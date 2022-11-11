Timme’s 22 lead No. 2 Zags past Spartans on carrier deck

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 9:38 PM EST
CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit that carried the Bulldogs to a 64-63 victory over Michigan State Friday night on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station.

Timme made an inside shot with 2:24 left for a 63-61 lead, Gonzaga’s first since early in the game. The Zags scored just one more point, when Timme made the second of two free throws with 1:51 left.

Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther was called for traveling with 31 seconds left and Michigan State’s Jaden Akins missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Strawther had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nolan Hickman scored 10 for Gonzaga (2-0).

Michigan State big man Mady Sissoko scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half but committed his third foul early in the second half and didn’t have much of an impact the rest of the way.

The Spartans (1-1) led 45-33 three minutes into the second half before Timme and the Zags went on an 11-0 run to pull to 45-44. Timme made a spin move layup, was fouled and made the free throw, and then fed Rasir Bolton for a baseline jumper to close within three points. Efton Reid III’s slam dunk got the Zags to 45-44.

Tyson Walker made a layup with 12:10 left to break MSU’s five-minute scoring drought.

As impressive as he was overall, Timme made just four of 10 free throws and could have given the Zags a cushion late in the game.

The game was played 11 years to the day after North Carolina beat Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson at North Island NAS, with then-president Barack Obama and wife Michelle watching from courtside.

The teams wore camouflage uniforms with U.S.A. on the back. Just before the second half began, the crowd rose for the retiring of the flag at sunset. The crowd of 3,000 was made up mostly of sailors from the aircraft carrier as well as fans of both teams.

Michigan State led 38-31 at halftime largely on the strength of the powerful inside game of the 6-foot-9 Sissoko. Sissoko had three slam dunks in the final 5 minutes of the half, including on an alley-oop pass from A.J. Hoggard. His final two dunks helped the Spartans take control. Michigan State had consecutive steals, which had coach Tom Izzo emphatically pumping his fist.

Neither team was afraid to hoist 3-pointers and each team made a shot from behind the arc in the first two minutes. The wind appeared to affect just one 3-point shot as the six-level conning tower and the scoreboard blocked most of the wind off the Pacific Ocean.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Coach Tom Izzo dropped to 0-2 in aircraft carrier games on San Diego Bay. His unranked Spartans certainly got Gonzaga’s attention with some tough defense.

Gonzaga: Timme returned for his senior season to take a final shot at bringing an elusive national title to Spokane.

UP NEXT

Michigan State plays No. 4 Kentucky at Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga plays at No. 12 Texas on Wednesday night.

Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 9:50 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night.

The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops.

The Tar Heels (2-0) had to outscore the Cougars (1-1) after trailing at halftime — and needed to establish Bacot in the paint as a physical and rugged presence to get that going.

Bacot went 10 for 12 from the field after the break to go with six rebounds, while Caleb Love added 25 points. With Bacot rolling, the Tar Heels made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%.

Dalton Bolon scored 14 of his 16 points before halftime for the College of Charleston, which led by eight points in the first half and 50-43 at halftime. The Cougars shot nearly 53% in the first 20 minutes and hovered well beyond 50% for the game until fading in the final minutes as the Tar Heels finally asserted control.

BIG PICTURE

Charleston: The Cougars are in their second year led by Pat Kelsey and picked to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association race. They scored 85 points with nine 3-pointers in their opener to beat Chattanooga and showed plenty of offensive punch again with the ability to beat the Tar Heels off the dribble, including having their guards muscle UNC’s backcourt of Love and RJ Davis in the paint. Ultimately, though, they lost their 12th straight game against ranked opponents.

UNC: The Tar Heels labored through their opener against UNC Wilmington with a performance that Bacot called “rusty” and coach Hubert Davis hoped was just “first-game anxiousness and nervousness.” This one looked better from an offensive standpoint, though the defensive troubles stood out. The Tar Heels didn’t go ahead for good in this one until midway through the second half.

UP NEXT

College of Charleston: The Cougars host Richmond on Monday night.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

Filipowski leads No. 7 Duke’s 84-38 rout of SC Upstate

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 9:47 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games, and No. 7 Duke blew out South Carolina Upstate 84-38 on Friday night.

Mark Mitchell’s 13 points and Jacob Grandison’s 12 points also gave the Blue Devils a lift, while Ryan Young contributed 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 10. Mitchell is a freshman, while Grandison and Young are graduate transfers.

Duke center Dereck Lively II, the highest-rated recruit nationally in the freshman class, made his collegiate debut by coming off the bench. He had been out since a calf injury sustained in a preseason practice. He flushed dunks for his only two baskets, providing the tying and go-ahead points after Duke’s ragged opening stretch.

Justin Bailey scored 13 points for SC Upstate (1-1).

Six different players made at least one 3-pointer for the Blue Devils, who held a 52-27 rebounding edge.

SC Upstate, which led 7-0, managed only five points across a 10-minute span as it fell into a 25-12 hole.

Despite needing almost four minutes before scoring, Duke led 43-18 at halftime. The Blue Devils closed the first half on a 15-2 run.

BIG PICTURE

SC Upstate: The Spartans had their best stretch in the opening two minutes and couldn’t maintain that. Still, it’s bound to be a valuable experience for SC Upstate, which has three more games against Power Five teams before Christmas. The goal will be making considerable strides to improve on last season’s 15-17 record.

Duke: Now it’s time to settle in after hoopla involving Jon Scheyer’s first game as coach earlier in the week. It was important to get Lively, the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Rookie of the Year, in action before next week’s showdown with national champion Kansas. That enabled the Blue Devils to work on more personnel combinations in game situations. Aside from allowing a couple of open perimeter shots in the second half, the defense was solid and the Blue Devils prospered from size advantages in the post.

UP NEXT

SC Upstate: At Clemson on Tuesday night.

Duke: Faces No. 5 Kansas in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

No. 12 Texas bolts to big lead, shuts down Houston Christian

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 12:38 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas – Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian 82-31 Thursday night.

The Longhorns (2-0) raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers in the game, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points.

Texas had a 27-0 edge in fast-break points.

“We want to push the ball,” freshman Dillon Mitchell said. “When we go out and run we’re a dangerous team.”

Sir’Jabari Rice scored 11 points for Texas. Mitchell had 10 points and 12 rebounds, including eight of the Longhorns’ 21 on offense. They scored 19 second-chance points.

“We want to be one of the top teams in the country as far as crashing the boards,” Mitchell said. “That was a big emphasis.”

Timmy Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points and seven rebounds.

Dylan Disu, who spent much of last season playing while recovering from knee surgery, looked spry, scoring eight points and making two blocks, one by chasing down a fast-breaking Brycen Long.

“That’s a big-time play, man,” coach Chris Beard said.

The Longhorns were strong inside, producing 52 points in the paint and outrebounding Houston Christian 56-33. But Texas made just 3 of 22 3-point attempts, missing its first 14.

“We’ll shoot the ball better,” Beard said. “I’m not worried.”

Texas raced to a 39-12 halftime lead as Houston Christian (0-2) committed 16 turnovers. The Longhorns scored 30 points in the paint but missed all 11 of their 3-pointers in the period. And it didn’t matter.

“Their pressure – they are so good defensively,” Houston Christian coach Ron Cottrell said.

BIG PICTURE

Houston Christian: Tristan Moore led Houston Christian with eight points. The Huskies shot 21.7%. The Huskies never gave themselves a chance. They missed their first five shots and committed seven turnovers while quickly falling far behind. “Obviously, they came out and blitzed us,” Cottrell said.

Texas: The Longhorns advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by beating Virginia Tech last season, Beard’s first as the school’s coach. But they had some deficiencies, including a lack of superior athleticism. The addition of the 6-foot-8 Mitchell signals improvement in that area. During one stretch of less than two minutes in the first half, Mitchell cut along the baseline to dunk a pass from Hunter, ran down Pierce Bazil to block a fast-break layup attempt from behind, and converted an offensive rebound in to a layup.

LONGHORNS SALUTES DARIUS LEE

Texas honored Darius Lee, the Houston Baptist star who was shot and killed on June 20 in New York City, his hometown. The Longhorns gave shirts with Lee’s number, 23, to Houston Christian players.

“To see them do that was really special,” Cottrell said. “We’re seeing too much around the country right now with people losing friends and family and teammates to gun violence. It’s hard to put into words the emotion we’ve gone through.”

Beard said he appreciated his players coming up with the idea.

“It meant a lot to me,” Beard said.

UP NEXT

Houston Christian hosts Champion Christian, an NCAA Division II team from Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Monday.

Texas hosts No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday. Gonzaga defeated Texas 86-74 last season in Spokane.

McMahon gets 74-63 win in his LSU coaching debut

Associated PressNov 10, 2022, 12:03 AM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. — Adam Miller scored 18 points, KJ Williams had 14 rebounds to go with 13 points and LSU opened its season with a victory on Wednesday night to give Matt McMahon a 74-63 win in his Tigers coaching debut.

Justice Hill added 13 points and seven assists for the Tigers.

McMahon came over from Murray State, bringing players Hill, Williams, and Trae Hannibal with him, and lured back Miller, Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams – who had entered the transfer portal – as he rebuilt a roster that at one point after he was hired had no scholarship players.

New Kansas City coach Marvin Menzies is still looking for his first win with the Roos (0-2) after they lost to Division II Lincoln (Mo.) in their opener.

Senior guard Shemarri Allen scored 19 points and UIC transfer RayQuawndis Mitchell added 15 points to lead Kansas City, which has three transfers and 11 incoming freshmen on its roster. The Roos were 4 of 25 from the arc.

Wilkinson hit a 3-pointer to open the game and LSU led the rest of the way, though didn’t have a double-digit lead until early in the second half after a Miller 3-pointer. A 7-0 spurt got the Roos back within nine midway through the half and they were within five with 5 1/2 minutes to go. But Derek Fountain made a pair of free throws and added a dunk and Hill added two more free throws and a bucket to secure the win.

No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 10:42 PM EST
north carolina basketball
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar Heels, who shot 58% from the field – while limiting the Lady Tigers to 34% shooting, and scored 22 points off 20 Jackson State turnovers, including 16 North Carolina steals.

The teams were tied midway through the first quarter before North Carolina finished the period on a 15-4 run. The Tar Heels scored the last 12 points in their 31-point second quarter and led 53-20 at halftime. UNC’s largest lead was 41 in the third quarter.

Jariyah Covington led Jackson State with 19 points.

Both teams played in the NCAA Tournament last season, UNC reaching the Sweet 16 and Jackson State, narrowly, losing in the first round to LSU.