Comment

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Norchad Omier had 16 points and 16 rebounds and No. 17 Miami overcame a double-figure deficit to beat Syracuse 82-78.

Harlond Beverly also scored 16 points for the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Nijel Pack finished with 15 points and Jordan Miller had 13.

Down 11 early in the second half, Miami rallied for a 71-70 advantage on Beverly’s fast-break dunk with 3:48 remaining. The reserve guard then hit two free throws with 1:39 left that increased the Hurricanes’ lead to 78-73.

“We knew we had to come out in the second half and get stops,” Pack said. “The game is going to come down to whoever does that down the stretch.”

Joseph Girard III’s 3-pointer with 1:25 left cut it to 78-76.

The Orange (12-7, 5-3) had possession with 25 second remaining but Omier forced a turnover on freshman guard Judah Mintz with 10 seconds left. Omier was fouled and converted two free throws.

Beverly’s two free throws with three seconds left secured the win as Miami improved to 12-0 at home.

“It’s nice to stay undefeated at home,” Beverly said. “That always feels good to get a win here. You can’t keep losing.”

Beverly made all eight of his free throws and shot 4-for-7 from the field. His minutes proved valuable after Miami’s leading scorer Isaiah Wong was limited because of foul trouble.

“In the month of January, he’s been far more productive and the players on the team really enjoy it when he comes into the game,” Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said of Beverly. “He’s going to give us a great effort on both ends.”

The Hurricanes shot 25 of 28 free throws.

Pack also played a key role in Miami’s comeback with three 3-pointers in the second half, including a conversion from 35 feet that cut Syracuse’s lead to 64-63 with 5:56 left.

“This is something we worked on the last couple of games, knowing they were going to play zone, especially high up,” Pack said. “So I just practiced taking deeper shots. When I had the opportunity in the game, I was ready for it.”

Jesse Edwards scored a career high 25 points and had 11 rebounds while Girard finished with 21 for the Orange.

“Joe and Jesse really were good and did everything they could to try to win the game,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said.

The Orange scored nine unanswered points and took their first lead late in the first half. Girard’s three-point play with 4:40 remaining capped the surge and put Syracuse ahead 29-24.

Edwards’ layup with three seconds left gave the Orange a 38-34 lead at halftime.

Miami opened with an 11-2 spurt before Wong committed two fouls five seconds apart. Wong sat after his second foul 4:08 into the game and played five additional minutes the remainder of the half. He finished with nine points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hurricanes were among the 11 Top 25 teams that lost Saturday. Five teams ranked behind the Hurricanes also lost, resulting in only a drop of one spot from the previous poll. Miami entered the rankings at 25 on Dec. 12, peaked at 12 before falling to its current spot.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Edwards had his ninth double-double of the season. Girard shook off a seven-point outing against Notre Dame on Saturday. Girard had scored in double figures in his previous 10 games.

Miami: The home game against Syracuse interrupted a road-tilted sequence for the Hurricanes. They began their road stretch Saturday at North Carolina State and also will play their next three games away from home.

“These three road games in a row are really going to test us to see how much toughness and how much we can fight through adversity,” Pack said.

UP NEXT

Syracuse visits Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Miami visits Duke on Saturday.

No. 24 FAU tops W Kentucky 76-62 for first ranked victory

Associated PressJan 17, 2023, 12:43 AM EST
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 07 FAU at North Florida
Getty Images
0 Comments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nicholas Boyd had 16 points, Alijah Martin added 15 off the bench and No. 24 Florida Atlantic used a second-half surge to run past Western Kentucky 76-62 on Monday night for its 16th consecutive victory.

Hours after becoming ranked for the first time in school history, the Owls (17-1, 7-0 Conference USA) led by 34-33 at halftime before shooting 54% to break open a close game. Martin’s layup with 7:58 remaining sparked a 7-0 spurt for a 69-55 lead as FAU outscored W. Kentucky (11-7, 3-4) 18-12 over the final 10 minutes. The Hilltoppers never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

“We just present a number of challenges to teams that also play bigger lineups than ours, just to cover a small lineup like ours,” FAU coach Dusty May said. “We try to use that to our advantage. It’s how we’re built.”

Dayvion McKnight had 15 points and Jordan Rawls 13 for W. Kentucky, which had its three-game conference winning streak stopped.

Nick Boyd made 6 of 10 from the field including 3 of 6 from long range. Johnell Davis also came off the bench to add 14 points for the Owls.

FAU made 19 of 26 free throws and finished with a 43-25 rebounding advantage.

“We have to be physical with our block outs, and more importantly we need five guys really attacking the ball, using our speed and therefore we’re able to get out in transition,” May said. “We’re year-in, year-out one of the better rebounding teams in the league.”

W. Kentucky played again without head coach Rick Stansbury, who has been out because an undisclosed health matter since the Dec. 22 game at South Carolina. Associate head coach Phil Cunningham has led the team in Stansbury’s absence.

BIG PICTURE

The win helped Florida Atlantic keep the nation’s second-longest current win streak intact and helped the Owls take command in the C-USA standings at 7-0.

Western Kentucky lost a chance at sustaining momentum after winning three straight. The Hilltoppers last beat a ranked team in 2018 when they downed No. 15 Wisconsin 83-75 on Dec. 29, 2018, in Bowling Green.

“They came into a hostile environment and played really well,” Cunningham said. “They’re an experienced team, tough and physical and they made shots they needed to make them So all the credit goes to them.”

W. Kentucky’s 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, the nation’s leading shot blocker, finished with four blocks against FAU and became the school’s all-time leader with 225 blocks in just two seasons at the school.

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic visits UTSA on Thursday night.

Western Kentucky visits Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

Illinois wins 4th straight, 78-60 over Minnesota

Associated PressJan 16, 2023, 11:22 PM EST
Penn State v Illinois
Getty Images
1 Comment

MINNEAPOLIS – Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Illinois used a big second half to beat Minnesota 78-60 on Monday night for its fourth straight victory.

Illinois pulled away in the opening five minutes of the second half with a 12-0 run to build a 47-36 lead. The Illini extended it to 55-41 after nine minutes as Minnesota made just 3 of 13 shots to start the half.

Illinois dominated the paint with a 54-28 edge in points and 50-29 in rebounds. The Illini held Minnesota to 36% shooting, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range. The Gophers were also 15 of 25 at the free-throw line.

Illinois has won five consecutive games in the series – and three straight at Minnesota.

Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. each added 11 points for Illinois (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten), which hosts Indiana on Thursday. Freshman Jayden Epps scored 10 points and Mayer, a super senior, recorded his first career double-double.

Mayer made an open 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds of the first half to give Illinois a 35-32 lead. Minnesota is now 0-8 this season when trailing at halftime.

Dawson Garcia had 17 points and Ta’lon Cooper scored 16 points for Minnesota (7-9, 1-5), which is back in action on Thursday against No. 3 Purdue.

Zach Edey scores 32, No. 3 Purdue beats Michigan State 64-63

Associated PressJan 16, 2023, 11:19 PM EST
purdue basketball
Getty Images
1 Comment

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue hold off Michigan State for a 64-63 win on Monday.

A 51-second sequence earlier in the second half, though, showed just how dominant the 7-foot-4 Edey can be at both ends of the floor.

Edey blocked a shot, had an alley-oop dunk, a defensive rebound and a layup to turn a one-point deficit into a three-point lead.

“He opens up a lot for us,” Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said.

The Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) have won 17 of their first 18 games, matching a school mark set during the 1987-88 season.

The Spartans (12-6, 4-3) dropped a second straight game after winning seven in a row.

Tyson Walker put Michigan State ahead with 11 seconds remaining with a mid-range jumper, giving him a season-high 30 points, and Edey scored the winner on the ensuing possession.

After Edey’s last basket, A.J. Hoggard’s long inbound pass was knocked out of bounds by Purdue’s Brandon Newman with 1.8 seconds left. That left Tom Izzo with a chance to draw up a play to potentially win the game on Purdue’s end of the court.

Walker was set up with what seemed to be an open jumper on the left wing only to have Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton get a hand up to deflect the shot, leaving it short of the rim.

Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer had 17 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 25.7 seconds left in a game that had the intensity of a matchup in March.

“I’ve known him since he was very young,” Izzo said. “The last give minutes of the game, he just took it over.”

Loyer’s older brother, Foster, played for the Spartans before transferring to Davidson.

Fletcher Loyer, a 6-4 freshman, scored a season-high 27 points Friday night in a win over Nebraska.

“He’s very aggressive, very sure of himself,” Painter said. “He’s not scared of the moment.”

Hoggard had 14 points and eight assists, playing well in the backcourt with Walker.

“I didn’t think we did a very good job of guarding their guards,” Painter said.

Joey Hauser added 10 points for the Spartans, who looked like they were going to be overmatched early in the game.

Purdue led by 13 points with 5:47 to go in the first half, but was ahead by just two at halftime after Michigan State started to make shots and cut down on turnovers.

“We lost the game in the first minutes with the ridiculous turnovers,” Izzo said.

The Spartans surged ahead by five points early in the second half before both teams took turns with the lead in a closely contested game with 13 lead changes and eight ties.

“In my heart I believe we competed well enough to win the game, but give them credit,” Izzo said.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Edey’s improved play and conditioning makes his tough to stop and sets up everything for coach Painter’s offense that runs through the junior from Toronto.

“I love playing inside out,” Painter said. “If you don’t have the horses, those plays don’t work.”

Painter said Edey has learned how to stay on the floor.

“When he first got here, he couldn’t pass and couldn’t play without elbowing people in the head,” he said.

Michigan State: Izzo said senior forward Malik Hall will be out “a while,” with a foot injury that is potentially a major setback for a team that lacks front court depth.

“Whether it’s the full year or not, we don’t know,” Izzo said.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays at Minnesota on Thursday night.

Michigan State: Hosts No. 23 Rutgers on Thursday night.

Alabama ‘grieving’ after Darius Miles charged with murder

Associated PressJan 16, 2023, 5:51 PM EST
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
3 Comments

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the Crimson Tide are going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus.

Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. He said he spoke with Miles’ mother multiple times, and met with the team that night.

“I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation,” Oats said.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district near the Tuscaloosa campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.

Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said.

Oats said the team met again and would practice later in the day before a game at Vanderbilt.

“They didn’t have too many questions,” Oats said of the players. “It’s really just more of kind of a grieving process. I mean, they understand the severity of the situation with Jamea. They also understand the severity of the situation with Darius. There’s both sides of it, dealing with it.”

“So yeah, it’s not something you go through often as a coach but I think we’ve got the services around the program to help us handle the situation.”

The university said in a statement Miles “has been removed from campus” and is no longer on the team.

Attorneys William White, Clayton Tartt and Suzanne Norman, from the the Birmingham-based Boles Holmes White law firm, issued a statement on behalf of Miles, saying he and his family “are heartbroken” over Harris’ death.

“While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court,” they said. “Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.”

Kennedy said bail would not initially be set in the case. He said defense lawyers could request a probable cause hearing in Tuscaloosa County District Court and that a judge could consider bail later.

Miles had appeared in just six games this year, averaging 1.5 points. The team had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

He had also missed time earlier this year with what had been described as a personal matter. Oats said that Miles went back to Washington to deal with that issue but that it was “completely unrelated” to the weekend charges.