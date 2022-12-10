No. 18 Gonzaga rolls to 7th straight over Washington 77-60

Associated PressDec 10, 2022, 12:39 PM EST
gonzaga basketball
James Snook/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the most part, Gonzaga has passed on a nonconference schedule that includes a significant number of its Pacific Northwest rivals with one exception.

And in its recent history, the matchup with Washington has been completely one-sided toward the Bulldogs, including Friday night.

Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away in the second half to beat Washington 77-60.

Facing off for the first time since 2019 with games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs (7-3) won their seventh straight over the Huskies. Dating to 1998, Gonzaga has won 14 of the last 15 games in the series.

“Every game that we play against each other, it’s just been super competitive,” Gonzaga’s Anton Watson said. “I’m happy we got the W.”

How competitive the Huskies have been facing off against the Bulldogs is open to debate. During Gonzaga’s seven-game winning streak, only twice has the game been decided by 10 points or less.

“I think if you look for the rest of the country they’ve been up here and everybody else has been down here. They’ve created that and that’s why their one of the best teams in the country and that’s what you’re trying to be,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 70 games, the longest since Arizona won 71 straight at home from 1987-92. The Bulldogs will have a chance to match that mark next Monday against Northern Illinois.

Timme was dominant on the interior, taking advantage of foul trouble for the Washington front court. Timme made 8 of 13 shots and Gonzaga held a 44-32 advantage on points in the paint. Strawther found himself scoring in the lane several times, but also hit a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a second-half surge for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga started the game missing nine of its first 10 shots, but ended up shooting 52% for the game.

“I thought once we settled down against their zone, we were able to kind of get some shots on our terms,” said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who had little voice left afterward. “And then I thought all night we did a really, really good job of defending.”

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (7-3) with 14 points but was hampered by major foul trouble. Brooks picked up three first-half fouls and was whistled for his fourth with 14 minutes remaining.

PJ Fuller II added 13 points and Cole Bajema had 12 for Washington.

“They’re a great offensive team and they go through those scoring spurts,” Hopkins said. “We talked a lot about poise . we felt like when we had a lead we turned it over a little too much and were too careless with the ball. On the road, you can’t do that.”

Gonzaga led by 10 at halftime, but the lead was 42-35 after Braxton Meah’s dunk with 16:15 left. Gonzaga scored 15 of the next 19 points to build the lead to 18. Strawther started the run with both of his 3-pointers and Timme score the final five points. Washington never pulled closer than 12 the rest of the way.

“We know that when they make runs they make big runs and we’ve just got to stay poised, but they did a hell of a job to keep making runs,” Fuller said.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies lost their 11th straight game against teams ranked in the AP Top 25, a clear issue that Hopkins has not been able to solve. Hopkins was 4-4 in his first eight games against ranked foes after arriving at Washington.

Gonzaga: Free throw shooting continues to be an issue for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga was 14 of 21 (67%) at the line. They entered the game at 71% at the line.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts Cal Poly on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga: Hosts Northern Illinois on Monday night.

Tennessee center Tamari Key out for season with blood clots

Associated PressDec 8, 2022, 11:19 AM EST
Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK
3 Comments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs, coach Kellie Harper said.

Doctors found the issue during testing. Key is expected to make a full recovery after treatment from University of Tennessee doctors, Harper said, adding that her sole concern is Key getting the medical care she needs to heal and return to full strength.

Key missed the first game of her career in a win Tuesday night over Chattanooga after playing her first 99.

“This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught,” Harper said in a statement. “Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”

The Lady Vols opened the season ranked fifth but currently are 5-5.

The 6-foot-6 Key from Cary, North Carolina, currently is Tennessee’s third-leading scorer averaging 8.4 points a game and averaged 4.2 rebounds per game. She started all 34 games as the Lady Vols reached their first Sweet 16 since 2016 last season and set the school record with 119 blocked shots.

Key had 18 blocks this season and 295 for her career, five away from becoming the eighth woman to reach that mark in Southeastern Conference history.

No. 7 Tennessee beats Eastern Kentucky, win streak hits 7

Associated PressDec 7, 2022, 11:10 PM EST
tennessee basketball
Saul Young/USA TODAY NETWORK
1 Comment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and No. 7 Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half and beat Eastern Kentucky 84-49 on Wednesday night.

“Tyreke is handling the ball now,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “That’s all new to him. He keeps getting better.”

The Volunteers (8-1) struggled in the first half but still built an 11-point lead over Eastern Kentucky (4-5) on the way to their seventh straight victory.

Key led Tennessee in scoring before leaving with a cramp in his right leg with 6:15 left in the game. Julian Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic added 13 points apiece. Olivier Nkamhoua scored 10.

“I’m still settling in,” said Key, a transfer from Indiana State who didn’t play last year while recovering from an injury. “This is a new role. I’m taking steps every day and keep learning.”

Eastern Kentucky, which came into the game averaging 83.5 points, was held well below that total due to 17% (6 for 35) shooting from long range and 22% (15 for 68) overall. Leland Walker led the Colonels with 13 points.

It was the seventh time this season Tennessee has held its opponent to 50 or fewer points.

“(Tennessee) is the best defensive team in the country,” Eastern Kentucky coach A.W. Hamilton said. “I think they’re the best team in the country.”

At one point in the first half, Tennessee was shooting 20% and still leading by 10 points. The teams combined to shoot 4 of 32 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes. The Vols, who shot 24% (8 of 34), led 32-21 at the break.

“If we can’t make shots, can you find a way to win the game?” Barnes said. “When the shot’s not going in, find a way to play. The first thing we talk about is our defense.”

Tennessee shot 41 free throws. Phillips, a true freshman, was 7 of 10.

“(Phillips) has learned the pace of the game,” Barnes said. “I’m not sure there’s been a more effective freshman in the country (this season).”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Since its early season slip against Colorado, Tennessee has had a steady ascent in the rankings. The Vols’ next two games – neutral site (Brooklyn) against No, 13 Maryland (Dec. 11) and at No. 10 Arizona (Dec. 17) – will go a long way toward justifying the No. 7 ranking.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels’ run-and-gun style of offense had them averaging 83.5 points through their first eight games. They ran into a defensive buzz saw in Tennessee, which was yielding just over 51 points.

Tennessee: Santiago Vescovi sat out his second straight game with a shoulder problem. He is expected to be ready to play Sunday against Maryland. . The Vols have won seven in a row since their loss to Colorado.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels host Boyce College on Saturday.

Tennessee: Take on No. 13 Maryland on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Invitational in New York.

Hoggard scores career-high 23, Michigan State snaps 2-game skid

Associated PressDec 7, 2022, 10:01 PM EST
michigan state basketball
Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports
3 Comments

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A.J. Hoggard scored a career-high 23 points, Joey Hauser had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Michigan State beat Penn State 67-58 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Michigan State (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) avoided going .500 or worse after 10 games for the first time in 18 seasons.

Hoggard blocked an open layup with less than a minute to play and Hauser grabbed the rebound before being fouled and making two free throws at the other end for a 66-58 lead.

Hoggard, Hauser and Tyson Walker combined for 31 of Michigan State’s 32 second-half points.

The Michigan State defense allowed only one made field goal in the final five minutes. Penn State was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half after 7 of 18 before halftime.

Walker scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half for Michigan State. Hoggard, who entered third in the conference in assists at 6.3, had six rebounds, two assists and one key block.

Hoggard gave Michigan State 35-33 lead – its first since 4-2 – after back-to-back three-point plays with 59.3 seconds left in the first half. It was tied at 35-all at the break.

Seth Lundy scored 16 points and Jalen Pickett had 13 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists for Penn State (6-3, 0-1)

Michigan State hosts Brown on Saturday. Penn State, which hadn’t played since a double-overtime loss to Clemson on Nov. 29, plays at No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.

No. 7 Virginia Tech posts 9th straight win, beats Boston College 73-58

Associated PressDec 7, 2022, 9:52 PM EST
virginia tech basketball
Erica Denhoff/Getty Images
2 Comments

BOSTON — Reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Cayla King scored 16 on Wednesday night to lead No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 73-58 victory over Boston College, the Hokies’ ninth straight win.

Taylor Soule, one of two BC transfers on the roster for Virginia Tech (9-0, 1-0 ACC), added nine points and five rebounds. Soule scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds in four seasons at BC, earning All-ACC honors three times.

Andrea Daley scored 15 points and Maria Gakdeng scored 14 for BC (7-4, 0-1). They each grabbed six rebounds.

Virginia Tech scored 17 of the game’s first 21 points and led by as many as 19 in the third quarter before BC cut the deficit to 10 in the fourth. Leading 64-54 with under three minutes left and the shot clock expiring, Kayana Traylor hit a 3-pointer for the Hokies.

Gakdeng missed two free throws for BC, and then Kitley scored from inside to make it a 15-point game.

Clara Ford, who also played four years in Chestnut Hill, pitched in 2 points in 2 minutes against her former team.

BIG PICTURE

At No. 7, the Hokies have the highest ranking in the program’s history. With the victory over BC, a 10th straight win against North Carolina-Asheville on Sunday would leave Virginia Tech in position to move up even higher should a top five team falter.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Hosts North Carolina-Asheville on Sunday.

Boston College: Hosts Albany on Saturday.

Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury

Associated PressDec 7, 2022, 5:23 PM EST
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month.

Wolverines coach Juwan Howard made the announcement three days after Llewellyn was hurt in a loss to Kentucky in London.

Llewellyn transferred to Michigan from Princeton last spring and that seemed to lead to Frankie Collins transferring to Arizona State after a solid freshman season for the Wolverines.

Llewellyn averaged seven points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games at Michigan. He was an All-Ivy League player last season and averaged nearly 16 points over three seasons at Princeton.