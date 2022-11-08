No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener.

Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Volunteers 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, and she contributed 10 points during that span.

The Volunteers narrowed the lead down to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close.

Reigning Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State forced 29 turnovers, leading to 37 points. The Buckeyes shot 51% from the field, including 63.3% in the second half.

Mikesell went 4 for 10 on her 3-point attempts. Jacy Sheldon swiped a career-high eight steals and scored 14 points as Ohio State had five players reach double figures.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 20 points and Jasmine Powell contributed 10. The Volunteers shot 48% and held a 40-30 advantage on the glass.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Powell, who transferred after three seasons at Minnesota, shot 7 of 12. She’s among four Tennessee transfers, and three of whom earned all-conference honors at their previous programs.

Ohio State: Mikesell’s three 3-pointers in the second half helped the Buckeyes overcome a 1-for-10 start from beyond the arc. She was Ohio State’s 3-point leader as the team shot 37.6% from 3-point land last season, finishing second in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Hosts UMass Tuesday.

Ohio State: Travels to Boston College on Sunday.

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night.

Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.

“I think we all came out a little rusty,” senior forward Armando Bacot said. “It’s not easy winning games. I’m glad it’s the first game and not later on in the season.”

Bacot added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who were perhaps most impressive at the defensive end. UNCW shot just 29.8 % from the field.

The Tar Heels, who were the NCAA Tournament runner-up in April, began the new season with the top ranking for the first time in seven years. It’s a record 10th time that North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 to start a season – one more than rival Duke.

“We didn’t hit our stride last year til January, February,” forward Leaky Black said. “It’s a win. It’s Day 1, literally. I’m excited for the potential that we have. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Trazarien White scored 19 points for UNCW, which faced a top-ranked team for the first time in program history. Skykeim Phillips had 11 points and Donovan Newby added 10. The Seahawks went 4-for-16 on 3-pointers.

“For us to stick to the process is important,” UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said. “I think that’s something to build on.”

After an incredible NCAA tournament run for the Tar Heels last spring, second-year coach Hubert Davis knows it will take time to return to that level.

“It gives us a really good baseline on what we need to work on and improve at,” Coach Davis said. “My hope is that it was first-game anxiousness and nervousness.”

North Carolina led 32-21 at halftime behind Davis’ 11 points, but it wasn’t easy.

“We were rushing and taking bad shots,” Bacot said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It’s the first game.”

It was tied 17-17 with six minutes to go in the first half before a 12-2 run for the Tar Heels, who missed 10 of their first 14 shots prior to that spurt.

The Tar Heels have won their first game of a season for 18 years in a row. North Carolina has won 21 consecutive Smith Center openers.

North Carolina reserves managed only six points. UNCW held a 37-32 rebounding edge.

“They held me to nine rebounds,” said Bacot, a preseason All-American. “I would say that’s probably a bad game for me.”

PLEASE PASS

North Carolina was credited with four assists, matching its lowest total since a double-overtime loss to Texas A&M in the 1980 NCAA Tournament.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on is passing up good shots to get great shots,” Coach Davis said. “That just wasn’t there.”

That was all part of an awkward offense.

“At times, we couldn’t even catch the basketball,” Coach Davis said. “I know we have a veteran group, but it was a first game.”

On the flip side, UNCW’s three assists were the fewest for a North Carolina opponent since December 1975 vs. Kentucky.

BIG PICTURE

UNCW: The Seahawks were competitive for most of the game and provided a good deal of physicality in the game. They pulled in 16 offensive rebounds, though they had lots of opportunities for those considering their horrid shooting touch. It was probably a good barometer for the Seahawks while they fell to 0-6 all-time vs. North Carolina.

“We emphasize rebounding,” Siddle said. “That’s part of who we are with offensive rebounding. I wish we could have made a few more shots.”

North Carolina: This wasn’t the smoothest performance for the Tar Heels, but they’ll have time to address glitches as they’ll play their first four games at home. With four starters returning from last season’s team, there’s plenty of experience in the lineup. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance completed the starting five. This was the 47th straight win against in-state, non-conference competition for the Tar Heels.

UP NEXT

UNCW: Friday at home vs. Allen

North Carolina: Friday at home vs. College of Charleston

No. 9 Notre Dame downs Northern Illinois 88-48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to help No. 9 Notre Dame rout Northern Illinois 88-48 on Monday night.

“Her pace was amazing, electric in transition,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said. “She had the crowd going with her passes and finishes.”

Dara Mabrey added 16 points while Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and a game-high four blocks.

“Maddy is in incredible shape,” Ivey said. “She’s extremely confident and playing some of her best basketball right now. She does everything well. She’s really focused and locked in on defense.”

Janae Poisson led NIU in scoring with 14 points.

Irish transfer post players Kylee Watson (Oregon) and Lauren Ebo (Texas) made their Notre Dame debuts. Watson started and scored nine points, while Ebo added 10 points off the bench.

“One of the really cool things about this team is how close we are off the court,” Watson said. “That was something that we had to work on early in the year coming in with so many new players. We’re figuring out how each other plays and reads each other, but we’re really starting to click.”

BIG PICTURE

Northern Illinois: The Huskies struggled to score against Notre Dame’s physical defense, shooting 27.5% from the field. Forward A’Jah Davis, the team’s top scorer a season ago had just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting.

Notre Dame: The Irish blocked nine shots. Notre Dame led the ACC with 5.3 blocks per game in 2021-22. Improving on defense is a point of emphasis for Coach Ivey this season.

SHE SAID IT

“We are growing our defensive mindset,” Ivey said. “They’re all locked in and committed to it. There’s some things that we’re focusing on as far as our team goes and that was one of them, actually. It just shows our growth in the last couple of weeks, the commitment and the trust, in our defense and individually giving a little bit more.”

STAT PACK

– The Irish shot 37.5% from beyond the arc against the Huskies, an uptick from last season. Notre Dame shot 32.5% in 2021-22.

– Mabrey connected on 4 of her 8 three-point field goal attempts. In 2021-22, she shot 36.9% from deep and made 2.2 threes per game, which led the Irish.

– The Huskies outrebounded the Irish, snagging 45 boards to Notre Dame’s 43.

– Notre Dame finished with 16 team steals, while turning the ball over just eight times.

– NIU turned the ball over 22 times, which led to 23 Fighting Irish points.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish head to St. Louis on Thursday to face California in the Shamrock Classic.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies host DePaul on Saturday.

Reece has 31 as No. 16 LSU women set record in 125-50 win

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut with No. 16 LSU and the Tigers coasted past Bellarmine 125-50 in the season opener on Monday night.

The transfer from Maryland, where she was an All-American, had 14 points in the first quarter when the Tigers took a 31-8 lead and went on to a school record for points in a game.

West Virginia transfer Jasmine Carson added 17 points and Alexis Morris 16 for LSU, which returned only one starter (Morris) and five players from Kim Mulkey’s first team, which had the greatest turnaround by a first-year coach in Southeastern Conference history.

The Tigers scored the first seven points and led 17-3 and 27-5 in the first quarter. LSU scored the first 15 of the second quarter for a 46-8 lead.

Freshman Flau’jae Johnson and Kateri Poole (Ohio State) both had 13 points and freshman Sa’Myah Smith 12 with 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who shot 54% from the field, had a 56-28 rebounding margin, forced 31 turnovers and went 44 of 57 from the foul line as five Knights fouled out and two more had four fouls.

Hayley Harrison scored 19 points for the Knights.

No. 7 Duke tops Jacksonville to open Scheyer’s tenure

DURHAM, N.C. — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.

Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils, who used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to blow the game open. The Blue Devils turned a 28-24 lead to a 16-point margin by halftime behind Roach – the lone returning starter from last year’s Final Four team – then pushed that margin to 25 points by midway through the second half.

It was a quality start to a season of massive change for the Blue Devils, starting with Scheyer taking over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. In fact, this marked the first coaching debut for the Blue Devils since Krzyzewski won his debut against Stetson on Nov. 29, 1980 – part of a college-basketball record 1,202 victories in a career that included leading Duke to five NCAA championships.

“I didn’t talk to them one time about it being my first or anything like that,” Scheyer said.

The 35-year-old Scheyer was the leading scorer on Coach K’s fourth title in 2010, then spent nine seasons on the Duke bench. He was designated as Krzyzewski’s successor in June 2021.

Scheyer did a postgame TV interview and then gave high-fives to the front row of “Cameron Crazies” as he headed to the tunnel afterward. And once he made it to the locker room, the team doused him with water in an impromptu celebration.

“He’s very calm,” Roach said of Scheyer. “He doesn’t want to look too worked up. Because if he’s looking worked up, how are we going to feel?”

In addition, Duke has 11 new players, including the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class and two power-conference transfers. The Blue Devils didn’t have top freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead for this one as they recover from preseason injuries.

Mike Marsh scored 15 points to lead the Dolphins, who shot just 34% and missed 18 of 19 3-pointers before making two meaningless 3s late. Jacksonville also couldn’t keep Duke off the glass, with the Blue Devils taking a 44-25 rebounding advantage with 18 second-chance points.

“They capitalized on a couple of our turnovers, they got us in foul trouble,” Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy said. “It obviously hurt our rebounding. I told our team in the locker room: in my time here at Jacksonville, no matter who we play, rarely do we get outrebounded.”

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville: The Dolphins won 21 games last year in their debut season under Mincy, a former Kent State player who had worked previously as an assistant at Florida. This year’s team is picked to finish second to Liberty in the Atlantic Sun, led by preseason all-conference pick Kevion Nolan. But the 6-2 Nolan never got comfortable while seeing multiple defenders, finishing with five points on 1-for-9 shooting.

Duke: Scheyer has made no secret of how much the Blue Devils will depend on Roach this year as the experienced voice in a room full of newcomers. The 6-foot-2 guard came out aggressively, starting with an up-and-under move from near the foul line followed by a 3-pointer in the opening 4+ minutes. He also closed the half with a straightaway 3 off an offensive rebound, pushing Duke to a 42-26 lead at the break. He made 6 of 7 shots and 4 of 5 3s in the opening half as Duke took control.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville: The Dolphins on Friday host Johnson University of Florida, which is affiliated with the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Duke: The Blue Devils host USC Upstate on Friday night.

Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut in the program’s first game since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright’s sudden retirement, and the No. 16 Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 on Monday night.

With Wright watching, the Wildcats played in the opener a lot like the team coming off the retired coach’s last Final Four season. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas.

Expectations have been tempered following Wright’s departure. Villanova, the defending Big East Tournament champion, was picked third in a preseason poll. Villanova also earned its lowest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008.

The polls meant nothing at tipoff.

Daniels made his first five 3-pointers and the Wildcats used an early 10-0 run to put away their city rival and spoiled 74-year-old coach Fran Dunphy’s return to the bench. Dunphy, who had successful coaching stints at Penn and Temple, was coaxed out of retirement to coach the program where he served as co-captain and helped the Explorers to a 23-1 record in 1969 under coach Tom Gola.

Josh Nickelberry scored 22 points to lead the Explorers, who trailed by as many as 21 points.

The 60-year-old Wright, who led Nova to two NCAA titles, was upbeat as he mingled with fans before the game and appeared at ease watching his successor almost seven moths after he cited a “lost edge” for retirement. About an hour before tipoff, Wright told The Associated Press he was happy he was back at the Pavilion.

“It’s strange but it’s exciting,” he said. “I’m excited to watch these guys. I know they’ve done a great job in the offseason. I popped in and watched some practices. I talked to them. I’m like a fan. I’m excited how to see how everything they did in the preseason worked.”

Eric Dixon scored 20 points and the Wildcats shot 54% in the first half — La Salle missed 20 of 29 shots in the half — and they were quickly on their way to a ninth straight win in the series.

BIG PICTURE

La Salle: Dunphy inherits a rebuilding process and team that went 11-19 last season. He went 580-325 as head coach and led his teams to 17 NCAA Tournaments. He was at Temple from 2006-19 and coached Penn from 1989-2006. La Salle fired Ashley Howard after four seasons and a 45-71 record.

Villanova: Neptune played at Lehigh, began as a video coordinator at Villanova in 2008 served as an assistant under Wright from 2013-2021. He worked his way into the head job at Fordham and went 18-18 in his lone season – the program had 23 wins combined the previous three seasons. The 38-year-old Neptune already had recruited or coached most of the players on Villanova’s roster and easily had Wright’s stamp of approval. Wright still works for Villanova as a special assistant to the President.

UP NEXT

La Salle: Home opener Saturday against Wagner.

Villanova: Another Big 5 game Saturday at Temple.