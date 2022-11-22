No. 21 Texas Tech holds Louisville to lowest score since 1948

Associated PressNov 22, 2022, 11:28 PM EST
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Texas Tech’s defensive identity was on full display against a Louisville team trying to find its way under first-year coach Kenny Payne.

The 21st-ranked Red Raiders held the Cardinals to their lowest point total in 74 years in a 70-38 victory in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, a result that continued Louisville’s worst start to a season since 1940-41.

“We’re going to dive on the floor, we’re going to play hard,” Tech freshman Robert Jennings said. “We’re going to make teams feel uncomfortable. We’re going to be the team that people don’t want to play.”

Louisville had a tough enough time offensively in its 80-54 loss to ninth-ranked Arkansas on Monday. Things got much worse Tuesday. The Cardinals have shot 29% overall and 23% on 3-pointers and committed 40 turnovers in their two games.

“The two things I take away from Arkansas and Texas Tech is their defense, their ability to create turnovers,” Payne said. “It’s not about how skilled they are. It’s about their will.”

Kevin Obanor scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (4-1), who bounced back from a 76-65 loss to No. 10 Creighton on Monday with their most dominating defensive performance since holding Incarnate Word to 37 points in 2018.

“They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and we turned the ball over and we shot a bad percentage because of them,” Payne said. “We have to learn from that and we have to play the similar way as they played.”

Louisville (0-5) was held scoreless for more than 10 minutes spanning the halves. The Cardinals missed 13 field goals and two free throws and committed six turnovers during the drought.

When it started, Texas Tech led 20-13. When it ended with Sydney Curry’s layup, the Red Raiders were ahead 45-15.

The Cardinals’ 38 points were their fewest since a 62-34 loss to Xavier on Jan. 7, 1948.

Jaylon Tyson’s 3-pointer pushed the Red Raiders’ lead to double digits during a 17-2 spurt that ended with the Red Raiders ahead 32-13 at half.

The 13 first-half points were the fewest allowed by Texas Tech since Northwestern State scored 10 on Dec. 12, 2018. It was only the second time since the 2009-10 season that Louisville had scored so few points in a first half.

Of the 12 Texas Tech players who suited up, 11 scored, and the Red Raiders shot 43% for the game and made 14 steals.

El Ellis and Jae’Lyn Withers each scored seven points for the Cardinals, who were 11 of 49 from the field (27%) and finished with 18 turnovers.

“Well, I was on them pretty hard yesterday,” Tech coach Mark Adams said. “I don’t necessarily like to be that way. But we just got so many new and young players and we got to get them to grow up. Sometimes you have to do that different ways. We’ve been more stern with them and talk more about discipline and toughness.

“Still have a long ways to go, but it was really satisfying to see these guys at least listen, be coachable, and I think make a step forward.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: Adams, in his second season, has never lost back to back games with the Red Raiders. Tech’s trademark defense is in midseason form, having allowed 55 points or less in three of its first four games.

Louisville: The Cardinals’ worst start in 82 years continues. They started 1940-41 with 11 straight losses.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays in the fifth place game Wednesday against the Ohio State-Cincinnati winner.

Louisville plays in the seventh-place game Wednesday against the Ohio-Cincinnati loser.

Nembhard’s 25 carry Creighton past Arkansas in Maui thriller

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 12:52 AM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational.

Trey Alexander made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left for Creighton, which will play for the title Wednesday against either No. 14 Arizona or No. 17 San Diego State.

The Bluejays (6-0) and Razorbacks (4-1) played an electrifying second half worthy of a March Madness matchup. Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons and Creighton got to the second round last year after advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2021.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points, Baylor Scheierman 20 and Alexander 12 for the Bluejays, who had a 12-point lead late in the first half.

Anthony Black scored 26 points, Ricky Council IV 24 and Trevon Brazile 17 for the Razorbacks.

There were 10 lead changes and the game was tied 10 times in the second half.

Nembhard made two free throws after the Arkansas bench was whistled for a technical foul with 13:57 to go for a 53-53 tie. Creighton was in the double bonus for the final 13 minutes.

Nembhard, the shortest player on the floor at 6 feet, drove for a dunk and a 79-76 lead with 2:34 to go. Brazile answered with a 3-pointer the next time down the floor to tie it at 79.

Kalkbrenner made a reverse jam with 1:20 left to give the Bluejays the lead for good at 83-81.

After Scheierman made two free throws for an 87-84 lead with 16 seconds left, Council missed a corner 3 and Nembhard rebounded and was fouled. He made one of two free throws and Black came down the floor and drained a straight-on 3 to pull Arkansas within one. Alexander then made his two insurance free throws.

Creighton ran to a 12-point lead with 1:43 to go in the first half before the Razorbacks closed with a 6-0 run, capped by Trevon Brazile’s thunderous dunk on an alley-oop pass from Anthony Black.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays’ free-flowing offense produced three players in double digits by halftime: Nembhard with 13 points, Scheierman 11 and Kalkbrenner 10.

Arkansas: This was a big step up in competition for the Razorbacks. They opened the season with easy home wins against North Dakota State, Fordham and South Dakota State, and then beat winless Louisville by 26 points in their Maui opener.

UP NEXT

Creighton will face either the Wildcats or Aztecs in what should be another March Madness-worthy game for the title.

Arkansas will face the SDSU-Arizona loser for third place.

Curbelo, St. John’s wins Legends, top Syracuse 76-69 in OT

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 12:49 AM EST
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEW YORK – Andre Curbelo scored a career-high 23 points, Joel Soriano and David Jones had double-doubles and St. John’s dominated overtime for a 76-69 win over Syracuse on Tuesday night to capture the Vividseats Empire Classic at the Barclays Center.

Soriano had 19 points, a career-high, and 14 rebounds and Jones 18 and 13 and matched Curbelo’s six assists for the Red Storm (6-0), who edged Temple 78-72 in their Classic opener.

Both teams had shot clock violations in the final minute of regulation before the Orange missed a contested shot at the buzzer to leave the game tied at 65. The offensive woes continued in the extra sessions before Jones made a layup midway through.

Jesse Edwards quickly got those back with a pair of free throws but St. John’s reeled off six-straight points, which was too much for Syracuse to overcome. The Orange went 1 of 4 from the field, missed the front end of a one-and-one and had four turnovers in the extra session.

Four starters scored in double figures for Syracuse (3-2), led by Judah Mintz with 20. Edwards had 18, Chris Bell 12 and Benny Williams 11 with 10 rebounds. Joe Girard had a miserable night with four points on 1-of-10 shooting a night after scoring 31 in an overtime win over Richmond in the opening game of the classic.

Williams had five points and Mintz four in a 9-0 run that gave Syracuse a 19-8 lead midway through the first half. The Red Storm cut the deficit to three on a Curbelo 3-pointer with six seconds left but Mintz converted a three-point play with a second to go and the Orange led 35-29.

Syracuse got the lead back to 10 but St. John’s went on a 16-2 for a 56-52 lead when Montez Mathis made two free throws at 8:17.

Syracuse was 3 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 39%. St. Johnson was at 40% and 7 of 23 from 3-point range.

NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time

Associated PressNov 23, 2022, 12:44 AM EST
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men’s national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.

The NCAA also announced Tuesday that Ford Field in Detroit would host the Final Four in 2027, while Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis would get the 2029 event and AT&T Stadium in Dallas would get the 2030 event.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds, who chairs the NCAA selection committee. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews.”

The national championship this season will be decided at NRG Stadium in Houston, while State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, the Alamodome in San Antonio and Lucas Oil Stadium already had been chosen for the following three Final Fours.

The NCAA long shied away from taking marquee events to Las Vegas because of its reputation as a gambling mecca. But the stance softened over the years, particularly as sports wagering became legal in states across the country, and many leagues have made its glitzy arenas the homes of their postseason basketball tournaments.

The Mountain West will play its championship game this season at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Pac-12 at T-Mobile Arena, the West Coast Conference at Orleans Arena and the WAC split between Michelob ULTRA Arena and Orleans Arena.

Las Vegas already was scheduled to host nine other NCAA championships over the next four years, and the men’s NCAA Tournament will head there for the first time next March when a regional round is played at T-Mobile Arena.

“We’re thrilled. It’s pretty exciting to have such a marquee event come to town,” said Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Vegas has been a basketball town for decades. We’ve had an interesting road with the NCAA along that time. It is really gratifying to be able to work with the NCAA to bring their marquee event here and really celebrate what basketball is all about in this town.”

Once a pariah for sports, Las Vegas has suddenly become a destination. The Raiders and Golden Knights of the NHL play in sparkling new facilities, the NFL had such success with its Pro Bowl last season that it’s bringing back a reinvented version of it in February, and Formula 1 is returning to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time since 1982 next summer.

The other Final Four sites chosen Tuesday have a history of hosting the men’s basketball championship.

Ford Field was the site of the 2009 tournament, when 72,922 fans packed the home of the Detroit Lions to watch North Carolina beat Michigan State. AT&T Stadium will also get its second Final Four after hosting it in 2014, when Connecticut beat Kentucky before a crowd of 79,238 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted the Final Four six times in the past 25 years, including the 2021 event, when the entire NCAA Tournament was conducted in front of a limited number of fans at venues scattered across Indiana. When it hosts the Final Four in 2029, Indianapolis will tie Kansas City for the most times conducting the title game with 10 apiece.

“It’s been said many times about how coaches, players, fans and media love coming to the Final Four in Indianapolis, but I don’t think you can overstate just how much everyone enjoys their experience when they go,” Reynolds said. “The people not only embrace major events, but they don’t take a single thing for granted.”

Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Bluejays past No. 21 Texas Tech

Associated PressNov 22, 2022, 12:24 AM EST
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Creighton’s free-flowing offense was uncharacteristically choppy and sloppy for the first 20 minutes against Texas Tech.

The 10th-ranked Bluejays looked like their old selves after that, getting out to a quick lead in the second half and pulling away for a 76-65 win over the No. 21 Red Raiders in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

“First time on the road with this team, maybe they were anxious and excited,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “We certainly weren’t ourselves early in that game. We had as many turnovers in the first 20 possessions, I think, as we’ve had in four games. So once we settled in, I thought we were pretty good.”

The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then started rolling.

Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures. Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after the half and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

“Thank goodness Kalkbrenner was tough enough to play through a pretty good sprained ankle,” McDermott said, “because his presence at the rim and on the glass for us is so important.”

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.

“You can prep all you want,” McDermott said, “but it’s so hard to simulate the physicality of their defense and the quickness of their rotations.”

Creighton outscored Texas Tech 23-12 coming out of the half to break open a 31-all game.

“The biggest difference was that first four minutes,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “They came out and just punched us in the mouth and I thought that was the difference. They came out with just a really aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor. It set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Alexander took Scheierman’s pass from the post and hit a 3-pointer from the wing to get the second half started. After Kaluma blocked a shot, Alexander passed to Nembhard for a lay-in. A minute later, Nembhard scored with his left hand from the right side of the basket, and Alexander followed with a three-point play.

Nembhard’s 3-pointer off the dribble gave the Bluejays their first double-digit lead, and Kaluma scored seven straight points for Creighton to make it 64-50 with seven minutes to play.

Pop Isaacs scored 13 points, De’Vion Harmon had 12 and Kevin Obanor added 10 for Texas Tech.

The Bluejays turned over the ball five times in their first six possessions, helping Texas Tech go up. They found some rhythm during a 13-2 run that put them in front, but another rash of turnovers kept them from building on it.

“Second half we really weren’t in the game,” Adams said. “But it goes back to their great shooting and their shot selection.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders allowed an average of 52.7 points over their first three games but gave up 45 in just the second half to Creighton. The game showed that Tech lacks the offensive firepower to match elite opponents if the defense isn’t on point.

Creighton: The Bluejays showed how good they can be in the second half. The concern is Kalkbrenner’s left ankle. He’s one of the best big men in the country and must be healthy for the Bluejays to have a chance of reaching their lofty goals.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays Tuesday against Louisville, an 80-54 loser to No. 9 Arkansas.

Creighton plays Tuesday against No. 9 Arkansas, an 80-54 winner of Louisville.

Boston College defeats Wyoming for 3rd place at Paradise Jam

Associated PressNov 22, 2022, 12:15 AM EST
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands – Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and Boston College took third place at the Paradise Jam, defeating Wyoming 59-48 on Monday night.

Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points each for the Eagles (4-2).

Boston College held Wyoming to two points over a key six-minute stretch of the second half, turning a one-point lead into a 46-37 advantage. McGlockton hit a 3-pointer and a layup in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up 55-39 with 3:35 to go.

Wyoming (3-3), which was led by 11 points from Ethan Anderson, took fifth place.

Wyoming led only once in the first half – at 10-9 – and suffered through four-minute and three-minute scoreless droughts. Boston College led 26-21 at halftime.

Wyoming scored the first six points of the second half to take a 27-26 lead. The Cowboys last held the lead at 35-34 when Hunter Thompson hit a jumper with 13:28 remaining.

Although both teams shot better than 40% overall, Wyoming made only 5 of 18 3-pointers (27.8%) and Boston College hit just 3 of 13 (23.1%).