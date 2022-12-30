Wofford men’s basketball coach McAuley resigns

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 6:49 PM EST
wofford basketball
Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley, who has been on leave from the program for the past four weeks, has resigned.

The school announced the change Friday, a few weeks after McAuley took a leave of absence on Dec. 5. School spokesman Brent Williamson said Wofford could not add details about why McAuley resigned.

Williamson said associate coach Dwight Perry will continue as the team’s interim head coach. In five games under Perry, Wofford is 3-2 including a 67-62 victory at Texas A&M on Dec. 20.

McAuley was named the Terriers’ coach in April 2019 and went 58-41 in his three-plus seasons.

In a news release, the school thanked McAuley for his service and leadership and wished he and his family well going forward.

The Terriers are 8-6 overall and play UNC Greensboro on Saturday in a Southern Conference matchup.

Rice leads No. 10 UCLA to 82-74 win over No. 17 Oregon

Associated PressDec 31, 2022, 12:13 AM EST
ucla oregon
Chris Pietsch/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman Kiki Rice had 21 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to an 82-74 victory over 17th-ranked Oregon on Friday night.

UCLA (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) senior guard Charisma Osborne added 17 points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to an injury.

Senior guard Endyia Rogers had 18 points and five assists to lead the Ducks (10-3, 1-1). Freshman Grace VanSlooten and junior guard Te-Hina Paopao each had 17 points.

UCLA led 54-48 after three quarters and pulled away with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Rice converted a three-point play to open the quarter before Gabriela Jaquez added a basket. Gina Conti converted back-to-back buckets to put UCLA ahead 63-48. Emily Bessoir made a 3-pointer that pushed the Bruins to a 68-50 lead before Oregon scored 11 points in a row.

Oregon closed within 70-64 on a 3-pointer by Paopao before UCLA’s Camryn Brown made a three-point play with 3:27 left.

Oregon rallied from a 38-32 halftime deficit and took a 43-42 lead on a basket by Phillipina Kyei early in the third quarter. UCLA responded with eight straight points, including four straight by Osborne for a 50-43 advantage. Brown capped off the quarter with a bucket to put UCLA ahead 54-48.

Rice scored 15 points in the opening half and Osborne added 11 as the pair combined to make 4 of 8 3-pointers. Rogers scored 12 to pace the Ducks in the half.

BIG PICTURE:

UCLA: The Bruins are tied for first place in the conference and validated their top-10 ranking with a road win over the Ducks.

UCLA’s only loss was 73-64 at No. 1 South Carolina, and the Bruins also have a 80-63 win over Tennessee, which was ranked No. 11 at the time. The Bruins have a showdown at home looming against No. 2 Stanford in two weeks.

Oregon: All three of Oregon’s losses have come against ranked teams as UCLA joined No. 3 Ohio State and No. 13 North Carolina as teams that have beaten the Ducks. Oregon has a win over No. 24 Arkansas as it looks to build its postseason resume.

UP NEXT:

UCLA: The Bruins visit Oregon State on Sunday.

Oregon: The Ducks host USC on Sunday.

No. 14 Miami wins 9th straight, topping Notre Dame 76-65

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 7:21 PM EST
hurricanes basketball
Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nigel Pack scored 21 points and grabbed four steals in his home state to lead No. 14 Miami over Notre Dame 76-65 on Friday.

A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5-of-8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer poured in 13 points in the game’s opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.

“Nigel was really terrific all game long,” Canes coach Jim Larranaga said of Pack’s first collegiate appearance in Indiana. ” . He’s doing a fantastic job (in multiple facets) and I expect his scoring will continue to be there because he’s such an outstanding shooter.”

Norchad Omier added 18 points, went 8 of 11 from the field and blocked three shots as Miami (13-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its ninth straight game. Isaiah Wong chipped in 15 points and Jordan Miller 12.

Trey Wertz scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Marcus Hammond 12 for the Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3), who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

“We’re struggling confidence-wise, no question about it,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “In our losses, we’ve really turned the ball over and it’s just killing us.”

The Irish had a season-high 17 turnovers, including five by Wertz and four by Goodwin. The Canes committed just nine, and outscored Notre Dame 25-7 on points off turnovers.

“The second half we really picked it up at both ends of the court,” said Larranaga, whose team trailed 34-33 at halftime. “We played better defense, we rebounded better, we attacked the basket more.”

Miami led most of the way, but a Hammond four-point play pulled Notre Dame to as close as 51-49 at 12:12 to go. But Miami responded with a 9-0 run to largely seize control and later led by as many as 14. The Irish got no closer than eight, that coming at 2:30 left in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Canes’ schedule is tough from here and their only league road wins are over a pair of teams that are winless in ACC play, but 4-0 in the conference is a good start. Miami will still have to face No. 17 Duke twice, plus visit No. 25 North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame: The sinking Irish have a steep hill to climb to reach the NCAA tournament, considering they have a trio of double-digit nonconference losses to unranked clubs. Notre Dame visits both No. 13 Virginia and No. 17 Duke in February, and has a pair of meetings with No. 25 North Carolina.

BOWLED OVER

As dejected as Brey was over his own team’s loss, he was quick to ask “what’s the football score?” in reference to Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl contest against South Carolina that started about 90 minutes after the basketball game began.

Friday marked the first time in six occasions that the men’s basketball team has lost on a day that the football team is in a bowl game. In contrast, the football team entered the day 1-4 on those occasions.

UP NEXT

Miami: Visits Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Notre Dame: Plays three of its next four on the road, beginning Tuesday at Boston College.

Taylor, Duke’s perimeter shooting upend No. 6 N.C. State

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 4:49 PM EST
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

RALEIGH, N.C. – Celeste Taylor helped Duke to its most significant victory in coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons.

Taylor scored 23 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and the Blue Devils beat No. 6 North Carolina State 72-58 on Thursday night.

“We kept our composure when they went on runs,” Lawson said. “We just stayed focused and stayed locked in and didn’t allow the emotions of the game to take over our execution.”

Elizabeth Balogun had 16 points for the Blue Devils. Shayeann Day-Wilson and Kennedy Brown each scored 10 points.

Duke (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) went 9 for 14 on 3-pointers in its seventh straight victory. Reigan Richardson’s 3 stretched the lead to 66-56.

“To see it all work out for us is pretty good,” Taylor said. “Conference play starts and you have to get after it. You have to fight harder.”

N.C. State had won 19 straight ACC games at Reynolds Coliseum. The last conference school to win on the Wolfpack’s court was Duke on Feb. 24, 2020.

Saniya Rivers had 17 points for N.C. State (11-2, 1-1), which had won seven straight games this season. Jakia Brown-Turner scored 12 points and Aziaha James had 10.

“They came in here and just, in simple terms, kicked our butts,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “They took us out of anything we wanted to do offensively. … Duke just came in here and took it.”

N.C. State trimmed Duke’s 14-point lead to 50-44 by the end of the third quarter.

Taylor’s 3 pushed the Blue Devils in front 59-50 near the midway mark of the fourth. She was 5 of 6 on 3s and had a game-high eight rebounds.

Duke finished 15 for 15 on free throws, including 10 attempts in the fourth quarter.

“You’ve got to get those free ones,” Lawson said.

Duke outscored North Carolina State 24-4 across the final seven minutes of the first half for a 35-23 edge. The Blue Devils were 6 for 9 in the first half on 3-pointers.

“We had a chance to guard them,” Moore said. “It wasn’t like we were playing `Horse.”‘

N.C. State used a 13-0 stretch spanning the first and second quarters for a 19-10 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils overcame early shooting woes and had the Wolfpack’s defense off balance by the end because of their perimeter shooting. The Blue Devils were rarely rattled despite a difficult road atmosphere, improving to 5-0 in true road games this season.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had spans when the offense didn’t flow well and that was costly when trying to keep up with Duke’s timely shooting. N.C. State’s 18 turnovers also prevented a comeback and the full-court press didn’t do much to disrupt the Blue Devils. The Wolfpack managed only five assists.

WORTH NOTING

N.C. State played its third full game in a row without scoring leader Diamond Johnson (13.9 points per game), who sustained an ankle injury Dec. 11 vs. South Florida. … Duke also beat a top-10 N.C. State team on the road in February 2020 for its last win against the Wolfpack. … The lone losses for both teams this season entering the game came against Connecticut.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts Louisville on Sunday.

N.C. State: Sunday at Syracuse.

Report: Big Ten’s Warren candidate for Bears president

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 4:44 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the Bears nor the conference or Warren were making the discussions public.

Warren’s resume includes multiple stops in the NFL and the Bears are searching for a president to replace the retiring Ted Phillips.

“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillip’s successor,” the team said. “Our search team has cast a wide net, spoken to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion.”

The Big Ten released a statement, saying Warren “regularly receives unique opportunities and request for his expertise from leaders across a variety of industries, ranging from professional sports ownership groups to private equity firms.”

The statement said Warren remained focused on the Big Ten, its 14 member schools and more than 10,000 athletes.

Warren has spoken with several professional teams going through transitions at the top, including the Denver Broncos, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves during his tenure as Big Ten commissioner, the person familiar with the situation told AP.

Warren became the first Black commissioner of a Power Five conference when the Big Ten hired him in June 2019 out of the Minnesota Vikings’ front office to replace the retiring Jim Delany.

Warren drew sharp criticism early in his tenure when the league called off the 2020 fall football season because of the pandemic. The Big Ten reversed course five weeks later and played an abbreviated schedule after receiving guarantees that athletes could be tested for the virus every day and that there would be screening protocols for virus-related heart ailments for those who tested positive.

There have also been some big wins for the Big Ten in recent months

In July, the Big Ten announced Southern California and UCLA will join the conference in 2024, giving it a coast-to-coast footprint. A month later, the conference landed about $7 billion in media rights deals with FOX, CBS and NBC to share the rights to football and basketball games. The contracts go into effect in 2023 and expire in 2030.

Warren worked in the NFL for 20 years, doing stints with the St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions before settling in with Minnesota in 2005. He was the Vikings’ chief operating officer from 2015 to 2019.

Warren played a big role in their construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. The Bears see it as a model for their potential new home in suburban Arlington Heights, Ill., if their purchase of a 326-acre property is completed and if they decide to move there.

Burton scores 31, Pitt beats No. 25 North Carolina 76-74

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 4:42 PM EST
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

PITTSBURGH – Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and Pittsburgh knocked off No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 on Friday.

Burton, a graduate student, was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.

“Jamarius was unbelievable through the whole game,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “We rode him. He carried us. He made big plays. He defended. Just an unbelievable performance.”

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said they didn’t have a defensive answer.

“Nobody on our team could guard him,” he said. “(Pitt) stepped up and made plays down the stretch. Whether you’re at home or on the road, you have to step up and make those plays, and we just didn’t do it to win the game.”

Hinson put the Tar Heels away, making a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Pitt the lead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining, then extending the Panthers’ lead by making two free throws with 36 seconds left and two more with 28 seconds to go to make it 74-69.

North Carolina (9-5, 1-2 ACC) closed the gap to two points, 74-72, on Tyler Nickel’s layup with two seconds left but Pitt ran out the clock to end the Tar Heels’ four-game winning streak.

Hinson finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

“I’m really proud of my team,” Capel said. “We fought for 40 minutes. We knew (North Carolina was) playing really, really well. They’re as talented as any team in the country, but we fought. We got down early, we stayed together and we stayed fighting.”

Armando Bacot led North Carolina with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. It was his eighth double-double of the season. RJ Davis added 13 points and Pete Nance chipped in with 10 points.

North Carolina took a nine-point lead, 55-46 with 11:55 to go on a dunk by Bacot. Pitt responded by outscoring the Tar Heels 19-7 over nearly an eight-minute span and moved in front with 65-62 with 3:59 left on a three-point play and layup by Burton.

Two free throws by North Carolina’s Leaky Black tied it at 67-67.

Pitt won despite going just 5 of 25 on 3-point attempts after making at least 10 shots from beyond the arc in five of its last seven games. However, the Panthers scored 46 points in the paint in large part because of Burton’s drives to the basket.

“We just tried to stay even-keeled, stayed locked in and realized there are other ways to win a basketball game besides knocking down threes,” Burton said. “We just followed the scouting report and continued to fight for one another.”

North Carolina built a 26-17 advantage with 9:15 left in the first half on a pullup jumper by Caleb Love. However, Pitt went on a 13-4 run to tie the score at 30-all on a pair of free throws by Greg Elliott with 3:37 remaining.

The Tar Heels then scored 10 of the last 14 points in the half to pull back ahead 40-34.

Bacot nearly had a double-double by the break – 10 points and nine rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels seemed to be back on track by winning four games in a row following a four-game losing streak that dropped them from No. 1 to out of the Top 25. Friday’s game was a step backward.

“I’m upset. I’m frustrated. I’m not happy at all,” Davis said. “I was really encouraged by the way we were playing over the last four games. This was a great opportunity to build on that. It still is. I just wish that we would have been better.”

Pittsburgh: The Panthers have won nine of 10 games since opening the season 1-3, seemingly taking Capel off the hot seat.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Wake Forest on Wednesday night

Pittsburgh: Hosts No. 13 Virginia on Tuesday night.