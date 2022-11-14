Holmes, Berger lead No. 12 Indiana past No. 11 Tennessee

Associated PressNov 14, 2022, 11:53 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the No. 12 Hoosiers defeated No. 11 Tennessee 79-67 on Monday night.

Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16.

Trailing 57-49 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols continued chipping away at an Indiana lead that had peaked at 13 points. Rickea Jackson hit a 3-pointer and Jasmine Franklin added a three-point play to help get Tennessee within 61-57. The Hoosiers responded with a closing 18-10 run that sealed the victory in a game they had led since the middle of the first quarter.

Jasmine Powell, a 5-foot-6 guard, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vols (1-2). Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Tamari Key had 14 points.

Moore-McNeil scored five points on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws early in the second quarter and her steal helped set up a 3-pointer by Scalia that gave the Hoosiers a 30-17 lead. Tennessee closed to within 35-29, but the Hoosiers finished with a layup from Holmes and a Parrish 3-pointer for a 40-29 lead at the break.

Tennessee’s challenging schedule features games vs. seven teams ranked in the preseason polls and potential matchups in two more games next week at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Lady Vols have lost to Indiana and No. 8 Ohio State.

Drew gets 400th win at No. 5 Baylor, 95-62 over N. Colorado

WACO, Texas – Scott Drew was initially just trying to put together a full team of scholarship players to compete in a few games when he took over a scandal-plagued program with a decimated roster 20 years ago.

The Bears have since become consistently one of the Big 12’s best teams, and the national champions only two seasons ago now have 400 wins under Drew.

LJ Cryer scored 20 points, Adam Flagler had 13 points with 10 assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Northern Colorado 95-62 on Monday night in Drew’s milestone victory.

“It’s just amazing to be part of something so special, how he uses his platform to glorify God in everything he does, and how he’s taken this culture and made is so special that everybody knows about it,” Flagler said.

The Bears had been to only four NCAA Tournaments and been ranked for only two games out of 2,197 over the previous 97 seasons before Drew. They are 400-222 since, and been to 10 more NCAA Tournaments.

“First, I’ve been very blessed. God has given us great players, great coaches, great administration, great fans,” Drew said. “When they say 400 (wins), that’s a team award, a team honor. … Our guys cherish each other, and that’s special, because nowadays it’s harder and harder to find players and teams that get excited when the team does something well.”

Baylor last season claimed a share of another Big 12 regular-season title with Kansas, which went on to win the league’s second consecutive national title. The Bears won only 21 games total in Drew’s first three seasons, one of those with only five scholarship players and another with no non-conference games. They have at least 21 victories in 12 of the past 15 seasons, and set Big 12 record with a 23-game winning streak three seasons ago.

Flagler had 3-pointers to start and end an early 13-0 run that put Baylor (3-0) ahead to stay after Northern Colorado took its only lead.

Daylen Kountz, the Big Sky leading scorer last season with 21.2 points a game, had 19 points for Northern Colorado (1-2). Matt Johnson had 14 points with four 3s, while Dalton Knecht had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Jalen Bridges, a transfer from West Virginia, added 15 points for Baylor, and true freshman Keyonte George had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dale Bonner also had 12 points and six steals, and BYU transfer Caleb Lohner had 10 rebounds.

ALL RELATIVE

Drew’s nephew Caleb Shaw, a a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, played for the visiting Bears and had averaged 13 points his first two games. With his uncle on the sideline and grandfather in the stands, Shaw finished with four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

“Caleb’s a special player. He’s going to be really good,” coach Steve Smiley said.

“The only thing that I felt bad for was my nephew,” Drew said. “I think he was pressing. But I’m proud of the player he’s become.”

BIG PICTURE

Northern Colorado: The Bears were a little closer than they were a week earlier against another top-five team, when they opened the season with an 83-36 loss at No. 3 Houston.

“Saw a lot of growth,” Smiley said. “Offensively I was really encouraged. I was happy with the looks we got, and then also just we missed wide open layups. There’s some nerves. We’ve got four young freshmen playing along with some veteran guys as well.”

Baylor: Like they had in their first two home games, the Bears with their mix of returning guards and new players spread the minutes around while looking at different combinations. The competition level steps up significantly with ranked opponents in their next two games, away from home.

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado is home Saturday against San Jose State.

Baylor play No. 16 Virginia on Friday night in Las Vegas, where it will then take on No. 8 UCLA or No. 19 Illinois on Sunday.

Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76

STORRS, Conn. – Azzi Fudd put on an offensive show to help UConn win an early season showdown with Texas.

The sophomore guard scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help the No. 5 Huskies beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night.

“That’s an All-American performance today, player-of-the-year performance,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I don’t know if we can count on that every single night, but it was pretty impressive tonight.”

Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. They stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings. This was the first time the historic women’s basketball powers had played on UConn’s campus at Gampel Pavilion.

“This game was a lot of fun and there’s a lot we can take away that we can get better at,” said Fudd, who scored 17 in the fourth quarter. “A lot of really good things we did that we can build on.”

UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter, going up 63-51 to the delight of the sold-out crowd that was led by a boisterous student section. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over 2 minutes left.

“I think I shot 3s in the second half,” said Fudd. “I don’t know why I didn’t shoot much in the first half. I think we settled (down) more in the second half and we were able to run more stuff. My teammates got me open.”

Fudd squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.

“Not enough Tylenol for me to take after watching that,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said of Fudd’s performance. “Long time since I’ve had a guard like that go off and light us up like that.”

Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon, who has been sidelined with a toe injury. Schaefer said that she is day to day and has a doctor’s appointment later this week. Harmon wore a walking boot on her right foot.

The Huskies were able to take advantage of Harmon’s absence, forcing Texas into 18 turnovers.

With the game tied at 32 late in the second quarter, the Huskies outscored the Longhorns 10-5 for the remainder of the half, converting three steals into fastbreak layups. There were 11 lead changes in the opening 20 minutes and the Huskies held a 42-37 advantage at the break.

Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.

“This was good for us to be in that type of game against a quality opponent,” Schaefer said.

FEELING BETTER:

UConn welcomed back Caroline Ducharme, who missed the opener with neck stiffness. The sophomore guard had two points in five minutes.

NOT SO FREE:

The teams had a rough night from the foul line, combining to go 19 for 38 (50%).

HONORING SWIN:

UConn retired former Huskies star Swin Cash’s No. 32 before the game. Cash is the third player in school history to have that honor, joining Rebecca Lobo and Ray Allen. The honor is only given to basketball alums who have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Cash was enshrined in September.

Cash won two national championships at UConn in 2000 and 2002, before she was taken second in the WNBA draft.

UP NEXT

Texas: Plays Marquette in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on Saturday.

UConn: Hosts No. 10 N.C. State on Sunday.

Florida Atlantic beats Florida for first time, 76-74

GAINESVILLE, Fla – Michael Forrest hit a pair of clutch free throws with 38 seconds left to allow Florida Atlantic to hold off a late surge and upset Florida 76-74 on Monday night, the Owls’ first win over the Gators.

Johnell Davis’ jumper with 4:48 left capped an 11-point run by Florida Atlantic that pushed FAU’s lead to 14 points. Kowacie Reeves hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored eight of the Gators’ 10-points in a run that cut the lead to 71-67, but Alijah Martin answered with a 3 to push the lead back to seven.

Colin Castleton and Will Richard each hit two free throws to get Florida to within one possession, 74-71, but Forrest hit two from the line to make it 76-71. Florida Atlantic turned the ball over and Richard hit a 3 with 13 seconds left to once again get the Gators within two points. The Owls beat the Florida trap at midcourt and dribbled out all but a tenth of a second before Alex Fudge was able to foul Martin, leaving the Gators with no time to take a final shot.

Forrest led the Owls (2-1) with 20 points off the bench and Davis, who drained four 3-pointers, finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Castleton shot 11 of 25 from the field for Florida (2-1), finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Richard and Kyle Lofton each added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Lofton added six assists.

Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May was a Florida assistant coach from 20150-2018. Assistant coach Kyle Church was also a member of that Florida coaching staff.

Florida Atlantic returns home to host the Paradise Invitational against Bryant and Detroit Mercy, Thursday through Saturday.

Florida plays at Florida State Friday.

No. 14 Virginia Tech women set record in win over SC Upstate

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five in double figures and No. 14 Virginia Tech set the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24 on Monday night.

Virginia Tech players wore (hash)HokiesForHoos shirts to show support for the University of Virginia, where three members of the football team were shot to death on Sunday night.

It took the Hokies nearly three minutes to get the game’s first points, but there were few other problems. The Hokies led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-9 at halftime. The 24 points allowed lowered the school record of 30 that was set against Furman in 2015.

Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies (3-0). Taylor Soule contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, Georgia Amoore had 11 points and Ashley Owusu scored 10.

Isabella Geraci led the Spartans (1-2) with six points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Hokies are one of five ACC teams ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, behind No. 6 Louisville, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 North Carolina State and No. 13 North Carolina.

Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball twitter feed shared a post from the university’s athletic department that read in part, “On behalf of Virginia Tech athletics, our coaches, staff and student-athletes our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of the victims of last night’s tragedy… We are one team, one family, one Commonwealth.”

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.

South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women’s basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks (3-0) beat then-No. 17 Maryland 81-56 last week, setting up the showdown with Stanford.

It will be the 63rd meeting between the top two teams in the women’s AP Top 25 and the seventh time it has happened in November. The last 1-2 matchup was also South Carolina-Stanford with the Gamecocks beating the Cardinal by four points last Dec. 21, rallying from an 18-point deficit. The No. 1 team holds a 39-23 advantage in the meetings.

“I call it a win-win. Because no matter what happens in the game, you’re gonna learn more about your team, people have to do the right thing,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “It’s sort of like a tournament game, I mean, 1-2 matchup, it’s awesome.”

Before Sunday’s game, Dawn Staley’s squad will play at Clemson on Thursday. Stanford hosts Cal Poly on Wednesday night.

Ohio State made the biggest leap in the new poll, climbing six spots to No. 8 after upending then-No. 5 Tennessee in its season-opener last week. The Lady Vols fell to 11th.

Louisville and Iowa State were sixth and seventh while North Carolina State and Notre Dame round out the top 10.

Villanova entered the rankings for the first time since 2018 at No. 24 after knocking off then-No. 24 Princeton. The Tigers fell out of the poll. Utah came in at No. 25, replacing 23rd-ranked South Dakota State, which lost to Creighton.

CROSSING THE CENTURY MARK

LSU has scored over 100 points in each of its first three games. The 343 points combined is the most in the first three games of a season by any team in the past 20 years.

“The non-conference schedule was done before we knew we had Angel Reese and all these transfers coming in here,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “The good thing about right now is we’re building confidence. Making mistakes in a game that can be corrected when the SEC does come around.”

It’s the second time the school has had three straight 100-point games matching the mark set during the 1995-96 season. The Tigers have a chance to break that on Wednesday when they host Houston Christian in a matinee game.

RARE LOSS

Tennessee’s loss to Ohio State was the first time since 2008 that a top-five team was beaten in its first game by either an unranked team or a team outside the first five in the poll since No. 3 Maryland lost to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The top five teams had gone 69-0 in those games until last week.