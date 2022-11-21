Bolton’s 24 points lead No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 4 Kentucky

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga coach Mark Few wasn’t sure how the No. 2 Bulldogs would play against No. 4 Kentucky after losing at No. 11 Texas earlier in the week.

He needn’t have worried.

Rasir Bolton scored 24 points, Drew Timme added 22, and Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Kentucky 88-72 on Sunday night in the off-campus Spokane Arena.

Julian Strawther had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga, which was coming off its biggest margin of defeat since 2014 in Wednesday’s 93-74 loss to the Longhorns.

“You were hoping that’s how your team responds after a disappointing loss,” Few said. “It was really, really big.”

Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds and spent the evening guarding reigning player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, who was in foul trouble much of the game.

“Anton was phenomenal tonight,” Few said. “He was spectacular.”

Tshiebwe still finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (3-2), which shot just 39% in the game compared to 56% for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga (3-1) dominated the first half. The Bulldogs led 25-15 with less than eight minutes left in the first, holding the Wildcats to 4-of-22 shooting. But Gonzaga committed eight turnovers to help keep Kentucky in the game.

Gonzaga went on a 14-3 run to expand its cushion to 41-25 by halftime. Tshiebwe had 14 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

“I was not stepping up like I should,” Tshiebwe said. “I’ve got to get better.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari pointed to his team’s 25% shooting in the first half as a key.

“We can’t miss every open shot,” Calipari said. “In the first half it was so embarrassing we couldn’t run a play.”

Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin said the team “got ourselves into a hole we couldn’t get out of.” But the Wildcats found their shooting touch in the second half, going on a 14-6 run to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 47-39. Kentucky’s Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves then hit consecutive 3-pointers.

But Tshiebwe promptly picked up his fourth foul and sat down with about 13 minutes left in the game. Timme went off for seven points and Gonzaga led 65-55 by the time Tshiebwe returned to the lineup.

Bolton hit four free throws and a 3-pointer to lift Gonzaga to an 84-69 lead with 1:20 left to ice the game.

Calipari refused to play this game at Gonzaga’s home venue, the intimate McCarthey Athletic Center. The Spokane Arena has twice the capacity at about 12,000 seats and was packed. Gonzaga is 12-6 all-time at the arena, last playing there in 2014.

ATTENDANCE RECORD

The game drew 12,333 fans, the largest crowd ever for any event in the history of the Spokane Arena.

NUMBERS DON’T LIE

Gonzaga sank 19 of 21 free throws … Kentucky missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts in the first half, but made six of 15 in the second.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats lost 86-77 to Michigan State in double overtime on Tuesday and beat South Carolina State 106-63 on Thursday, making Sunday their third game in six days.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs avoided consecutive losses for the first time since 2018. They have been ranked in the Top 5 for 52 consecutive polls.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts North Florida on Wednesday.

Gonzaga: Plays Portland State at the PK85 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.

STANFORD, Calif. – Dawn Staley pulled her South Carolina women close into the huddle and asked them to fight.

Aliyah Boston heard that one-word request and took charge when it mattered most, delivering as she has day after day during a decorated career.

Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown.

“In the huddle coach was like, `You gotta fight, you gotta fight,”‘ Boston said, “and that was our mentality.”

South Carolina’s Victaria Saxton missed both free throws with 24.3 seconds left but a jump ball moments later gave possession to the Gamecocks (4-0). Stanford got a chance with 10 seconds left after Agnes Emma-Nnopu’s steal but Haley Jones couldn’t get the ball inbounds before a 5-second violation.

Stanford (5-1) then blew another opportunity, receiving a technical with 3.4 seconds left after Kiki Irifen called a timeout in the backcourt it didn’t have.

VanDerveer’s Stanford team led most of the afternoon but couldn’t deliver the winningest women’s basketball coach and Hall of Famer her 1,163rd career victory.

“This might be a team that’s just not ready to be No. 1,” VanDerveer said, “so we have to be hungry as No. 2.”

Cameron Brink scored Stanford’s first four points in overtime and finished with 25 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. But she fouled out trying to swat a shot with three minutes remaining.

Stanford managed just seven fourth-quarter points.

South Carolina’s Brea Beal made a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in the fourth. Jones then missed the first of two throws with 12.5 seconds remaining. After that, South Carolina had one more chance – which Boston ran with to force overtime.

VanDerveer and Staley wore long-sleeve white T-shirts featuring Brittney Griner’s name and image in support of the WNBA star who is incarcerated in Russia.

Ashten Prechtel came off the bench to block five shots and grab seven rebounds as Stanford saw its 17-game home winning streak end at Maples Pavilion, which held a standing-room-only sellout crowd of 7,233 for the nationally televised matinee.

“This is what women’s basketball is about, has been about, and now is the time that the product we’re putting on the floor should be seen by as many eyes as possible,” Staley said.

Zia Cooke’s layup with 7:54 to go in the fourth got the Gamecocks within 54-50, then neither team scored for nearly the next four minutes. Both missed high-percentage opportunities while facing stingy defense.

Cooke’s next basket at 2:54 ended the field-goal drought. Averaging a team-leading 16.5 points, she scored 13 points but shot just 3 of 13.

Brink made 5 of her first 7 shots and had 12 points after the first quarter.

“There’s a lot we left out there on the court,” Jones said. “But also in the grand scheme of things it’s November, it’s our first loss so I think there’s a lot left on the table.”

REMATCH

The teams met in December last year in Columbia, South Carolina, with the same rankings. South Carolina rallied from 18 back to win that one. The higher-ranked team has won the last nine matchups in the series.

The Cardinal triumphed in both previous meetings on their home floor.

Stanford beat South Carolina 56-55 in the 2021 national semifinal before edging Arizona 54-53 for the program’s first title since 1992.

In November 2010 – 12 years ago this coming week and early in Staley’s coaching career at South Carolina – she brought VanDerveer to the visiting locker room for a pep talk with the Gamecocks after Stanford’s 70-32 rout.

This time, it was Staley addressing the Stanford team and its supporters who stuck around well after the game.

“If you have an insatiable desire to learn like I do as a student of the game, it’s going to take getting your head knocked off a few times, then you adjust,” Staley said.

SUPPORTING GRINER

A video board message in support of Griner played before tipoff. There was a moment of silence, too, which is standard practice so far this season at Stanford’s home games in support of Griner.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks shot 2 of 7 from long range in the first half and managed only three assists. … South Carolina has been one of the nation’s top rebounding teams, and ranked third on the offensive glass coming in having grabbed 50.5% of its own missed shots. The Gamecocks were outrebounded 22-17 in the first half and 47-41 for the game but secured several second-chance opportunities in crunch time.

Stanford: The Cardinal shot 64.3% (9 of 14) in the opening 10 minutes to lead 21-11. … No team has scored more than 77 points against the Cardinal since the end of the 2019-20 season – a span of 75 games since an 89-56 loss to Oregon in the 2020 Pac-12 tournament title game. … Stanford committed 11 first-half turnovers, and taking care of the ball had been a key focus of VanDerveer’s leading into the game. … Several former Stanford stars were at the game, including the Hull twins, Lacie and Lexie, Alyssa Jerome and former guard Anna Wilson. … Stanford’s home winning streak was the fifth-longest active run in the country.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: At Cal Poly on Tuesday. It’s quite a stretch for a young Cal Poly program, which also played at Stanford on Wednesday.

Stanford: Faces Florida Gulf Coast University on Friday at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu, Hawaii.

LAS VEGAS – LJ Cryer scored a career-high 28 points in a potential March preview to lead No. 5 Baylor to an 80-75 victory over eighth-ranked UCLA in Sunday’s consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event.

The Top-10 teams know what it’s like to go deep into the NCAA Tournament, with Baylor winning the national championship two seasons ago and UCLA making the Final Four the same year.

This game had postseason intensity with 13 lead changes until the Bears (4-1) took the lead for good at 61-53 with an 11-point run midway through the second half. UCLA (3-2) stayed within range, but didn’t catch Baylor.

Cryer helped make sure of that, as did Adam Flagler, who scored 22 points.

Up just a point, Cryer delivered a 3-pointer with 2:50 left. Flagler made two jumpers in the final minute, the last with 18 seconds remaining to all but end it at 76-71. Each player made two free throws in the final eight seconds.

Cryer, who made 4 of 8 3-pointers, also made the point to drive for baskets in registering his seventh career 20-point game and second this season.

“I tried to do a better job of mixing it up and not being one-dimensional and just out there catching and shooting 3s,” Cryer said. “Our percentages were obviously better when we got to the paint, so I was just trying to make my way in there.”

It was a strong bounce-back performance from Friday when Baylor lost 86-79 to No. 16 Virginia, which won the championship Sunday.

“We’re really doing something special early in the year,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “I’m just really proud of our guys and how hard they competed, and I think we adjusted and did a much better job grinding things out. I thought there was a stretch (against Virginia) where we didn’t play as hard as we were capable. To win at this level, you’ve got to do it for 40 (minutes), and we did it tonight.”

UCLA went 0 for 2 in Las Vegas; the Bruins lost 79-70 to No. 19 Illinois on the tournament’s first day.

Jaylen Clark led the Bruins on Sunday with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go with 10 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points and Tyger Campbell 12.

“If you score 75 points, you’re supposed to win,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “We’re just not there defensively. This is a long season. Who you are now is irrelevant to who you are in March. I know all these games matter for seeding, but we’re going to find out what we’re made of.”

LOCAL KNOWLEGE

Baylor, which won this tournament two years ago, improved to 6-2 in Las Vegas. UCLA has lost three in a row at T-Mobile Arena, including last season’s Pac-12 Conference tournament championship game. The Bruins will be back in this arena for the conference tournament in March and possibly again when the NCAA Tournament West Regional is played here. They better hope they don’t face Baylor again. The Bears have won 10 of their past 11 games against Pac-12 opponents, including six in a row.

THE BIG PICTURE

Cronin criticized the UCLA defense that gave up 79 points to Illinois and 80 to Baylor, two teams that could make strong runs in the NCAA Tournament. If the Bruins are to toughen up defensively, they won’t have many chances to do it against ranked teams. They play No. 4 Kentucky on Dec. 17 and twice face Pac-12 Conference rival Arizona, once in February and again in March.

Baylor won despite being outscored in the lane 42-20. The Bears likely won’t win many games giving up that kind of margin, and they did compensate some when Cryer began to drive to the basket. No other opponent has come close to that success against the Bears, so this likely was a one-off. But also don’t be surprised if other teams try to see if they can emulate UCLA’s success inside.

UP NEXT

Both teams are back in action for home games Wednesday. UCLA hosts 4-1 Pepperdine, and Baylor plays 2-3 McNeese State.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The wildest play of the game belonged to the Bobcats. The win, eventually, went to the Wolverines.

Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan, startled by a crazy buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, beat Ohio 70-66 in overtime Sunday.

“I’m exhausted,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.

Down 63-61 with 2.1 seconds left in the second half, Ohio threw a length-of-the-court inbounds pass that hit the far rim. After a lucky bounce and a short miss, Dwight Wilson tossed in a floater to tie it as time expired.

As several Wolverines stared in disbelief, the basket stood after a video review and forced overtime.

Michigan (4-1) had taken a late lead when Kobe Bufkin was fouled after he grabbed a rebound of a missed Ohio shot with 2.1 seconds left and the score 61-all. Bufkin made both free throws, setting up Wilson’s basket.

The Wolverines ended up outscoring Ohio 7-3 in overtime.

“I feel like I played for 45 minutes, and I didn’t run up and down the floor. So I know those young men must be extremely tired,” Howard said.

“I have to give credit to Ohio,” he said. “I’m not going to say we came out flat. Ohio did some good things out there that caused some of our missed shots and seven offensive rebounds in the first half, which gave them seven extra possessions. They did some really good things in the first half.”

Jett Howard added 13 for the Wolverines.

Wilson had 21 points to lead Ohio (1-3), while Jaylin Hunter had 14 points and Miles Brown 11.

“We’re really proud of our guys,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. “Coming off the loss at Detroit, we had a couple good days of practice. They responded and competed right from the start.”

Ohio led most of the first half, but Michigan went on a 15-4 run to end the half to take a 33-31 lead. Dickinson scored Michigan’s last eight points, ending the run with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

It was the first meeting between the schools since March 16, 2012, when Ohio beat Michigan 65-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan had won the previous three meetings.

Both were coming off of lopsided losses: Ohio lost at Detroit Mercy 88-74 on Wednesday, and Michigan lost 87-72 to Arizona State on Thursday.

“I think it shows toughness,” Bufkin said. “Being able to find a way to win is always important, especially when you’re getting into the tournaments. You don’t always want to be in those situations, but sometimes it’s good to be in that experience.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A narrow win over a Mid-American Conference opponent likely won’t improve Michigan’s ranking when the latest poll comes out.

BIG PICTURE

It was the first of three consecutive home games for Michigan after three in a row on neutral sites. Ohio begins a three-game homestand of its own on Friday.

UP NEXT

Ohio: Home vs. Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Michigan: Hosts Jackson State on Wednesday.

EUGENE, Ore. – Senior point guard Marcus Sasser scored 16 points to lead third-ranked Houston to a 66-56 win over Oregon on Sunday night.

Freshman Terrance Arceneaux scored a career-high 15 points while Jamal Shead added 13 and Jarace Walker had 10 for Houston (5-0), which was 11 for 22 on 3-pointers.

“Great road win,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “It is still early and there is not one part of the game we are not going to get better at. It was our fifth game, not our 25th. . We didn’t play great, but this is not the time to play great, it’s November. November is about winning and leaning and that is what we did tonight.”

Arceneaux and Walker are true freshmen who played in their first true road game.

“It was very exciting,” Arceneaux said. “I am glad to be able to do it with these guys. It is a great experience for me learning from the older guys. I hope we can continue this streak we have going on and get better as a team.”

Senior center N’Faly Dante led Oregon (2-2) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored 10.

The Ducks shot 38.8% from the field, including 3 for 22 on 3-pointers.

“When one team shoots 11 for 22 on 3-pointers and the other shoots 3 for 22, it is not hard to figure out the difference in the game,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

Oregon lost junior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy to a left leg injury in the first half and Altman said he was unsure of the severity of the injury. The 6-foot-2 transfer from Colorado was averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 assists in the first three games.

Houston had a 31-24 halftime lead before Guerrier scored seven points in the first five minutes of the second half to pull Oregon to 36-33. The Ducks trailed 41-38 following five straight points by Dante, but Houston followed with a 14-2 run.

Oregon pulled to 60-54 on two free throws by Richardson with 2:36 left to play before Sasser followed with a 3-pointer for the Cougars.

“Our defense was outstanding,” Sampson said. “Any time you go on the road and hold a team to 38-percent shooting in their gym, that’s pretty good. Our ball movement was good in the second half and we took care of the ball. Ten turnovers on the road, when you defend and take care of the ball and offensive rebounding was good in the second half, we had a lot of second-chance opportunities.”

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars could move up to No. 2 in the country after Gonzaga lost to Texas earlier in the week. Houston heads home for the next four weeks with five of six games on its own court plus a neutral-site game against St. Mary’s in Fort Worth, Texas.

Oregon: The Ducks missed an opportunity for a resume-building win against the Cougars, but should have other big-time opportunities ahead. The Ducks head to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational, where they open against UConn and could also face No. 1 North Carolina, No. 18 Alabama or No. 25 Michigan State. Oregon will likely continue to be without transfer guards Brennan Rigsby and Jermaine Couisnard, both considered potential starters who have yet to play this season due to injury.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars return home to face Kent State on Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks face Connecticut in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern.

Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points.

Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA.

The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).

The Orange jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two minutes led the rest of the way. Syracuse pieced together a 21-6 run in the second half to boost its lead to 68-39.

Jared Turner had a team-high seven points for Northeastern (0-4), which has lost all nine meetings with Syracuse.

Syracuse plays on Monday against Richmond at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.