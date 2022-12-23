Jones’ hot hand powers No. 2 Stanford past rival Cal 90-69

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 6:12 PM EST
STANFORD, Calif. – Haley Jones hit her initial six shots and scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and four assists, leading No. 2 Stanford past California 90-69 on Friday in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.

Hannah Jump knocked down five 3-pointers on the way to 17 points to emphatically bounce back after missing all five of her tries from long range in Tuesday’s 72-59 home win against No. 21 Creighton. It was her first game without making a 3 since an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game vs. Texas last March.

Cameron Brink had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks while Kiki Iriafen added nine points and seven boards as Stanford (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12). The Cardinal got 26 points from the bench in its eighth straight victory since a 76-71 overtime setback to top-ranked South Carolina at home on Nov. 20.

Jayda Curry scored 20 points and Leilani McIntosh added 17 for Cal (9-3, 0-1), which came in averaging 76.1 points and allowing 83.8. The Cardinal haven’t given up more than 77 points to an opponent since the end of the 2019-20 season.

Pac-12 favorite Stanford has won the last eight meetings in the rivalry, which currently features all-time winningest women’s coach and Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer of Stanford opposite former Cardinal star Charmin Smith beginning her fourth season in Berkeley.

BIG PICTURE

California: Cal has lost 12 of 14 to Stanford overall and eight straight at Maples Pavilion since a win here on Feb. 22, 2015. … The Bears made their final three field goals of the second quarter yet trailed 47-29 at halftime. … Former Cal and Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour was again here at Maples today. She retired this year.

Stanford: Brink has 43 blocks through the first 14 games. … Stanford has held 77 of its last 83 opponents to 41.8% shooting or below, with Cal finishing at 39%. … The Cardinal held a 25-10 rebounding advantage in the first half and 48-25 overall. … Stanford is 37-8 vs. Cal on its home floor. The Cardinal are 8-1 at home this season. … Stanford was 2 of 9 from 3-point range in the opening half then wound up 7 for 24.

UP NEXT

California: Hosts No. 18 Arizona on Dec. 31.

Stanford: Hosts Arizona State on Dec. 31.

Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 12:19 AM EST
ST. LOUIS – Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 upset of No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest Thursday night.

Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois.

Terrence Shannon Jr scored 21 points and Matthew Mayer added 16, but Illinois (8-4) has dropped two of three contests since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

DeAndre Gholston added 15 points and Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 for Missouri (11-1), which scored 32 points off 16 Illinois turnovers while the Illini managed 10 points off 10 Tigers turnovers.

Missouri scored the first six points. Illinois recovered to take a 12-10 lead, but that was the last lead of the night for the Illini.

Missouri then outscored Illinois 41-15 for the remainder of the first half, including 15-0 and 10-0 runs.

Missouri opened up its largest lead of the night when Hodge hit a layup to put the Tigers up 76-41 with 12:14 remaining in the second half.

PACKED HOUSE

The announced attendance of 18,452 is the first sellout in this matchup in St. Louis since 2017. The teams faced each other in Columbia, Missouri in 2020 without fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini continue to struggle to find offense, with the returning players on Brad Underwood’s squad accounting for just 13.9% of Illinois’ scoring last season.

Missouri: The Tigers finished non-conference play with an 11-1 record under first-year coach Dennis Gates, with their only loss coming to No. 4 Kansas on Dec. 10.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Bethune-Cookman next Thursday in its last non-conference game before resuming Big Ten play.

Missouri: Hosts No. 19 Kentucky on Wednesday to open SEC play.

Wilson hits 1,000 points as No 4 Kansas beats Harvard 68-54

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 12:14 AM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard 68-54 on Thursday night.

The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24.

“I was not pleased with Jalen tonight,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “He didn’t guard his man and he didn’t move the ball. He kind of stood. But he’s a stud. He closed the game out the way winners close games out. There’s 35 minutes of game that’s really important, but the last five matter more than anything else. He played like an All-American in the last five minutes.”

Kevin McCullar added 14 points and Dick had 11, going 3 for 7 behind the arc. KJ Adams had 10.

Wilson reached the 1,000-point plateau with his 16th point. He knew he needed to take charge late in the game.

“Down the stretch I was trying to be aggressive and attack the paint,” he said. “As a leader, I was not in a very good mood. They got way too comfortable shooting the ball. A lot of that was because of my defense. I felt like I owed it to my team to be as aggressive as I could to win the game.”

Chris Ledlum had 17 points for Harvard (8-5). Evan Nelson scored 10.

“I thought (Ledlum) was the best player in the game until the end,” Self said.

Kansas stretched the lead to 11 points early in the second half, but Harvard would not go away. The Crimson trailed by four points when Dajuan Harris stole an inbounds pass and fed it to Dick, who drained a 3-pointer.

The Crimson were 4 of 11 from behind the arc in the second half.

Wilson finally gave the Jayhawks a comfortable lead with a pair of buckets to extend the lead to 55-46. Then he blocked a dunk attempt by Ledlum.

“I thought (Harvard) played well,” Self said. “We had a couple of chances to stretch it out and deliver at least a standing-8 count, maybe not a knockout blow. But they responded every time.

“The key to having great seasons isn’t winning when you play great. It’s winning when you don’t play great. This team did exactly what it’s supposed to do on a night when they didn’t make shots.”

Harvard hung with Kansas through most of the first half. The score was tied at 20-all at the final media timeout of the first half. The Jayhawks did not hit a 3-point field goal until 2:20 remained in the first half, missing their first nine tries.

Dick, the Jayhawks’ second-leading scorer coming in with 15.8 points per game, didn’t score until hitting a pair of free throws at the 5:07 mark.

Neither team shot particularly well in the first half. Kansas raised their shooting percentage late to 44.8%. Harvard finished at 34.6%. At one stretch late in the half, each team missed eight out of nine shots.

Kansas concluded the half on a 16-3 run to take a 32-23 lead into the locker room. Harvard scored just six points in the final 10:13.

THE TAKEAWAY

Harvard: The Crimson were not intimidated by the raucous crowd at Allen Fieldhouse. Every time Kansas stretched the lead, Harvard responded.

Kansas: Kansas will go as far as Jalen Wilson goes. A starter but not the star on last season’s national championship team, he is the leader in every way.

UP NEXT

Harvard: The Crimson will conclude the non-conference portion of their schedule with a road contest at Maine on Wednesday before opening up Ivy League play on the road at Princeton on New Year’s Eve.

Kansas: The Jayhawks have nine days off before opening Big 12 action on New Year’s Eve with an afternoon game against Oklahoma State.

Gonzaga ponders future with realignment beckoning

Associated PressDec 22, 2022, 2:43 PM EST
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away.

The overnight party was eventually called off over concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the late autumn storm. But it still illustrated that there’s nothing else in West Coast college basketball to rival what Gonzaga has created over the last two decades.

“I am an undergrad degree-holder of the institution and so have been part of it for over 35 years and I’ve seen sort of what it was before we have experienced the modern era of basketball and what it has been during that time,” Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said. “And then some of the things that we now find ourselves challenged with and have opportunities around and it’s very clearly been an important dimension of who we are and how we’re seen.”

Gonzaga is no longer the plucky up-and-comer with the frequently mispronounced name, and it no longer really fits in the “mid-major” category, not with its resume. And with college sports realignment back in play, the Zags are being talked about as a potential target for bigger conferences that once never would have looked to Spokane.

The possibility of a future somewhere other than the West Coast Conference is on the table for Gonzaga, which has been a member since 1979.

“There’s always the need to look and the need to evaluate and it’s not simple math, it’s calculus,” Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford said. “I think you just have to stay open-minded and you have to be willing to look at the existing ecosystem and recognize that it’s not static, it’s very dynamic. And you have to anticipate what some of that dynamism means, and not be complacent.”

The talk surrounding Gonzaga is not new. There has been talk in the past of a move to the Big East or the Mountain West. More recently, the Zags have been linked to the Pac-12 and Big 12 following the latest realignment moves involving those conferences.

All those moves were based on football. Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC; USC and UCLA to the Big Ten; the Big 12 adding Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU, which is a WCC member in basketball.

But the realignment juggle may be hitting its peak with regards to football. That’s left the question of what’s next and what still could be done with college basketball, the next most profitable college sport.

Gonzaga wouldn’t bring television market size. It would definitely offer brand relevance.

The Zags’ basketball resume is impressive: two national championship game appearances for the men, 23 straight NCAA Tournament berths, 21 WCC regular-season titles. The women’s basketball program is also regularly ranked in the AP Top 25 and has made three Sweet Sixteen trips and one Elite Eight appearance.

The Bulldogs are regularly strong in other sports like baseball and soccer, all helping to create national recognition.

“I think that’s probably the lesson that I get taught over and over is we underappreciate the power of our brand nationally,” Standiford said. “I think it means a lot to the sport of college basketball. I think it means a lot to the collegiate model because it inspires people to recognize that you still have a pathway to get there and it’s not economically driven, it’s opportunity-driven.”

One of those opportunities for Gonzaga could be with the Big 12, whose commissioner has not been shy about expressing his desire to have a presence on the West Coast. In Las Vegas earlier this month, Brett Yormark reiterated statements he’s made several times about the future of the Big 12 being larger than the four schools joining in 2023.

“We want to go coast-to-coast at some point in time,” Yormark said. “We would love to get into that fourth time zone and we will at some point.”

Yormark also said he views basketball as being undervalued and that he would be open to adding a member that doesn’t play football: “If there is a stand-alone basketball opportunity that creates value enterprise, value for the conference, absolutely.”

His statements appears to point toward Gonzaga, which seems to stand alone in its potential value because of its basketball program, at least out West. But the Pac-12 is also evaluating its future with the pending departure of the Los Angeles schools.

Any substantial consideration by the Pac-12 likely must wait until its next media deals are finalized. The Big 12 finished its TV deals earlier this year.

When asked generally if Gonzaga feels wanted, Standiford simply replied, “yes,” although there are no offers from potential suitors yet.

There is also the possibility that Gonzaga ends up staying put, deciding the WCC – all of its member schools are private, faith-based institutions – is the right fit.

“It’s not as easy or as simple as I think perhaps some people might want to think it is,” McCulloh said. “We are still a small- to medium-sized university that’s in a town called Spokane and our success as an institution has been very interrelated with our community and with our alumni.”

Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury

Associated PressDec 21, 2022, 10:50 PM EST
nick smith injury
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, is out indefinitely because of a knee injury, the team announced.

Smith left the Razorbacks’ win over Bradley early in the second half on Saturday. The school said “right knee management” was the reason for his absence from Wednesday’s 85-51 victory over UNC Asheville.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman provided few details after the game.

“He’s out indefinitely. That’s what it is,” Musselman said. “There’s nothing else. He’s out indefinitely and he’s going to continue to rehab the best he can.”

The 6-foot-5 Smith, one of the top recruits in the country, missed the team’s first six games because the injury. He played only five minutes in his debut against Troy on Nov. 28, but averaged 19.7 points in his next three games, logging 24, 39 and 29 minutes, respectively. Smith scored five points in 20 minutes against Bradley before leaving because of what Musselman said was a tape issue.

Musselman was coy about Smith’s status after Saturday’s game and again in a media session on Monday.

No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) opens Southeastern Conference play at LSU on Dec. 28.

Johnson out indefinitely for No. 18 Indiana after surgery

Associated PressDec 21, 2022, 10:46 PM EST
xavier johnson surgery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana starting guard Xavier Johnson has had foot surgery and will be out indefinitely for the 18th-ranked Hoosiers, the team announced Wednesday.

The fifth-year senior was injured during a 84-62 loss at No. 8 Kansas on Saturday. Indiana (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) said in a statement that it remains hopeful Johnson will return later this season.

Johnson missed Indiana’s 96-72 victory over Elon on Tuesday but played in the previous 11 games. He ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game while leading the Hoosiers in assists (54) and steals (13). The Virginia native has scored 1,674 career points, playing his first three seasons at Pittsburgh and the last two with the Hoosiers.

Junior Trey Galloway and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino started in the Hoosiers’ backcourt on Tuesday and combined for 19 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Indiana is scheduled to return to action Friday against Kennesaw State (8-4) before resuming Big Ten play on Jan. 5. at Iowa.