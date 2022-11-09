No. 25 Michigan women win 18th straight at home

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 10:27 PM EST
michigan wolverines
William Purnell/USA TODAY Sports
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia scored a career-high 20 points, Emily Kiser added 15 points and No. 25 Michigan opened its season with an 83-30 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines have won 18 straight at Crisler Center, the nation’s fifth-longest active streak.

Michigan scored the first 14 points of the game while Delaware State turned it over seven times and missed three shots. The Wolverines led 40-18 at halftime after holding the Hornets to 5-of-24 shooting. Deyonce Thompson made Delaware State’s first four field goals and she had 13 of the 18 first-half points.

Michigan used a 28-0 run spanning the third-quarter break to build a 47-point lead as Delaware State missed 11 straight shots.

Phelia and Kiser are two of the four top-five scorers returning from last year’s 25-7 squad. Phelia made 8 of 11 shots, including four 3-pointers, and Kiser had six rebounds and five assists.

Thompson finished with 15 points for Delaware State (0-2), which lost to Michigan State 86-37 on Monday.

Michigan plays St. Francis (Pa.) on Friday. Prior to the game, the Wolverines will raise their 2022 Elite Eight banner.

McMahon gets 74-63 win in his LSU coaching debut

Associated PressNov 10, 2022, 12:03 AM EST
lsu basketball
Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports
BATON ROUGE, La. — Adam Miller scored 18 points, KJ Williams had 14 rebounds to go with 13 points and LSU opened its season with a victory on Wednesday night to give Matt McMahon a 74-63 win in his Tigers coaching debut.

Justice Hill added 13 points and seven assists for the Tigers.

McMahon came over from Murray State, bringing players Hill, Williams, and Trae Hannibal with him, and lured back Miller, Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams – who had entered the transfer portal – as he rebuilt a roster that at one point after he was hired had no scholarship players.

New Kansas City coach Marvin Menzies is still looking for his first win with the Roos (0-2) after they lost to Division II Lincoln (Mo.) in their opener.

Senior guard Shemarri Allen scored 19 points and UIC transfer RayQuawndis Mitchell added 15 points to lead Kansas City, which has three transfers and 11 incoming freshmen on its roster. The Roos were 4 of 25 from the arc.

Wilkinson hit a 3-pointer to open the game and LSU led the rest of the way, though didn’t have a double-digit lead until early in the second half after a Miller 3-pointer. A 7-0 spurt got the Roos back within nine midway through the half and they were within five with 5 1/2 minutes to go. But Derek Fountain made a pair of free throws and added a dunk and Hill added two more free throws and a bucket to secure the win.

No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 10:42 PM EST
north carolina basketball
David Jensen/Getty Images
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar Heels, who shot 58% from the field – while limiting the Lady Tigers to 34% shooting, and scored 22 points off 20 Jackson State turnovers, including 16 North Carolina steals.

The teams were tied midway through the first quarter before North Carolina finished the period on a 15-4 run. The Tar Heels scored the last 12 points in their 31-point second quarter and led 53-20 at halftime. UNC’s largest lead was 41 in the third quarter.

Jariyah Covington led Jackson State with 19 points.

Both teams played in the NCAA Tournament last season, UNC reaching the Sweet 16 and Jackson State, narrowly, losing in the first round to LSU.

Hartford head coach John Gallagher resigns

Associated PressNov 9, 2022, 10:16 AM EST
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament.

Gallagher, who was named head coach in 2010, sent his resignation letter to university President Greg Woodward, the eve of the first game of the season, which will be the school’s last at the Division I level.

In his letter, Gallagher said the school had consistently undermined the program “to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized.” He cited a preseason scrimmage at Dartmouth in late October when one of his players was injured and wasn’t immediately tended to because the school did not send an athletic trainer with the team.

The university disputed Gallagher’s claims, saying in a statement they were “full of inaccuracies.”

“The safety of our students is always our top priority,” the statement said. “For the recent Dartmouth scrimmage he referenced, the University confirmed there would be athletic training on site to assist both UHart and Dartmouth student-athletes. This is an institution with highly qualified medical staff and facilities. Additionally, other members of our staff have always had a University-sponsored credit card for planned meals and expenses. We are confident that these baseless claims and attacks will be disproved through the legal process.”

The university said it would announce an interim coach for the men’s basketball program.

Gallagher’s departure comes as the university prepares to transition to Division III after this season. In May 2021, the university announced the decision to move in an attempt to save money and place more emphasis on academics.

The men’s basketball program competed in the America East Conference and won its 2021 tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The team is competing this year as an independent and will become a member of Division III’s Commonwealth Coast Conference beginning in 2023-24.

No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75

Associated PressNov 8, 2022, 11:17 PM EST
ohio state basketball
Adam Cairns/USA TODAY NETWORK
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener.

Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Volunteers 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, and she contributed 10 points during that span.

The Volunteers narrowed the lead down to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close.

Reigning Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State forced 29 turnovers, leading to 37 points. The Buckeyes shot 51% from the field, including 63.3% in the second half.

Mikesell went 4 for 10 on her 3-point attempts. Jacy Sheldon swiped a career-high eight steals and scored 14 points as Ohio State had five players reach double figures.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 20 points and Jasmine Powell contributed 10. The Volunteers shot 48% and held a 40-30 advantage on the glass.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Powell, who transferred after three seasons at Minnesota, shot 7 of 12. She’s among four Tennessee transfers, and three of whom earned all-conference honors at their previous programs.

Ohio State: Mikesell’s three 3-pointers in the second half helped the Buckeyes overcome a 1-for-10 start from beyond the arc. She was Ohio State’s 3-point leader as the team shot 37.6% from 3-point land last season, finishing second in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Hosts UMass Tuesday.

Ohio State: Travels to Boston College on Sunday.

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

Associated PressNov 8, 2022, 7:46 PM EST
north carolina basketball
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night.

Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.

“I think we all came out a little rusty,” senior forward Armando Bacot said. “It’s not easy winning games. I’m glad it’s the first game and not later on in the season.”

Bacot added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who were perhaps most impressive at the defensive end. UNCW shot just 29.8 % from the field.

The Tar Heels, who were the NCAA Tournament runner-up in April, began the new season with the top ranking for the first time in seven years. It’s a record 10th time that North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 to start a season – one more than rival Duke.

“We didn’t hit our stride last year til January, February,” forward Leaky Black said. “It’s a win. It’s Day 1, literally. I’m excited for the potential that we have. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Trazarien White scored 19 points for UNCW, which faced a top-ranked team for the first time in program history. Skykeim Phillips had 11 points and Donovan Newby added 10. The Seahawks went 4-for-16 on 3-pointers.

“For us to stick to the process is important,” UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said. “I think that’s something to build on.”

After an incredible NCAA tournament run for the Tar Heels last spring, second-year coach Hubert Davis knows it will take time to return to that level.

“It gives us a really good baseline on what we need to work on and improve at,” Coach Davis said. “My hope is that it was first-game anxiousness and nervousness.”

North Carolina led 32-21 at halftime behind Davis’ 11 points, but it wasn’t easy.

“We were rushing and taking bad shots,” Bacot said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It’s the first game.”

It was tied 17-17 with six minutes to go in the first half before a 12-2 run for the Tar Heels, who missed 10 of their first 14 shots prior to that spurt.

The Tar Heels have won their first game of a season for 18 years in a row. North Carolina has won 21 consecutive Smith Center openers.

North Carolina reserves managed only six points. UNCW held a 37-32 rebounding edge.

“They held me to nine rebounds,” said Bacot, a preseason All-American. “I would say that’s probably a bad game for me.”

PLEASE PASS

North Carolina was credited with four assists, matching its lowest total since a double-overtime loss to Texas A&M in the 1980 NCAA Tournament.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on is passing up good shots to get great shots,” Coach Davis said. “That just wasn’t there.”

That was all part of an awkward offense.

“At times, we couldn’t even catch the basketball,” Coach Davis said. “I know we have a veteran group, but it was a first game.”

On the flip side, UNCW’s three assists were the fewest for a North Carolina opponent since December 1975 vs. Kentucky.

BIG PICTURE

UNCW: The Seahawks were competitive for most of the game and provided a good deal of physicality in the game. They pulled in 16 offensive rebounds, though they had lots of opportunities for those considering their horrid shooting touch. It was probably a good barometer for the Seahawks while they fell to 0-6 all-time vs. North Carolina.

“We emphasize rebounding,” Siddle said. “That’s part of who we are with offensive rebounding. I wish we could have made a few more shots.”

North Carolina: This wasn’t the smoothest performance for the Tar Heels, but they’ll have time to address glitches as they’ll play their first four games at home. With four starters returning from last season’s team, there’s plenty of experience in the lineup. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance completed the starting five. This was the 47th straight win against in-state, non-conference competition for the Tar Heels.

UP NEXT

UNCW: Friday at home vs. Allen

North Carolina: Friday at home vs. College of Charleston