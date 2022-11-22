Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57

DURHAM, N.C. – Over and over, No. 8 Duke went outside at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night.

More than half of Duke’s points came on 3-pointers.

“We get up a lot of those shots here in Cameron,” guard Jeremy Roach said. “I think it’s a normal thing. We knew their defense was going to cover the paint, so we wanted to be shot ready.”

The Blue Devils (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc.

Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3s and Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils. Filipowski shot 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.

“When you take the right shots, they’re going to go in,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “We had great quality in our shot selection.”

Duke’s 3-point shooting didn’t surprise Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport, who said the Blue Devils’ 15-2 edge in second-chance point was equally as troubling.

“You pick your poison,” he said. “Give them credit, they made the shots.”

Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellarmine (2-3), which was within 12 points with about eight minutes to play.

“We moved forward the last two hours,” Davenport said. “My perspective (is) the moment we started our pregame shooting until the horn sounded was a great example of what our program is about. We competed. We played for each other.”

Duke has won twice at home since last week’s four-point setback to unbeaten Kansas in Indianapolis.

The Blue Devils shot 52% from the field in the first half and led 41-33, with the lead trimmed in half in the final seven minutes after being up by 16.

Duke hit six 3s among its first nine field goals on the way to a 25-12 lead. By then, the Blue Devils understood the ideal approach to identifying good shots.

“One less dribble and find that (teammate),” guard Tyrese Proctor said.

Five Blue Devils hit 3s across the first eight minutes of the second half.

Duke had 18 assists on its 25 field goals and a season-low eight turnovers.

“I thought we had some really unselfish plays sharing the ball,” Scheyer said. “It’s going to be the recipe for us going forward.”

BIG PICTURE

Bellarmine: The Knights showed good discipline in working the shot clock and often ended up with quality shots. But they didn’t have enough answers at the defensive end to pull off an upset.

Duke: The Blue Devils launched lots of 3-point shots, but they were generally in good position for most of those. They were forced to play some hard minutes on defense and generally proved up to the task. This was by far the closest of their four home games this season under first-year coach Jon Scheyer.

TIP-INS

This was Bellarmine’s third game against an Atlantic Coast Conference team, beating Louisville and losing at Clemson. The Knights have visits to UCLA and Kentucky lined up before the end of November. . This was Duke’s first game with more than 10 successful 3-point shots. The Blue Devils combined for nine 3s in their last two games.

UP NEXT

Bellarmine: at Loyola Marymount

Duke: Thursday vs. Oregon State in Phil Knight Invitational (in Portland, Oregon).

Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Bluejays past No. 21 Texas Tech

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Creighton’s free-flowing offense was uncharacteristically choppy and sloppy for the first 20 minutes against Texas Tech.

The 10th-ranked Bluejays looked like their old selves after that, getting out to a quick lead in the second half and pulling away for a 76-65 win over the No. 21 Red Raiders in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

“First time on the road with this team, maybe they were anxious and excited,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “We certainly weren’t ourselves early in that game. We had as many turnovers in the first 20 possessions, I think, as we’ve had in four games. So once we settled in, I thought we were pretty good.”

The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then started rolling.

Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures. Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after the half and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

“Thank goodness Kalkbrenner was tough enough to play through a pretty good sprained ankle,” McDermott said, “because his presence at the rim and on the glass for us is so important.”

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.

“You can prep all you want,” McDermott said, “but it’s so hard to simulate the physicality of their defense and the quickness of their rotations.”

Creighton outscored Texas Tech 23-12 coming out of the half to break open a 31-all game.

“The biggest difference was that first four minutes,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “They came out and just punched us in the mouth and I thought that was the difference. They came out with just a really aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor. It set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Alexander took Scheierman’s pass from the post and hit a 3-pointer from the wing to get the second half started. After Kaluma blocked a shot, Alexander passed to Nembhard for a lay-in. A minute later, Nembhard scored with his left hand from the right side of the basket, and Alexander followed with a three-point play.

Nembhard’s 3-pointer off the dribble gave the Bluejays their first double-digit lead, and Kaluma scored seven straight points for Creighton to make it 64-50 with seven minutes to play.

Pop Isaacs scored 13 points, De’Vion Harmon had 12 and Kevin Obanor added 10 for Texas Tech.

The Bluejays turned over the ball five times in their first six possessions, helping Texas Tech go up. They found some rhythm during a 13-2 run that put them in front, but another rash of turnovers kept them from building on it.

“Second half we really weren’t in the game,” Adams said. “But it goes back to their great shooting and their shot selection.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders allowed an average of 52.7 points over their first three games but gave up 45 in just the second half to Creighton. The game showed that Tech lacks the offensive firepower to match elite opponents if the defense isn’t on point.

Creighton: The Bluejays showed how good they can be in the second half. The concern is Kalkbrenner’s left ankle. He’s one of the best big men in the country and must be healthy for the Bluejays to have a chance of reaching their lofty goals.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays Tuesday against Louisville, an 80-54 loser to No. 9 Arkansas.

Creighton plays Tuesday against No. 9 Arkansas, an 80-54 winner of Louisville.

Boston College defeats Wyoming for 3rd place at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands – Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and Boston College took third place at the Paradise Jam, defeating Wyoming 59-48 on Monday night.

Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points each for the Eagles (4-2).

Boston College held Wyoming to two points over a key six-minute stretch of the second half, turning a one-point lead into a 46-37 advantage. McGlockton hit a 3-pointer and a layup in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up 55-39 with 3:35 to go.

Wyoming (3-3), which was led by 11 points from Ethan Anderson, took fifth place.

Wyoming led only once in the first half – at 10-9 – and suffered through four-minute and three-minute scoreless droughts. Boston College led 26-21 at halftime.

Wyoming scored the first six points of the second half to take a 27-26 lead. The Cowboys last held the lead at 35-34 when Hunter Thompson hit a jumper with 13:28 remaining.

Although both teams shot better than 40% overall, Wyoming made only 5 of 18 3-pointers (27.8%) and Boston College hit just 3 of 13 (23.1%).

No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Kentucky 82-74

NASSAU, Bahamas – Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help No. 11 Virginia Tech beat Kentucky 82-74 on Monday.

Kitley, the reigning ACC player of the year, secured her third double-double of the season to help Virginia Tech (4-0) open with four straight wins for the seventh straight year.

Ashley Owusu scored the first six points of a 24-4 run to close the first quarter for a 29-8 lead. Kitley scored eight points in the second quarter as Virginia Tech led 44-23, and she added nine points in the third.

Owusu finished with 16 points, Taylor Soule had 15 points and seven boards, and Georgia Amoore scored 14 points for Virginia Tech.

Jada Walker had 17 points and five steals for Kentucky (4-1). Robyn Benton added 13 points and Ajae Petty scored 12.

On Wednesday, the Hokies will face Missouri – with the only other meeting coming in the 2006 NCAA Tournament – while Kentucky plays Dayton.

AP Top 25: Virginia climbs to No. 5, UNC and Houston are 1-2

Virginia had the difficult task of playing two ranked teams while grieving a tragedy that shook the Cavaliers and the rest of their campus.

Playing a week after three football players were shot to death on a bus, Virginia won the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas over No. 16 Illinois after taking down No. 7 Baylor. The wins vaulted the Cavaliers from No. 16 to fifth in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.

“It feels great in the moment, but more so now, we know what truly matters,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “When you have a momentary celebration like this, it enables you to enjoy it and it seems to matter, but in the big picture, it doesn’t.”

A slate of marquee games in the second full week of the college basketball season led to tumult in the AP Top 25.

North Carolina remained atop the poll, receiving 47 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. Houston moved up a spot to No. 2 and had nine first-place votes. No. 3 Kansas had one first-place vote, No. 4 Texas received five and Virginia one.

The Cavaliers (4-0) had the week’s biggest jump, climbing to its highest ranking since reaching No. 4 in 2020-21.

Virginia opted to cancel its game against Northern Iowa last week after Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot after a field trip to Washington.

The Cavaliers wore sweatshirts honoring the victims during warmups before playing Baylor and pulled away in the second half for an 86-79 win. The Cavaliers used another second-half run to beat Illinois 70-61, claiming a therapeutic title to take back with them to Charlottesville.

“Just for the community, I felt like they needed that,” Virginia guard and tournament MVP Reece Beekman said.

SPARTY RISING

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago.

With a brutal early schedule, the Spartans figured to need some time to gain their footing. Tom Izzo has them moving at an accelerated pace. Michigan State lost by one to Gonzaga on an aircraft carrier, knocked off Kentucky in double overtime and survived a late comeback bid to beat Villanova.

The solid showing in a difficult stretch moved Michigan State into this week’s poll at No. 12.

“It’s everything that we thought it would be,” Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard said. “This is what we signed up for, this is what we wanted.”

HOT HOUSTON

Houston opened the season at No. 3, its highest preseason ranking since 1983. The Cougars hit another high mark since the Phi Slama Jama era, moving up a spot to No. 2 this week.

Houston opened the season with four straight blowouts and made a statement in its first big test of the season, winning 66-56 at Oregon on Sunday night.

The Cougars are holding teams to 46 points per game and have four players averaging double-figures scoring, led by preseason All-American Marcus Sasser’s 16.8 points per game.

RISING/FALLING

Virginia had the week’s biggest jump within the poll, followed by No. 4 Texas’ seven-spot climb after manhandling Gonzaga.

No. 15 Kentucky and No. 19 UCLA had the biggest drops, losing 11 places. The Wildcats lost to Michigan State and followed a win over South Carolina State with a 16-point loss to Gonzaga. The Bruins lost to Illinois and Baylor in Las Vegas.

IN AND OUT

No. 23 Maryland is ranked for the first time this season after picking up three wins last week, including 88-70 over Miami to win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Purdue makes its AP Top 25 debut this season at No. 24 following a 75-70 win over Marquette.

No. 25 Iowa also is ranked for the first time in 2022-23 on the heels of its 16-point win over Seton Hall.

South Carolina, Stanford top women’s Top 25; IU, UNC jump up

South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose at least one game.

The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 votes from a national media panel after edging No. 2 Stanford in an overtime thriller Sunday. South Carolina has now won 16 consecutive games against ranked teams dating to a 2021 loss in the Final Four to Stanford, which remained second in this week’s poll.

UConn moved up two spots to third after beating then-No. 3 Texas and 10th-ranked N.C. State last week. Ohio State is fourth and Iowa State is fifth.

There have already been eight losses by teams ranked in the first 10 this season, the most before Thanksgiving since 2000 according to ESPN. Of the eight losses, three have come against unranked teams. Seven top 10 teams lost before Thanksgiving last year.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma sees losses by the top teams as a good thing for the sport.

“It’s great sign for women’s basketball, I think that now you can’t just walk into the gym and you know, roll it out there and go, `Yeah, well, we’re a top 10 team in the country, and we can just roll over (you). Just because you’re unranked,”‘ he said. “I think those days are over.”

Auriemma sees the trend continuing as the season progresses.

“I think if this keeps up, that’s the kind of thing that’s made March Madness,” he said. “The madness that is on the men’s side, right. And we need some of that madness on the women’s side. More of it.”

Indiana jumped six spots to No. 6 while Notre Dame, North Carolina, Iowa and Louisville round out the top 10.

The Longhorns have dropped three consecutive games and fell 16 spots to 19th in one of the biggest falls since the AP Top 25 became a writers’ poll in 1994-95. Tennessee, which is 2-3 for the first time since the 1981-82 season, dropped 12 spots to No. 23.

The Lady Vols lost two games last week, including falling to UCLA in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Bruins vaulted into the poll at No. 19.

Like many teams across the country, Texas and Tennessee welcomed in a few new players from the transfer portal and it takes for them to adapt.

“You’ve got a lot of teams now that because of the transfer portal, they’re getting really good players. But they’re trying to learn how that new school plays, what the standards are,” said Louisville coach Jeff Walz, who has two transfers of his own. “And it makes it different, in my opinion.”

Kansas State entered the poll at No. 25 after beating then-No. 4 Iowa last week. Oklahoma and Nebraska fell out of the poll.

TOPPING RANKED TEAMS

The Big East improved to 6-0 against Top 25 opponents this season. UConn and No. 16 Creighton each have two while No. 23 Villanova and Marquette each have one. The Golden Eagles are just outside the Top 25 this week.

RISING HEELS

North Carolina moved up five spots to eighth, its best ranking since 2015 when the Tar Heels were also eighth. They are playing in Oregon on Thursday in the Phil Knight Invitational and then either Iowa State or Michigan State on Sunday.

FEAST WEEK

Many of the top women’s teams are playing in tournaments around the country as well as Mexico and the Bahamas this week.