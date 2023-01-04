Smith, Joiner help NC State roll past No. 16 Duke 84-60

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 11:48 PM EST
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
RALEIGH, N.C. – Terquavion Smith scored 24 points and North Carolina State jumped all over No. 16 Duke from the opening tip, rolling to an 84-60 win on Wednesday night in the long-running series between Atlantic Coast Conference neighbors.

Jarkel Joiner added 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC), who scored the game’s first 15 points and led by 22 by halftime in a shocking romp.

While the Wolfpack pounced, the Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2) watched early shots roll off the rim or be swatted away. They compounded their problems by piling up turnovers in a game that quickly got away.

N.C. State shot 47% and made 10 3-pointers, nine coming from its its dynamic backcourt duo. More impressively, the Wolfpack scored 30 points off turnovers on a night that Kevin Keatts’ squad repeatedly pushed the tempo.

One highlight came when Joiner hit a corner 3-pointer just before the halftime horn with Duke’s Jeremy Roach defending on his hip. Joiner gave a yell toward the courtside fans, then giddily backed away to join his teammates heading to the locker room with a 44-22 lead.

And early in the second, Joiner and Smith got loose together in transition. First Joiner hit Smith for a right-wing 3-pointer on the break, then did it again – only this time falling to the court while delivering the pass.

No matter. Joiner still raised both arms while laying on his back near the baseline as though signaling the shot was good as it swished through the net. By that point, the Wolfpack led 54-28 with 17:05 left and never let Duke closer than 22 again.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski scored 14 points to lead Duke, which shot 40% and just 5 of 15 from 3-point range. Duke also committed 21 turnovers, many fueling the Wolfpack’s 25 fast-break points.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: It was a jarring result for the Blue Devils in a year of change, from Jon Scheyer in his debut season as the successor to retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski to a roster with 11 new players and the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class. But the Blue Devils never looked comfortable, confident or capable of consistently creating quality looks as the deficit ballooned. It amounted to a second rough showing on the road, the other coming in a loss at Wake Forest a few days before Christmas.

N.C. State: This one can ease some of the frustration amid ACC losses to now-No. 12 Miami, Pittsburgh and Clemson. Smith and Joiner showed their potential to impose their will from the wings. More impressively, the Wolfpack did this without starter and team rebounding leader Jack Clark, who is out indefinitely after suffering a core muscle injury late last week at Clemson.

UP NEXT

Duke: Plays a second straight road game, traveling to Boston College on Saturday.

N.C. State: Visits Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Hopkins scores 27 to help Providence beat No. 4 UConn 73-61

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 11:55 PM EST
M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn 73-61 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight victory.

Noah Locke added 17 points to help the Friars (13-3, 5-0) earn their second win over a ranked team this season and remain unbeaten in the Big East. It was Providence’s first win over the Huskies at Amica Mutual Pavilion since Feb. 20, 2012, when the Friars won 72-70. They played on campus during the pandemic.

Jordan Hawkins led the Huskies (14-2, 3-2) with 15 points, and Donovan Clingan added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskies have lost two in a row after opening the season with 14 straight wins and winning their first three conference games. UConn was held under 70 points for only the second time this season. The Huskies entered averaging 82 points per game.

The Friars added to a three-point halftime lead thanks to going 8 of 18 from the 3-point line and outscoring the Huskies 29-10 at the free-throw line.

Ed Croswell finished a fast break with a two-handed slam to put the Friars in front 51-43 as part of a 13-8 run that put the Friars in front 56-46 with just over nine minutes to play.

UConn cut it to 60-55, and a few possessions later Hopkins was whistled for a charge – his fourth foul – with 4:54 left. But he stayed aggressive, getting fouled after a Huskies turnover and dropping in a pair of free throws to help Providence pushed the lead back up to 64-55 with 3:33 showing on the clock.

Providence won a mad scramble after three misses on its next possession, with Locke dropping in a deep 3 from the wing.

Providence led for just 2:26 in the first half but used a late surge to take a 33-30 edge into the break.

The Huskies leaned on their size advantage early, compacting the Friars in the half court and forcing them into some unbalanced shots.

UConn controlled the glass, outrebounding Providence 21-14 and holding a 22-8 edge in the paint in the opening 20 minutes.

The Friars were hot from the outside, though, going 5 of 9 from beyond the arc despite shooting just 5 of 15 from two-point range.

They also were able to generate offense without starter Jared Bynum, who went to the locker room with a midsection injury and sat out the final 11 minutes of the half. Alyn Breed took his place in the lineup to begin the second half, with Bynum remaining on the bench the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: This is not the start to conference play the Huskies were looking for after winning their first three. They lost 83-73 at No. 22 Xavier over the weekend.

Providence: The Friars continue to find a way to stay in ball games, this time negating a big height disadvantage by hitting outside shots and getting to the line. That will help them stay in almost every game as they try to defend their regular-season Big East title.

UP NEXT

UConn returns home to host Creighton on Saturday.

Providence hosts St. John’s on Saturday.

No. 13 Arkansas rallies from 17 down to beat No. 20 Missouri

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 11:52 PM EST
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ricky Council scored 25 points and Joseph Pinion scored 13 off the bench as No. 13 Arkansas rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 20 Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) didn’t lead until back-to-back fast-break buckets from Council and guard Devo Davis provided a one-point advantage with 14:24 left. Pinion followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run. Five minutes later, Arkansas went on another run, 7-0, to build the lead to eight points.

Missouri (12-2, 1-1) had stifled Arkansas and built its lead to 17 points with its zone defense in the first half, limiting the Razorbacks to 36% shooting from the field and 2 for 12 from 3-point range.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman injected the little-used Pinion, a shooting specialist, into the game with the Razorbacks trailing by 10. The freshman scored his 13 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, in a career-high 27 minutes.

Council, who entered as the SEC’s third-leading scorer averaging 17.9 points per game, scored 21 of his 25 in the second half.

Missouri lost its lead on the interior on the glass. The Tigers’ zone failed in the second half as Pinion’s 3-point shooting forced it toward the perimeter. Arkansas shot 62% in the final 20 minutes and outrebounded Missouri, 40-23, for the game.

Davis joined Council and Pinion in double figures for Arkansas with 10 points.

Sean East led Missouri with 13 points, while Nick Honor and Kobe Brown added 12 and 11, respectively.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas has struggled most with teams who pack in defenses, but coach Eric Musselman’s team has shown itself capable of overcoming that strategy with its athleticism.

Missouri’s loss is barely damaging. The Tigers still own wins over Illinois and Kentucky and a road loss in an SEC game to a top-15 team won’t hurt the NCAA Tournament resume.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Arkansas: Travels to Auburn on Saturday.

Villanova wins, Hoyas set Big East losing-streak record

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 11:50 PM EST
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
WASHINGTON – Caleb Daniels made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brandon Slater added 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 73-57 on Wednesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 25 games.

The Georgetown loss broke a tie with DePaul for the longest regular-season losing streak in Big East Conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their final regular-season Big East game in 2020-21, before going on a surprising four-game run at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the conference tournament title.

“It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “It’s all about getting up. There’s going to be streaks in every sport.”

The Game was tied at 35-all in the first half. Then Daniels made three 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes of the second half to help Villanova build a 48-41 lead. Slater added another 3-pointer at 10:56 to give the Wildcats the first double-digit lead of the game at 53-43.

Georgetown made just two of its first 14 shots after the break as Villanova pulled away. The Hoyas shot just 21% in the second half.

Freshman Mark Armstrong scored a season-high 14 points and classmate Cam Whitmore had 10 points and eight rebounds for Villanova (8-7, 2-2).

“We got a young team, we got guys that we know are going to be playing their best basketball by the end of the season,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. “Credit to those two guys (freshmen). I thought Mark was really good tonight, especially defensively, and then Cam, same thing; came out and gave us a lot of energy.”

Jordan Riley scored 12 points and Akok Akok had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Georgetown (5-11, 0-5). Primo Spears, Georgetown’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Georgetown has lost six straight games to drop its record to 73-95 in Ewing’s loss-filled stint at his alma mater, including 26-68 in the Big East.

INJURIES

Brandon Murray, Georgetown’s second-leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, left the court midway through the second half holding his right arm. Villanova’s Jordan Longino was carried off the court late in the first half, and the team announced at halftime he would not return after suffering a leg injury. Both players returned to the bench late in the second half.

UP NEXT

Villanova hosts No. 18 Xavier on Saturday, while Georgetown plays at Marquette.

Nowell scores 36 as Kansas State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 1:23 AM EST
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN, Texas – Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night, setting a school scoring record with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory.

The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then held off a Texas rally as the Longhorns made 11 consecutive shots in the second half and shaved a 20-point deficit under 10 with just under five minutes left.

“We wanted to be aggressive the first five minutes,” said Nowell, who was one assist shy of being the first Kansas State player with at least 30 points and 10 assists. “We’re a really dangerous team when we get it going downhill.”

And they never let up, especially in the second half as the teams traded basket after basket.

Nowell and Kansas State also showed enough poise to get the big shots they needed late to close out the win. Nowell’s two free throws with 3:23 remaining made it 100-88 before he swished a step-back 3-pointer on the next possession to put an exclamation point on the night for the Wildcats.

Keyontae Johnson added 28 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), whose free-flowing offense with Nowell leading the way found just about any open shot the team wanted. Nowell came into the game No. 2 nationally in assists, and his shifty drives and nifty passing had Texas defenders looking for the ball all game.

“People who complain about scoring in college basketball, I think they got to see a whole bunch of scoring tonight. Those of us who consider ourselves defensive coaches? It was a headache,” Tang said. “But it was a lot of fun.”

The scoring display is sure to grab the attention of the rest of the Big 12.

“Every game is a statement game for us,” Johnson said. “We were picked last in the conference. We have to keep proving people wrong.”

Tyrese Hunter scored 29 points and Marcus Carr had 27 for the Longhorns, handed their first loss in their new arena, the Moody Center.

Kansas State also sent the Longhorns (12-2, 1-1) to their first loss since head coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay following his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony family violence charge. Assistant coach Rodney Terry has been acting head coach since then and had led Texas to five straight wins, including a victory at Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener.

The 116 points were the most Texas has permitted in a Big 12 game.

“We’ll work hard to get a lot better defensively,” Terry said. “(Nowell) put his will on the game.”

Sir’Jabari Rice’s three-point play pulled Texas to 77-65 with 11:28 to play and a Longhorns rally was on. A block by Rice against Nowell set up another Longhorns 3-pointer. But the Wildcats kept answering, usually behind Nowell.

“Every time the crowd got into it, our guys were able to silence it,” Tang said. “That was huge.”

KEEPING IT CLEAN

Texas has smothered a lot of opponents with aggressive defense that often leads to turnovers and points in transition. Kansas State committed just 12 turnovers, though, and only three in the second half. That sort of ball control kept the Longhorns from getting extra possessions. Texas scored just nine points off K-State turnovers.

“This was a game where both teams’ players were making big shots,” Tang said. “As long as you don’t turn it over, the ball is going in the hole.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Made 31 of 33 free throws to maintain a comfortable cushion in the second half.

Texas: School officials have provided no updates on Beard’s status with the program. His legal case is scheduled for its first court hearing on Jan. 18. His fiancee issued a Dec. 23 statement saying he did not choke her during the Dec. 12 incident, contradicting what the arrest warrant affidavit said she initially told police. Beard’s attorney has said the coach is innocent.

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays at No. 19 Baylor.

Texas visits Oklahoma State.

No. 3 Kansas ends Texas Tech’s 29-game home win streak 75-72

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 1:21 AM EST
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
LUBBOCK, Texas – KJ Adams scored the last of his 16 points on a breakaway dunk with 7 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Kansas fought off Texas Tech 75-72 on Tuesday night, ending the Red Raiders’ home winning streak at 29 games.

Texas Tech failed to produce a shot on its final possession as Pop Isaacs lost the ball on a drive following contact in the key. The Jayhawks came up with the loose ball, setting the stage for Adams’ dunk as defending national champion Kansas won its seventh consecutive game.

“We didn’t have much left,” Kansas coach Bill Self said following a second down-to-the-wire Big 12 game. “If it had gone to overtime, it probably wouldn’t have been a good thing for us today. We played well. Anytime you score 75 points on the road it’s a good thing, especially against a team that guards like Texas Tech.”

Dajuan Harris scored 18 points for the Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), who had rallied to beat Oklahoma State 69-67 on Saturday. Kansas led by a dozen points early in the second half but allowed the Red Raiders to make it close at the finish. Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Gradey Dick scored 11.

Kevin Obanor scored 26 points for Texas Tech, which had not lost at home since falling to West Virginia in February of 2021. Isaacs added 18 points.

“There was a lot of contact, but that’s a good refereeing crew,” Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said of the final sequence. “We hoped we’d get that call, but the guys played their hearts out tonight, and they really responded in the second half.”

The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2) trailed 67-57 with seven minutes left but got within 71-70 on Lamar Washington’s layup with 1:43 remaining. Texas Tech trailed 73-72 in the final minute when Isaacs’ turnover set up Adams’ slam.

“Give them credit. They made shots tonight,” Self said.

Kansas put together a strong offensive flurry toward the end of the first half, outscoring Texas Tech 11-2 over the final four minutes and taking a 43-36 lead at intermission. Adams keyed the surge with eight points, capped by a 10-footer in the lane.

“The most positive things about tonight was we had a great crowd and the guys responded to the crowd,” Mark Adams said. “They also responded to Kansas and played well, particularly in the second half, and that’s something we can build on.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Harris connected on all five of his 3-point attempts, accounting for almost half of the Jayhawks’ total of 11.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders outscored Kansas 12-5 in the final 3:53.

UP NEXT

Kansas: At West Virginia on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Hosts Oklahoma on Saturday