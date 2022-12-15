Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

Dec 15, 2022
The NCAA announced Thursday that Baker will replace Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country, with some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced a year ago he would not seek re-election. His second term ends in January and he will start is new job in March.

He has never worked in college sports.

“I must say that when I was first approached about this, my initial reaction was that I was not exactly what you would call a traditional candidate,” Baker said on a video conference call with reporters.

Some of the traits that have made Baker a successful governor — including his ability to negotiate with a Democrat-controlled Legislature and his more moderate stand on many social issues — have been seen as closing off a pursuit of higher office in GOP that has turned sharply to the right.

Baker said his time in state government, building consensus among various constituencies, coalitions and factions, should help in leading a diverse association with a wide range of priorities.

“I certainly think the challenges here are significant,” Baker said.

He said he was approached by the NCAA’s search firm about two months ago.

“When you consider the priorities that we have right now in the NCAA, it’s hard to imagine a better fit than Governor Baker,” said Baylor President Lind Livingston, who is the chairwoman of the NCAA Board of Governors. “As a public servant, he showed a talent for working across party lines, convening Bay Staters of all types to do big things together.”

The NCAA emphasized Baker’s high approval ratings as the Republican governor of a blue state in announcing the hire. He will now become the face of an increasingly unpopular entity that has been viewed as an impediment to athletes getting a fair share of the billions of dollars generated by big-time college sports.

Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time. Battered by losses in court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is run.

College sports leaders, including Emmert, have repeatedly asked for help from Congress to regulate name, image and likeness compensation (NIL) since the NCAA lifted its ban in 2021 on athletes being able to earn endorsement money.

Now the association will be led by a politician for the first time.

Baker mostly side-stepped specifics when asked about whether college sports needed government intervention and if a model could include athletes being paid, something schools have long opposed while arguing that it would upend the amateur sports model that is the foundation of college athletics.

“I’m going to wait until I actually have the job and I’ve had some conversations before I get into the details of several of these questions,” Baker said. “But to me the jewel of college sports is the opportunity and the access that it provides to so many people and the experiences and the learning that comes with that.”

Baker was born in upstate New York, went to high school in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard, where he played basketball. He also had two sons who played college football and his wife, Lauren, was a gymnast in college.

That’s the extent of his experience in college sports.

The last two NCAA presidents, Emmert and the late Myles Brand, moved into the job after being university presidents. Before that the job had typically been held by former college sports administrators.

With the NCAA moving into a new phase and college sports becoming more professionalized, it was clear the role of the president of the association was also changing.

Emmert and other college sports leaders have been spending ample time in recent years in Washington, hoping for a federal law to manage NIL and a narrow antitrust exemption for the NCAA.

The NCAA has been leaning on broad bylaws that outlaw recruiting inducements and pay-for-play to deal with NIL compensation, but detailed, uniform rules have been lacking. More than 30 states have passed their own NIL laws and it has resulted in a patchwork of regulations and hard-to-enforce rules.

Some federal lawmakers has expressed a desire to dig into college sports beyond NIL, with long-term health care and revenue sharing for athletes potential issues.

NCAA revenues have surpassed $1 billion in recent years, most of that coming from its media rights deal for the men’s Division I basketball tournament. The majority of the NCAA’s revenue is distributed back to the schools through their conferences.

There are also billions flowing into the major conferences that play big-time college football. The top-tier of Division I football (known as FBS) operates mostly outside the NCAA. That includes College Football Playoff, which is on the verge of expanding from four teams to 12.

Amy Privette Perko, the CEO of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, said the biggest challenge Baker will face is trying to figure out how and if major college football can continue to exist under the NCAA’s umbrella.

“The NCAA receives zero dollars from the CFP, but it remains liable for the legal and health costs of FBS football,” Perko said. “The explosion of revenues, just for FBS football, is at the heart of much of the controversy about the future of all of college sports.”

During Emmert’s tenure, the NCAA increasingly found itself tangled in political debates. The NCAA pulled its championship events out of states over official use of the Confederate flag and made a similar move when state lawmakers moved to pull back protections for members of the LGBTQ community.

The NCAA became a target for some conservatives over its policies that allow transgender athletes to compete for national championships.

Baker will step to the front of an organization that is in the process of determining how it wants to govern and lead. Meanwhile, college sports themselves have never been more popular.

“That in some ways, I think, is an enormous asset,” he said, “when you’re trying to have a discussion about what the best way to ensure that what we have is not lost going forward.”

Former Arizona coach Sean Miller not sanctioned in NCAA case

Dec 14, 2022
Former Arizona coach Sean Miller escaped sanctions when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program’s self-imposed penalties stemming from a NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017.

Arizona’s athletics program was put on three years of probation through 2025. The school announced a one-year postseason ban in December 2020, which took effect for the 2020-21 season.

The IARP report released said former assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was given a 10-year show-cause penalty after he “solicited and accepted $20,000 in cash bribes and paid $40,000 for a fraudulent academic transcript.”

Another former assistant coach, Mark Phelps, was given a two-year show cause after he provided “an impermissible benefit to a student-athlete and then directed the student-athlete to conceal the violation.”

Miller emerged largely unscathed from the report. He is now the head coach at Xavier.

“All of the actions, or nearly all of the actions that these two assistant coaches took, were covert,” IARP arbitrator Dana Welch said. “With respect to former assistant men’s basketball coach No. 1, they were criminal. It took the FBI two years of wiretapping to find out what he had done. So in our view, these kind of actions could not have been detected by the head coach.”

The basketball program will also lose one additional scholarship for the 2023-24 season.

“This has been a long journey and I am glad everything is finally finished,” Miller said in a statement. “I am excited to move forward. I’d like to thank my wife Amy and my entire family, (Xavier) President (Colleen) Hanycz and (Xavier athletic director) Greg Christopher for their support through the completion of this process.”

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process was created to handle particularly complex cases and acts outside the purview of the NCAA.

The infractions report said it “found no violation for the former head men’s basketball coach because the hearing panel determined that the former head men’s basketball coach demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored two of his assistant coaches regarding the academic eligibility of men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, rebutting the presumption of head coach responsibility.”

The panel’s decision is final, meaning there will be no appeals.

Arizona was originally accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October 2020. The violations included a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by Miller.

But the IARP report was much more lenient on Miller in its report.

Arizona announced in April 2021 that Miller was leaving the school after 12 seasons. The Wildcats hired former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd to take his place.

Miller routinely pulled in some of the nation’s top recruiting classes after being lured from Xavier in 2009, but his recruiting methods came under scrutiny when Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019.

Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach.

The investigation also included Arizona’s swimming and diving program, which received relatively minor penalties.

Williams, Fountain double up to send LSU past NC Central

Dec 14, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. – KJ Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Derek Fountain also recorded a double-double and LSU beat North Carolina Central 67-57 on Tuesday night.

Fountain scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and recorded a career-high 14 rebounds. LSU (9-1) remained unbeaten at home posting its sixth win of the season. The Tigers have won 10 straight at home since suffering its last loss there on Feb. 1 against Ole Miss.

Knotted at 23 with 5:29 remaining before halftime, Williams threw down a dunk then made three foul shots and that ignited a 17-3 outburst to close the half and the Tigers were ahead the rest of the way.

North Carolina Central (5-6) scored the first seven points out of the break to close within 40-33, and Justin Wright’s 3 pointer brought the Eagles within 49-45 with 11:07 left but they couldn’t get closer.

Cam Hayes added 14 points for LSU, which plays Winthrop on Saturday.

Wright scored 14 points for the Eagles and Brendan Medley-Bacon and reserve Devin Butts scored 10 apiece.

The only other time the two teams have met was six years ago to the date when the Tigers won 70-66 at home.

Carlson scores career-best 27 points; Utah routs UTSA 91-70

Dec 14, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY – Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco Anthony added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Utah (9-2). Anthony also had four assists. Gabe Madsen also had 16 points and Lazar Stefanovic had 10 for the Utes, who shot 52% (36 of 69) overall.

Utah held UTSA (5-5) to 38% shooting from the floor and has kept opponents under 40% in 9 of 10 games this season.

Japhet Medor scored 23 points to lead the Roadrunners.

The game was tied at 29, but Utah’s 10-5 surge to close the first half gave it a 39-34 halftime lead. The Utes opened the second with Carlson’s dunk that sparked a 20-5 run to stretch the lead to 59-39 with 14:19 remaining. Carlson had eight points and Anthony added six during the span.

Utah faces rival BYU in Provo on Saturday. UTSA hosts Bethune-Cookman on Sunday.

Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel

Dec 14, 2022
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night.

Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and sixth this season. His 11 rebounds led a 47-31 advantage on the boards.

Caleb Love hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (7-4), who made 15 of 31 from the arc for 48%, besting their 29% season average. Pete Nance and Tyler Nickel both had three 3-pointers and 16 points. Nickel’s point total is a career high.

Stephen Clark and Jackson Price scored 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs (5-5), who didn’t take their first free throw until more than midway through the second half. They finished 1 of 5 at the line to 21 of 27 for the Tar Heels.

The Citadel had a two-point lead 90 seconds into the game then the Tar Heels went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way. The Bulldogs did get within a point with an 8-0 spurt including 3s from Price and Austin Ash but North Carolina outscored them 22-8 for the remainder of the half in a run that included five 3-pointers for a 48-33 lead.

The lead remained comfortably in double figures through the second half, reaching a game-high 36 points in the final minute.

North Carolina is 20-0 against The Citadel, the most wins for the Tar Heels against an opponent without a loss. The teams’ previous meeting came in 1991 when current Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis led North Carolina with 16 points.

Obanor's double-double leads Texas Tech past EWU 77-70

Dec 14, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas – Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70 on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games – with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021.

Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead.

Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead.

Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech. Nicholls and Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders again, after combining for 44 points in a 78-71 win over Nicholls last Wednesday.

The game was tied at 29-all at halftime. Eastern Washington made six of its first 13 3-pointers but ended the half with 11 turnovers to keep Texas Tech in it despite shooting just 32%.

Venters, the Big Sky player of the week, scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for EWU (4-7). The Eagles finished 11 of 28 from 3-point range, but turned it over 20 times.

Last season the Eagles scored just 46 points in an 32-point loss to Texas Tech.