No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 1:09 PM EST
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash.

Together they extended the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10 assists and Dick made three crucial baskets in the final 2 1/2 minutes to help the defending national champs rally past No. 7 Duke 69-64.

“We didn’t know where he was at times; we sent out a missing person’s report in the second half,” interim coach Norm Roberts joked, referring to Dick. “But this is his first real big-boy game he’s played in and I thought he really responded.”

Kansas is 3-0 with Roberts filling in for suspended coach Bill Self, who will sit out the first four games because of a 2017 infractions scandal. But the results remain unchanged as the Jayhawks ran their winning streak to 14.

Wilson also grabbed 11 rebounds on a night when shooting was at a premium.

Duke (2-1) was led by Kyle Filipowski, who scored a season-high 17 points and had 14 rebounds to become the first player in school history to register double-doubles in each of his first three games. Marvin Bagley III was the only other player to do it in his first two games.

Jeremy Roach had 16 points as new coach Jon Scheyer lost for the first time.

The young Blue Devils pushed Kansas to the brink in a game that went back and forth most of the second half. Duke just couldn’t finish it off.

“Before the game, we said that whoever handles the adversity better wins and I thought they did that late,” Scheyer said.

Still, the Blue Devils were in prime position when Filipowski’s putback with 4:39 left gave Duke a 59-54 lead.

But Kansas scored seven straight points to take a 61-59 lead on Dick’s 3-pointer with 2:21 to go. Roach answered with a 3 for Duke and then Dick scored on alley-oop play with 1:40 left to give Kansas a 63-62 edge.

The Jayhawks never trailed again, ending the game on a 15-5 run.

“Those two guys, they never gave in,” Roberts said. “There was never any panic and that’s all led by Jalen and Dajuan.”

BIG PICTURE

Duke: These Blue Devils don’t appear to be content taking a backseat to anybody. Despite a slow start and a poor finish, they traded jabs all night with a more experienced team. At times, they even looked more physical than Kansas – all promising signs for improvement.

Kansas: They’ve survived without Self – this time just barely. But the gritty Jayhawks played hard and fast and never got rattled, even when the execution wasn’t great or the shots didn’t fall. Even Roberts acknowledged sometimes winning ugly is what it takes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Duke: The Blue Devils may slide a bit, but not much. Certainly not after this sort of performance just three games into a season with a first-year coach and three freshman starters.

Kansas: With No. 4 Kentucky losing and the Wildcats visiting No. 2 Gonzaga this weekend, the Jayhawks could move up a spot or two – depending on the results.

NEW EXPERIENCE

In a game of firsts, Scheyer thought his team played relatively well. It marked the first time Scheyer coached or Duke’s talented freshmen class played outside Cameron Indoor Stadium. It also was their first experience against a ranked team and their first close contest. And the double-overtime game between Michigan State and Kentucky in the opener Tuesday didn’t help much.

“We went out there three times to warm up,” Scheyer said. “It was the first time for a lot of different things.”

UP NEXT

Duke: Heads home to face Delaware.

Kansas: Will host Southern Utah.

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa beats Seton Hall 83-67

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 11:44 PM EST
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEWARK, N.J. – Kris Murray tied a career-high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Iowa beat Seton Hall 83-67 on Wednesday night at the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Rebraca blocked a shot at the halftime buzzer to keep Iowa ahead 34-22. The Hawkeyes shot just 33.3% from the field in the first half, but their defense held Seton Hall to 20% shooting with 11 turnovers.

Connor McCaffery sank a wide-open 3-pointer, off a nice pass from Ahron Ulis, to extend Iowa’s lead to 70-59. The Hawkeyes led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Murray also grabbed 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. Tony Perkins had 18 points with five assists and McCaffery finished with 11 points for Iowa (3-0), which plays Omaha on Monday.

Dre Davis scored 13 points for Seton Hall (2-1). Kadary Richmond and Jamir Harris each added 11.

Joens, Soares help No. 7 Iowa State hold off Northern Iowa

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 10:21 PM EST
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left in the game before the Panthers rallied.

“It felt like a first or second-round NCAA tournament game,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “It really did. The intensity of it, the emotion of it, the ebb and flow of it. Really entertaining.”

Emily Ryan’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining gave Iowa State (3-0) an 86-85 lead after Northern Iowa (2-1) had pulled ahead. Ryan added a jumper in the lane 48 seconds later.

“Honestly, I was just try to get the team into a position to win the game,” Ryan said. “Whatever the defense was giving us is what we were taking and it just so happened that I was open at the end.”

Northern Iowa had a chance to tie it, but Kayla Laube’s 3-point attempt hit off the side of the rim with 1 second left.

Iowa State appeared in control before the Panthers went on a 15-0 run that included nine points from Grace Boffeli, who scored 26 overall.

“I thought our ball movement in the second half was terrific,” Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren said. “We were able to get downhill, we were able to isolate (Boffeli) in the middle of the floor, and it allowed us to get back in the basketball game.”

Fennelly decided against calling a timeout during the run.

“Every team that I’ve been a part of that’s been really, really good, at some point the coaches don’t step away, but you get out of the way, and you let the players decide,” he said. “Sometimes this time of year you have to learn the hard way.”

Joens, an Associated Press preseason All-American, was 9 of 18 from the field, including six 3-pointers. She also had nine rebounds.

Joens, in her fifth season with the Cyclones, grew up in Iowa City and understands the intensity of the in-state rivalry games.

“Any in-state game, whether it’s Drake, Iowa, UNI, we’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” Joens said. “It really is a pride thing and it shows you how good the basketball is in the state of Iowa. It’s a lot of fun.”

Ryan had 14 points, Denae Fritz had 12 and Lexi Donarski had 10 for the Cyclones.

Maya McDermott had 22 points, Kam Finley had 15 and Laube had 12 for Northern Iowa.

The Cyclones improved to 39-9 in the series, including 22 of the last 26 under Fennelly.

“We’re not into emotional victories,” Warren said. “But we just went toe-to-toe with the seventh-ranked team in the country. A possession here or there, and it could have gone our way.”

KEEPING UP WITH JOENS

Joens became Iowa State’s leader in career field goals and 3-pointers. She has 795 field goals, passing Angie Welle, who had 791 from 1999-2002. Joens’ 263 3-pointers are four more than Brynn Williamson.

Joens, the Division I active scoring leader with 2,438 points, is also the program’s leader in scoring, scoring average, field-goal attempts and free throws made.

BIG PICTURE

The Cyclones had won their first two games by a combined 57 points. They couldn’t shake the Panthers until the closing seconds, even though Northern Iowa missed 10 free throws and committed 15 turnovers.

“When everyone puts their scouting report together, it’s going to have (the ranking of) No. 7 or No. 8 or whatever, and we get that,” Fennelly said. “Hopefully we learned a lot.”

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Columbia on Sunday.

Northern Iowa: Hosts No. 20 Creighton on Sunday.

No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 12:27 AM EST
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

STANFORD, Calif. – Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night.

The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series.

“We play pretty hard against anybody we play,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “I told them that we’re on a really hard five-game stretch – BYU at home, Stanford at home and then three in Maui. Let’s see how we do, if we’re ready for that kind of challenge.”

Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for the Aztecs.

Spencer Jones led Stanford (1-2) with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Harrison Ingram had 11 points.

“We knew coming in it would be a battle and we’d have to play our A game to be able to get there,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “I don’t think we played our A game but I also think that they certainly deserve a lot of credit for playing really well.”

San Diego State had a 10-0 run early to open a 17-5 advantage and led by 17 in the first half.

Stanford closed the half on a 6-0 spurt to cut it to 41-30. The Cardinal later had a 10-2 run to get within six with 10:10 remaining, but the Aztecs answered with a 16-6 surge to put it out of reach.

“We kind of jumped on them in that first half a little bit and then they kind of fought back, as I thought,” LeDee said. “We knew that they were going to fight back. They’re at home. They’re talented. It’s just a little adversity for us. But we just kept wearing them down.”

San Diego State scored 21 points off 17 Stanford turnovers. The Aztecs shot 51% from the field, making 8 of 21 3-point attempts.

“I was most pleased that our point guards had 12 assists and one turnover,” Dutcher said. “That kind of play from the point guard position will get you wins.”

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: The Aztecs were victorious in their first road game of the season, fighting off every Stanford run in the second half. San Diego State displayed its depth and balance offensively, along with its usual tenacious defense. The Aztecs showed why they were picked first in the preseason Mountain West poll.

Stanford: After winning their opener, the Cardinal have lost back-to-back games against Wisconsin and San Diego State. Stanford fell behind early and was never able to get closer than six points in the second half, struggling to solve the Aztecs’ stout defense.

TIP-INS

Haase remains one win shy of 100 at Stanford, falling to 99-92. His overall record is 179-145. … Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith attended the game and served as an honorary Stanford captain.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Faces Ohio State on Monday in the Maui Invitational.

Stanford: Hosts Cal Poly on Friday night.

Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 12:22 AM EST
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan State found a way to finish.

The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky – even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action.

Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night.

“I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

The Spartans (2-1) were ready thanks in part to what they endured on Friday, when they lost by one point to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

But they also got some help when Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, fouled out late in the first overtime after scoring 22 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in his season debut for the Wildcats (2-1).

Joey Hauser scored 23 points, Hall had 20 and Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up.

Sissoko changed the tenor of the game with his tiebreaking alley-oop slam with 1:45 left in the second OT.

“There’s nothing better than seeing Mady going up for a lob because you know it’s going to be a dunk,” Hauser said.

And with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed it out by outscoring Kentucky 13-1, the final blow coming on another dunk by Sissoko in the final minute.

“Yeah, I set them up. I said, `Let’s just go dunk the the damn ball,” Izzo said sarcastically. “I like dunks probably because I never could.”

Kentucky led 62-60 near the end of regulation when Tshiebwe lost Hall on an inbound pass. Hall took advantage by dunking with 3.7 seconds left.

“Give them credit, they did what they had to do,” Calipari said. “But the (first) out-of-bounds play, that’s something we never do. We just left him.”

It happened again in the first overtime when Hall broke free as the Spartans moved the ball into the front court. He drove in for the dunk to tie it 71-71 with 1.4 seconds left.

After Cason Wallace’s 3-pointer early in the second overtime gave Kentucky a 76-73 lead, the Spartans locked down Kentucky’s shooters and pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Izzo’s teams always seem to finish stronger than they start and if these Spartans do that again this season, they could be scary. Despite poor early shooting, they overcome a sluggish start to knock off a top-five team.

Kentucky: The Wildcats returned to the venue from their last loss, a first-round NCAA Tournament defeat to Saint Peter’s in March, and left with the same result. Yes, they’re big, long, athletic and defend well. But they’ll need to develop a closing punch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State: The Spartans were unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 and again this week. They’ll likely move into the poll after two strong showings against top-five foes.

Kentucky: Calipari’s squad didn’t need Tshiebwe last week. He missed the first two games while recovering from a knee procedure. But when he’s on the floor, the Wildcats are clearly one of the nation’s top teams. They may slide a few spots after this loss but will have a chance to recover – if they can beat No. 2 Gonzaga on the road this weekend.

HE’S BACK

Dick Vitale returned to ESPN’s broadcast Tuesday night following his battle against cancer. Vitale missed most of last season when his signature voice was impaired by lymphoma and melanoma.

He sat at midcourt, in front of Wildcats fans, and opened the broadcast by thanking everyone who sent text messages and notes of support and acknowledged the famous words of his late friend Jim Valvano – “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up” – inspired him to persevere.

HE SAID IT

“That’s a really good team and that will be a great team,” Izzo said. “So all you Kentucky fans, don’t jump off the ship. I told John, it’s illegal to have that many seniors at Kentucky.”

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Villanova on Friday.

Kentucky: Hosts South Carolina State on Thursday.

Colgate denies Boeheim 1,000th win clubbing Orange 80-68

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 12:18 AM EST
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Tucker Richardson scored 27 points with the help of seven 3-pointers, Ryan Moffatt added 15 points and Colgate smacked Syracuse 80-68 on Tuesday night denying Orange coach Jim Boeheim his 1,000th-career win.

In handing Boeheim his 427th-career defeat, Colgate led for most of the game. Oliver Lynch-Daniels’ 3 with 15:10 before intermission gave the Raiders the lead they maintained the rest of the game.

Richardson buried a 3 with 2:44 before halftime for a 38-27 advantage, and Colgate stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Moffatt finished 4-for-6 shooting from long range and Lynch-Daniels scored 12 off the bench, shooting 4 for 8 from distance.

Colgate disregarded the historically vaunted Syracuse zone making 19 of 38 from beyond the arc.

Judah Mintz scored 20 points for Syracuse. Williams added 17 points, Joe Girard 14 and Jesse Edwards 10.

Colgate (3-1) has won two straight against the Orange (1-1). Nearly a year ago to the day (Nov. 20, 2021), the Raiders beat Syracuse 100-85 to end Syracuse’s 54-game winning streak in the series. The game marked the 174th meeting between the schools that dates to the 1901-02 season.

Boeheim’s 999 career wins reflects 101 wins vacated between 2004-07 and 2010-12 by the NCAA.