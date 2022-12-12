Purdue moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama cracks top 5

Purdue picked up wins over West Virginia, No. 15 Gonzaga and No. 12 Duke in consecutive weeks to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament earlier in the season.

Wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, combined with a loss by Houston, were enough to move the Boilermakers to No. 1 the AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

Purdue moved up three spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released on Monday, receiving 27 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Virginia received 19 first-place votes to move up a spot, No. 3 Connecticut received 15 and No. 6 Tennessee also got one.

Alabama and Houston rounded out the top five.

Purdue (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has made a steady climb after being unranked in the preseason, moving up to No. 5 by winning the Legacy tourney in Oregon. The Boilermakers were No. 4 last week, then blew out Hofstra and scratched out a 65-62 overtime win over Nebraska despite poor shooting and a quiet scoring afternoon by 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

“Can you find a way to win a game when you don’t shoot the ball well? We were able to do that,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

The Boilermakers hope this run at No. 1 will last longer than their last one. Purdue went to No. 1 for the first time in school history in Week 4 last season and promptly lost to Rutgers.

RISING TIDE

Alabama had to replace three of its top four scorers and started the season without dynamic guard Jahvon Quinerly while he recovers from knee surgery.

None of it has slowed the Crimson Tide’s ride to a second top-five ranking in three seasons.

Alabama knocked North Carolina off its top-ranked perch in four overtimes on Nov. 27 and became the second team – with Oklahoma in 1990 – to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season with its 71-65 win over Houston on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide moved up four spots in this week’s poll.

“Huge program win,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “Not sure how many teams get the chance to play two No. 1 teams in nonconference, let alone beat them, but I think that shows where we’ve gotten this program to that we can play with anyone in the country at this point.”

RISING AND FALLING

No. 17 Mississippi State had the biggest jump in the poll, moving up six spots after beating Minnesota.

No. 19 Auburn had the biggest drop, losing eight spots following an 82-73 loss to Memphis. No. 20 Maryland dropped with consecutive losses to No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 6 Tennessee.

No. 7 Texas lost a chance to move up to No. 1 after its overtime loss to Illinois, dropping five spots instead.

IN AND OUT

No. 22 Wisconsin moved into the poll for the first time this season following wins over Maryland and Iowa. No. 24 Virginia Tech is ranked for the first time since 2020-21 after wins over Dayton and Oklahoma State.

No. 25 Miami beat Cornell and North Carolina State to get ranked for the first time since 2017-18.

Creighton dropped out of the poll after reaching No. 7 earlier this season. The Bluejays, ranked 21st last week, have lost four straight.

Iowa State dropped out from No. 20 after a lopsided loss to Iowa while San Diego State fell out from No. 22 after losing to Saint Mary’s in Phoenix.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Southeastern and Big Ten conferences led the way with six ranked teams each. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 had four each and the Pac-12 three.

The Big East, American Athletic and West Coast conferences had one ranked team each.

Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas – Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he’d elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.

The school suspended Beard without pay “until further notice” and said assistant Rodney Terry would coach the No. 7 Longhorns against Rice on Monday night.

Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

According to the arrest affidavit first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, the woman told police she is his fiance and they have been in a relationship for six years. She said they had been in an argument where she broke his glasses before he “just snapped on me and became super violent.”

According to the affidavit, the woman told police “he choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts.”

She told police Beard choked her from behind with his arm around her neck and she couldn’t breathe for about five seconds. Police say she she had a bite mark on her right arm and an abrasion to her right temple among other visible injuries.

When questioned by police, Beard said he had audio recordings of the incident that would show he was not the primary aggressor. But he refused to share them with officers, police said.

Beard went before a magistrate judge for his bond hearing, wearing jailhouse black-and-grey stripes and his hands cuffed in front at his waist. Beard was told he could communicate with the woman but not in a threatening manner, was ordered to stay 200 yards away from the residence where police were called and was told he is barred from possessing a firearm.

Beard nodded his head and answered “yes, sir” several times when addressing the judge. Jail records show Beard posted $10,000 bond. He didn’t answer questions when he left the jail with his attorney Perry Minton.

Minton declined comment but earlier told the American-Statesman the coach is innocent.

“He should never have been arrested,” Minton told the newspaper. “The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

It wasn’t immediately known if the woman has an attorney. She was identified in the affidavit, but The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of extreme violence without their consent.

“The university takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously,” the school said in announcing Beard’s suspension. It did not commit to Terry as the acting coach beyond Monday night. Terry was a head coach at UTEP (2018-21) and Fresno State (2011-18).

Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. Before that, he was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost in an overtime thriller to Virginia in the national championship game.

His departure for Texas – a deal reached after a meeting with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte that included a McDonald’s breakfast an hour’s drive north of Lubbock – left Texas Tech officials frustrated.

Beard said it was a difficult move, but he could not turn down a chance to coach at his alma mater, where he was a student assistant three decades ago. Earlier this year, he led Texas to a first-round victory over Virginia Tech that was the Longhorns’ first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.

Beard’s contract includes a provision under which he can be fired for cause for conduct the administration reasonably determines reflects poorly on the coach, program, school or university system. That includes being charged with a felony. University of Texas System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife did not return a message seeking comment.

Texas freshman guard Arterio Morris faces a misdemeanor family violence charge stemming from a June arrest after an incident with a former girlfriend. He faces a Wednesday court hearing in Denton County near Dallas.

Morris, a top national recruit, has been allowed to play this season despite the charge, and averages 17 minutes and 6.5 points per game. Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, has said Moore is innocent of the assault charge.

South Carolina tops women’s AP Top 25, Kansas cracks poll

Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team.

The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday.

The top five teams remained the same with the Gamecocks followed by Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame in voting by a 28-member national media panel.

Virginia Tech was sixth and will host the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Fellow ACC schools North Carolina and N.C. State were seventh and eighth.

UConn, which is beset with injuries, fell three places to ninth after losing at Maryland on Sunday. The Terrapins climbed five spots to 15th. UCLA moved up three spots to 10th.

Kansas, which is 9-0 for the fourth time in school history, last was in the poll on Jan. 14, 2013, when the Jayhawks were 23rd. They’ve been on the rise the last two years, finishing 21-10 last season for the program’s first 20-win season since 2012-13. Kansas lost to Stanford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year.

“We have 11 returners and four starters back from last year’s team so there were high expectations going into this year,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. “We learned a lot in the NCAA Tournament. We just tried to upgrade our schedule in the non-conference. I feel like we’re a group that is pretty bought in on the defensive end right now. Still a ton of room for improvement on the offensive end.”

Schneider said he will address with his team their being ranked. The Jayhawks host Tulsa on Friday.

“More in terms of the trappings of complacency, and we’re still in the non-conference,” Schneider said. “We need to feel good about it in terms of the program’s validation. I think we talked about being a program on the rise and that the trajectory of our program is headed in the right direction.”

RISING UTES

Utah moved up to No. 13, the school’s best ranking since the Utes were 12th in 2008. Utah ‘s best ranking ever is 11th in 1998. The team opens Pac-12 play on Wednesday against Colorado.

TIP-INS:

Arizona fell to 20th after its loss to Kansas. … Michigan fell five spots to 19th after losing to Toledo. … Iowa State, which dropped four spots to 14th after falling to rival Iowa, will face No. 25 Villanova on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase game. … Columbia received votes in the AP poll for the first time in school history. The Lions have wins over Miami, UMass and Stony Brook, who all made the NCAA Tournament last season.

MILESTONE

Maryland coach Brenda Frese had a memorable week, earning her 600th victory in a buzzer-beating win over Purdue on Thursday. Her team then beat UConn for the first time on Sunday, also giving the coach her first victory against the perennial powerhouse. Frese coached at Ball State and Minnesota before taking over at Maryland in 2002. She’s 601-173 in her career.

Meyers, Sellers help No. 20 Maryland past No. 6 UConn 85-78

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Abby Meyers scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, and Diamond Miller made a huge 3-pointer in the final minute to help No. 20 Maryland hold off a depleted Connecticut team in an 85-78 win over the sixth-ranked Huskies on Sunday.

Shyanne Sellers added 19 points for the Terrapins (9-3), who won for the first time in eight meetings against UConn. The Huskies (7-2) lost for the second time in three games despite 25 points from Aaliyah Edwards.

Maryland led 80-76 when Miller connected from beyond the arc with 35.8 seconds left.

UConn has been without former national player of the year Paige Bueckers, forward Dorka Juhasz and highly touted freshman Ice Brady. The Huskies also lost leading scorer Azzi Fudd to an injured knee in a loss at Notre Dame last weekend, and point guard Nika Muhl was hurt during a win over Princeton on Thursday night.

Lou Lopez Senechal has had foot problems. She played Sunday but picked up three fouls in the first half.

The Huskies turned the ball over 14 times in the fourth quarter against Princeton, and that was a problem again Sunday when UConn had 22 turnovers to Maryland’s five.

The Terps had their own issues offensively – Miller went 0 for 7 from the field in the first half. UConn erased a 12-point deficit in the second half, but with the game tied at 62 in the fourth, Meyers threw in a wild left-handed shot while being fouled. She missed the free throw, but the Terps rebounded and Sellers made a 3-pointer.

That five-point trip started an 8-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies can take a lot of positives from this game. Turnovers were a problem, but when they did hold onto the ball, they did an impressive job working for good shots. UConn shot 53% from the field on the day.

Maryland: The was a big win for the Terps, and it’ll probably look good on their resume no matter how much injuries have hampered UConn. Meyers and Sellers did a good job leading the team offensively while Miller was struggling, and Miller closed strong to finish with 17 points.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies now have a bit of a break, which they could clearly use. Their next game is against Florida State next Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Maryland: The Terps play at Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Jones, Ighodaro lead Marquette over Notre Dame 79-64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kam Jones scored 25 points, Oso Ighodaro added a double-double and Marquette breezed to a 79-64 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.

Jones sank half of his 20 shots with four 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (8-3). Ighodaro added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 14 points and Tyler Kolek scored 11 with six assists.

Nate Laszewski paced the Fighting Irish (7-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. JJ Starling scored 12.

Ighodaro had 10 points and 10 rebounds to guide Marquette to a 34-29 lead at halftime.

The Golden Eagles scored the first seven points of the second half to push their lead to 12. Ighodaro’s rebound dunk gave Marquette its largest lead 77-57 with 2:57 left to play.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series between former Big East Conference rivals 81-38. Marquette won for just the 14th time in 62 games on Notre Dame’s home floor.

Notre Dame inducted former Fighting Irish standout John Shumate, a two-time All American from 1971-74, into its Ring of Honor at halftime. Shumate averaged a double-double for his career – 22.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. On Jan. 19, 1974, Shumate had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Irish to a 71-70 victory over UCLA, snapping the Bruins’ record 88-game win streak.