Reece has 31 as No. 16 LSU women set record in 125-50 win

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 11:42 PM EST
lsu basketball
John Korduner/Getty Images


BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut with No. 16 LSU and the Tigers coasted past Bellarmine 125-50 in the season opener on Monday night.

The transfer from Maryland, where she was an All-American, had 14 points in the first quarter when the Tigers took a 31-8 lead and went on to a school record for points in a game.

West Virginia transfer Jasmine Carson added 17 points and Alexis Morris 16 for LSU, which returned only one starter (Morris) and five players from Kim Mulkey’s first team, which had the greatest turnaround by a first-year coach in Southeastern Conference history.

The Tigers scored the first seven points and led 17-3 and 27-5 in the first quarter. LSU scored the first 15 of the second quarter for a 46-8 lead.

Freshman Flau’jae Johnson and Kateri Poole (Ohio State) both had 13 points and freshman Sa’Myah Smith 12 with 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who shot 54% from the field, had a 56-28 rebounding margin, forced 31 turnovers and went 44 of 57 from the foul line as five Knights fouled out and two more had four fouls.

Hayley Harrison scored 19 points for the Knights.

No. 9 Notre Dame downs Northern Illinois 88-48

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 11:52 PM EST
notre dame basketball
Rich Graessle/Getty Images


SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to help No. 9 Notre Dame rout Northern Illinois 88-48 on Monday night.

“Her pace was amazing, electric in transition,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said. “She had the crowd going with her passes and finishes.”

Dara Mabrey added 16 points while Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and a game-high four blocks.

“Maddy is in incredible shape,” Ivey said. “She’s extremely confident and playing some of her best basketball right now. She does everything well. She’s really focused and locked in on defense.”

Janae Poisson led NIU in scoring with 14 points.

Irish transfer post players Kylee Watson (Oregon) and Lauren Ebo (Texas) made their Notre Dame debuts. Watson started and scored nine points, while Ebo added 10 points off the bench.

“One of the really cool things about this team is how close we are off the court,” Watson said. “That was something that we had to work on early in the year coming in with so many new players. We’re figuring out how each other plays and reads each other, but we’re really starting to click.”

BIG PICTURE

Northern Illinois: The Huskies struggled to score against Notre Dame’s physical defense, shooting 27.5% from the field. Forward A’Jah Davis, the team’s top scorer a season ago had just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting.

Notre Dame: The Irish blocked nine shots. Notre Dame led the ACC with 5.3 blocks per game in 2021-22. Improving on defense is a point of emphasis for Coach Ivey this season.

SHE SAID IT

“We are growing our defensive mindset,” Ivey said. “They’re all locked in and committed to it. There’s some things that we’re focusing on as far as our team goes and that was one of them, actually. It just shows our growth in the last couple of weeks, the commitment and the trust, in our defense and individually giving a little bit more.”

STAT PACK

– The Irish shot 37.5% from beyond the arc against the Huskies, an uptick from last season. Notre Dame shot 32.5% in 2021-22.

– Mabrey connected on 4 of her 8 three-point field goal attempts. In 2021-22, she shot 36.9% from deep and made 2.2 threes per game, which led the Irish.

– The Huskies outrebounded the Irish, snagging 45 boards to Notre Dame’s 43.

– Notre Dame finished with 16 team steals, while turning the ball over just eight times.

– NIU turned the ball over 22 times, which led to 23 Fighting Irish points.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish head to St. Louis on Thursday to face California in the Shamrock Classic.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies host DePaul on Saturday.

No. 7 Duke tops Jacksonville to open Scheyer’s tenure

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 11:32 PM EST
duke basketball
Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports


DURHAM, N.C. — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.

Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils, who used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to blow the game open. The Blue Devils turned a 28-24 lead to a 16-point margin by halftime behind Roach – the lone returning starter from last year’s Final Four team – then pushed that margin to 25 points by midway through the second half.

It was a quality start to a season of massive change for the Blue Devils, starting with Scheyer taking over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. In fact, this marked the first coaching debut for the Blue Devils since Krzyzewski won his debut against Stetson on Nov. 29, 1980 – part of a college-basketball record 1,202 victories in a career that included leading Duke to five NCAA championships.

“I didn’t talk to them one time about it being my first or anything like that,” Scheyer said.

The 35-year-old Scheyer was the leading scorer on Coach K’s fourth title in 2010, then spent nine seasons on the Duke bench. He was designated as Krzyzewski’s successor in June 2021.

Scheyer did a postgame TV interview and then gave high-fives to the front row of “Cameron Crazies” as he headed to the tunnel afterward. And once he made it to the locker room, the team doused him with water in an impromptu celebration.

“He’s very calm,” Roach said of Scheyer. “He doesn’t want to look too worked up. Because if he’s looking worked up, how are we going to feel?”

In addition, Duke has 11 new players, including the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class and two power-conference transfers. The Blue Devils didn’t have top freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead for this one as they recover from preseason injuries.

Mike Marsh scored 15 points to lead the Dolphins, who shot just 34% and missed 18 of 19 3-pointers before making two meaningless 3s late. Jacksonville also couldn’t keep Duke off the glass, with the Blue Devils taking a 44-25 rebounding advantage with 18 second-chance points.

“They capitalized on a couple of our turnovers, they got us in foul trouble,” Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy said. “It obviously hurt our rebounding. I told our team in the locker room: in my time here at Jacksonville, no matter who we play, rarely do we get outrebounded.”

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville: The Dolphins won 21 games last year in their debut season under Mincy, a former Kent State player who had worked previously as an assistant at Florida. This year’s team is picked to finish second to Liberty in the Atlantic Sun, led by preseason all-conference pick Kevion Nolan. But the 6-2 Nolan never got comfortable while seeing multiple defenders, finishing with five points on 1-for-9 shooting.

Duke: Scheyer has made no secret of how much the Blue Devils will depend on Roach this year as the experienced voice in a room full of newcomers. The 6-foot-2 guard came out aggressively, starting with an up-and-under move from near the foul line followed by a 3-pointer in the opening 4+ minutes. He also closed the half with a straightaway 3 off an offensive rebound, pushing Duke to a 42-26 lead at the break. He made 6 of 7 shots and 4 of 5 3s in the opening half as Duke took control.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville: The Dolphins on Friday host Johnson University of Florida, which is affiliated with the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Duke: The Blue Devils host USC Upstate on Friday night.

Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 11:25 PM EST
villanova basketball
Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports


VILLANOVA, Pa. — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut in the program’s first game since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright’s sudden retirement, and the No. 16 Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 on Monday night.

With Wright watching, the Wildcats played in the opener a lot like the team coming off the retired coach’s last Final Four season. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas.

Expectations have been tempered following Wright’s departure. Villanova, the defending Big East Tournament champion, was picked third in a preseason poll. Villanova also earned its lowest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2008.

The polls meant nothing at tipoff.

Daniels made his first five 3-pointers and the Wildcats used an early 10-0 run to put away their city rival and spoiled 74-year-old coach Fran Dunphy’s return to the bench. Dunphy, who had successful coaching stints at Penn and Temple, was coaxed out of retirement to coach the program where he served as co-captain and helped the Explorers to a 23-1 record in 1969 under coach Tom Gola.

Josh Nickelberry scored 22 points to lead the Explorers, who trailed by as many as 21 points.

The 60-year-old Wright, who led Nova to two NCAA titles, was upbeat as he mingled with fans before the game and appeared at ease watching his successor almost seven moths after he cited a “lost edge” for retirement. About an hour before tipoff, Wright told The Associated Press he was happy he was back at the Pavilion.

“It’s strange but it’s exciting,” he said. “I’m excited to watch these guys. I know they’ve done a great job in the offseason. I popped in and watched some practices. I talked to them. I’m like a fan. I’m excited how to see how everything they did in the preseason worked.”

Eric Dixon scored 20 points and the Wildcats shot 54% in the first half — La Salle missed 20 of 29 shots in the half — and they were quickly on their way to a ninth straight win in the series.

BIG PICTURE

La Salle: Dunphy inherits a rebuilding process and team that went 11-19 last season. He went 580-325 as head coach and led his teams to 17 NCAA Tournaments. He was at Temple from 2006-19 and coached Penn from 1989-2006. La Salle fired Ashley Howard after four seasons and a 45-71 record.

Villanova: Neptune played at Lehigh, began as a video coordinator at Villanova in 2008 served as an assistant under Wright from 2013-2021. He worked his way into the head job at Fordham and went 18-18 in his lone season – the program had 23 wins combined the previous three seasons. The 38-year-old Neptune already had recruited or coached most of the players on Villanova’s roster and easily had Wright’s stamp of approval. Wright still works for Villanova as a special assistant to the President.

UP NEXT

La Salle: Home opener Saturday against Wagner.

Villanova: Another Big 5 game Saturday at Temple.

Flagler scores 21; No. 5 Baylor overwhelms MVSU in opener

Associated PressNov 7, 2022, 6:02 PM EST
baylor basketball
Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports


WACO, Texas — Adam Flagler and the rest of the returning guards were solid for fifth-ranked Baylor in the season opener. So were the touted newcomers, along with everybody else.

Flagler had 21 points to lead six players scoring in double figures as the Bears overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53 Monday to open their 20th season with coach Scott Drew.

“You just see a glimpse of how deep of a team we are, how selfless of a team we are,” said Flagler, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who was Baylor’s leading scorer last season.

Flagler also had eight assists and one of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half. LJ Cryer had 16 points and Dale Bonner, another returning guard, had 14.

Langston Love, making his Baylor debut after missing last season with a torn ACL, five-star freshman guard Keyonte George, and West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges each had 13 points for the Bears, who had 27 assists and only nine turnovers.

“Everybody who played did a good job, so the rotations were working today,” Drew said. “We’re blessed to have a roster full of guys that can help you win. So as competition improves, we’ll have to look and adjust and find out what we need to do better. But, obviously, you can play a lot of different guys.”

Love suffered his injury in the first scrimmage before last season. George is a Texas kid who signed out of IMG Academy in Florida.

Flagler and Cryer, who dealt with a surgically repaired right foot most of last season, alternated made 3s twice to open the run, which included six consecutive made 3s in less than five minutes. The Bears led 40-10 when BYU transfer Caleb Lohner made two free throws with 5:44 left in the first half.

Alvin Stredic scored 14 points and Terry Collins 10 for Mississippi Valley State in its first game for new coach George Ivory.

“It was a learning lesson for my guys, and we were shorthanded. We’ve got six guys that hadn’t been cleared yet, and they are top guys,” Ivory said. “We’ve just got to play with what we’ve got right now and just keep rolling.”

TAKE CARE OF THE BALL

Baylor’s 27-9 assist-to-turnover rate included only one turnover each by Flagler, George and Bonner. After Flagler’s team-high eight assists, George had seven and Bonner six.

“You’re going to take that every day of the week,” Drew said. “Adam’s done that in our scrimmages and practices. Both he and Dale have been outstanding taking care of the ball. Keyonte’s somebody that sees the floor really well, and is becoming more and more consistent with it as well.”

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: Opening against the nation’s fifth-ranked team was going to be a tough task regardless for the Delta Devils, who were 2-26 last season. The best Valley did was tie the game at 2-2 on a field goal by Collins before giving up 11 points in a row.

Baylor: A solid start with a mix of old and new players for the Bears, who won the national title two seasons ago and last season shared the Big 12 regular-season title with Kansas, which gave the league its second consecutive national championship. They shot 51.4% (37 of 72) overall and 41.2% on 3-pointers (14 of 34). … Flo Thamba, the 6-foot-10 senior forward and only returning starter other than Flagler, had five points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

EARLY START

The game was one of three nationally to start at 11 a.m. Central time, the earliest tip time on the season’s first day. The Bears were the only major conference school to start that early, and jumped ahead 13-2 with thousands of screaming elementary school students in the stands.

“I thought the scream game was outstanding,” Drew said, though it kept the Bears from getting into several defensive and offensive sets that coaches were trying to call during the game.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State is headed to Hawaii for three games in the Rainbow Classic.

Baylor, which plays its first three games at home, hosts Norfolk State on Friday in a rematch of an NCAA Tournament opener in March that the Bears won 85-49.

No. 5 Kansas opening season without Hall of Fame coach Bill Self

Associated PressNov 6, 2022, 1:58 PM EST
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK


LAWRENCE, Kan. — There will be something missing from what should have been a festive occasion at Kansas, when the No. 5 Jayhawks celebrate their latest national championship before opening the new season against Omaha.

Namely, their head coach Bill Self.

Rather than following his team to the court for pregame introductions, Self will probably be sitting at home, forced to watch on TV while beginning a four-game suspension. Kansas officials imposed the punishment on its coach and assistant Kurtis Townsend as part of the fallout of a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Norm Roberts, who spent six seasons as the head coach at St. John’s, will serve as the acting coach.

“Norm and I have been together off-and-on since `95,” Self said, “and he’ll probably be a voice that the players probably enjoy and respect hearing far more than they have been hearing.”

“I think it’s something (where) hopefully we can become more mature,” he added, “and if that’s the case, it’s still not good by any stretch. But I have to own it, though, and our players have to make the most of it, and I believe they will.”

Self was allowed to coach the Jayhawks in their lone exhibition, when they overcame a sluggish start against Division II Pittsburg State in a 94-63 win. And the terms of the school-administered suspension allow him to coach the Jayhawks any day but game day, which means the Hall of Fame coach will still largely determine the game plan.

He just won’t be on the sidelines against Omaha, North Dakota State and Southern Utah or a showdown against seventh-ranked Duke in the Champions Classic next week in Indianapolis.

Self and Townsend will be back on the bench to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 23.

“Norm will go into the game knowing who the first big off the bench is, who the first guard off the bench is. He knows what plays we’ll script,” Self said, “but he’ll be in charge. He will be in charge. I’ll be at practice, but everything that happens after 12 a.m., that’s going to be Norm’s call. And as a coach, you really hope nothing happens after 12 a.m.”

Jeremy Case, who helped the Jayhawks win the 2008 national title, will be alongside Roberts on the bench. The Jayhawks also can use Joe Dooley, a longtime assistant and now director of student-athlete development, and Brady Morningstar, a former player who usually serves as the video coordinator, as fill-in coaches on game day.

Still, it’s hard to substitute for a two-time national champion coach who’s won more than 81% of his games at Kansas.

“Norm will do a great job. The guy has been a head coach in the Big East,” Self said. “We’ve been together a long time, and there’s a correlation in us being successful and who your coaches are, and we’ve had the best staff. I don’t know anybody can compare the staff we’ve had over time, and Norm has been a huge part of that.”

The suspensions, along with a series of recruiting penalties, were punishment for an infractions case that stems from a federal investigation in 2017 that led to the conviction of a shoe company executive, a middleman who worked with them and several assistant coaches. It involved Kansas along with Arizona, LSU, Louisville and North Carolina State.

When it came to the Jayhawks, the issue was whether representatives of apparel company Adidas were acting as boosters – the school contends they were not – when they arranged payments to prospective recruits. Kansas never disputed that the payments were made, only that it had any knowledge the inducements were happening.

The school asked that the case be decided by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created to handle particularly complex cases and acts outside the purview of the NCAA. But the soon-to-be disbanded panel has been painfully slow in its work, and it remains unclear when – or even if – there will ever be a conclusion.

“I don’t understand all the nuances that go on,” Self said, “and to be real candid with you, if I don’t understand it, it’s hard for anyone else to understand it, because I’m right in the middle of it.”

Rather than wait out the process, Kansas imposed penalties last week in a gesture it hopes will mitigate any additional punishment. Self will sit out the next four games – an important developmental period for his young team – and put his trust in Roberts, who hasn’t been a head coach since he was fired by St. John’s in 2010.

“We have a culture that’s been built here,” Roberts said. “I’ve been with Bill a long time. We kind of end each others’ sentences. And we talk about how faces change but expectations don’t. Our players know our expectations are what they are at Kansas, and what we do on the court doesn’t change.”