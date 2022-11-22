No. 21 Tx Tech holds Louisville to lowest score since 1948

Associated PressNov 22, 2022, 11:28 PM EST
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Texas Tech’s defensive identity was on full display against a Louisville team trying to find its way under first-year coach Kenny Payne.

The 21st-ranked Red Raiders held the Cardinals to their lowest point total in 74 years in a 70-38 victory in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, a result that continued Louisville’s worst start to a season since 1940-41.

“We’re going to dive on the floor, we’re going to play hard,” Tech freshman Robert Jennings said. “We’re going to make teams feel uncomfortable. We’re going to be the team that people don’t want to play.”

Louisville had a tough enough time offensively in its 80-54 loss to ninth-ranked Arkansas on Monday. Things got much worse Tuesday. The Cardinals have shot 29% overall and 23% on 3-pointers and committed 40 turnovers in their two games.

“The two things I take away from Arkansas and Texas Tech is their defense, their ability to create turnovers,” Payne said. “It’s not about how skilled they are. It’s about their will.”

Kevin Obanor scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (4-1), who bounced back from a 76-65 loss to No. 10 Creighton on Monday with their most dominating defensive performance since holding Incarnate Word to 37 points in 2018.

“They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and we turned the ball over and we shot a bad percentage because of them,” Payne said. “We have to learn from that and we have to play the similar way as they played.”

Louisville (0-5) was held scoreless for more than 10 minutes spanning the halves. The Cardinals missed 13 field goals and two free throws and committed six turnovers during the drought.

When it started, Texas Tech led 20-13. When it ended with Sydney Curry’s layup, the Red Raiders were ahead 45-15.

The Cardinals’ 38 points were their fewest since a 62-34 loss to Xavier on Jan. 7, 1948.

Jaylon Tyson’s 3-pointer pushed the Red Raiders’ lead to double digits during a 17-2 spurt that ended with the Red Raiders ahead 32-13 at half.

The 13 first-half points were the fewest allowed by Texas Tech since Northwestern State scored 10 on Dec. 12, 2018. It was only the second time since the 2009-10 season that Louisville had scored so few points in a first half.

Of the 12 Texas Tech players who suited up, 11 scored, and the Red Raiders shot 43% for the game and made 14 steals.

El Ellis and Jae’Lyn Withers each scored seven points for the Cardinals, who were 11 of 49 from the field (27%) and finished with 18 turnovers.

“Well, I was on them pretty hard yesterday,” Tech coach Mark Adams said. “I don’t necessarily like to be that way. But we just got so many new and young players and we got to get them to grow up. Sometimes you have to do that different ways. We’ve been more stern with them and talk more about discipline and toughness.

“Still have a long ways to go, but it was really satisfying to see these guys at least listen, be coachable, and I think make a step forward.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: Adams, in his second season, has never lost back to back games with the Red Raiders. Tech’s trademark defense is in midseason form, having allowed 55 points or less in three of its first four games.

Louisville: The Cardinals’ worst start in 82 years continues. They started 1940-41 with 11 straight losses.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays in the fifth place game Wednesday against the Ohio State-Cincinnati winner.

Louisville plays in the seventh-place game Wednesday against the Ohio-Cincinnati loser.

Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Bluejays past No. 21 Texas Tech

Associated PressNov 22, 2022, 12:24 AM EST
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Creighton’s free-flowing offense was uncharacteristically choppy and sloppy for the first 20 minutes against Texas Tech.

The 10th-ranked Bluejays looked like their old selves after that, getting out to a quick lead in the second half and pulling away for a 76-65 win over the No. 21 Red Raiders in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

“First time on the road with this team, maybe they were anxious and excited,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “We certainly weren’t ourselves early in that game. We had as many turnovers in the first 20 possessions, I think, as we’ve had in four games. So once we settled in, I thought we were pretty good.”

The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then started rolling.

Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures. Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after the half and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

“Thank goodness Kalkbrenner was tough enough to play through a pretty good sprained ankle,” McDermott said, “because his presence at the rim and on the glass for us is so important.”

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.

“You can prep all you want,” McDermott said, “but it’s so hard to simulate the physicality of their defense and the quickness of their rotations.”

Creighton outscored Texas Tech 23-12 coming out of the half to break open a 31-all game.

“The biggest difference was that first four minutes,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “They came out and just punched us in the mouth and I thought that was the difference. They came out with just a really aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor. It set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Alexander took Scheierman’s pass from the post and hit a 3-pointer from the wing to get the second half started. After Kaluma blocked a shot, Alexander passed to Nembhard for a lay-in. A minute later, Nembhard scored with his left hand from the right side of the basket, and Alexander followed with a three-point play.

Nembhard’s 3-pointer off the dribble gave the Bluejays their first double-digit lead, and Kaluma scored seven straight points for Creighton to make it 64-50 with seven minutes to play.

Pop Isaacs scored 13 points, De’Vion Harmon had 12 and Kevin Obanor added 10 for Texas Tech.

The Bluejays turned over the ball five times in their first six possessions, helping Texas Tech go up. They found some rhythm during a 13-2 run that put them in front, but another rash of turnovers kept them from building on it.

“Second half we really weren’t in the game,” Adams said. “But it goes back to their great shooting and their shot selection.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders allowed an average of 52.7 points over their first three games but gave up 45 in just the second half to Creighton. The game showed that Tech lacks the offensive firepower to match elite opponents if the defense isn’t on point.

Creighton: The Bluejays showed how good they can be in the second half. The concern is Kalkbrenner’s left ankle. He’s one of the best big men in the country and must be healthy for the Bluejays to have a chance of reaching their lofty goals.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays Tuesday against Louisville, an 80-54 loser to No. 9 Arkansas.

Creighton plays Tuesday against No. 9 Arkansas, an 80-54 winner of Louisville.

Boston College defeats Wyoming for 3rd place at Paradise Jam

Associated PressNov 22, 2022, 12:15 AM EST
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands – Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and Boston College took third place at the Paradise Jam, defeating Wyoming 59-48 on Monday night.

Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points each for the Eagles (4-2).

Boston College held Wyoming to two points over a key six-minute stretch of the second half, turning a one-point lead into a 46-37 advantage. McGlockton hit a 3-pointer and a layup in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up 55-39 with 3:35 to go.

Wyoming (3-3), which was led by 11 points from Ethan Anderson, took fifth place.

Wyoming led only once in the first half – at 10-9 – and suffered through four-minute and three-minute scoreless droughts. Boston College led 26-21 at halftime.

Wyoming scored the first six points of the second half to take a 27-26 lead. The Cowboys last held the lead at 35-34 when Hunter Thompson hit a jumper with 13:28 remaining.

Although both teams shot better than 40% overall, Wyoming made only 5 of 18 3-pointers (27.8%) and Boston College hit just 3 of 13 (23.1%).

Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57

Associated PressNov 22, 2022, 12:03 AM EST
DURHAM, N.C. – Over and over, No. 8 Duke went outside at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night.

More than half of Duke’s points came on 3-pointers.

“We get up a lot of those shots here in Cameron,” guard Jeremy Roach said. “I think it’s a normal thing. We knew their defense was going to cover the paint, so we wanted to be shot ready.”

The Blue Devils (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc.

Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3s and Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils. Filipowski shot 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.

“When you take the right shots, they’re going to go in,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “We had great quality in our shot selection.”

Duke’s 3-point shooting didn’t surprise Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport, who said the Blue Devils’ 15-2 edge in second-chance point was equally as troubling.

“You pick your poison,” he said. “Give them credit, they made the shots.”

Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellarmine (2-3), which was within 12 points with about eight minutes to play.

“We moved forward the last two hours,” Davenport said. “My perspective (is) the moment we started our pregame shooting until the horn sounded was a great example of what our program is about. We competed. We played for each other.”

Duke has won twice at home since last week’s four-point setback to unbeaten Kansas in Indianapolis.

The Blue Devils shot 52% from the field in the first half and led 41-33, with the lead trimmed in half in the final seven minutes after being up by 16.

Duke hit six 3s among its first nine field goals on the way to a 25-12 lead. By then, the Blue Devils understood the ideal approach to identifying good shots.

“One less dribble and find that (teammate),” guard Tyrese Proctor said.

Five Blue Devils hit 3s across the first eight minutes of the second half.

Duke had 18 assists on its 25 field goals and a season-low eight turnovers.

“I thought we had some really unselfish plays sharing the ball,” Scheyer said. “It’s going to be the recipe for us going forward.”

BIG PICTURE

Bellarmine: The Knights showed good discipline in working the shot clock and often ended up with quality shots. But they didn’t have enough answers at the defensive end to pull off an upset.

Duke: The Blue Devils launched lots of 3-point shots, but they were generally in good position for most of those. They were forced to play some hard minutes on defense and generally proved up to the task. This was by far the closest of their four home games this season under first-year coach Jon Scheyer.

TIP-INS

This was Bellarmine’s third game against an Atlantic Coast Conference team, beating Louisville and losing at Clemson. The Knights have visits to UCLA and Kentucky lined up before the end of November. . This was Duke’s first game with more than 10 successful 3-point shots. The Blue Devils combined for nine 3s in their last two games.

UP NEXT

Bellarmine: at Loyola Marymount

Duke: Thursday vs. Oregon State in Phil Knight Invitational (in Portland, Oregon).

No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Kentucky 82-74

Associated PressNov 21, 2022, 11:57 PM EST
NASSAU, Bahamas – Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help No. 11 Virginia Tech beat Kentucky 82-74 on Monday.

Kitley, the reigning ACC player of the year, secured her third double-double of the season to help Virginia Tech (4-0) open with four straight wins for the seventh straight year.

Ashley Owusu scored the first six points of a 24-4 run to close the first quarter for a 29-8 lead. Kitley scored eight points in the second quarter as Virginia Tech led 44-23, and she added nine points in the third.

Owusu finished with 16 points, Taylor Soule had 15 points and seven boards, and Georgia Amoore scored 14 points for Virginia Tech.

Jada Walker had 17 points and five steals for Kentucky (4-1). Robyn Benton added 13 points and Ajae Petty scored 12.

On Wednesday, the Hokies will face Missouri – with the only other meeting coming in the 2006 NCAA Tournament – while Kentucky plays Dayton.

AP Top 25: Virginia climbs to No. 5, UNC and Houston are 1-2

Associated PressNov 21, 2022, 5:51 PM EST
Virginia had the difficult task of playing two ranked teams while grieving a tragedy that shook the Cavaliers and the rest of their campus.

Playing a week after three football players were shot to death on a bus, Virginia won the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas over No. 16 Illinois after taking down No. 7 Baylor. The wins vaulted the Cavaliers from No. 16 to fifth in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

“It feels great in the moment, but more so now, we know what truly matters,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “When you have a momentary celebration like this, it enables you to enjoy it and it seems to matter, but in the big picture, it doesn’t.”

A slate of marquee games in the second full week of the college basketball season led to tumult in the AP Top 25.

North Carolina remained atop the poll, receiving 47 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. Houston moved up a spot to No. 2 and had nine first-place votes. No. 3 Kansas had one first-place vote, No. 4 Texas received five and Virginia one.

The Cavaliers (4-0) had the week’s biggest jump, climbing to its highest ranking since reaching No. 4 in 2020-21.

Virginia opted to cancel its game against Northern Iowa last week after Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot after a field trip to Washington.

The Cavaliers wore sweatshirts honoring the victims during warmups before playing Baylor and pulled away in the second half for an 86-79 win. The Cavaliers used another second-half run to beat Illinois 70-61, claiming a therapeutic title to take back with them to Charlottesville.

“Just for the community, I felt like they needed that,” Virginia guard and tournament MVP Reece Beekman said.

SPARTY RISING

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago.

With a brutal early schedule, the Spartans figured to need some time to gain their footing. Tom Izzo has them moving at an accelerated pace. Michigan State lost by one to Gonzaga on an aircraft carrier, knocked off Kentucky in double overtime and survived a late comeback bid to beat Villanova.

The solid showing in a difficult stretch moved Michigan State into this week’s poll at No. 12.

“It’s everything that we thought it would be,” Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard said. “This is what we signed up for, this is what we wanted.”

HOT HOUSTON

Houston opened the season at No. 3, its highest preseason ranking since 1983. The Cougars hit another high mark since the Phi Slama Jama era, moving up a spot to No. 2 this week.

Houston opened the season with four straight blowouts and made a statement in its first big test of the season, winning 66-56 at Oregon on Sunday night.

The Cougars are holding teams to 46 points per game and have four players averaging double-figures scoring, led by preseason All-American Marcus Sasser’s 16.8 points per game.

RISING/FALLING

Virginia had the week’s biggest jump within the poll, followed by No. 4 Texas’ seven-spot climb after manhandling Gonzaga.

No. 15 Kentucky and No. 19 UCLA had the biggest drops, losing 11 places. The Wildcats lost to Michigan State and followed a win over South Carolina State with a 16-point loss to Gonzaga. The Bruins lost to Illinois and Baylor in Las Vegas.

IN AND OUT

No. 23 Maryland is ranked for the first time this season after picking up three wins last week, including 88-70 over Miami to win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Purdue makes its AP Top 25 debut this season at No. 24 following a 75-70 win over Marquette.

No. 25 Iowa also is ranked for the first time in 2022-23 on the heels of its 16-point win over Seton Hall.