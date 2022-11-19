Pre-dawn shooting at University of New Mexico kills 1

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 11:48 PM EST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a predawn shooting Saturday at the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque, where police said it was not an active shooting or a threat to others on campus.

School officials called off a basketball game scheduled with in-state rival New Mexico State.

The shooting took place about 3 a.m. and the wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

Albuquerque police called the shooting “a singular incident” and not a threat to other students on campus.

“This is not an active shooter,” the department said.

The university issued alerts overnight notifying the campus community that the shooting happened near Alvarado Hall, a student dormitory.

University and Albuquerque police are investigating the shooting. State police said the investigation was in the preliminary stages, but that authorities did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community.

Steve Kirkland, University of New Mexico athletic director, said in a statement that officials from both schools decided to postpone the evening basketball game.

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy,” the statement said, adding that details would be released later about rescheduling the game and refunds.

The Rio Grande Rivalry matchup between the Lobos (3-0) and the Aggies (1-1) had been scheduled at 5 p.m. local time at The Pit, where the athletic department said more than 13,000 tickets had been sold.

Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 11:51 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern.

Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points.

Boeheim has been at the helm of Syracuse since 1976, and had 101 wins over the course of five seasons vacated in 2015 by the NCAA.

The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).

The Orange jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two minutes led the rest of the way. Syracuse pieced together a 21-6 run in the second half to boost its lead to 68-39.

Jared Turner had a team-high seven points for Northeastern (0-4), which has lost all nine meetings with Syracuse.

Syracuse plays on Monday against Richmond at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jim Larrañaga wins 700th game, Miami tops Providence 74-64

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 11:50 PM EST
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Miami coach Jim Larranaga is the newest member of college basketball’s 700-win club, and the milestone victory came against his alma mater.

Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Miami to a 74-64 victory over Providence in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday. It was the first win for Larranaga over Providence; he had been 0-2 against his alma mater.

“It’s really not about my victories. It’s about my team beating Providence today,” he told ESPN in an on-court interview after the game.

Larranaga is in his 39th season, having coached at American International, Bowling Green, George Mason and Miami.

Isaiah Wong had 18 points and Nijel Pack added 11 points for the Hurricanes (4-0), who outrebounded Providence 38-29 and held a 16-4 edge in second-chance points.

Bryce Hopkins led Providence (3-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jared Bynum had 14 points and Devin Carter scored 11.

A 3-pointer by Pack gave the Hurricanes a 16-15 lead midway through the first half and they went on to take a 38-26 lead at halftime, at one point holding the Friars scoreless for a four-minute stretch.

Providence got within six points on three occasions in the second half but was ultimately done in by another four-minute scoreless drought. An 8-0 run by Miami sealed it, with five points from Jordan Miller leading the way as the Hurricanes went up 63-49 with 5:48 left.

Miami plays Maryland on Sunday in the tournament final. Maryland topped Saint Louis earlier Saturday.

Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn

Associated PressNov 18, 2022, 10:50 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn 92-58 Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win.

Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, earned his 920th career victory, tying Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse (999) and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202).

Tre Mitchell, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint each added 11 points for the Mountaineers (4-0).

Clark Slajchert led Ivy League preseason favorite Penn (1-4) with 20 points.

Mitchell scored nine points in the opening nine minutes, Stevenson had seven and the Mountaineers raced to a 28-9 lead. West Virginia used 13 players in the first half alone.

The lead grew to 52-31 at halftime.

West Virginia shot 64% (18 of 28) before halftime and 55.6% (30 of 54) for the game. Stevenson made his first eight field goals attempts and sat out most of the second half.

The teams had not met since 1981. Huggins faced an Ivy League school for the first time.

BIG PICTURE

Penn: The Quakers were playing their fifth game in 12 days, including four on the road. Penn’s leading scorer, Jordan Dingle, sat out the game with a leg injury sustained in a win at Drexel on Tuesday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers made four 3-pointers in their previous game against Morehead State. West Virginia made five in the first eight minutes against the Quakers and finished 12 of 23 (52%). But Huggins did not look pleased at times by his team’s defense. West Virginia was outrebounded 38-29.

UP NEXT:

Penn plays at Lafayette on Tuesday.

West Virginia faces Purdue in Portland, Oregon, on Thanksgiving night.

With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas

Associated PressNov 18, 2022, 10:40 PM EST
LAS VEGAS — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.

Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later. A former Virginia football player has been charged with murder in the slayings of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

The Cavaliers (3-0) will play the winner of Friday’s night’s matchup between between No. 19 Illinois and No. 8 UCLA in Sunday’s championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) faces the loser in the consolation game.

Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Franklin scored 10 points during that burst, and he finished 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.

Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, Baylor responded with an 8-0 run. The Bears used a full-court press and kept chipping away, twice getting as close as six points, but Virginia held on.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, Ben Vander Plas had 14 and Reece Beekman scored 10.

TIP-INS

This was the teams’ first meeting since Dec. 28, 1968, when Baylor won 79-61. … They have won two of the past three national championships, Virginia in 2019 and Baylor in 2021. There was no title game in 2020 because of COVID-19. … The Bears fell to 5-2 in Las Vegas games. … Baylor’s Scott Drew on Monday became one of 10 active coaches to have at least 400 victories at his current school. … Virginia has won seven of the past eight tournaments it has played in November.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears are coming off back-to-back Big 12 Conference titles, the first team other than Kansas to accomplish that since Iowa State in 2000-01. With a balanced attack that includes four players averaging in double figures, the Bears have high hopes of advancing far into the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia: All five starters are back from last season’s team, which made the NIT quarterfinals. The Cavaliers are counting on the experience of a senior-led team to make an NCAA Tournament run. Before last year, coach Tony Bennett’s team had played in seven consecutive NCAA tourneys.

UP NEXT

The teams wait to learn their Sunday opponents.

NCAA women’s Final Four to remain on same weekend as men’s

Associated PressNov 18, 2022, 7:15 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS — The women’s Final Four will continue to be played the same weekend as the men’s Final Four for the foreseeable future, according to the NCAA women’s basketball committee.

The committee’s fall meeting concluded Friday.

An eight-month review of the women’s basketball championship included considering moving the semifinal and championship games to an alternate weekend from the men’s Final Four.

The women’s semifinals have traditionally been played on Friday and the championship game on Sunday while the men’s semifinals are played Saturday and the title game on Monday of the first weekend of April.

“In its current position on the sporting calendar, men’s and women’s college basketball are the focus of the entire sports world in March and early April,” said Lisa Peterson, chair of the committee and senior associate commissioner for sports management with the Pac-12 Conference. “Continuing to leverage college basketball being the primary focus provides the greatest continued growth opportunities relative to exposure, fan engagement and access, and brand value.”

Next year’s tournament will be the first to implement several changes made in response to a gender equity report that noted numerous ways the NCAA had failed to provide an equitable experience and competition for the men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s field will expand to 68 teams, matching the men’s. The women’s tournament will also use two sites, instead of the traditional four, for regional play – the rounds of 16 and eight.