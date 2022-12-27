Carr hits 10 3s, scores 41, No. 6 Texas beats A&M-Commerce

Associated PressDec 27, 2022, 11:49 PM EST
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

AUSTIN, Texas – Marcus Carr tied a Texas record with 10 3-pointers and matched his career high with 41 points as the sixth-ranked Longhorns beat Texas A&M-Commerce 97-72 on Tuesday night.

Carr, a senior, previously scored 41 while playing for Minnesota against Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2021. He scored 33 points in the first half alone Tuesday, matching a Texas record for a half set by Jim Krivacs in 1978.

“We wanted to make Texas beat us from 3,” A&M-Commerce coach Jaret von Rosenberg said. “Carr really had a night. The rim looked like an ocean for him.”

Texas (11-1) played its fourth straight game without coach Chris Beard, who was suspended without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony family violence charge. It was the Longhorns’ first game since Beard’s fiancee, Randi Trew, issued a statement saying Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted.

Carr converted 13 of 19 shots in 30 minutes, including 10 of 15 3-pointers. He has totaled 103 points in his last four games. He made eight 3s in the first half, a school record for a half, as the Longhorns led 47-29 at the break.

“Most of the shots that I put up felt really good,” Carr said. “I thought they were going in. My teammates just kept giving me confidence after they’d seen me knock down the first couple. They just said, `We’re going to look for you. Keep shooting. Keep knocking them down.”‘

Carr attempted only four shots in the second half. He had two assists in each half.

“You’d think he’d want to try to continue gunning, but he came out the opposite,” acting coach Rodney Terry said. “He was a willing passer.”

Terry removed Carr with 3:26 remaining knowing he needed one more 3-pointer to break Al Coleman’s school record set in 1997.

“We need him on Saturday (at Oklahoma),” Terry said. “We don’t need him the last three, four minutes of the game, and he turns his ankle. We need him healthy.”

Carr said he became aware of the 3-point record when it was posted on the arena’s video board.

“Timmy (Allen) looked at me and said get one more,” Carr said. “Not to say I didn’t want to break it. But it wasn’t of as much importance to me. Honestly, at that point, I was really just focused on trying to get better on defense.”

Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored a season-best 16 points for Texas, providing an inside complement to Carr’s long-range shooting. Arterio Morris scored 12 points. Allen had eight points, eight assists and six rebounds. Tyrese Hunter also had eight assists.

C.J. Roberts scored 20 points to lead A&M-Commerce (4-10). Tommie Lewis added 19 points for the Lions.

Carr is the first Longhorn other than Terry to be allowed to speak to the media since Beard’s arrest.

“Right now, R.T. is our coach. We’re focused on being led by him. Obviously, it’s an adjustment, but a good and smooth one,” Carr said.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M-Commerce: The Lions moved up to Division I this season, and the transition has not been easy. They played 13 of their first 14 games on the road or at neutral sites and have lost six straight by an average of 15.8 points. They attempt a lot of 3-pointers, 29 a game before Tuesday, with 27% accuracy. Texas limited A&M-Commerce to 15 attempts. The Lions made seven, and they shot 53% overall.

Texas: The Longhorns have 73 assists on 101 baskets in their last three games. They made 28 assists on 37 baskets against A&M-Commerce.

DISU UPDATE

The Longhorns caught a break when the left knee injury starting forward Dylan Disu suffered last week against Louisiana-Lafayette was diagnosed as a sprain and not something more serious. Disu had season-ending surgery to the same knee while playing for Vanderbilt in 2020-21. Disu practiced this week but did not play Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Incarnate Word Saturday in its Southland Conference opener.

Texas is at Oklahoma Saturday for its Big 12 opener.

Travel woes cancel game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont

Associated PressDec 27, 2022, 1:38 PM EST
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont has been canceled because the Catamounts had weather-related travel issues. It will not be rescheduled this season.

Miami is on an eight-game winning streak and is at its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since being No. 6 in the poll released on Dec. 18, 2018.

The game would have been Vermont’s first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a 61-55 loss to then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 19, 2019.

Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) resumes league play at Notre Dame. Vermont (6-8) is off until it opens America East play at UMBC.

Elsewhere, Canisius and Niagara adjusted their game schedules as western New York continues to dig out following a weekend blizzard.

Canisius will now play Rider at Niagara’s campus in Lewiston as part of a doubleheader, with Niagara hosting Mount St. Mary’s in the first game. Canisius will host Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara will play a home game against Rider.

No. 1 South Carolina women reach milestone in AP Top 25

Associated PressDec 26, 2022, 2:47 PM EST
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

South Carolina maintained its hold on top of The Associated Press Top 25 women’s poll, reaching a milestone in the process.

The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all-time. UConn has three of the top four streaks, including the record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1.

South Carolina started last season at No. 1 and hasn’t relinquished the ranking since, including a week a year ago when they lost a game, but remained the top team.

The Gamecocks have now passed Texas’ 26-week run to move into fifth all-time. They’ve gone 17-0 against Top 25 teams over the past two years, including a 3-0 mark this season.

The top five teams in the poll remained unchanged as Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame stayed behind the Gamecocks, who garnered all 28 votes from a national media panel. South Carolina (12-0) hosts Texas A&M.

While every team had a light week because of the holidays, conference play picks up now. The Buckeyes face rival No. 14 Michigan after playing Northwestern. The Wolverines made the biggest jump, moving up five spots after beating then-No. 6 North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational. The Tar Heels fell to 13th.

North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, UConn, LSU and UCLA round out the top 10.

LSU will face its first ranked opponent of the season when the Tigers visit No. 24 Arkansas. The Razorbacks fell seven spots in the poll after losing to both Oregon and South Florida last week. It was the first two losses of the season for coach Mike Neighbors’ team.

ELITE COMPANY

Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark matched Elena Delle Donne as the fastest player to reach 2,000 points in her career, according to the school. Both players did it in their 75th game. Clark made the 242nd 3-pointer of her career to get to the milestone. Kelsey Plum holds the NCAA record with 3,527 points in her career.

“Elena Delle Donne, she’s a person I idolized growing up. I have her shoes in my locker, I wear them,” Clark said after the game. “She actually just sent me a pair shoes that are dedicated to Lyme disease. Elena Delle Donne has battled Lyme disease in her career. She’s an awesome human.”

AILING AURIEMMA

UConn hopes to have coach Geno Auriemma back when the eight-ranked Huskies visit No. 21 Creighton.

Auriemma missed the last two games, both UConn wins. The school said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms after shootaround on Dec. 18 before the Huskies faced Florida State. Auriemma’s 91-year-old mother died on Dec. 8.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” the 68-year-old Hall of Famer said in a statement. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. CD (longtime associate head coach Chris Dailey) and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days.”

Dailey has gone 15-0 in games that Auriemma has missed.

No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, UNC returns

Associated PressDec 26, 2022, 1:02 PM EST
Alex Martin/Journal and Courier/USA TODAY NETWORK
3 Comments

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in the latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 before a one-week stay there last December, and was unranked to start the season. But the Boilermakers made a rapid rise from No. 24 to No. 5 in a one-week span in late November, then climbed to No. 1 on Dec. 12.

The Boilermakers’ win against New Orleans last week marked their first home game with that No. 1 ranking.

“We’ve not had any handouts. We’ve had to work for everything,” coach Matt Painter said afterward, adding: “But we’ve earned it. but we’ve got to keep earning it. This isn’t the season. This is just a third of the season.”

THE TOP TIER

No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona held their positions as the top five remained in place for a second straight week.

Texas was next at No. 6, followed by Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Gonzaga – the preseason choice at No. 2 that returned to the top 10 after sliding as low as No. 18 earlier this month.

TAR HEELS RETURN

North Carolina is back in the poll at No. 25 after a tumultuous opening to the season.

Returning four starters from last year’s unexpected run to the NCAA title game, the Tar Heels started December by becoming only the sixth team to go from preseason No. 1 to unranked since at least the 1961-62 season. That came after a run of four straight losses.

But UNC has won four straight since, the past two coming against Big Ten teams – Ohio State on Dec. 17 and Michigan last week – to regroup.

RISING

Miami had the week’s biggest jump after a win against Virginia, climbing eight spots to No. 14 for its highest ranking since the 2017-18 season. No. 20 Auburn rose three spots. In all, 10 teams moved up from last week.

SLIDING

Virginia took the week’s biggest tumble, falling seven spots to No. 13. Mississippi State was close behind, falling six spots to No. 21. Duke was the only other team to slide, falling three spots to No. 17.

STATUS QUO

Seven teams held their positions from last week, with No. 12 Baylor and No. 19 Kentucky joining the unchanged top five.

WELCOME

Xavier and New Mexico are tied at No. 22, while No. 24 West Virginia joined them in new additions to the poll this season. For the Lobos, it marks the first time they’ve cracked the AP Top 25 since March 2014.

FAREWELL (FOR NOW)

Illinois (No. 16), Virginia Tech (No. 21), Marquette (No. 24) and Arizona State (No. 25) fell out from last week’s poll.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with six ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 with five and the Atlantic Coast Conference with four.

The Big Ten had three ranked teams while the Pac-12 and Big East each had two. The American Athletic, West Coast and Mountain West conferences each had one.

Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 8:57 PM EST
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
3 Comments

AUSTIN, Texas – The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted.

Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancee, Randi Trew, who lives with him.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her.

“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancee and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.

“Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time,” she said.

Leavitt confirmed that Trew, whose name was redacted by police from charging documents, agreed to be named publicly. He declined further comment.

In a statement, the university said: “We are reviewing the statement from Randi Trew. This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university does not comment on pending investigations.”

Beard’s attorney, Perry Minton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the police affidavit in support of Beard’s arrest, Trew initially placed an emergency call from the house and told responding officers Beard had strangled her from behind to the point where she couldn’t breathe for several seconds, and bit her when an argument turned physical. The affidavit listed several visible signs of an altercation, including bite marks on her arm and abrasions on her face and leg.

According to the affidavit, Trew initally told police “he choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts.”

A separate Austin police incident report notes that Beard told police Trew had struck at him and that he had tried to grab her wrists to stop her. When asked if any punches were landed, Beard told police, “I think she was trying to hit my private parts,” according to the incident report.

Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. Before that, he was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019, when he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost in an overtime thriller to Virginia in the national championship game.

Texas is 3-0 since Beard was suspended. The Longhorns play Texas A&M-Commerce on Dec. 27 before starting Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Dec. 31.

Marquette’s Wrightsil says he’s having season-ending surgery

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 8:42 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

MILWAUKEE – Marquette forward Zach Wrightsil will have season-ending surgery, he said Friday on social media.

Wrightsil, the 2021-22 NAIA player of the year, transferred to Marquette after leading Loyola New Orleans to the NAIA championship last season. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in June and appeared in three games for Marquette before the knee issue kept him from playing again.

“This year went from being my best to my most challenging in a matter of months,” Wrightsil wrote on Instagram. “After trying to play through injury it was clear that I would have to sit out this season and have surgery.”

Wrightsil totaled four points and 26 minutes in the three games he played for Marquette.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Loyola New Orleans last season. He departed as Loyola New Orleans’ all-time leader in points (2,104), rebounds (1,065) and assists (480).

“There is something bigger in store for me, and I am trusting this process,” Wrightsil said.

No. 24 Marquette (9-4, 1-1 Big East) hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday.