Former Arizona coach Sean Miller not sanctioned in NCAA case

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 3:45 PM EST
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Arizona coach Sean Miller escaped sanctions when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program’s self-imposed penalties stemming from a NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017.

Arizona’s athletics program was put on three years of probation through 2025. The school announced a one-year postseason ban in December 2020, which took effect for the 2020-21 season.

The IARP report released said former assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was given a 10-year show-cause penalty after he “solicited and accepted $20,000 in cash bribes and paid $40,000 for a fraudulent academic transcript.”

Another former assistant coach, Mark Phelps, was given a two-year show cause after he provided “an impermissible benefit to a student-athlete and then directed the student-athlete to conceal the violation.”

Miller emerged largely unscathed from the report. He is now the head coach at Xavier.

“All of the actions, or nearly all of the actions that these two assistant coaches took, were covert,” IARP arbitrator Dana Welch said. “With respect to former assistant men’s basketball coach No. 1, they were criminal. It took the FBI two years of wiretapping to find out what he had done. So in our view, these kind of actions could not have been detected by the head coach.”

The basketball program will also lose one additional scholarship for the 2023-24 season.

“This has been a long journey and I am glad everything is finally finished,” Miller said in a statement. “I am excited to move forward. I’d like to thank my wife Amy and my entire family, (Xavier) President (Colleen) Hanycz and (Xavier athletic director) Greg Christopher for their support through the completion of this process.”

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process was created to handle particularly complex cases and acts outside the purview of the NCAA.

The infractions report said it “found no violation for the former head men’s basketball coach because the hearing panel determined that the former head men’s basketball coach demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored two of his assistant coaches regarding the academic eligibility of men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, rebutting the presumption of head coach responsibility.”

The panel’s decision is final, meaning there will be no appeals.

Arizona was originally accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October 2020. The violations included a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by Miller.

But the IARP report was much more lenient on Miller in its report.

Arizona announced in April 2021 that Miller was leaving the school after 12 seasons. The Wildcats hired former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd to take his place.

Miller routinely pulled in some of the nation’s top recruiting classes after being lured from Xavier in 2009, but his recruiting methods came under scrutiny when Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019.

Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach.

The investigation also included Arizona’s swimming and diving program, which received relatively minor penalties.

Williams, Fountain double up to send LSU past NC Central

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 12:27 AM EST
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
BATON ROUGE, La. – KJ Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Derek Fountain also recorded a double-double and LSU beat North Carolina Central 67-57 on Tuesday night.

Fountain scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and recorded a career-high 14 rebounds. LSU (9-1) remained unbeaten at home posting its sixth win of the season. The Tigers have won 10 straight at home since suffering its last loss there on Feb. 1 against Ole Miss.

Knotted at 23 with 5:29 remaining before halftime, Williams threw down a dunk then made three foul shots and that ignited a 17-3 outburst to close the half and the Tigers were ahead the rest of the way.

North Carolina Central (5-6) scored the first seven points out of the break to close within 40-33, and Justin Wright’s 3 pointer brought the Eagles within 49-45 with 11:07 left but they couldn’t get closer.

Cam Hayes added 14 points for LSU, which plays Winthrop on Saturday.

Wright scored 14 points for the Eagles and Brendan Medley-Bacon and reserve Devin Butts scored 10 apiece.

The only other time the two teams have met was six years ago to the date when the Tigers won 70-66 at home.

Carlson scores career-best 27 points; Utah routs UTSA 91-70

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 12:23 AM EST
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
SALT LAKE CITY – Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco Anthony added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Utah (9-2). Anthony also had four assists. Gabe Madsen also had 16 points and Lazar Stefanovic had 10 for the Utes, who shot 52% (36 of 69) overall.

Utah held UTSA (5-5) to 38% shooting from the floor and has kept opponents under 40% in 9 of 10 games this season.

Japhet Medor scored 23 points to lead the Roadrunners.

The game was tied at 29, but Utah’s 10-5 surge to close the first half gave it a 39-34 halftime lead. The Utes opened the second with Carlson’s dunk that sparked a 20-5 run to stretch the lead to 59-39 with 14:19 remaining. Carlson had eight points and Anthony added six during the span.

Utah faces rival BYU in Provo on Saturday. UTSA hosts Bethune-Cookman on Sunday.

Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 12:18 AM EST
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night.

Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and sixth this season. His 11 rebounds led a 47-31 advantage on the boards.

Caleb Love hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (7-4), who made 15 of 31 from the arc for 48%, besting their 29% season average. Pete Nance and Tyler Nickel both had three 3-pointers and 16 points. Nickel’s point total is a career high.

Stephen Clark and Jackson Price scored 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs (5-5), who didn’t take their first free throw until more than midway through the second half. They finished 1 of 5 at the line to 21 of 27 for the Tar Heels.

The Citadel had a two-point lead 90 seconds into the game then the Tar Heels went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way. The Bulldogs did get within a point with an 8-0 spurt including 3s from Price and Austin Ash but North Carolina outscored them 22-8 for the remainder of the half in a run that included five 3-pointers for a 48-33 lead.

The lead remained comfortably in double figures through the second half, reaching a game-high 36 points in the final minute.

North Carolina is 20-0 against The Citadel, the most wins for the Tar Heels against an opponent without a loss. The teams’ previous meeting came in 1991 when current Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis led North Carolina with 16 points.

Obanor’s double-double leads Texas Tech past EWU 77-70

Associated PressDec 14, 2022, 12:15 AM EST
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
LUBBOCK, Texas – Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70 on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games – with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021.

Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead.

Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead.

Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech. Nicholls and Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders again, after combining for 44 points in a 78-71 win over Nicholls last Wednesday.

The game was tied at 29-all at halftime. Eastern Washington made six of its first 13 3-pointers but ended the half with 11 turnovers to keep Texas Tech in it despite shooting just 32%.

Venters, the Big Sky player of the week, scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for EWU (4-7). The Eagles finished 11 of 28 from 3-point range, but turned it over 20 times.

Last season the Eagles scored just 46 points in an 32-point loss to Texas Tech.

Texas’ Aaliyah Moore out for season with torn left knee ACL

Associated PressDec 13, 2022, 3:34 PM EST
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas starting forward Aaliyah Moore tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced.

Moore was averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this season for the Longhorns (5-4), who started the season ranked No. 3 only to struggle on the court. She was injured in a win over Alabama State and will have surgery.

The sophomore emerged as a potentially dominant player in the NCAA Tournament last season when she averaged nearly 14 points over four games as Texas reached the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.

“I’m going to attack the rehab process and be the best teammate I can from the sidelines,” Moore said.