No. 8 UConn women rout No. 21 Creighton 72-47 with 7 players

Associated PressDec 28, 2022, 11:08 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

OMAHA, Neb. – Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Dorka Juhasz had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 18 boards, and No. 8 UConn rode another fast start to a 72-47 victory over 21st-ranked Creighton on Wednesday night.

The Huskies (10-2, 3-0 Big East) were down to seven players because of health and travel issues, but they had no problem against a Bluejays team that turned in its worst offensive performance of the season.

It was the second time in three weeks UConn suited up only seven players. The Huskies also had seven for their 85-78 loss at Maryland.

The game in front of a sellout crowd at Sokol Arena got out of control early as Juhasz and Edwards dominated inside on both ends of the floor. Edwards topped 20 points for the fourth straight game.

Emma Ronsiek scored 12 points and Lauren Jensen had 11 to lead Creighton (9-5, 2-2), which shot a season-low 23.8%. The Bluejays were 3 of 28 on 3-pointers for 10.7%, their worst showing from distance since hitting 2 of 19 (10.5%) against Villanova on Feb. 25, 2018.

UConn capitalized on its height advantage with Creighton having no one over 6-foot-1.

The 6-5 Juhasz had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the first half for her third double-double of the season. She scored on a couple bank shots before threading a pass through the lane to Lou Lopez Senechal for an easy layup and 9-0 lead that prompted Creighton coach Jim Flanery to call a timeout.

Edwards’ three-point play and Carolina Ducharme’s jumper put the Huskies up 19-4 less than seven minutes into the game, and it was 35-16 after the Bluejays went scoreless over the final 5:52 of the half.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who stayed in the locker room for last year’s meeting in Omaha because he felt under the weather, was back on the bench after missing the Dec. 18 and Dec 21 games with a flu-like illness.

But starting forward Aubrey Griffin was not at the game after testing positive for COVID-19 while at home for the holidays in Ossining, New York, and reserve foreward Amari DeBerry couldn’t make it to Omaha because of travel problems from her hometown near Buffalo, New York.

The Huskies already knew they would be without scoring leader Azzi Fudd, who has missed five games with a right knee injury.

Caroline Ducharme made her third start of the season, in place of Griffin, and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Auriemma was worried at halftime that his team might run out of gas offensively in the second half. That certainly didn’t happen, and they went on to win for the first time in three true road games this season.

Creighton: The Bluejays don’t look anything like the team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight last season. They’ve lost three straight, all to ranked opponents, and four of five.

FAST STARTERS

The Huskies’ 21-10 lead after the first quarter increased their scoring advantage to 267-155 over the opening 10 minutes of games. UConn has led after the first quarter in six straight games and in 10 of 12 for the season.

UP NEXT

UConn hosts Marquette on Saturday, looking to run its record to 16-0 in the series with the Golden Eagles.

Creighton visits DePaul on Saturday for a nationally televised game on Fox.

Brown scores 30 as Mizzou blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75

Associated PressDec 28, 2022, 11:03 PM EST
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri coach Dennis Gates used to listen with rapt attention as his mentor, the longtime Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, would tell him stories about his time coaching at Kentucky under Joe B. Hall.

Gates learned about the tradition. The passionate fan base. About what it means to be a college basketball blueblood.

“I knew good and well,” Gates said, “Kentucky was never going to call me. I knew.”

Good thing for the Tigers, who were more than willing to make the call.

With their 42-year-old first-year coach calling all the right shots Wednesday night, Kobe Brown and Missouri blew out the No. 19 Wildcats 89-75 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Brown finished with 30 points, and D’Moi Hodge had 15. DeAndre Gholston and Sean East II scored 12 apiece for the Tigers (12-1), who also pummeled then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 last week and are off to their best start since 2013-14.

“You got to give them credit. That was what they did to us,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Missouri would have beat a whole lot of teams the way they played tonight. They beat us pretty good.”

Missouri led by 12 at halftime and stretched it to more than 20 down the stretch, handing Calipari just his third loss in 14 SEC openers. The Wildcats had been 14-2 against the Tigers and 306-58 against unranked teams under him.

The Wildcats (8-4) could be unranked soon, and perhaps cede their place to the Tigers, who already were receiving votes this week. Their only loss under Gates came against fourth-ranked Kansas in their last game at Mizzou Arena.

Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 23 points and 19 rebounds, but most of his offense came at the foul line, where he was just 11 of 17. Cason Wallace added 19 points despite playing with four fouls down the stretch.

“I think we got a lot of work we need to do,” Tshiebwe said.

The Tigers got off to a quick start against the Wildcats – they like to play fast all the time – and built a 10-point lead by getting easy baskets in transition. And when they sped up too much, or Kentucky picked off a pass or one went flying into the seats, the Wildcats were unable to take advantage when they coughed up the ball themselves.

Not that shots were falling for them; Kentucky missed 11 of its first 12 from beyond the arc.

It’s not the first time the Wildcats have struggled to score. They plodded their way to a 60-41 victory over Bellarmine last month, and a couple of weeks ago, barely scraped past 50 points in a 63-53 loss to UCLA at Madison Square Garden.

The Tigers, meanwhile, entered fourth nationally in scoring, and it was evident as they built a 42-30 halftime lead.

Nothing changed in the opening minutes of the second half, either: Brown converted a three-point play for Missouri, the Wildcats’ Chris Livingston turned it over, Brown scored again and Livingston turned it over again.

Missouri’s lead eventually swelled to 50-32 with just over 16 minutes to go.

Kentucky spent the next five minutes slowly whittling it in half, closing to 56-47 when Lance Ware followed up a miss by Tshiebwe. But the Tigers answered with eight quick points to regain control, and they eventually got the lead over 20 points before cruising to a statement win over the Wildcats.

“Our biggest opponent is ourselves and our guys know that,” Gates said. “We don’t focus on the other team as much. We have to continue to move forward. These guys know that. We respect everybody we play but the most important opponent is the person we see in the mirror every morning.”

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky could easily point to two freshmen in the starting lineup and blame its slow start on growing pains. But Sahvir Wheeler and Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year, are seniors, and there is plenty of experience in the lineup. And that makes the sloppy turnovers and poor shot selection even more troubling for the Wildcats.

Missouri was blown out by the Jayhawks 95-67 less than three weeks ago, and struggled mightily to beat Central Florida its next time out. But wins over the Illini and Wildcats are certain to raise some eyebrows around the country.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats visit Louisville on Saturday.

The Tigers visit Arkansas next Wednesday.

Late steal preserves No. 20 Auburn’s 61-58 win over Florida

Associated PressDec 28, 2022, 10:57 PM EST
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

AUBURN, Ala. – Chris Moore and Auburn sealed the win with one final defensive play, a fitting finish for a team whose biggest strength has been in getting stops.

Moore got a steal in the closing seconds and Wendell Green Jr. made a layup at the buzzer to cap No. 20 Auburn’s 61-58 victory over Florida on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

“That’s our team,” Green said. “We’ve got to win defensively. Offense isn’t always going to be there.”

It wasn’t always there for the Tigers (11-2) against the Gators (7-6) either. But they stayed true to form defensively after coming in allowing just 61.2 points a game.

Moore stole the ball from Gators star Colin Castleton, who was attempting to get away a potential game-winner before Jaylin Williams got in his way in the paint. He passed to Green, who raced for the uncontested final basket.

“Jaylin Williams kind of takes that charge, makes the play and Castleton gets off balance and then it’s a 50-50 ball and Chris comes up with it and we score,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

Johni Broome’s layup gave Auburn a 59-58 lead with 1:16 left and Myreon Jones’s missed 3-point attempt went out of bounds for the Gators.

But Alex Fudge picked off a pass from Williams and Florida called time out with 18 seconds remaining. Castleton couldn’t get off a shot.

“We wanted to put the ball in his hands to make a play and see if he could get to the rim and draw a foul,” Florida coach Todd Golden said. “It just didn’t go in our favor.”

Green scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half. Broome had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Williams scored 13.

Kowacie Reeves led Florida with 15 points and Jones scored 10. Castleton finished 1-of-6 shooting for six points, 10 below his season average. He did have eight rebounds and four assists.

“I thought Colin did a really good job just playing within himself,” Golden said. “Obviously they’re loading up on him. Everything they did defensively was to take him away.”

Broome concurred. “He’s a good player but the main goal of the gameplan was to stop him,” he said.

Green scored his first 10 points in a 1:44 span starting with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half. He was fouled twice on early 3-point attempts coming out of the locker room, making 5 of 6 free throws.

Florida scored eight straight points late in the first half and led 26-23. Auburn went 5:45 without a field goal before Green’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for his only points of the half.

Auburn then made five of its last seven shots in a game that was a defensive standoff much of the way.

“We’re going to have to be a team that just has to guard people, because unfortunately offense has been difficult all year,” Pearl said.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: Nearly pulled off the big upset for first-year coach Golden. Castleton had a rare off night, attempting only one field goal in the first half and making his only basket in the opening minute of the second.

Auburn: The Tigers’ 26th consecutive home win tied Kentucky for the fourth longest active streak in the nation. Finished the first half making 2 of its last 13 shots, hitting just 8 of 28 attempts (28.6). Outrebounded the Gators 40-28, including 17 offensive boards.

GOLDEN & PEARL

Golden worked on Pearl’s staff at Auburn from 2014-16, including one season as director of basketball operations before getting promoted to assistant coach.

“This one is a little more emotional for me, because Bruce has just been such a big part of my career as a player and a coach,” Golden said.

It was also emotional for Pearl. “I love Todd like a son,” he said.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Texas A&M on Jan. 4

Auburn visits Georgia on Jan. 4

No. 2 UConn takes charge in second half over Villanova 74-66

Associated PressDec 28, 2022, 10:53 PM EST
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

HARTFORD, Conn. – Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points to lead No. 2 UConn past Villanova 74-66 on Wednesday night.

Freshman Alex Karaban added 15 points and Andre Jackson Jr. had 10 for the Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East).

The win allowed the Huskies to tie the start of the 1953-54 team for third best. Only two have fared better with the 1998-99 team’s 19-0 mark at the top of the list. It was also the first season UConn won a national championship.

UConn is one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country along with Purdue and New Mexico.

“Pressure is being 6-8, there’s no pressure on us,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We have a good team.

“We won our first 14, we have a lot of confidence in what we do.”

Hawkins scored in double figures for the sixth straight time and had his fourth 20-point game of the season. He made 6 of 14 from the field and 4 of 11 3-pointers.

“I’ve always been confident in my game,” Hawkins said. “It’s been a lot of hard work and that’s what you need to build your confidence.”

The Huskies needed some perimeter punch with the Wildcats locking down on center Adama Sanogo. The preseason Big East Player of the Year was held to two points in the first half. Sanogo finished with seven points, his second fewest of the season.

“This is why our league is a really good league and UConn’s a really good team,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. “There’s no team where you can just take away one guy and you’re automatically guaranteed to have a positive result.

“They are number two for a reason and they have multiple guys who can beat you.”

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (7-6, 1-1) with 23 points, Eric Dixon added 18 and Brandon Slater had 10.

A 16-3 run early in the second half helped the Huskies create some separation, taking a 49-39 lead with 12:13 left. Daniels’ layup gave Villanova a 36-33 lead, but 3-pointers from Hawkins and Karaban followed by a Jackson dunk sparked the home team’s surge.

UConn finished with 21 of 53 shooting from the field and 9 for 30 on 3-pointers. The Wildcats made 22 of 51 but were just 5 for 22 on the perimeter.

“They made it tough defensively trying to get after us,” Neptune said. “They made it a tough and nasty game.”

It was the first game this season the Huskies did not win by double digits.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats had their five-game win streak come to an end.

The Huskies are in the meat of their conference schedule with trips to Xavier and Providence coming up before hosting Big East preseason favorite Creighton.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

The Huskies defense came up large after Villanova cut it to 58-56 with 3:36 to play on Daniels’ three-point play. First Jackson’s steal led to a Sanogo layup, then Hassan Diarra drew a charge from Jordan Longino that led to Jackson’s 3-pointer and a 63-56 lead.

UNSUNG HERO

In 20 minutes off the bench, Diarra scored six points with three assists and four second-half steals.

“My mentality was to be disruptive and pick my team up with energy,” he said.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts Marquette on Saturday.

UConn: At No. 22 Xavier on Saturday.

Vescovi leads No. 7 Tennessee past Mississippi 63-59

Associated PressDec 28, 2022, 10:48 PM EST
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

OXFORD, Miss. – Tennessee was expecting a challenging Southeastern Conference opener, and Mississippi provided a stiff test.

Then Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler delivered for the Vols.

Vescovi scored 22 points and combined with Zeigler to convert six free throws in the final 1:09, helping No. 7 Tennessee top Mississippi 63-59 on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a grind every night,” Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. “It’s the kind of game we expected. They were tougher than us in the first half, but in the second half, we played well and did the things that have gotten us to this point. Overall, it’s a real good win.”

Vescovi converted two free throws to make it 63-57 with 19 seconds remaining. Zeigler added 13 points as Tennessee (11-2, 1-0) rallied from an early 10-point hole and a 34-28 halftime deficit.

“Starting the conference schedule with a `W’ really means a lot to us,” Vescovi said. “It’s a real confidence boost. Good road win.”

Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1) was led by Jaemyn Brakefield with 18 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half. Amaree Abram added 10 points while Matthew Murrell, averaging 15.6 points per game, was held to five points on 1-for-11 shooting.

“Those two guards (Vescovi and Zeigler) were really good, maybe the toughest in the league,” Mississippi coach Kermit Davis said. “But this was typical Ole Miss and Tennessee. Our guys competed their tails off and Tennessee got it done at the end. Tennessee is impressive.”

Jonas Aidoo had a game-high 13 rebounds as the Vols outrebounded Ole Miss 38-28.

“I told Jonas that I didn’t need him to shoot like he was in the first half,” Barnes said. “I needed him to make the difference inside by being physical. … That was big for us in the second half.”

Ole Miss finished 19 of 51 (37%) from the field. It converted only seven baskets in the second half, including four by Brakefield.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: It wasn’t pretty, but winning the SEC road opener was the top priority. The Vols proved capable of grinding it out despite falling behind 31-21 in the opening 15 minutes. The defense and rebounding were the difference in the second half, limiting Ole Miss to 7 of 25 from the field.

Ole Miss: The loss was disappointing, especially after a deflating home loss to North Alabama and an inconsistent December. The defense and Brakefield had quality performances, but the Rebels were not strong enough to overcome an atypical shooting night by Murrell.

“We aren’t going to hang our heads, there is a long way to go,” Brakefield said. “We played hard and they did, too. They made the shots at the end.”

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The SEC home opener is a visit from No. 21 Mississippi State on Jan. 3.

Ole Miss: The Rebels begin a two-game road trip at No. 8 Alabama on Jan. 3.

No. 10 Zags set program record vs. Eastern Oregon, 120-42

Associated PressDec 28, 2022, 10:29 PM EST
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SPOKANE, Wash. – Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, Efton Reid III added a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Gonzaga raced past NAIA member Eastern Oregon 120-42 on Wednesday to set a program record for the largest margin of victory.

It was Gonzaga’s first time beating an opponent by 70-plus points. Gonzaga’s previous best was a 61-point victory against Denver in the 2018-19 season, and the Zags also beat Eastern Oregon by 60 points in 2001.

All five Gonzaga starters finished in double figures – with each playing less than 21 minutes. Rasir Bolton added 14 points, Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson each had 13 points, and Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith scored 10 apiece.

Gonzaga shot 70.4% from the field (50 of 71) to narrowly miss setting another program record of 71.8% shooting against Saint Mary’s in 1996.

Gonzaga (11-3) also extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 73 games.

Timme made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 10 from the field. Timme entered ranked seventh in program history with 1,808 points and moved past Matt Santangelo and Kevin Pangos for fifth. Reid, a transfer from LSU, made all eight of his shots.

Gonzaga went ahead by double figures for good with 13:18 remaining in the first half and Hickman’s 3-pointer with 11:03 left made it 31-13. The Zags extended their lead to 58-28 by halftime after making 24 of 32 (75%) field goals. The Gonzaga defense forced 13 turnovers in the first half, nine coming from steals, leading to a 17-0 advantage in fastbreak points.

Gonzaga scored the opening nine points of the second half to begin a 16-2 run for a 44-point lead and then sat all five starters midway through the second half. The Zags added a 20-0 run for a 62-point lead and reached 100 points with 5:44 left.

Spanning halftime, Eastern Oregon made just 2 of 18 shots – with eight straight misses on two occasions during the stretch. The Mountaineers also missed their final seven shots as Gonzaga closed on a 14-0 run.

Malachi Afework finished with 11 points for Eastern Oregon, which played the game as an exhibition.

Gonzaga closes the calendar year against Pepperdine on New Year’s Eve before going on a three-game road trip against West Coast Conference opponents.