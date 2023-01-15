Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis sets NCAA career 3-point record

DETROIT — Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy set the NCAA record for career 3-pointers, hitting a career-best 11 3s and scoring a season-high 41 points in an 87-75 win over Robert Morris.

Davis shot 11 for 18 from long distance and was 15 for 26 overall. His 11 3-pointers increased his career total to 513, eclipsing the previous record of 509 by Fletcher Magee of Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered the game chasing Magee and Oakland’s Travis Bader (504 3s from 2010-14).

Davis said his focus was on a much-needed win for Detroit Mercy, not the NCAA record.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about it. I was just playing,” Davis said of his pursuit of the record. “So, once I hit like five or six in a row, I figured I was going to get it.

“It means everything. Another record for the history books. Another blessing. I’m just so thankful for it.”

Davis, a 6-foot-1, fifth-year guard, had his fifth career game of 40 points, tied for 13th in school history.

The 24-year-old Davis has 3,232 career points, good for third in NCAA history. He is 17 points away from second place and 435 points behind Pete Maravich’s NCAA record of 3,667. Davis’ 1,081 career field goals, rank 15th in NCAA history.

Davis said he understands the gravity of having the NCAA scoring mark in sight.

“It is something special,” he said. “If you told me in seventh grade, if you told me in middle school, if you told me that I’d be among the top five scores of all time in college basketball history, I’d have told you that you’re lying. I’m just living in the moment. I’m blessed. I’m thankful for everything I do.”

The Titans (7-12, 3-5 Horizon League) ended a four-game losing streak.

The Colonials (8-11, 3-5) were led by Enoch Cheeks, who had 22 points and seven rebounds. Kahliel Spear added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Calipari, Kentucky silence doubters, beat No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Negativity has dogged the Kentucky basketball program since its disappointing loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.

Heading into Saturday’s 63-56 win over No. 5 Tennessee, Wildcats coach John Calipari did his best to insulate his players while absorbing as many bullets as possible himself.

“I haven’t lost faith in any of these guys,” he said. “I’ve got a good team. (Friday night), I collected all the (players’ cell) phones and iPads and everything else.”

Antonio Reeves scored 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) over the Volunteers. The victory ended a 25-game home win streak for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1) that dated back to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Kentucky led 58-50 with 3:28 left in the game. Two free throws by Santiago Vescovi and two buckets by Uros Plavsic closed the gap to two with less than a minute to play.

A Wildcat turnover gave Tennessee a shot to tie or take the lead, but Zakai Zeigler and Plavsic missed down low.

“Both coaches made it a slugfest,” said Calipari. “Nobody backed down.”

The Wildcats showed a physical presence and dominated the Volunteers on the boards, 43-23. Tennessee came into the game leading the SEC in rebounding margin (+9.94).

“Our frontline’s gotta do a better job rebounding,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “On the defensive end, we have to get everyone involved.”

The Tennessee big man Plavsic, who scored 19 points, was the only Vol to match Kentucky’s physicality.

Calipari said the strategy was to focus on the Vols’ perimeter play, while letting Plavsic have his way.

“They can beat us with 3s,” said Calipari. “They won’t beat us with 2s.”

CJ Fredrick scored eight in a row and had 10 of his 13 points in the first half as Kentucky led at the break, 33-26.

Vescovi, who tweaked his shooting (left) shoulder in a collision early in the game, had seven in the first half for Tennessee. He finished with 13 points.

“We had some uncontested looks at the rim,” Barnes said. “Point-blank layups – you’ve gotta make them.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

During his 36 seasons as a head coach in college basketball, Rick Barnes has led his teams into the AP Top 25 a total of 299 weeks. That includes 131 weeks in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Besides the frustration that comes with six losses this early in the season, the Wildcats have had to deal with injury problems. G Cason Wallace (back) and F Jacob Toppin (shoulder) have been sidelined. Both started against the Vols. . Big man Oscar Tshiebwe leads the SEC with 10 double-doubles this season. . Sahvir Wheeler leads the SEC with 6.3 assists a game. This is his third straight year on top. . John Calipari coached his 36th game against Tennessee. No other coach has led his team against the Vols in as many games.

Tennessee: Senior G Santiago Vescovi has been hot lately. He came into the Kentucky game averaging 16.5 points over his last five games while shooting 60% from the field and 57% from 3-point. . Zakai Ziegler, who has gotten used to his role as a point guard coming off the bench, had 27 assists in his last three games heading into Saturday. . Chris Lofton (2004-08), the SEC’s all-time leader in 3-point baskets made (431), had his No. 5 hoisted into the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State’s 9-game winning streak

FORT WORTH, Texas – Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 with several key inside baskets and No. 17 TCU beat 11th-ranked Kansas State 82-68 on Saturday, ending the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak.

Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12), who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. Damion Baugh had 11 points.

Kansas State (15-2, 4-1) had gone from unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams. The Wildcats beat Oklahoma State in their first home game as a ranked team in four years on Tuesday, then jumped out to a 11-6 lead in their first road game before Lampkin and TCU took over.

Keyontae Johnson had 18 for the Wildcats, who trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half before some late baskets. Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, but only after scoring 14 in the final 5 1/2 minutes. Nowell was coming off four consecutive 20-point games.

Lampkin had back-to-back layups on passes from Miles during the middle of TCU’s second 13-2 run before halftime. He took an inbound pass from Miles, who then stole the ball from Nowell and was in the lane when he made a leaping no-look pass to his 6-foot-11, 263-pound teammate for another layup that made it 32-21. That run ended with consecutive baskets by Miller that made it 38-23.

During the middle of their earlier 13-2 run, which took the Frogs from a five-point deficit to leading for good, Lampkin made a layup with the crowd already in a frenzy. When he got back to the other end setting up for defense, Lampkin bent over and slammed both hands on the floor to fire up the fans even more.

Right after that, Chuck O’Bannon stripped the ball from Nae’Qwan Tomlin as he went up for a shot and passed ahead to Lampkin. A flagrant foul was called on Ismael Massoud and Lampkin hit one of the free throws for a 19-13 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats shot 43.1% (28 of 65), but had 20 turnovers, including seven by Johnson and six by Nowell – both season highs. K-State was down 22 points and Nowell had only two points before he made a 3-pointer with 5 1/2 minutes left and followed that with two quick layups.

TCU: The Horned Frogs played their fourth consecutive Top 25 opponent, and split those games. The two losses were by a combined six points, including the previous Saturday when Iowa State hit a late shot for a 69-67 win before the Frogs blew an 18-point lead in a 79-75 loss at No. 10 Texas on Wednesday night. … Lampkin was 6-of-7 shooting, with a dunk and five layups, in only his fourth double-figure scoring game this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State won’t move into the top 10 for the first time since March 2013 when the new poll comes out Monday, but the Wildcats will still be solidly ranked. The Frogs were unchanged after a loss last week, and may be that way again when they will be ranked for the seventh consecutive poll.

Kentucky, John Calipari frustrated by season-long struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe is wondering whether the Wildcats’ walk-ons should play at this point in a frustrating season, just to show some fire.

For college basketball’s reigning player of the year to challenge his talented teammates speaks volumes of the crisis within one of the sport’s most prestigious and successful programs.

“Play the people who are willing to fight, even some walk-ons,” the usually affable senior said after a 71-68 home loss to South Carolina. “Put the people who try to look cute on offense where they don’t want to play defense, put them on the bench. We’re here to fight and to try to do something.”

Kentucky began the season No. 4 and was favored to win the Southeastern Conference – along with its own usual high expectations of a national championship. At this point, the Wildcats have some work to do to even just get on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The team’s passionate fan base has unleashed hurt and anger on talk shows and social media, even calling for coach John Calipari’s exit. Reports that Texas has reached out to the Hall of Famer for its coaching vacancy have only fueled that once-unthinkable sentiment to the point that one fan was escorted from Rupp Arena because of a sign that said, “Please go to Texas.”

Yes, it has come to that within Big Blue Nation.

Calipari will earn $8.5 million this season with $53 million remaining on a “lifetime” contract through the 2028-29 season that doesn’t have a buyout. He said this week he has not spoken with Texas, and insisted that he ignores the noise.

But Calipari knows the discontent is there and getting louder with each discouraging defeat.

“And are fans mad? They should be,” he said after Kentucky’s 28-game home winning streak was snapped. “We lost at home. We don’t lose at home. We lost at home.”

Calipari also addressed the obvious: a 10-6 Kentucky team that’s 1-3 in the SEC must improve, starting with himself.

The Wildcats are struggling with chemistry and consistency on both ends of the floor. Calipari’s strategy and recruiting are enduring harsh scrutiny. Injuries haven’t helped, though Tshiebwe is averaging 16 points and 13.1 rebounds per game after a preseason procedure on his right knee. Still, a physical Alabama squad limited him to six rebounds and four points in a 78-52 shellacking in which Kentucky’s starters tallied just 27 points against the now-No. 4 Crimson Tide.

Jay Bilas believes it’s too soon to panic, but noted that the Wildcats must step it up in the second half of the season.

“This is not an X-and-O issue, this is a player issue,” Bilas said in a phone interview. “And the players have to bring more, do more collectively and individually than they’ve done. Some players are going to be more capable of doing more than others. But this isn’t an issue of run a different offense and all of a sudden everything gets better.”

Whatever needs to be done, Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart expressed faith in Calipari’s ability to fix it during an interview on Kentucky Sports Radio.

“We’ve battled some injury bugs, we’ve battled some confidence bugs and hopefully we can get those things put behind us,” Barnhart said. “We’ve got 14, 15 games left in the regular season and get where we want to get to postseason and make a run. We’re famous for doing that and Cal’s teams are famous for doing that.”

In a hoops-mad state that expects championships and annual top-three recruiting classes, the problem is that Kentucky hasn’t won an NCAA championship since 2012, made a Final Four since going 38-1 in the 2014-15 season or been a serious national title contender since an overtime loss to Auburn in the Elite Eight in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the Big Dance in 2020, and 9-16 collapse the next year left the Wildcats out altogether.

Tshiebwe’s phenomenal breakout keyed last season’s rebound, but the team was upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by No. 15 Saint Peter’s – considered Kentucky’s worst NCAA loss ever.

With the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe returning, there were, again, high expectations. As of now, Kentucky’s tournament resume lacks a Quad 1 victory after losses to Michigan State, Gonzaga, UCLA, ‘Bama and now-No. 20 Missouri by double digits.

This week’s loss to the Gamecocks demonstrated everything Kentucky has done wrong. The Wildcats never led against the SEC’s lowest-rated team, and it took a furious rally to get within a point before missing attempts to tie it up in the final seconds. Afterward, Tshiebwe lamented.

“Some of us coming in are taking things for granted,” he said. “I just tell them, (that) the coaches, they cannot do it for us. They just come out with the game plan with who we are going to depend on and how we are going to play offense.

“We come to Kentucky for a very good reason, we come chasing greatness. And if you come not willing to fight, it’s going to be tough.”

Kentucky’s immediate outlook looks dire with a visit to No. 5 Tennessee, which won last year’s meeting 76-63 in Knoxville and four of the last six matchups overall. Volunteers coach Rick Barnes nonetheless expects the Wildcats’ best this weekend and beyond with Calipari.

“I’m not sure he’s had his whole team together all year,” Barnes said. “One thing I do know is his teams always get better and play their best basketball late in the year.”

Then the Wildcats host No. 2 Kansas, the reigning national champions, on Jan. 28 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks no doubt will aim to avenge last season’s 80-62 rout at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kentucky also has two meetings against No. 15 Arkansas and a home rematch with the Volunteers.

Considering the Wildcats lost to a South Carolina team that got drilled by 43 at home by Tennessee, they can’t afford to look past any SEC opponent. But right now, the concern is whether the Wildcats can beat one.

“Every game we play is going to be a dogfight with us being Kentucky,” forward Daimion Collins said. “We just have to fight, work hard, rebound and defend. If we do those things we’ll win some games.”

Florida’s CJ Felder leaves team for personal reasons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward CJ Felder has left the team for personal reasons, although coach Todd Golden left the door open for his return later this season.

Felder, who is averaging 2.5 points and 3.1 rebounds this season, sat out of Florida’s last game at LSU and played just two minutes against Georgia last week. He won’t be on the bench when the Gators host 20th-ranked Missouri.

“CJ Felder’s going to take a little time away from the team for personal reasons,” Golden said. “Definitely nothing disciplinary, still a part of our family, love him. He’s just going through a little bit of a time right now and leaving the door open for him to join the team again this season whenever he’s ready.”

The 6-foot-7 Felder transferred to Florida in 2021 after two seasons at Boston College. He’s served mostly as a role player for the Gators (9-7, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), who have tweaked their rotation several times under new coach Golden.

Surprising Clemson on top with best ACC start

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson coach Brad Brownell’s had a landmark ACC start at exactly the right time.

The Tigers (14-3) lead the Atlantic Coast Conference at 6-0, the only undefeated team in league play. And it follows an underachieving 2021-22 season when athletic director Graham Neff put the program on notice that making the NCAA Tournament was a prime directive.

Message received: The Tigers are off to their best ACC mark since joining the league in 1953.

“Our kids have gotten better and their approach has been fantastic,” Brownell said. “There’s a belief in what we’re doing and we’re reaping that.”

Clemson faces its first ranked ACC team this season against No. 24 Duke.

Picked 11th in the ACC in the preseason, fifth-year forward Hunter Tyson has averaged a double-double with 16.2 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-8 graduate student has gotten double-doubles in Clemson’s past five contests, including road wins at Virginia Tech and Pitt.

Clemson took a dip last season (17-16 and out of the postseason) when Tyson broke his collarbone in February and missed eight games.

Now, Tyson is healthy and confident in what he can accomplish.

“I do whatever it takes to help my team win,” Tyson said. “If that’s me really hitting the glass hard and getting a lot of rebounds, that’s what I’ll do. That’s happened a lot lately.”

Brownell is in his 13th season – only Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton and Virginia’s Tony Bennett have been in the ACC longer – with just three NCAA appearances, the last coming in 2021.

He readily acknowledges many think his Tigers should’ve won more than they have over the years. Yet, Brownell’s had four seasons of double-digit wins in ACC play after only three in Clemson’s first 57 league seasons.

Brownell is also the only Clemson coach with a win at North Carolina, breaking the Tigers’ embarrassing 0-59 mark at Chapel Hill in January 2020.

So Brownell won’t get ahead of himself with the Tigers hot start. “We’re not going to get too high or too low at this point,” he said.

The February schedule includes games against No. 16 Miami and No. 13 Virginia. And there’s a return to North Carolina, the expected ACC champion that’s had an up-and-down season so far.

Clemson point guard Chase Hunter won’t concede any let downs, the way his team is playing at the moment.

“We definitely had big goals, big dreams for the season,” he said.

Brownell has tapped the portal in the past to bolster his roster, but this year’s squad has only one transfer in the rotation in former College of Charleston and Boston College guard Brevin Galloway. The rest of the starters are experienced players who’ve stuck with the Tigers and developed their talent, such as Tyson, Hunter and forward PJ Hall.

Hall, a 6-10 junior, had surgery to repair a bone fracture in his left foot. As he recovered in July, Hall suffered a partial dislocation of a kneecap that also required an operation.

Yet, Hall has played in all but one of the games, averaging 12.4 points and leading the team with 16 blocks.

Brownell said there were plenty of days in the offseason when Hall wondered if it was all worth it. But Hall worked “because he wants to be with our team,” the coach said. “That’s why we have a good team, because of the character of our team.”

Win or lose to Duke, the season doesn’t stop, Brownell said. But he believes the team’s shared experience through the years can sustain them even during the grind of the ACC season.

“Our guys have been here,” he said. “We’re a rare group. We’re happy to watch kids get better and experience success.”