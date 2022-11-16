No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 12:27 AM EST
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
STANFORD, Calif. – Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night.

The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series.

“We play pretty hard against anybody we play,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “I told them that we’re on a really hard five-game stretch – BYU at home, Stanford at home and then three in Maui. Let’s see how we do, if we’re ready for that kind of challenge.”

Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for the Aztecs.

Spencer Jones led Stanford (1-2) with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Harrison Ingram had 11 points.

“We knew coming in it would be a battle and we’d have to play our A game to be able to get there,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “I don’t think we played our A game but I also think that they certainly deserve a lot of credit for playing really well.”

San Diego State had a 10-0 run early to open a 17-5 advantage and led by 17 in the first half.

Stanford closed the half on a 6-0 spurt to cut it to 41-30. The Cardinal later had a 10-2 run to get within six with 10:10 remaining, but the Aztecs answered with a 16-6 surge to put it out of reach.

“We kind of jumped on them in that first half a little bit and then they kind of fought back, as I thought,” LeDee said. “We knew that they were going to fight back. They’re at home. They’re talented. It’s just a little adversity for us. But we just kept wearing them down.”

San Diego State scored 21 points off 17 Stanford turnovers. The Aztecs shot 51% from the field, making 8 of 21 3-point attempts.

“I was most pleased that our point guards had 12 assists and one turnover,” Dutcher said. “That kind of play from the point guard position will get you wins.”

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: The Aztecs were victorious in their first road game of the season, fighting off every Stanford run in the second half. San Diego State displayed its depth and balance offensively, along with its usual tenacious defense. The Aztecs showed why they were picked first in the preseason Mountain West poll.

Stanford: After winning their opener, the Cardinal have lost back-to-back games against Wisconsin and San Diego State. Stanford fell behind early and was never able to get closer than six points in the second half, struggling to solve the Aztecs’ stout defense.

TIP-INS

Haase remains one win shy of 100 at Stanford, falling to 99-92. His overall record is 179-145. … Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith attended the game and served as an honorary Stanford captain.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Faces Ohio State on Monday in the Maui Invitational.

Stanford: Hosts Cal Poly on Friday night.

Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 12:22 AM EST
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan State found a way to finish.

The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky – even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action.

Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night.

“I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

The Spartans (2-1) were ready thanks in part to what they endured on Friday, when they lost by one point to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

But they also got some help when Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, fouled out late in the first overtime after scoring 22 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in his season debut for the Wildcats (2-1).

Joey Hauser scored 23 points, Hall had 20 and Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up.

Sissoko changed the tenor of the game with his tiebreaking alley-oop slam with 1:45 left in the second OT.

“There’s nothing better than seeing Mady going up for a lob because you know it’s going to be a dunk,” Hauser said.

And with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed it out by outscoring Kentucky 13-1, the final blow coming on another dunk by Sissoko in the final minute.

“Yeah, I set them up. I said, `Let’s just go dunk the the damn ball,” Izzo said sarcastically. “I like dunks probably because I never could.”

Kentucky led 62-60 near the end of regulation when Tshiebwe lost Hall on an inbound pass. Hall took advantage by dunking with 3.7 seconds left.

“Give them credit, they did what they had to do,” Calipari said. “But the (first) out-of-bounds play, that’s something we never do. We just left him.”

It happened again in the first overtime when Hall broke free as the Spartans moved the ball into the front court. He drove in for the dunk to tie it 71-71 with 1.4 seconds left.

After Cason Wallace’s 3-pointer early in the second overtime gave Kentucky a 76-73 lead, the Spartans locked down Kentucky’s shooters and pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Izzo’s teams always seem to finish stronger than they start and if these Spartans do that again this season, they could be scary. Despite poor early shooting, they overcome a sluggish start to knock off a top-five team.

Kentucky: The Wildcats returned to the venue from their last loss, a first-round NCAA Tournament defeat to Saint Peter’s in March, and left with the same result. Yes, they’re big, long, athletic and defend well. But they’ll need to develop a closing punch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State: The Spartans were unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 and again this week. They’ll likely move into the poll after two strong showings against top-five foes.

Kentucky: Calipari’s squad didn’t need Tshiebwe last week. He missed the first two games while recovering from a knee procedure. But when he’s on the floor, the Wildcats are clearly one of the nation’s top teams. They may slide a few spots after this loss but will have a chance to recover – if they can beat No. 2 Gonzaga on the road this weekend.

HE’S BACK

Dick Vitale returned to ESPN’s broadcast Tuesday night following his battle against cancer. Vitale missed most of last season when his signature voice was impaired by lymphoma and melanoma.

He sat at midcourt, in front of Wildcats fans, and opened the broadcast by thanking everyone who sent text messages and notes of support and acknowledged the famous words of his late friend Jim Valvano – “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up” – inspired him to persevere.

HE SAID IT

“That’s a really good team and that will be a great team,” Izzo said. “So all you Kentucky fans, don’t jump off the ship. I told John, it’s illegal to have that many seniors at Kentucky.”

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Villanova on Friday.

Kentucky: Hosts South Carolina State on Thursday.

Colgate denies Boeheim 1,000th win clubbing Orange 80-68

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 12:18 AM EST
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Tucker Richardson scored 27 points with the help of seven 3-pointers, Ryan Moffatt added 15 points and Colgate smacked Syracuse 80-68 on Tuesday night denying Orange coach Jim Boeheim his 1,000th-career win.

In handing Boeheim his 427th-career defeat, Colgate led for most of the game. Oliver Lynch-Daniels’ 3 with 15:10 before intermission gave the Raiders the lead they maintained the rest of the game.

Richardson buried a 3 with 2:44 before halftime for a 38-27 advantage, and Colgate stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Moffatt finished 4-for-6 shooting from long range and Lynch-Daniels scored 12 off the bench, shooting 4 for 8 from distance.

Colgate disregarded the historically vaunted Syracuse zone making 19 of 38 from beyond the arc.

Judah Mintz scored 20 points for Syracuse. Williams added 17 points, Joe Girard 14 and Jesse Edwards 10.

Colgate (3-1) has won two straight against the Orange (1-1). Nearly a year ago to the day (Nov. 20, 2021), the Raiders beat Syracuse 100-85 to end Syracuse’s 54-game winning streak in the series. The game marked the 174th meeting between the schools that dates to the 1901-02 season.

Boeheim’s 999 career wins reflects 101 wins vacated between 2004-07 and 2010-12 by the NCAA.

No. 20 Creighton women rout No. 22 Nebraska 77-51

Associated PressNov 16, 2022, 12:14 AM EST
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
OMAHA, Neb. – Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 with eight rebounds and No. 20 Creighton routed No. 22 Nebraska 77-51 on Tuesday night in the first matchup between the in-state rivals when both were ranked.

It was Creighton’s largest series win over Nebraska and came before a record 2,306 fans at Omaha. The previous biggest spread was 18, 76-58, in 1986. Nebraska won last year to end a five-game losing streak in the series.

Moregensen had 19 points at the half with Creighton taking a 45-28 lead.

Jayme Horan drilled a 3-pointer in the middle of the third quarter to put the Bluejays on top by 24, 59-35. Nebraska scored the last six points of the quarter to make it 60-44 but Horan and Maly made 3-pointers as Creighton opened the fourth with an 8-0 run.

Carly Bachelor finished with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Lauren Jensen had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Bluejays (3-0), who picked up their second win over a ranked opponent.

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska (2-1) with 14 points and Alexis Markowski had 12 with 11 rebounds. Allison Weidner, who scored 39 combined points in the first two games, was held to five.

Creighton went 11 of 24 behind the arc and shot 45% overall while Nebraska made five 3s and shot 31% from the field. The Cornhuskers had twice as many turnovers and the Bluejays turned 18 turnovers into 15 points.

Drew gets 400th win at No. 5 Baylor, 95-62 over N. Colorado

Associated PressNov 15, 2022, 12:08 AM EST
Getty Images
WACO, Texas – Scott Drew was initially just trying to put together a full team of scholarship players to compete in a few games when he took over a scandal-plagued program with a decimated roster 20 years ago.

The Bears have since become consistently one of the Big 12’s best teams, and the national champions only two seasons ago now have 400 wins under Drew.

LJ Cryer scored 20 points, Adam Flagler had 13 points with 10 assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Northern Colorado 95-62 on Monday night in Drew’s milestone victory.

“It’s just amazing to be part of something so special, how he uses his platform to glorify God in everything he does, and how he’s taken this culture and made is so special that everybody knows about it,” Flagler said.

The Bears had been to only four NCAA Tournaments and been ranked for only two games out of 2,197 over the previous 97 seasons before Drew. They are 400-222 since, and been to 10 more NCAA Tournaments.

“First, I’ve been very blessed. God has given us great players, great coaches, great administration, great fans,” Drew said. “When they say 400 (wins), that’s a team award, a team honor. … Our guys cherish each other, and that’s special, because nowadays it’s harder and harder to find players and teams that get excited when the team does something well.”

Baylor last season claimed a share of another Big 12 regular-season title with Kansas, which went on to win the league’s second consecutive national title. The Bears won only 21 games total in Drew’s first three seasons, one of those with only five scholarship players and another with no non-conference games. They have at least 21 victories in 12 of the past 15 seasons, and set Big 12 record with a 23-game winning streak three seasons ago.

Flagler had 3-pointers to start and end an early 13-0 run that put Baylor (3-0) ahead to stay after Northern Colorado took its only lead.

Daylen Kountz, the Big Sky leading scorer last season with 21.2 points a game, had 19 points for Northern Colorado (1-2). Matt Johnson had 14 points with four 3s, while Dalton Knecht had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Jalen Bridges, a transfer from West Virginia, added 15 points for Baylor, and true freshman Keyonte George had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dale Bonner also had 12 points and six steals, and BYU transfer Caleb Lohner had 10 rebounds.

ALL RELATIVE

Drew’s nephew Caleb Shaw, a a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, played for the visiting Bears and had averaged 13 points his first two games. With his uncle on the sideline and grandfather in the stands, Shaw finished with four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

“Caleb’s a special player. He’s going to be really good,” coach Steve Smiley said.

“The only thing that I felt bad for was my nephew,” Drew said. “I think he was pressing. But I’m proud of the player he’s become.”

BIG PICTURE

Northern Colorado: The Bears were a little closer than they were a week earlier against another top-five team, when they opened the season with an 83-36 loss at No. 3 Houston.

“Saw a lot of growth,” Smiley said. “Offensively I was really encouraged. I was happy with the looks we got, and then also just we missed wide open layups. There’s some nerves. We’ve got four young freshmen playing along with some veteran guys as well.”

Baylor: Like they had in their first two home games, the Bears with their mix of returning guards and new players spread the minutes around while looking at different combinations. The competition level steps up significantly with ranked opponents in their next two games, away from home.

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado is home Saturday against San Jose State.

Baylor play No. 16 Virginia on Friday night in Las Vegas, where it will then take on No. 8 UCLA or No. 19 Illinois on Sunday.

Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76

Associated PressNov 15, 2022, 12:05 AM EST
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
STORRS, Conn. – Azzi Fudd put on an offensive show to help UConn win an early season showdown with Texas.

The sophomore guard scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help the No. 5 Huskies beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night.

“That’s an All-American performance today, player-of-the-year performance,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I don’t know if we can count on that every single night, but it was pretty impressive tonight.”

Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. They stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings. This was the first time the historic women’s basketball powers had played on UConn’s campus at Gampel Pavilion.

“This game was a lot of fun and there’s a lot we can take away that we can get better at,” said Fudd, who scored 17 in the fourth quarter. “A lot of really good things we did that we can build on.”

UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter, going up 63-51 to the delight of the sold-out crowd that was led by a boisterous student section. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over 2 minutes left.

“I think I shot 3s in the second half,” said Fudd. “I don’t know why I didn’t shoot much in the first half. I think we settled (down) more in the second half and we were able to run more stuff. My teammates got me open.”

Fudd squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.

“Not enough Tylenol for me to take after watching that,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said of Fudd’s performance. “Long time since I’ve had a guard like that go off and light us up like that.”

Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon, who has been sidelined with a toe injury. Schaefer said that she is day to day and has a doctor’s appointment later this week. Harmon wore a walking boot on her right foot.

The Huskies were able to take advantage of Harmon’s absence, forcing Texas into 18 turnovers.

With the game tied at 32 late in the second quarter, the Huskies outscored the Longhorns 10-5 for the remainder of the half, converting three steals into fastbreak layups. There were 11 lead changes in the opening 20 minutes and the Huskies held a 42-37 advantage at the break.

Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.

“This was good for us to be in that type of game against a quality opponent,” Schaefer said.

FEELING BETTER:

UConn welcomed back Caroline Ducharme, who missed the opener with neck stiffness. The sophomore guard had two points in five minutes.

NOT SO FREE:

The teams had a rough night from the foul line, combining to go 19 for 38 (50%).

HONORING SWIN:

UConn retired former Huskies star Swin Cash’s No. 32 before the game. Cash is the third player in school history to have that honor, joining Rebecca Lobo and Ray Allen. The honor is only given to basketball alums who have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Cash was enshrined in September.

Cash won two national championships at UConn in 2000 and 2002, before she was taken second in the WNBA draft.

UP NEXT

Texas: Plays Marquette in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on Saturday.

UConn: Hosts No. 10 N.C. State on Sunday.