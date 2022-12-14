Obanor’s double-double leads Texas Tech past EWU 77-70

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 12:15 AM EST
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70 on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games – with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021.

Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead.

Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead.

Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech. Nicholls and Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders again, after combining for 44 points in a 78-71 win over Nicholls last Wednesday.

The game was tied at 29-all at halftime. Eastern Washington made six of its first 13 3-pointers but ended the half with 11 turnovers to keep Texas Tech in it despite shooting just 32%.

Venters, the Big Sky player of the week, scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for EWU (4-7). The Eagles finished 11 of 28 from 3-point range, but turned it over 20 times.

Last season the Eagles scored just 46 points in an 32-point loss to Texas Tech.

Williams, Fountain double up to send LSU past NC Central

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 12:27 AM EST
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

BATON ROUGE, La. – KJ Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Derek Fountain also recorded a double-double and LSU beat North Carolina Central 67-57 on Tuesday night.

Fountain scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and recorded a career-high 14 rebounds. LSU (9-1) remained unbeaten at home posting its sixth win of the season. The Tigers have won 10 straight at home since suffering its last loss there on Feb. 1 against Ole Miss.

Knotted at 23 with 5:29 remaining before halftime, Williams threw down a dunk then made three foul shots and that ignited a 17-3 outburst to close the half and the Tigers were ahead the rest of the way.

North Carolina Central (5-6) scored the first seven points out of the break to close within 40-33, and Justin Wright’s 3 pointer brought the Eagles within 49-45 with 11:07 left but they couldn’t get closer.

Cam Hayes added 14 points for LSU, which plays Winthrop on Saturday.

Wright scored 14 points for the Eagles and Brendan Medley-Bacon and reserve Devin Butts scored 10 apiece.

The only other time the two teams have met was six years ago to the date when the Tigers won 70-66 at home.

Carlson scores career-best 27 points; Utah routs UTSA 91-70

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 12:23 AM EST
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

SALT LAKE CITY – Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco Anthony added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Utah (9-2). Anthony also had four assists. Gabe Madsen also had 16 points and Lazar Stefanovic had 10 for the Utes, who shot 52% (36 of 69) overall.

Utah held UTSA (5-5) to 38% shooting from the floor and has kept opponents under 40% in 9 of 10 games this season.

Japhet Medor scored 23 points to lead the Roadrunners.

The game was tied at 29, but Utah’s 10-5 surge to close the first half gave it a 39-34 halftime lead. The Utes opened the second with Carlson’s dunk that sparked a 20-5 run to stretch the lead to 59-39 with 14:19 remaining. Carlson had eight points and Anthony added six during the span.

Utah faces rival BYU in Provo on Saturday. UTSA hosts Bethune-Cookman on Sunday.

Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 12:18 AM EST
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night.

Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and sixth this season. His 11 rebounds led a 47-31 advantage on the boards.

Caleb Love hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (7-4), who made 15 of 31 from the arc for 48%, besting their 29% season average. Pete Nance and Tyler Nickel both had three 3-pointers and 16 points. Nickel’s point total is a career high.

Stephen Clark and Jackson Price scored 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs (5-5), who didn’t take their first free throw until more than midway through the second half. They finished 1 of 5 at the line to 21 of 27 for the Tar Heels.

The Citadel had a two-point lead 90 seconds into the game then the Tar Heels went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way. The Bulldogs did get within a point with an 8-0 spurt including 3s from Price and Austin Ash but North Carolina outscored them 22-8 for the remainder of the half in a run that included five 3-pointers for a 48-33 lead.

The lead remained comfortably in double figures through the second half, reaching a game-high 36 points in the final minute.

North Carolina is 20-0 against The Citadel, the most wins for the Tar Heels against an opponent without a loss. The teams’ previous meeting came in 1991 when current Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis led North Carolina with 16 points.

Texas’ Aaliyah Moore out for season with torn left knee ACL

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 3:34 PM EST
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas starting forward Aaliyah Moore tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced.

Moore was averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this season for the Longhorns (5-4), who started the season ranked No. 3 only to struggle on the court. She was injured in a win over Alabama State and will have surgery.

The sophomore emerged as a potentially dominant player in the NCAA Tournament last season when she averaged nearly 14 points over four games as Texas reached the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.

“I’m going to attack the rehab process and be the best teammate I can from the sidelines,” Moore said.

Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Associated PressDec 12, 2022, 8:43 PM EST
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

AUSTIN, Texas — Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations that he would elevate his alma mater to the same level, was arrested on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.

The school suspended Beard without pay “until further notice,” and assistant Rodney Terry directed No. 7 Texas to an 87-81 overtime win over Rice.

Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

According to the arrest affidavit first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, the woman told police she is his fiancé and they have been in a relationship for six years. She said they had been in an argument where she broke his glasses before he “just snapped on me and became super violent.”

According to the affidavit, the woman told police “he choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts.”

She told police Beard choked her from behind with his arm around her neck and she couldn’t breathe for about five seconds. Police say she she had a bite mark on her right arm and an abrasion to her right temple among other visible injuries.

When questioned by police, Beard said he had audio recordings of the incident that would show he was not the primary aggressor. But he refused to share them with officers, police said.

Beard went before a magistrate judge for his bond hearing, wearing jailhouse black-and-grey stripes with his hands cuffed in front at his waist. Beard was told he could communicate with the woman but not in a threatening manner, was ordered to stay 200 yards away from the residence where police were called and was told he is barred from possessing a firearm.

Beard nodded his head and answered “yes, sir” several times when addressing the judge. Jail records show Beard posted $10,000 bond. He didn’t answer questions when he left the jail with his attorney Perry Minton.

Minton declined comment but earlier told the American-Statesman the coach is innocent.

“He should never have been arrested,” Minton told the newspaper. “The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

It wasn’t immediately known if the woman has an attorney. She was identified in the affidavit, but The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of extreme violence without their consent.

“The university takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously,” the school said in announcing Beard’s suspension.

It did not commit to Terry as the acting coach beyond Monday night. Terry was a head coach at UTEP (2018-21) and Fresno State (2011-18).

Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. Before that, he was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost in an overtime thriller to Virginia in the national championship game.

His departure for Texas – a deal reached after a meeting with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte that included a McDonald’s breakfast an hour’s drive north of Lubbock – left Texas Tech officials frustrated.

Beard said it was a difficult move, but he could not turn down a chance to coach at his alma mater, where he was a student assistant three decades ago. Earlier this year, he led Texas to a first-round victory over Virginia Tech that was the Longhorns’ first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.

Beard’s contract includes a provision under which he can be fired for cause for conduct the administration reasonably determines reflects poorly on the coach, program, school or university system. That includes being charged with a felony. University of Texas System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife did not return a message seeking comment.

Texas freshman guard Arterio Morris faces a misdemeanor family violence charge stemming from a June arrest after an incident with a former girlfriend. He faces a Wednesday court hearing in Denton County near Dallas.

Morris, a top national recruit, has been allowed to play this season despite the charge. Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, has said Morris is innocent of the assault charge.