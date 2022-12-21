Boyle gets program record as Colorado downs S. Utah 86-78

Associated PressDec 21, 2022, 10:37 PM EST
BOULDER, Colo. — KJ Simpson scored 21 points shooting 11 for 13 from the foul line and Colorado beat Southern Utah 86-78 Wednesday night to make Buffs head coach Tad Boyle the winningest coach in men’s program history.

The win was No. 262 for Boyle in his 13 years in Boulder, surpassing the 261 of legendary CU coach Sox Walseth, whose name graces the court at the CU Events Center.

Colorado (8-5) took control for good with a 13-0 run with Tristan da Silva scoring seven – including a 3-pointer – Nique Clifford added four and a Javon Ruffin bucket inside with 6:07 to play gave CU a 73-59 edge.

Southern Utah (8-5) closed the deficit to single digits in the final minute, but the Buffs made seven free throws to hold on for the win.

Colorado built a 12-point lead in the first before the Thunderbirds reduced the deficit to trail 38-34 at the half.

The Thunderbirds then erased CU’s edge after halftime, taking a 44-42 lead less than four minutes in. The two teams then traded the lead several times over the next four minutes, with SUU taking a 57-55 edge with 11 minutes left.

Da Silva scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Colorado, Clifford 14 and reserve Julian Hammond III 11.

Southern Utah’s Harrison Butler scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, reserve Cameron Healy 15, Tevian Jones 14 and Maizen Fausett 13.

Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury

Associated PressDec 21, 2022, 10:50 PM EST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, is out indefinitely because of a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Smith left the Razorbacks’ win over Bradley early in the second half on Saturday. The school said “right knee management” was the reason for his absence from Wednesday’s game against UNC Asheville.

The 6-foot-5 Smith, one of the top recruits in the country, missed the team’s first six games because the injury. He played only five minutes in his debut against Troy on Nov. 28, but averaged 19.7 points in his next three games, logging 24, 39 and 29 minutes, respectively. Smith scored five points in 20 minutes against Bradley before leaving because of what coach Eric Musselman said was a tape issue.

Musselman was coy about Smith’s status after Saturday’s game and again in a media session on Monday.

No. 10 Arkansas (10-1) opens Southeastern Conference play at LSU on Dec. 28.

Johnson out indefinitely for No. 18 Indiana after surgery

Associated PressDec 21, 2022, 10:46 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana starting guard Xavier Johnson has had foot surgery and will be out indefinitely for the 18th-ranked Hoosiers, the team announced Wednesday.

The fifth-year senior was injured during a 84-62 loss at No. 8 Kansas on Saturday. Indiana (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) said in a statement that it remains hopeful Johnson will return later this season.

Johnson missed Indiana’s 96-72 victory over Elon on Tuesday but played in the previous 11 games. He ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game while leading the Hoosiers in assists (54) and steals (13). The Virginia native has scored 1,674 career points, playing his first three seasons at Pittsburgh and the last two with the Hoosiers.

Junior Trey Galloway and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino started in the Hoosiers’ backcourt on Tuesday and combined for 19 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Indiana is scheduled to return to action Friday against Kennesaw State (8-4) before resuming Big Ten play on Jan. 5. at Iowa.

No. 9 UConn coach Auriemma to miss 2nd straight game

Associated PressDec 20, 2022, 10:01 PM EST
STORRS, Conn. — No. 9 UConn will be without Geno Auriemma for a second straight game, as the longtime women’s coach is still recovering from a flu-like illness.

The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday by UConn that he’ll be away from the team through the weekend.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” the 68-year-old said. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover.”

Auriemma’s mother died on Dec. 8.

Associate coach Chris Dailey will take over Auriemma’s duties until he returns. She has a 14-0 record when he isn’t at the helm, including an 85-77 win over Florida State on Sunday.

Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 5:38 PM EST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona, on Sunday.

And in the end, the son prevailed 82-74 as the Lobos (11-0) got 22 points from Jaelen House and 17 from K.J. Jenkins. The Gaels were led by 22 from forward Nelly Joseph.

“I’m just really happy for him, 11-0,” Rick Pitino said. “This is a rebuilding job and he’s done it in one year. I’m just beaming with pride with what he’s accomplishing. I’m disappointed in my team but I’m so happy for him.”

The younger Pitino tried to downplay the relationship factor.

“I said all week, it’s not about me and it wasn’t about me, especially with the nonconference that we had,” he said. “It’s not about beating my dad. I’m grateful that my dad played here because we benefitted. That was a nationally televised game he did not need to play. Happy we won, but I don’t look at like I beat him. I look at it as New Mexico beat Iona.”

After Iona (7-3) scored the opening bucket, New Mexico led the remainder of the way, building a 17-point, first-half lead.

But Rick Pitino, who has national championships from his days at both Louisville and Kentucky, found a few tricks to get his squad back in the game, closing to within 76-73 with just over two minutes left.

“Our zone was giving them problems,” he said of a defense that he hasn’t broken out in three seasons. “And we started attacking the rim and we got some easy buckets.”

But it was not enough to coax the Gaels to a win, although Richard Pitino said he anticipated seeing some zone.

“I would say being his son, I knew he would play some zone because he hasn’t played any,” he said. “Working for him, he always has a zone in his back pocket.”

It was a contrast in styles on the court and on the bench as the younger Pitino sported comfortable attire and gym shoes, while his dad wore a sports coat, slacks and a dress shoes.

The Lobos also preferred a fast-paced attacking style compared to the more deliberate, get it inside look from Iona.

First-half runs of 14-2 and 8-0 helped New Mexico build a 37-20 lead at the 3:21 mark before Iona nibbled into the lead, cutting it to 41-33. But K.J. Jenkins hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, his third of the half, to give the Lobos a 44-33 halftime advantage.

BIG PICTURE

This was the third meeting between father and son Pitino. The other two coming when dad coached Louisville and his son was at Minnesota, with the Cardinals winning previous games. The teams will play again next year at Iona.

QUOTEABLE

Asked who was buying the postgame meal, Richard Pitino said, “I don’t know if he wants to go to dinner tonight. I’m supposed to take him to dinner. You have to give him a little grace period because he’s not great right away after games. But we’ll get together.”

Although unsolicited, Rick Pitino had some advice for his son and the Lobos, saying, “Richard knows how to handle it but the one piece of advice for this team, don’t embrace it. Get better. Take what you did wrong and get better. Because as quickly as you get to climbing that mountain, you get knocked right off it.”

Purdue holds top spot in AP poll as UConn climbs to No. 2

Associated PressDec 19, 2022, 5:21 PM EST
Purdue maintained its grasp on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday.

Another unbeaten is closing the gap, though.

The Boilermakers received 40 of the 60 first-place votes from a national media panel after knocking off Davidson in their only game last week, allowing them to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week. But after then-No. 2 Virginia lost to Houston, Connecticut leaped into second place and scooped up the remaining 20 first-place votes.

It’s the highest the Huskies, unranked in the preseason, have been in the AP poll since they were No. 1 on March 2, 2009.

“We just have to stick to our identity,” said UConn star Adama Sanogo, who had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-48 romp at Butler on Saturday. “No pressure, just play the way I’ve been playing.”

The Cougars’ 69-61 road win over the Cavaliers, along with an earlier win over North Carolina A&T, allowed them to climb two spots to No. 3. Kansas moved up four spots after blowing out then-No. 14 Indiana at Allen Fieldhouse, while Arizona rounded out the top five after knocking off then-No. 6 Tennessee.

“For us to get a gritty `W’ against a team like Tennessee, it was a great night,” Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said.

Virginia dropped to sixth while Texas, which played its first game without suspended coach Chris Beard, remained at No. 7 following a win over Stanford. The Volunteers fell to eighth to begin a run of Southeastern Conference teams with Alabama falling to ninth after a loss to Gonzaga and Arkansas holding onto 10th for the second straight week.

The Bulldogs, who also beat Northern Illinois before their 100-90 road victory over the Crimson Tide, came in at No. 11 while UCLA climbed four spots to No. 12 after arguably the most impressive week of anyone. The Bruins won 87-60 at then-No. 20 Maryland before beating then-No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.

“Long week,” said UCLA coach Mick Cronin, whose team has followed back-to-back losses with seven straight wins. “We know what we’re capable of if we defend and play with the toughness we played with this week.”

Baylor checked in at No. 13 ahead of Duke, the only Top 25 team that did not play last week, while Mississippi State – one of five unbeatens left in men’s Division I basketball – came in at No. 15.

Illinois began a run for the Big Ten at No. 16 with Wisconsin and Indiana right behind it. Kentucky tumbled six spots to No. 19 after its third loss in its first 10 games, while TCU rounded out the top 20 after its win over Mississippi Valley State.

Virginia Tech, Miami, Marquette, Auburn and Arizona State rounded out the poll.

RISING AND FALLING

Wisconsin made the biggest move in the poll, climbing five spots following its win over Lehigh. But that victory came on the heels of more impressive wins over Maryland and in overtime at Iowa the previous week to open Big Ten play.

Kentucky took the biggest fall after its 63-53 loss to the Bruins. The Wildcats’ other two losses are to Michigan State and Gonzaga, and they are just 1-3 in games played at Rupp Arena this season.

IN AND OUT

Marquette moved into the poll at No. 23 for the first time this season after beating Creighton to open Big East play, while Arizona State entered in the final slot after its own win over the Bluejays and another over San Diego.

Maryland fell out after its loss to UCLA. So did Ohio State, which lost in overtime to North Carolina in New York.

CONFERENCE WATCH

Seven different leagues fill up the first eight spots in the Top 25, though the SEC has the most teams in the poll with six this week. The Big Ten, American Athletic and Big 12 conferences have four apiece.