Clemson, Robinson surprise No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59

CLEMSON, S.C. — Amari Robinson caught the final inbounds pass, threw the ball high in the air and screamed as time ran out on Clemson’s biggest win in more than two decades.

Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Clemson beat No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59 on Thursday night for its first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2000.

The Hokies (11-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) cut a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to 58-57 with 3:14 to go, but couldn’t overcome the Tigers (10-4, 1-1).

“I think I almost feel like I had two heart attacks,” Robinson, a senior, said. “This is the greatest team win, the greatest feeling.”

Especially when Clemson had struggled against the game’s best this season. It was blown out by No. 1 South Carolina 85-31 last month, and then lost 77-59 to No. 6 North Carolina State to start ACC play two weeks ago.

After losing to the Wolfpack, Robinson said the team’s motivation was playing a complete game the way they had much of the season.

“We just finished this out playing the way we know how to play,” she said.

It was Clemson’s first win against a top-10 school since a 72-61 victory against then-No. 9 Auburn on Dec. 21, 2000. The Tigers’ last such ACC win happened a few weeks earlier that same season, 93-75 over then-No. 3 Duke on Dec. 3.

Ruby Whitehorn scored 13 points for the Tigers, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds. Daisha Bradford had 12, and Hannah Hank finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cayla King had 15 points and five 3-pointers in Virginia Tech’s second loss in three games. Georgia Amoore scored 14 points, and reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley had 14 points and six rebounds.

Virginia Tech, once down 43-28, closed to 58-57 on D’asia Gregg’s 3-pointer with 3:14 to play.

Trailing 59-57, Tech had a chance to tie it up, but Kayana Traylor had the ball stolen by Bradford, who was fouled and made both free throws with 46 seconds to go.

Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said his players got stagnant when Clemson changed to zone defense after starting in man to man.

“We got to the point where it kind of snowballed. We had some good looks, we just didn’t knock them down,” he said. “Then our kids got kind of tight.”

The Tigers outrebounded Virginia Tech 21-16 the first 20 minutes. Kitley, who collected 27 boards the past two games, had none in the first 20 minutes.

Brooks said Kitley had to play more like the high-profile player she is. He thought she passed out of shots – Kitley took just seven shots – too often when the Hokies needed points.

“It was a myriad of things,” Brooks said. “We just didn’t play well at all.”

THE BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have put themselves in a early hole in the ACC race with No. 13 North Carolina coming up next. Traylor, who had been averaging 13 points a game, was held to two points and missed all nine of her shots from the field.

Clemson: The Tigers had won six of seven coming in, led by the combo of Robinson and freshman Whitehorn. If Clemson continues playing like this, it’ll be a dangerous foe for the rest of the ACC.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia Tech might not slide very much in the AP poll if it can beat the ranked Tar Heels on Sunday. If the Hokies lose again, it could be a long fall when the next rankings come out.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech plays No. 13 North Carolina at home on Sunday.

Clemson ends a three-game homestand against Wake Forest on Sunday.

Michigan State holds on to defeat No. 4 Indiana 83-78

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday.

Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists.

Mackenzie Holmes had 32 points and 12 rebounds for No. 4 Indiana (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten), while Yarden Garzon added 17 points for the Hoosiers.

Michigan State (9-5, 1-2) led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before Indiana rallied to tie the score at 60 in the fourth. The Spartans then retook the lead and held off the Hoosiers down the stretch.

The Spartans won their third game in a row despite Indiana hitting 58.5% of its shots from the floor. MSU shot 55.6% from the floor.

The contest was the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers will likely slide a few spots in next week’s Top 25, depending on how they do in Sunday’s home game against Nebraska.

Michigan State: The upset should provide a lift to the Spartans going into the holiday weekend.

UP NEXT

Indiana hosts Nebraska on Sunday

Michigan State plays at Northwestern on Monday

Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries

OMAHA, Neb. — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned.

His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year.

Or so he thought.

“There was a period of time in June where I looked at our team and I thought, `How many points can we score if we have everybody available?”‘ Auriemma said Wednesday night after No. 8 UConn beat No. 21 Creighton 72-47 with only seven players in uniform.

So far, the season has played out eerily similar to a year ago.

The Huskies (10-2, 3-0 Big East) are winning at a high rate, as usual, but the lineups and rotations keep changing because of injuries and, in the case of the game at Creighton, a positive COVID-19 test for one player and snow-related travel issues for another.

“Unfortunately, we’re going through it again,” Auriemma said. “You never really get comfortable with it or used to it. It’s always difficult on the players and it’s difficult on the coaching staff.”

Former national player of the year Paige Bueckers and star recruit Ice Brady have been out the entire year. Bueckers, who missed 19 games with a knee injury last season, is now recovering from a torn ACL. Brady dislocated her kneecap.

Dorka Juhasz missed seven games with a broken left thumb, season scoring leader Azzi Fudd has missed five games with a knee injury and national assists leader Nika Muhl was out for a game because of a concussion. Aubrey Griffin missed the Creighton game because of COVID-19 and reserve Amari DeBerry didn’t play because she couldn’t get a flight from Buffalo, New York, where she spent Christmas.

Even Auriemma has missed two games because of a flu-like illness.

“When we got the news that Paige wasn’t playing, it was like a gut punch right from the beginning,” he said. “You can see something happens during the season and you lose somebody. But when you lose a kid like that, before you even get back to school… Then it just kept piling up. You wonder at what point are these kids going to break?”

Aaliyah Edwards, Lou Lopez Senechal and Ayannia Patterson are the only players who have appeared in every game.

Edwards had 23 points and 20 rebounds against Creighton to become the first UConn player since Maya Moore in 2010 to have a 20-20 game. She and Juhasz, who had 22 points and 18 rebounds, are among the best post tandems in the country.

Edwards said she and her teammates keep going to work each day and are able to perform at a high level despite all the changes to the rotation.

“We just have to play through it,” she said. “No one is going to give us grace. We keep playing, stay together and do what we need to get done.”

Auriemma said he has had to change the way the team practices. There isn’t as much running up and down the floor, and he monitors how much some players are on their feet.

“Maybe you’re not going to be as prepared,” he said, “but right now, I think us being as prepared as we want to be is kind of secondary to us staying healthy.”

No. 8 UConn women rout No. 21 Creighton 72-47 with 7 players

OMAHA, Neb. – Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Dorka Juhasz had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 18 boards, and No. 8 UConn rode another fast start to a 72-47 victory over 21st-ranked Creighton on Wednesday night.

The Huskies (10-2, 3-0 Big East) were down to seven players because of health and travel issues, but they had no problem against a Bluejays team that turned in its worst offensive performance of the season.

It was the second time in three weeks UConn suited up only seven players. The Huskies also had seven for their 85-78 loss at Maryland.

The game in front of a sellout crowd at Sokol Arena got out of control early as Juhasz and Edwards dominated inside on both ends of the floor. Edwards topped 20 points for the fourth straight game.

Emma Ronsiek scored 12 points and Lauren Jensen had 11 to lead Creighton (9-5, 2-2), which shot a season-low 23.8%. The Bluejays were 3 of 28 on 3-pointers for 10.7%, their worst showing from distance since hitting 2 of 19 (10.5%) against Villanova on Feb. 25, 2018.

UConn capitalized on its height advantage with Creighton having no one over 6-foot-1.

The 6-5 Juhasz had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the first half for her third double-double of the season. She scored on a couple bank shots before threading a pass through the lane to Lou Lopez Senechal for an easy layup and 9-0 lead that prompted Creighton coach Jim Flanery to call a timeout.

Edwards’ three-point play and Carolina Ducharme’s jumper put the Huskies up 19-4 less than seven minutes into the game, and it was 35-16 after the Bluejays went scoreless over the final 5:52 of the half.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who stayed in the locker room for last year’s meeting in Omaha because he felt under the weather, was back on the bench after missing the Dec. 18 and Dec 21 games with a flu-like illness.

But starting forward Aubrey Griffin was not at the game after testing positive for COVID-19 while at home for the holidays in Ossining, New York, and reserve foreward Amari DeBerry couldn’t make it to Omaha because of travel problems from her hometown near Buffalo, New York.

The Huskies already knew they would be without scoring leader Azzi Fudd, who has missed five games with a right knee injury.

Caroline Ducharme made her third start of the season, in place of Griffin, and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Auriemma was worried at halftime that his team might run out of gas offensively in the second half. That certainly didn’t happen, and they went on to win for the first time in three true road games this season.

Creighton: The Bluejays don’t look anything like the team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight last season. They’ve lost three straight, all to ranked opponents, and four of five.

FAST STARTERS

The Huskies’ 21-10 lead after the first quarter increased their scoring advantage to 267-155 over the opening 10 minutes of games. UConn has led after the first quarter in six straight games and in 10 of 12 for the season.

UP NEXT

UConn hosts Marquette on Saturday, looking to run its record to 16-0 in the series with the Golden Eagles.

Creighton visits DePaul on Saturday for a nationally televised game on Fox.

Brown scores 30 as Mizzou blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri coach Dennis Gates used to listen with rapt attention as his mentor, the longtime Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, would tell him stories about his time coaching at Kentucky under Joe B. Hall.

Gates learned about the tradition. The passionate fan base. About what it means to be a college basketball blueblood.

“I knew good and well,” Gates said, “Kentucky was never going to call me. I knew.”

Good thing for the Tigers, who were more than willing to make the call.

With their 42-year-old first-year coach calling all the right shots Wednesday night, Kobe Brown and Missouri blew out the No. 19 Wildcats 89-75 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Brown finished with 30 points, and D’Moi Hodge had 15. DeAndre Gholston and Sean East II scored 12 apiece for the Tigers (12-1), who also pummeled then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 last week and are off to their best start since 2013-14.

“You got to give them credit. That was what they did to us,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Missouri would have beat a whole lot of teams the way they played tonight. They beat us pretty good.”

Missouri led by 12 at halftime and stretched it to more than 20 down the stretch, handing Calipari just his third loss in 14 SEC openers. The Wildcats had been 14-2 against the Tigers and 306-58 against unranked teams under him.

The Wildcats (8-4) could be unranked soon, and perhaps cede their place to the Tigers, who already were receiving votes this week. Their only loss under Gates came against fourth-ranked Kansas in their last game at Mizzou Arena.

Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 23 points and 19 rebounds, but most of his offense came at the foul line, where he was just 11 of 17. Cason Wallace added 19 points despite playing with four fouls down the stretch.

“I think we got a lot of work we need to do,” Tshiebwe said.

The Tigers got off to a quick start against the Wildcats – they like to play fast all the time – and built a 10-point lead by getting easy baskets in transition. And when they sped up too much, or Kentucky picked off a pass or one went flying into the seats, the Wildcats were unable to take advantage when they coughed up the ball themselves.

Not that shots were falling for them; Kentucky missed 11 of its first 12 from beyond the arc.

It’s not the first time the Wildcats have struggled to score. They plodded their way to a 60-41 victory over Bellarmine last month, and a couple of weeks ago, barely scraped past 50 points in a 63-53 loss to UCLA at Madison Square Garden.

The Tigers, meanwhile, entered fourth nationally in scoring, and it was evident as they built a 42-30 halftime lead.

Nothing changed in the opening minutes of the second half, either: Brown converted a three-point play for Missouri, the Wildcats’ Chris Livingston turned it over, Brown scored again and Livingston turned it over again.

Missouri’s lead eventually swelled to 50-32 with just over 16 minutes to go.

Kentucky spent the next five minutes slowly whittling it in half, closing to 56-47 when Lance Ware followed up a miss by Tshiebwe. But the Tigers answered with eight quick points to regain control, and they eventually got the lead over 20 points before cruising to a statement win over the Wildcats.

“Our biggest opponent is ourselves and our guys know that,” Gates said. “We don’t focus on the other team as much. We have to continue to move forward. These guys know that. We respect everybody we play but the most important opponent is the person we see in the mirror every morning.”

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky could easily point to two freshmen in the starting lineup and blame its slow start on growing pains. But Sahvir Wheeler and Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year, are seniors, and there is plenty of experience in the lineup. And that makes the sloppy turnovers and poor shot selection even more troubling for the Wildcats.

Missouri was blown out by the Jayhawks 95-67 less than three weeks ago, and struggled mightily to beat Central Florida its next time out. But wins over the Illini and Wildcats are certain to raise some eyebrows around the country.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats visit Louisville on Saturday.

The Tigers visit Arkansas next Wednesday.

Late steal preserves No. 20 Auburn’s 61-58 win over Florida

AUBURN, Ala. – Chris Moore and Auburn sealed the win with one final defensive play, a fitting finish for a team whose biggest strength has been in getting stops.

Moore got a steal in the closing seconds and Wendell Green Jr. made a layup at the buzzer to cap No. 20 Auburn’s 61-58 victory over Florida on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

“That’s our team,” Green said. “We’ve got to win defensively. Offense isn’t always going to be there.”

It wasn’t always there for the Tigers (11-2) against the Gators (7-6) either. But they stayed true to form defensively after coming in allowing just 61.2 points a game.

Moore stole the ball from Gators star Colin Castleton, who was attempting to get away a potential game-winner before Jaylin Williams got in his way in the paint. He passed to Green, who raced for the uncontested final basket.

“Jaylin Williams kind of takes that charge, makes the play and Castleton gets off balance and then it’s a 50-50 ball and Chris comes up with it and we score,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

Johni Broome’s layup gave Auburn a 59-58 lead with 1:16 left and Myreon Jones’s missed 3-point attempt went out of bounds for the Gators.

But Alex Fudge picked off a pass from Williams and Florida called time out with 18 seconds remaining. Castleton couldn’t get off a shot.

“We wanted to put the ball in his hands to make a play and see if he could get to the rim and draw a foul,” Florida coach Todd Golden said. “It just didn’t go in our favor.”

Green scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half. Broome had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Williams scored 13.

Kowacie Reeves led Florida with 15 points and Jones scored 10. Castleton finished 1-of-6 shooting for six points, 10 below his season average. He did have eight rebounds and four assists.

“I thought Colin did a really good job just playing within himself,” Golden said. “Obviously they’re loading up on him. Everything they did defensively was to take him away.”

Broome concurred. “He’s a good player but the main goal of the gameplan was to stop him,” he said.

Green scored his first 10 points in a 1:44 span starting with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half. He was fouled twice on early 3-point attempts coming out of the locker room, making 5 of 6 free throws.

Florida scored eight straight points late in the first half and led 26-23. Auburn went 5:45 without a field goal before Green’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for his only points of the half.

Auburn then made five of its last seven shots in a game that was a defensive standoff much of the way.

“We’re going to have to be a team that just has to guard people, because unfortunately offense has been difficult all year,” Pearl said.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: Nearly pulled off the big upset for first-year coach Golden. Castleton had a rare off night, attempting only one field goal in the first half and making his only basket in the opening minute of the second.

Auburn: The Tigers’ 26th consecutive home win tied Kentucky for the fourth longest active streak in the nation. Finished the first half making 2 of its last 13 shots, hitting just 8 of 28 attempts (28.6). Outrebounded the Gators 40-28, including 17 offensive boards.

GOLDEN & PEARL

Golden worked on Pearl’s staff at Auburn from 2014-16, including one season as director of basketball operations before getting promoted to assistant coach.

“This one is a little more emotional for me, because Bruce has just been such a big part of my career as a player and a coach,” Golden said.

It was also emotional for Pearl. “I love Todd like a son,” he said.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Texas A&M on Jan. 4

Auburn visits Georgia on Jan. 4