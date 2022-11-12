Davis helps UC Irvine shock No. 21 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — DJ Davis scored 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers, as UC Irvine stunned No. 21 Oregon 69-56 on Friday night.

Dawson Baker added 11 points for UC Irvine (2-0), which is picked to finish fourth in the Big West Conference this season. The Anteaters made 12-of-28 3-pointers.

“Credit the guys in our locker room, they believed they could come in and compete and it is hard to generate that all the time, but we have a winning tradition,” UC Irvine coach Russell Turner said. “They had some guys out and it is not easy to play us early in the year, I know that. Give them credit for taking this game, it was a big deal for us to get an opportunity to come in here and play. This was a hell of an opportunity for us to play a team of their quality. We don’t take this for granted.”

The Ducks were led by N’Faly Dante with 20 points while Nate Bittle added 10. Oregon shot 32.7% from the field, including 4-for-21 on 3-pointers.

“We got beat in every facet of the game,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “Hustle, toughness, a number of our practices resembled that and I was fearful that at some point in time that might come. They were the aggressor from the start.”

It was UC Irvine’s first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 18 Kansas State 70-64 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The last time the Anteaters beat a ranked team in the regular season was over No. 20 Stanford in 2003.

“It is meaningful, unquestionably, to beat a program of this quality and players of this quality in an arena where they have such an unbelievable record in nonconference play,” Turner said. “It is special for us and I am grateful.”

Oregon played without transfer guards Brennan Rigsby and Jermaine Couisnard, who are out indefinitely due to injury. It matched the largest margin of defeat in a nonconference home game for the Ducks since a 67-54 loss to Virginia on Dec. 18, 2011.

“A poor mental effort,” Altman said. “We didn’t compete. I wish I had something positive to say, but really disappointed. The guys are disappointed. I’m disappointed. Got punched right from the start.”

UC Irvine built a 35-22 lead at halftime and stretched the margin when Bent Leuchten scored to open the second half and Devin Tillis added a three-point play to push the lead to 40-22.

Dante made a free throw to cut the lead to 42-26 with 18:03 left to play, but the Ducks couldn’t get much closer the rest of the game.

UC Irvine built an early 12-4 lead before Oregon took an 18-17 lead on two free throws by Kel’el Ware with 6:11 left in the first half.

The Anteaters closed out the half with a 18-5 run to take a 35-22 lead at the half.

BIG PICTURE:

UC Irvine: The Anteaters improved to 2-0 with a couple West Coast Conference teams ahead in Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine before hosting Life Pacific. There is not likely another ranked opponent on UC Irvine’s schedule this year.

Oregon: The Ducks opened the season with a win over Florida A&M and looked likely to start 3-0 with wins expected over UC Irvine and Montana State before the schedule gets tougher. Oregon’s nonconference schedule is loaded in the middle with a home game against third-ranked Houston on Sunday followed by a trip to the Phil Knight Invitational where they could face No. 1 North Carolina, No. 16 Villanova, or No. 20 Alabama. After that, Oregon opens Pac-12 play against Washington State and No. 8 UCLA before wrapping up nonconference games against four non-power conference programs.

UP NEXT

UC Irvine: The Anteaters host Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.

Oregon: The Ducks stay home to face Montana State on Tuesday.

Dunn's late free throws help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova

PHILADELPHIA — Khalif Battle got lost in a swarm of delirious Temple students that had mobbed the court in celebration of one of the program’s wildest wins in years.

Just one problem.

The tiniest of ticks were stuck on the clock.

Hey, it had been 10 years since the Owls knocked off mighty Villanova. What’s a few more seconds?

“It felt like the party just started,” Battle said. “I mean, they had to chuck-up a shot with .2 seconds on the clock. You do that, I take my hat off. But we won.”

Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws as Temple beat No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Friday night, sending the Owls’ fans into a court-storming frenzy – twice! – at Liacouras Center.

The 14 lead changes in the second half helped this one shape up into a Big 5 classic. All that was missing was the Palestra.

“Temple was one of the big-time programs,” Battle said. “We’re just trying to bring it back to that. Bring our name back. It was a big deal.”

Dunn sank the first free throw for a 65-64 lead and Villanova called timeout to ice the sophomore guard. Temple security guards lined the court in anticipation of the mayhem ahead — and Dunn delivered.

He hit the second one, Temple’s Zach Hicks intercepted the in-bound pass and hundreds of fans instantly swarmed the court. The public address announcer ordered fans to clear the court — “the game is not over!” — even as 0.0 remained frozen on the scoreboard.

Turned out, a foul was called on Villanova’s Eric Dixon and Hicks went to the free-throw line with 0.2 on the clock and hundreds of Temple students stuffed behind the other basket ready to sprint out again.

Hicks made both and Villanova called one final timeout. Temple players high-fived impatient fans and also tried to keep the peace safely contained off the court. When the game finally ended, it was Temple Court Storm, Take 2!

Temple coach Aaron McKie earned his signature win in his four seasons on the bench. The Owls beat a Top 25 team for the first time since they topped No. 16 Wichita State 65-52 on Jan. 15, 2020.

“It’s great for the players to see, that’s that college energy that these kids go play college basketball for,” McKie said.

Dunn led the Owls (1-1) with 22 points and Battle had 21.

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (1-1) with 19 points and Dixon had 18. Villanova averaged 26 3-point attempts per-game last season but shot only 2 of 7 against Temple. The Owls denied shots on the perimeter and forced the Wildcats to try passes into the paint, which they hit with mixed results.

“They did a good job of taking away something we like to do,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said.

Saint Joseph’s, Villanova, La Salle, Penn and Temple had its rivalry games intertwined in the fabric of Philadelphia sports for more than 60 years. The Big 5, though, lost its shine over the last decade as the Wildcats turned into a national power and the other four teams could not keep pace.

The pandemic wiped out the annual matchup each of the last two seasons and this was the first meeting since a Villanova win on Feb. 16, 2020. The Owls hadn’t won in the series since Dec. 5, 2012, when Fran Dunphy was still the coach. Villanova had won seven straight in the series by an average of 18 points.

The Owls hit the court fired-up for the upset.

Battle, healthy after missing nearly all of last season with a broken foot, hit a 3 and then converted a four-point play for a 24-11 lead. Temple fans erupted.

The Wildcats were were off their game in Neptune’s second game since he replaced retired Hall of Famer Jay Wright. Villanova closed on an 11-3 run and trailed 34-29.

The Wildcats played without expected starters Justin Moore (out indefinitely, torn Achilles) and preseason Big East freshman of the year Cam Whitmore (right thumb).

None of that mattered as fans ignored the PA pleas and danced and snapped selfies with Hooter after the final horn.

UP NEXT

Villanova returns home Monday to play Delaware State.

Temple hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

No. 1 South Carolina eases past No. 17 Maryland 81-56

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Aliyah Boston was solid as usual, and she’s just one of the post players No. 1 South Carolina can send at an opponent in waves.

“We pass the bus test,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We do do that.”

As impressive as the Gamecocks may look when they disembark at the arena, they’re an even bigger challenge once they take the floor. Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Zia Cooke added 18 points to lift the defending national champions to an 81-56 victory over No. 17 Maryland on Friday night.

Shortly after the Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery – with the 6-foot-5 Boston expected to be the No. 1 pick – the South Carolina star led her team to a fairly routine victory in its first real test of the season. The top-ranked Gamecocks held off a gritty Maryland team that was playing without its own potential lottery pick. Diamond Miller was out with a right knee injury.

Abby Meyers scored 21 points to lead Maryland (1-1), but aside from her ability to score from the midrange and beyond the arc, the undersized Terrapins had a tough time offensively. Perhaps no stat summed up this game better than the Gamecocks’ 11-0 advantage in blocked shots. South Carolina also had a 40-20 edge in the paint and outrebounded Maryland 55-32.

“We’re going to get better from this game,” Meyers said. “It is November. We’ve got a long season ahead of us, and it’s great experience for all of us.”

South Carolina was playing its first of four consecutive road games, and this win makes it almost certain that a Nov. 20 clash at Stanford will be a 1 vs. 2 matchup.

Maryland packed its defense into the paint to deal with Boston, and the Terps were down just six at halftime, 32-26. The margin was still in single digits in the third before South Carolina (2-0) went on an 11-1 run to lead 56-39.

“I saw a lot of really positive things,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “I thought our kids did a great job executing the game plan. You just saw, the third quarter it got away from us, obviously because of the depth that they had.”

Kamilla Cardoso, the Gamecocks’ 6-7 reserve, scored a pair of baskets during that run, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Cooke. Cardoso finished with 13 points, and 6-foot-4 Laeticia Amihere had 10 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks showed good patience on the road – at times Maryland was practically daring them to shoot from the perimeter instead of working the ball inside. South Carolina did make enough 3-pointers (eight) to make the Terps pay for leaving shooters open.

“We figured out, just extra passes, extra ball movement, making sure that we were crashing the boards,” Boston said. “I think we used that to our advantage tonight”

Maryland: The Terps played a scrappy game, forcing 20 turnovers, and for a half, this was a pretty encouraging performance without Miller. Meyers, a star at Princeton last season, is one of a handful of transfers Maryland brought in as part of a roster makeover. She scored 14 of the team’s first 17 points to help the Terps keep it close for a while.

“Maryland’s going to be pretty good,” Staley said. “I thought Diamond not being in the game, they lose an experienced player.”

FOR BG

Staley was wearing a shirt with a No. 42 on it in honor of Brittany Griner, whose lawyers recently revealed that she had been sent to a Russian penal colony to serve her sentence for drug possession.

“I’m just trying to keep a positive outlook on it and keep her name out there,” Staley said.

MILESTONE

Boston tied Tiffany Mitchell for the program record with her 103rd consecutive start.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks return closer to home when they play at Clemson on Thursday night.

Maryland: The Terps host Fordham on Sunday.

Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night.

The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops.

The Tar Heels (2-0) had to outscore the Cougars (1-1) after trailing at halftime — and needed to establish Bacot in the paint as a physical and rugged presence to get that going.

Bacot went 10 for 12 from the field after the break to go with six rebounds, while Caleb Love added 25 points. With Bacot rolling, the Tar Heels made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%.

Dalton Bolon scored 14 of his 16 points before halftime for the College of Charleston, which led by eight points in the first half and 50-43 at halftime. The Cougars shot nearly 53% in the first 20 minutes and hovered well beyond 50% for the game until fading in the final minutes as the Tar Heels finally asserted control.

BIG PICTURE

Charleston: The Cougars are in their second year led by Pat Kelsey and picked to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association race. They scored 85 points with nine 3-pointers in their opener to beat Chattanooga and showed plenty of offensive punch again with the ability to beat the Tar Heels off the dribble, including having their guards muscle UNC’s backcourt of Love and RJ Davis in the paint. Ultimately, though, they lost their 12th straight game against ranked opponents.

UNC: The Tar Heels labored through their opener against UNC Wilmington with a performance that Bacot called “rusty” and coach Hubert Davis hoped was just “first-game anxiousness and nervousness.” This one looked better from an offensive standpoint, though the defensive troubles stood out. The Tar Heels didn’t go ahead for good in this one until midway through the second half.

UP NEXT

College of Charleston: The Cougars host Richmond on Monday night.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

Filipowski leads No. 7 Duke's 84-38 rout of SC Upstate

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games, and No. 7 Duke blew out South Carolina Upstate 84-38 on Friday night.

Mark Mitchell’s 13 points and Jacob Grandison’s 12 points also gave the Blue Devils a lift, while Ryan Young contributed 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 10. Mitchell is a freshman, while Grandison and Young are graduate transfers.

Duke center Dereck Lively II, the highest-rated recruit nationally in the freshman class, made his collegiate debut by coming off the bench. He had been out since a calf injury sustained in a preseason practice. He flushed dunks for his only two baskets, providing the tying and go-ahead points after Duke’s ragged opening stretch.

Justin Bailey scored 13 points for SC Upstate (1-1).

Six different players made at least one 3-pointer for the Blue Devils, who held a 52-27 rebounding edge.

SC Upstate, which led 7-0, managed only five points across a 10-minute span as it fell into a 25-12 hole.

Despite needing almost four minutes before scoring, Duke led 43-18 at halftime. The Blue Devils closed the first half on a 15-2 run.

BIG PICTURE

SC Upstate: The Spartans had their best stretch in the opening two minutes and couldn’t maintain that. Still, it’s bound to be a valuable experience for SC Upstate, which has three more games against Power Five teams before Christmas. The goal will be making considerable strides to improve on last season’s 15-17 record.

Duke: Now it’s time to settle in after hoopla involving Jon Scheyer’s first game as coach earlier in the week. It was important to get Lively, the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Rookie of the Year, in action before next week’s showdown with national champion Kansas. That enabled the Blue Devils to work on more personnel combinations in game situations. Aside from allowing a couple of open perimeter shots in the second half, the defense was solid and the Blue Devils prospered from size advantages in the post.

UP NEXT

SC Upstate: At Clemson on Tuesday night.

Duke: Faces No. 5 Kansas in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

Timme's 22 lead No. 2 Zags past Spartans on carrier deck

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit that carried the Bulldogs to a 64-63 victory over Michigan State Friday night on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station.

Timme made an inside shot with 2:24 left for a 63-61 lead, Gonzaga’s first since early in the game. The Zags scored just one more point, when Timme made the second of two free throws with 1:51 left.

Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther was called for traveling with 31 seconds left and Michigan State’s Jaden Akins missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Strawther had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nolan Hickman scored 10 for Gonzaga (2-0).

Michigan State big man Mady Sissoko scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half but committed his third foul early in the second half and didn’t have much of an impact the rest of the way.

The Spartans (1-1) led 45-33 three minutes into the second half before Timme and the Zags went on an 11-0 run to pull to 45-44. Timme made a spin move layup, was fouled and made the free throw, and then fed Rasir Bolton for a baseline jumper to close within three points. Efton Reid III’s slam dunk got the Zags to 45-44.

Tyson Walker made a layup with 12:10 left to break MSU’s five-minute scoring drought.

As impressive as he was overall, Timme made just four of 10 free throws and could have given the Zags a cushion late in the game.

The game was played 11 years to the day after North Carolina beat Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson at North Island NAS, with then-president Barack Obama and wife Michelle watching from courtside.

The teams wore camouflage uniforms with U.S.A. on the back. Just before the second half began, the crowd rose for the retiring of the flag at sunset. The crowd of 3,000 was made up mostly of sailors from the aircraft carrier as well as fans of both teams.

Michigan State led 38-31 at halftime largely on the strength of the powerful inside game of the 6-foot-9 Sissoko. Sissoko had three slam dunks in the final 5 minutes of the half, including on an alley-oop pass from A.J. Hoggard. His final two dunks helped the Spartans take control. Michigan State had consecutive steals, which had coach Tom Izzo emphatically pumping his fist.

Neither team was afraid to hoist 3-pointers and each team made a shot from behind the arc in the first two minutes. The wind appeared to affect just one 3-point shot as the six-level conning tower and the scoreboard blocked most of the wind off the Pacific Ocean.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Coach Tom Izzo dropped to 0-2 in aircraft carrier games on San Diego Bay. His unranked Spartans certainly got Gonzaga’s attention with some tough defense.

Gonzaga: Timme returned for his senior season to take a final shot at bringing an elusive national title to Spokane.

UP NEXT

Michigan State plays No. 4 Kentucky at Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga plays at No. 12 Texas on Wednesday night.