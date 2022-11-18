Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn

Associated Press Nov 18, 2022
west virginia basketball
Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn 92-58 Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win.

Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, earned his 920th career victory, tying Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse (999) and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202).

Tre Mitchell, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint each added 11 points for the Mountaineers (4-0).

Clark Slajchert led Ivy League preseason favorite Penn (1-4) with 20 points.

Mitchell scored nine points in the opening nine minutes, Stevenson had seven and the Mountaineers raced to a 28-9 lead. West Virginia used 13 players in the first half alone.

The lead grew to 52-31 at halftime.

West Virginia shot 64% (18 of 28) before halftime and 55.6% (30 of 54) for the game. Stevenson made his first eight field goals attempts and sat out most of the second half.

The teams had not met since 1981. Huggins faced an Ivy League school for the first time.

BIG PICTURE

Penn: The Quakers were playing their fifth game in 12 days, including four on the road. Penn’s leading scorer, Jordan Dingle, sat out the game with a leg injury sustained in a win at Drexel on Tuesday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers made four 3-pointers in their previous game against Morehead State. West Virginia made five in the first eight minutes against the Quakers and finished 12 of 23 (52%). But Huggins did not look pleased at times by his team’s defense. West Virginia was outrebounded 38-29.

UP NEXT:

Penn plays at Lafayette on Tuesday.

West Virginia faces Purdue in Portland, Oregon, on Thanksgiving night.

With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas

Associated Press Nov 18, 2022
uva basketball
Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.

Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later. A former Virginia football player has been charged with murder in the slayings of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

The Cavaliers (3-0) will play the winner of Friday’s night’s matchup between between No. 19 Illinois and No. 8 UCLA in Sunday’s championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) faces the loser in the consolation game.

Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Franklin scored 10 points during that burst, and he finished 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.

Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, Baylor responded with an 8-0 run. The Bears used a full-court press and kept chipping away, twice getting as close as six points, but Virginia held on.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, Ben Vander Plas had 14 and Reece Beekman scored 10.

TIP-INS

This was the teams’ first meeting since Dec. 28, 1968, when Baylor won 79-61. … They have won two of the past three national championships, Virginia in 2019 and Baylor in 2021. There was no title game in 2020 because of COVID-19. … The Bears fell to 5-2 in Las Vegas games. … Baylor’s Scott Drew on Monday became one of 10 active coaches to have at least 400 victories at his current school. … Virginia has won seven of the past eight tournaments it has played in November.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears are coming off back-to-back Big 12 Conference titles, the first team other than Kansas to accomplish that since Iowa State in 2000-01. With a balanced attack that includes four players averaging in double figures, the Bears have high hopes of advancing far into the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia: All five starters are back from last season’s team, which made the NIT quarterfinals. The Cavaliers are counting on the experience of a senior-led team to make an NCAA Tournament run. Before last year, coach Tony Bennett’s team had played in seven consecutive NCAA tourneys.

UP NEXT

The teams wait to learn their Sunday opponents.

NCAA women's Final Four to remain on same weekend as men's

Associated Press Nov 18, 2022
final four
Bailey Hillesheim/Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS — The women’s Final Four will continue to be played the same weekend as the men’s Final Four for the foreseeable future, according to the NCAA women’s basketball committee.

The committee’s fall meeting concluded Friday.

An eight-month review of the women’s basketball championship included considering moving the semifinal and championship games to an alternate weekend from the men’s Final Four.

The women’s semifinals have traditionally been played on Friday and the championship game on Sunday while the men’s semifinals are played Saturday and the title game on Monday of the first weekend of April.

“In its current position on the sporting calendar, men’s and women’s college basketball are the focus of the entire sports world in March and early April,” said Lisa Peterson, chair of the committee and senior associate commissioner for sports management with the Pac-12 Conference. “Continuing to leverage college basketball being the primary focus provides the greatest continued growth opportunities relative to exposure, fan engagement and access, and brand value.”

Next year’s tournament will be the first to implement several changes made in response to a gender equity report that noted numerous ways the NCAA had failed to provide an equitable experience and competition for the men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s field will expand to 68 teams, matching the men’s. The women’s tournament will also use two sites, instead of the traditional four, for regional play – the rounds of 16 and eight.

For Miami's Jim Larranaga, a milestone 700th win awaits

Associated Press Nov 18, 2022
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It’s almost like Miami coach Jim Larranaga wrote the script. A game against his alma mater, one win away from a milestone few have reached.

That’s the scenario.

Larranaga and Miami take on Providence in the opening round of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut – with the Hurricanes’ coach, and 1971 Providence graduate, entering with 699 career wins.

“People talk about milestones,” Larranaga said. “I’ve been at this a long time. I enjoy the coaching. If I get to my 700th win, I’m hoping it will be this season. I hope I don’t have to coach another year to get to it. Only got one more to get; I’m assuming I’ll get there at some point. But quite honestly, it’s more about this team trying to play its best basketball on Saturday at 4 o’clock against a very fine opponent.”

When Larranaga – who is in season No. 39 as a head coach – gets there, he will become the 34th Division I men’s coach with 700 wins on his official NCAA resume, and the ninth active coach on that list. Iona’s Rick Pitino likely will be next; he needs 15 more to officially reach 700.

At 73, Larranaga shows no signs of slowing down. Miami won 26 games last season and reached the Elite Eight, falling there to eventual national champion Kansas, in Larranaga’s deepest postseason run since taking George Mason to the Final Four in 2006. This season’s Miami team has opened with three double-digit wins, and a win over Providence would move the Hurricanes to 4-0 for the first time in the last four years.

“Coach L, obviously, he’s been doing this for many years,” Miami guard Bensley Joseph said. “I feel like it’s just instilled in his mind, what he preaches, what he wants from us players and his message to us is very on-point, very understandable. However many years Coach L goes, he just doesn’t want to stop. Basketball is instilled in his mind. He loves the game. He loves us players. He wants us to be great at life and on the court.”

Larranaga’s career started when he was 27, hired at Division II American International. He won his first game, 84-66 over UMass-Boston.

The game has changed quite a bit since then. Larranaga hasn’t.

Guests at practice are greeted with handshakes from every player. Practices begin with some inspirational words, not always said by Larranaga either. The tenets of Miami basketball – “the 10 habits,” he calls them – are repeated. It sets a tone, and the Hurricanes get to work.

“We do it every day,” Joseph said. “Coach L is like a teacher to us. I love learning from him.”

Turns out, Larranaga has been that way from the beginning.

Major Jennings is the principal at Buzz Aldrin Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey. He was a longtime high school basketball and volleyball coach, and some of the lessons he taught those teams were ones he learned from Larranaga – his coach at American International. Jennings led Larranaga’s first team in scoring.

“You could tell he knew the game,” Jennings said. “He wasn’t a yeller. He was more of a instructor. He’s a great teacher. He always had a detailed report on the opposition, their strengths, their weaknesses, what we had to do to be successful.”

When Larranaga went to the Final Four in 2006, Jennings had to go as well to show his respect.

“It really means so much to see a really good guy starting his coaching days at the Division II level and working his way up,” Jennings said. “He always aspired to get better, to be better and to be a part of his legacy in a really small way from a small school in New England makes me feel tremendously blessed.”

Larranaga still ranks among Providence’s career scoring leaders. The short shorts, replete with metal belt buckle, of that era send his grandchildren into hysterics when they see the photographs. But his game was no joke; he had a 20-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound triple-double when he was there, though some of the details of that game escaped him until reminded about it this week.

He’s also 0-2 against Providence (3-0) as a coach. Those losses have not been forgotten.

Larranaga’s first time coaching against Providence was in the championship game of the 1989 Fleet Basketball Classic. The other was a matchup in the 2014 Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational.

The first one, Larranaga and Bowling Green led by 10 with 6 1/2 minutes left, only to get outscored 15-3 the rest of the way and lose 81-79. The other, Miami fell apart in the second half and lost 76-62.

But weirdly, had either of those games gone Larranaga’s way, he wouldn’t have had the chance that now awaits. He’d have No. 700 already.

“I think beating Providence anytime in basketball is a big accomplishment,” Larranaga said. “But it’s not about my wins. It’s about this year’s team.”

Sam Houston knocks off Utah 65-55, 2nd P5 win for Bearkats

Associated Press Nov 17, 2022
sam houston basketball
Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports
SALT LAKE CITY — Qua Grant scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Sam Houston State picked up its second win over a Power 5 opponent, leading Utah virtually wire-to-wire in a 65-55 win on Thursday night.

The Bearkats (4-0) beat Oklahoma 52-51 in their opener, their first win over a Power 5 program since 2009.

Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer gave Utah a 3-2 lead but Done Powers hit back-to-back jumpers and Tristan Ikpe nailed a 3-pointer and Sam Houston never trailed again. Jaden Ray and Cameron Huefner hit 3s and Grant had a layup and it was 21-8 in the middle of the first half.

Sam Houston led 27-23 at the half and Utah got as close as one midway through but could never claim the lead.

The Bearkats, who entered the game shooting 50% from the foul line, went 12 of 14 in the second half, including 5 of 6 in the final 67 seconds.

When Lazar Stefanovic hit a jumper with 4:27 to play, Utah was within 53-51 but Grant scored the next 10 Sam Houston points and the lead was 63-53 with less than a minute to go.

The Bearkats only shot 39% but put up 16 more shots thanks to a 41-31 rebounding advantage and 16 Utah turnovers. No other player hit double figures.

Rollie Worster led Utah (3-1) with 14 points and Stefanovic had 12. The Utes shot 43.5% with two more 3-pointers but were just 8 of 16 from the line.

This game was a campus game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Utes face Georgia Tech ion Monday and Sam Houston faces Northern Illinois on Tuesday n Fort Myers, Flordia.

Former player sues Albany coach Killings, AD, and school

Associated Press Nov 17, 2022
albany basketball
Jeff Moreland/Getty Images
ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings, athletic director Mark Benson, and the university are being sued by a former walk-on regarding a pregame incident a year ago that involved physical contact and what happened in the aftermath.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Daily Gazette of Schenectady, was filed this week in federal court in the Northern District of New York by Luke Fizulich. It charges Killings with assault and battery and “tortious interference” for allegedly hampering Fizulich from continuing his studies at the university and hindering his chances of transferring to another school by spreading “a negative word” about him to other schools.

Killings, who is Black, allegedly assaulted Fizulich before a road game early last season. Frizulich, who is white, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for his “emotional and psychological well-being, damages to reputation, loss of educational and athletic opportunities, future economic losses, and loss of future career prospects.”

Fizulich was a sophomore who had transferred from Marquette University, where Killings had served as an assistant. He played in 22 games last season and then entered the transfer portal.

The school conducted an investigation after officials were made aware of the allegation on Feb. 27. The investigation confirmed there was physical contact between Killings and a member of the men’s basketball team during a pregame hype circle in late November. The incident was not reported until the administration received a complaint.

Killings was given a five-game suspension, which he completed on Monday, the day the lawsuit was filed. He also was fined $25,000. The university’s investigation concluded that it was an isolated incident. Killings admitted his mistake and apologized.

The lawsuit also claims that the university initially decided to fire Killings after the investigation, but local business and civil rights leaders pressured the school not to. It also claims that and the university showed preference to the coach “because of his race” and alleges the school violated a section of the Civil Rights Act that prohibits racial discrimination by programs that receive federal funds. Benson is cited for breach of contract.

A university spokesman said the school cannot comment on pending litigation.

“The University at Albany is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all students and fully and impartially investigates all allegations of misconduct against university employees,” the statement said. “The university previously disclosed the resolution of that investigation.”

Killings, in his second season, signed a five-year contract when he was hired to succeed Will Brown after the 2020-21 season. Four members of Killings’ staff have since left for other programs.