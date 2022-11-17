Sam Houston knocks off Utah 65-55, 2nd P5 win for Bearkats

Associated PressNov 17, 2022, 11:51 PM EST
sam houston basketball
Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Qua Grant scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Sam Houston State picked up its second win over a Power 5 opponent, leading Utah virtually wire-to-wire in a 65-55 win on Thursday night.

The Bearkats (4-0) beat Oklahoma 52-51 in their opener, their first win over a Power 5 program since 2009.

Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer gave Utah a 3-2 lead but Done Powers hit back-to-back jumpers and Tristan Ikpe nailed a 3-pointer and Sam Houston never trailed again. Jaden Ray and Cameron Huefner hit 3s and Grant had a layup and it was 21-8 in the middle of the first half.

Sam Houston led 27-23 at the half and Utah got as close as one midway through but could never claim the lead.

The Bearkats, who entered the game shooting 50% from the foul line, went 12 of 14 in the second half, including 5 of 6 in the final 67 seconds.

When Lazar Stefanovic hit a jumper with 4:27 to play, Utah was within 53-51 but Grant scored the next 10 Sam Houston points and the lead was 63-53 with less than a minute to go.

The Bearkats only shot 39% but put up 16 more shots thanks to a 41-31 rebounding advantage and 16 Utah turnovers. No other player hit double figures.

Rollie Worster led Utah (3-1) with 14 points and Stefanovic had 12. The Utes shot 43.5% with two more 3-pointers but were just 8 of 16 from the line.

This game was a campus game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Utes face Georgia Tech ion Monday and Sam Houston faces Northern Illinois on Tuesday n Fort Myers, Flordia.

Former player sues Albany coach Killings, AD, and school

Associated PressNov 17, 2022, 11:46 PM EST
albany basketball
Jeff Moreland/Getty Images
0 Comments

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings, athletic director Mark Benson, and the university are being sued by a former walk-on regarding a pregame incident a year ago that involved physical contact and what happened in the aftermath.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Daily Gazette of Schenectady, was filed this week in federal court in the Northern District of New York by Luke Fizulich. It charges Killings with assault and battery and “tortious interference” for allegedly hampering Fizulich from continuing his studies at the university and hindering his chances of transferring to another school by spreading “a negative word” about him to other schools.

Killings, who is Black, allegedly assaulted Fizulich before a road game early last season. Frizulich, who is white, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for his “emotional and psychological well-being, damages to reputation, loss of educational and athletic opportunities, future economic losses, and loss of future career prospects.”

Fizulich was a sophomore who had transferred from Marquette University, where Killings had served as an assistant. He played in 22 games last season and then entered the transfer portal.

The school conducted an investigation after officials were made aware of the allegation on Feb. 27. The investigation confirmed there was physical contact between Killings and a member of the men’s basketball team during a pregame hype circle in late November. The incident was not reported until the administration received a complaint.

Killings was given a five-game suspension, which he completed on Monday, the day the lawsuit was filed. He also was fined $25,000. The university’s investigation concluded that it was an isolated incident. Killings admitted his mistake and apologized.

The lawsuit also claims that the university initially decided to fire Killings after the investigation, but local business and civil rights leaders pressured the school not to. It also claims that and the university showed preference to the coach “because of his race” and alleges the school violated a section of the Civil Rights Act that prohibits racial discrimination by programs that receive federal funds. Benson is cited for breach of contract.

A university spokesman said the school cannot comment on pending litigation.

“The University at Albany is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all students and fully and impartially investigates all allegations of misconduct against university employees,” the statement said. “The university previously disclosed the resolution of that investigation.”

Killings, in his second season, signed a five-year contract when he was hired to succeed Will Brown after the 2020-21 season. Four members of Killings’ staff have since left for other programs.

Fredrick scores 17, No. 4 Kentucky beats South Carolina St

Associated PressNov 17, 2022, 11:40 PM EST
kentucky basketball
Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. — CJ Fredrick scored 17 points to lead No. 4 Kentucky to a 106-63 win over South Carolina State on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (3-1) easily bounced back from an 86-77 double-overtime loss to unranked Michigan State two nights earlier in the Champions Classic.

Fredrick scored Kentucky’s first six points and made three of the team’s 10 3-pointers. Against the Spartans, he finished with five points and made one 3.

“I have a short mind,” Fredrick said. “I flushed it because I knew we had a game in 48 hours. We just wanted to get back to the way that we play – run up and down and getting stops.”

Chris Livingston scored 13 points, while Lance Ware and Cason Wallace had 12 points each. Antonio Reeves added 11 points for Kentucky, which got 51 points from its bench.

“I think it was very important (to get a win), just for the team’s morale. We needed to get back, especially after a disappointing loss like that. And we owed it to the fans also, so I think it was really good,” Livingston said.

Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, came off the bench for the second straight game and finished with six points and seven rebounds, ending his streak of 17 straight double-doubles dating to last season. Tshiebwe missed the first games of the season while recovering from minor knee surgery.

Kentucky coach John Calipari wanted Tshiebwe to get into a flow with his teammates.

“We weren’t going to play him today,” Calipari said. “The reason we played him – it’s a different game for the rest of our players when he’s in (the game). … I had him out there because we need to be a team and play together. What about that makes him unselfish? Stats. I left it up to him.”

Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler made his first start of the season for Kentucky and finished with six points and 10 assists. He missed the season opener because of a knee injury but has played in the past two games.

“We’re passing the ball to each other,” Calipari said. “It was a good win.”

Rakeim Gary led South Carolina State with 13 points.

“When you’re playing Kentucky at home, from coming off a loss, you know they’re going to be focused,” Bulldogs coach Erik Martin said. “The goal is to get through this and make sure our spirits are still up and we’re still a team. Losses can rip you apart but hopefully being on the road a lot, my team bonds.”

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs will play the remainder of their seven games in November on the road, including a visit to Western Kentucky on Nov. 26. South Carolina State also dropped its opener to a Southeastern Conference opponent, 80-77 at South Carolina in the season opener for both teams.

Kentucky: The Wildcats needed a tuneup before traveling to Spokane, Washington, to face No. 2 Gonzaga this weekend. Kentucky then plays two straight home games before flying to London to face Michigan on Dec. 4. Tshiebwe is close to returning to the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

South Carolina State: At North Florida on Saturday.

Kentucky: At No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday.

No. 1 South Carolina wins 12th straight vs. Clemson 85-31

Associated PressNov 17, 2022, 11:24 PM EST
south carolina basketball
Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CLEMSON, S.C. — Ashlyn Watkins stole the ball at half court and knew exactly what she’d do next, throwing down a right-handed dunk that brought her teammates on No. 1 South Carolina to their feet in celebration.

No big deal, said the 6-foot-3, five-star freshman. After all, Watkins did it all the time in high school.

“She told us to chill,” said Gamecocks senior Zia Cooke, who had 15 points to lead the team in an 85-31 win over rival Clemson on Thursday night.

Watkins one-armed jam with 3:26 to play was the capper to a dominant showing by the defending national champions.

It also stunned coach Dawn Staley, who thought Watkins was simply going to roll it over the rim and in as part of her career-best 14 points.

“That’s pretty impressive,” Staley said.

Her Gamecocks (3-0) were most impressive throughout. They used a 16-2 run in the first quarter to take control and used smothering defense and accurate shooting to win their 12th straight over the Tigers (3-1).

Watkins said to dunk in her third college game was “amazing.”

Cooke, among the players jumping off the bench, said her mind was blown by Watkins’ play.

“Do you even know what you did?” Cooke kept asking her.

Cooke came up slowly early in the game after getting hit by someone’s knee in her thigh. But after a few minutes with a muscle-loosening device on her left thigh, re-entered and continued her perfect half (she was 4 of 4) as she drained a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to end the first quarter.

Aliyah Boston added 12 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Amari Robinson led Clemson with nine points.

The Tigers had no answers for the Gamecocks, who shot 64% in the first 20 minutes while holding their opponent to 7 of 27 from the field to lead 46-16 at the break.

The highlight for Clemson came early – very early – when Brie Perpignan’s layup put the Tigers up 5-2 less than two minutes in. South Carolina then took off on its 16-2 run, making seven straight shots to take control.

Things will get a lot tougher for South Carolina next time out when it heads to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday in an early season showdown.

South Carolina, which relies more on smothering defense than accurate outside shooting, had both in this one. The Gamecocks shot 68% the first 20 minutes and made all five of their 3-pointers.

Even Victaria Saxton, the 6-foot-2 forward known for her inside game, joined in the shooting party with her first collegiate 3-pointer in three career attempts just before halftime for a 30-point lead.

Cooke, Boston, Bree Beal and Saxton, all starters on last year’s NCAA title winners, sat out the final quarter with the game well in hand.

Clemson had won its first three games, shooting nearly 48% from the field and averaging 71 points a game.

But the Tigers went cold and missed 16 of their 18 second-quarter attempts. Clemson finished with the fewest points in a game in coach Amanda Butler’s five seasons.

Butler said her team’s shot selection early on put them in a hole the Tigers couldn’t dig out from. “We played the game entirely on their terms,” she said.

THE BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have come out with a fire so far this season, winning all three games including an 81-56 victory at then-No. 11 Maryland last week, by an average winning margin of 54 points. They’ll need that again if they hope to get past Stanford, which lost to the Gamecocks 65-61 a season ago.

Clemson: The Tigers have lost all four games with rival South Carolina, (the teams didn’t play during the COVID-19 season of 2020-21), by an average margin of 33 points. Clemson will be up against it in the powerhouse ACC this season. The Tigers were picked 12th in the conference’s preseason poll.

TURNING IT OVER

Staley was not pleased with South Carolina’s 20 turnovers, including two apiece from starters in Beal, Boston and Cooke. Staley said Clemson used pressure that the Gamecocks had trouble handling.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: At Stanford on Sunday in a No. 1 vs. 2 matchup.

Clemson: Plays Kansas State on Thursday night at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jose Perez transfers from Manhattan to West Virginia for spring

Associated PressNov 17, 2022, 3:48 PM EST
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester after leaving Manhattan following the firing of coach Steve Masiello.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Perez’s enrollment, saying the player’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date.

Perez is a 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior and was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game a year ago.

West Virginia is his fourth school. Perez spent two seasons at Gardner-Webb and one each at Marquette and Manhattan.

West Virginia lost its top four scorers from a year ago when it finished 16-17.

“Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,” Huggins said in a statement. “He’s a guy who can score the ball at different levels, he shoots the ball well, he drives it well and he scores it close. He’s another experienced guy who has played a lot of basketball. We think he will be a great fit.”

Masiello coached for 11 seasons at the New York school and was fired Oct. 25.

West Virginia (3-0) hosts Penn (1-3).

Fordham to honor basketball scout Konchalski, AP’s O’Connell

Associated PressNov 17, 2022, 1:29 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

NEW YORK — Fordham will honor the memories of alumnus and longtime high school basketball scout Tom Konchalski and The Associated Press’ Hall of Fame basketball writer Jim O’Connell with a tournament at the school’s Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx.

The school announced that the games played Saturday through Tuesday – featuring the Rams, Holy Cross, Illinois-Chicago and Stonehill – will be the first Tom Konchalski Classic. The tournament’s most valuable player will receive the Jim O’Connell MVP Trophy.

Konchalski graduated from Fordham in 1968 and died in February 2021 at age 74 after a long bout with cancer. For nearly four decades, Konchalski published High School Basketball Illustrated, a voluminous newsletter filled with insight and scouting reports about players from around the country. The newsletter was never published online, only printed, and was mailed to college coaches at all levels of college basketball.

O’Connell was sports information director at Fordham from 1976-78 before beginning a four-decade career with AP. He covered every NCAA men’s Final Four from 1979-2017 and was given the Curt Gowdy Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

He was also inducted into the United States Basketball Writers Association’s Hall of Fame that year. He died in 2018 at the age of 64 after a long illness.

O’Connell was married for 37 years to Anne Gregory, the leading scorer and rebounder in Fordham women’s basketball history and the first female inductee into the school’s athletic hall of fame.