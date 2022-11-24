Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title

Associated PressNov 24, 2022, 12:02 AM EST
Getty Images
1 Comment

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational for the third time.

The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting cast was just enough for the Wildcats (6-0) to remain undefeated. Kerr Kriisa added 13 points and nine assists, Azuolas Tubelis had 12 points and Courtney Ramey scored 10. Arizona scored its final points with 2:21 to play but managed to hold on.

“I’m super proud of these guys,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “These tournaments are hard. To play three games in three days against three really good teams with very distinct styles and to come out of it on top the way we did, it says a lot about this group.”

Ryan Nembhard scored 20 points for Creighton (6-1), which was trying to beat a ranked opponent for the third straight day. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 points, Trey Alexander scored 15 and Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Arizona appeared to be pulling away late, but the Bluejays kept hanging around.

Scheierman made a layup with 2:41 left to pull Creighton within 79-72 but Kriisa made a beautiful pass to Ballo for a dunk and an 81-72 lead with 2:21 left. He was fouled but missed the free throw.

Nembhard made a layup and Scheierman a 3-pointer to get Creighton within 81-77. Kalkbrenner made one of two free throws to cut the deficit to three. Ramey missed a 3-point attempt with 18 seconds left.

Creighton called timeout with 7.4 seconds left to set up a final play. Kalkbrenner didn’t have an open 3 and passed to Nembhard, who was fouled by Ramey with 2 seconds left. He made the first shot and intentionally missed the second, with Arizona rebounding to seal the win despite Creighton closing with a 12-2 run.

“I just kept looking at the score and the time and our timeouts. And I thought we had enough separation to kind of ride it out,” Lloyd said.

“But you’re just hoping for a miss. You hate to say that, you need to make `em miss. But one of those shots bounces off, you know, and we rebound it, you know, the game could have been over a little bit earlier. But they didn’t. They went in.

“I think we had one or two maybe poor decisions, but we’ll learn from that. We practice situations a lot. So a lot of the situations came up there and I felt comfortable not calling a timeout,” he added.

Ballo was strong from the start, tallying 16 points and nine rebounds in the first half to help the Wildcats to a 39-30 lead.

“We showed some grit in getting ourselves back in that,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “It felt like in the second half, every time we would get it to three or four, they’d stretch it back to nine or 10 and we just couldn’t quite crack the seal, so to speak, to get ’em where they were really, really nervous.

“And then we executed some stuff down the stretch pretty well to give ourselves a chance, you know, on the free-throw line there to cut it to two, and then ran a play where we thought we could get a good look at a 3 there to tie it, and obviously didn’t work.”

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays reached the title game by beating No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening round and stopping No. 9 Arkansas in the semifinals.

Arizona: The Wildcats also won the Maui Invitational in 2000 and 2014. Lloyd was part of two Maui titles as a Gonzaga assistant in 2009 and 2018.

UP NEXT

Creighton plays at No. 4 Texas on Dec. 1 as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play at Utah on Dec. 1.

Johnson lifts Kansas State past LSU, 61-59 for Cayman title

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 11:57 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and his jumper with five seconds left allowed Kansas State to remain undefeated and hand LSU its first loss, 61-59 in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday night.

Adam Miller gave LSU the lead, 59-57 with his layup with 1:15 left, but Markquis Nowell answered with a jumper with 49 seconds to go. The Tigers’ KJ Williams turned over the ball 15 seconds later, the Wildcats ran the clock down before Johnson took a feed from Desi Sills and buried the winning shot.

Neither team managed a two-possession lead in the final eight minutes. The game was tied three times in the final five minutes and the lead changed hands four times.

Nowell led Kansas State (6-0) with 18 points and Sills contributed 16 points off the bench.

Williams led LSU (5-1) with a double-double, putting up 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Justice Hill scored 12 points and Miller contributed 11 points.

Sueing leads Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 11:53 PM EST
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Justice Sueing couldn’t have asked for a much better homecoming, especially after sitting out nearly all of last season with an injury.

The Honolulu native scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

Sueing scored 15 points in a row for the Buckeyes in the last 10 minutes to turn back the Red Raiders each time they threatened to make a run.

“It means a lot, especially because I was able to play in front of my family,” said Sueing, who played in the first two games last season before an abdominal injury sidelined him. “The past couple of games I’ve been struggling a little bit just trying to get back into the flow of things being out from injury.”

Ohio State (5-1) shot 52% from the field, made all 18 of its free throws and never trailed after the first two minutes while ending its visit to Maui with wins in two of three games.

“It’s a great tournament,” Sueing said. “It’s a challenge. That’s what we said coming into this, that we were going to get three really good games, and that’s what we got.”

Texas Tech (4-2) got a career-high 21 points from Daniel Batcho and 19 from Kevin Obanor.

The Buckeyes led 41-37 at half and never let the Red Raiders get closer, largely because of the work of Sueing.

“They’ve got so many players that you have to focus in on that could get 15, 20 points,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “Just a very, very explosive offense.”

Obanor muscled in a shot from in close to pull Tech within 62-58, but Sueing was fouled shooting a 3-pointer on the Buckeyes’ next possession and he made all three free throws.

After Jaylon Tyson hit a 3 from the wing, Sueing put back his own miss, got fouled and made the free throw to make it 68-61.

Sueing scored on a putback and dunked after catching a long inbound pass to put Ohio State up 74-67 and end his personal 15-point flurry.

Sueing also had eight rebounds and five assists, and Sean McNeil added 13 points for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State committed 10 turnovers against a Tech defense that had forced a combined 31 in its first two games in Hawaii.

Sueing had come into the game after making just 7 of 24 shots in his previous two games. He was 12 of 19 against the Red Raiders.

“I wanted him to see a few shots fall because he’s a better shooter than how he’s shot it,” Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said, “and I think he needed that. He’s a much better shooter, his numbers showed that, than what he’s shown.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders, who went 1-2 in Maui, turned in the defensive performance of the year when they held Louisville to 38 points on Tuesday. Their trademark defense understandably softened in its third game in three days.

Ohio State: Winning two of three games in Maui bodes well for a team that returned three players and has 10 newcomers. Sueing, a transfer from California, picked up the team offensively after freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who came in averaging 17 points per game, had all 10 of his points in the first half.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts Georgetown on Wednesday.

Ohio State visits Duke on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self’s return

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 11:50 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Bill Self couldn’t wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick.

Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.

Dick had 18 on six 3-pointers in the first half before going 1 for 8 from the field after halftime. Jalen Wilson added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the reigning national champion Jayhawks (5-0), who blew an eight-point halftime lead and a nine-point second-half lead before grinding it out.

“I think it really just showed what our team’s about and in crunch time, we can come out with tough plays when we really need it,” Dick said.

It also helped, Dick said, to “have a Hall of Famer in our corner” again.

Kansas had imposed the suspension on Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend as part of the fallout from a pending NCAA infractions case tied to the federal investigation into corruption within the sport.

Self was allowed to coach practices, so he remained involved with the team. But on gamedays, he said he got a dose of the helpless perspective of a fan while assistant Norm Roberts led the team. He said he couldn’t even take notes until he watched the game on a replay.

He was ready for Wednesday right from the 7 a.m. wake-up call.

“I usually don’t jump out of bed,” Self said, “but I kind of did today because I was excited about what was getting ready to happen.”

As he emerged from the tunnel, Self was greeted with loud cheers from a boisterous Kansas fan section. He had a slight smile as one fan dangled a Jayhawks national title banner as he walked by and gave light high-fives to a line of about a half-dozen fans who had extended their arms over their railing.

Casey Morsell scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack (4-1), while Terquavion Smith added 19 points.

This was N.C. State’s first appearance at Atlantis since 2017 at the start of Kevin Keatts’ coaching tenure. That team opened by beating No. 2 Arizona and this year’s bunch gave Kansas fits all the way to the final minutes.

“We missed a couple of free throws down the stretch, I thought they got out in transition,” Keatts said. “We had a couple of breakdowns that when you’re in that one- or two-possession game, everything is important down the stretch.”

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack program had also been caught up in the FBI investigation of the sport involving recruiting violations tied to one-and-done freshman Dennis Smith Jr. under former coach Mark Gottfried. That case had hung over the entirety of Keatts’ tenure until there was a December resolution. Now Keatts has restocked his roster with a style closer to his vision: playing fast and picking up fullcourt even against a marquee-name program.

“I don’t know from a raw speed standpoint if there’s anybody that we’ll play against that is as quick as” the backcourt of Smith and Jarkel Joiner, Self said, adding: “We’re athletic, pretty athletic – but we’re not jet quick. So we had to be turned up pretty good to stay in front of them.”

Kansas: The 6-foot-8 Dick is off to a strong start. He came in averaging 16.8 points while shooting 10 of 20 from 3-point range, then surpassed his (short) season high of 23 points from the opener against Omaha.

KEY SEQUENCES

Dick’s sixth 3-pointer for a 39-31 lead came before the halftime horn and through light contact from Morsell, with Dick falling to the floor. He got up with an emphatic shout, clapping, while Morsell could only respond with a frustrated shrug.

But N.C. State answered with an 8-0 burst, with Morsell hitting a 3 on the break and another on a stepback to tie it.

The Wolfpack never led after halftime but tied it five times, the last at 63-all on Jack Clark’s jumper with 7:14 left.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The Wolfpack will face Dayton, which lost to Wisconsin, in Thursday’s consolation bracket.

Kansas: The Jayhawks advanced to Thursday’s semifinals to face Wisconsin.

American knocks off Georgetown for 1st time since 1982

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 11:48 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

WASHINGTON – Johnny O’Neil scored 16 points, Geoff Sprouse added 15 points and American defeated Georgetown 74-70 on Wednesday for its first victory against the Hoyas since Dec. 15, 1982.

American trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and Georgetown led 40-30 at the break. Elijah Stephens gave the Eagles their first lead of the second half with 11:06 remaining.

Sprouse sank a wide-open 3-pointer, during an 8-0 run. for a 59-55 lead and American stayed in front for the final 8:33. Sprouse made four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal it.

Jaxon Knotek added 14 points for the Eagles (3-2), which had 18 of the game’s 35 turnovers.

Primo Spears led the way for the Hoyas (3-3) with 15 points and six assists. Akok Akok added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Georgetown.

Georgetown was playing without its second-leading scorer Brandon Murray.

Nembhard’s 25 carry Creighton past Arkansas in Maui thriller

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 12:52 AM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational.

Trey Alexander made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left for Creighton, which will play for the title Wednesday against either No. 14 Arizona or No. 17 San Diego State.

The Bluejays (6-0) and Razorbacks (4-1) played an electrifying second half worthy of a March Madness matchup. Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons and Creighton got to the second round last year after advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2021.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points, Baylor Scheierman 20 and Alexander 12 for the Bluejays, who had a 12-point lead late in the first half.

Anthony Black scored 26 points, Ricky Council IV 24 and Trevon Brazile 17 for the Razorbacks.

There were 10 lead changes and the game was tied 10 times in the second half.

Nembhard made two free throws after the Arkansas bench was whistled for a technical foul with 13:57 to go for a 53-53 tie. Creighton was in the double bonus for the final 13 minutes.

Nembhard, the shortest player on the floor at 6 feet, drove for a dunk and a 79-76 lead with 2:34 to go. Brazile answered with a 3-pointer the next time down the floor to tie it at 79.

Kalkbrenner made a reverse jam with 1:20 left to give the Bluejays the lead for good at 83-81.

After Scheierman made two free throws for an 87-84 lead with 16 seconds left, Council missed a corner 3 and Nembhard rebounded and was fouled. He made one of two free throws and Black came down the floor and drained a straight-on 3 to pull Arkansas within one. Alexander then made his two insurance free throws.

Creighton ran to a 12-point lead with 1:43 to go in the first half before the Razorbacks closed with a 6-0 run, capped by Trevon Brazile’s thunderous dunk on an alley-oop pass from Anthony Black.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays’ free-flowing offense produced three players in double digits by halftime: Nembhard with 13 points, Scheierman 11 and Kalkbrenner 10.

Arkansas: This was a big step up in competition for the Razorbacks. They opened the season with easy home wins against North Dakota State, Fordham and South Dakota State, and then beat winless Louisville by 26 points in their Maui opener.

UP NEXT

Creighton will face either the Wildcats or Aztecs in what should be another March Madness-worthy game for the title.

Arkansas will face the SDSU-Arizona loser for third place.