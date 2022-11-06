No. 5 Kansas opening season without Hall of Fame coach Bill Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. — There will be something missing from what should have been a festive occasion at Kansas, when the No. 5 Jayhawks celebrate their latest national championship before opening the new season against Omaha.

Namely, their head coach Bill Self.

Rather than following his team to the court for pregame introductions, Self will probably be sitting at home, forced to watch on TV while beginning a four-game suspension. Kansas officials imposed the punishment on its coach and assistant Kurtis Townsend as part of the fallout of a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Norm Roberts, who spent six seasons as the head coach at St. John’s, will serve as the acting coach.

“Norm and I have been together off-and-on since `95,” Self said, “and he’ll probably be a voice that the players probably enjoy and respect hearing far more than they have been hearing.”

“I think it’s something (where) hopefully we can become more mature,” he added, “and if that’s the case, it’s still not good by any stretch. But I have to own it, though, and our players have to make the most of it, and I believe they will.”

Self was allowed to coach the Jayhawks in their lone exhibition, when they overcame a sluggish start against Division II Pittsburg State in a 94-63 win. And the terms of the school-administered suspension allow him to coach the Jayhawks any day but game day, which means the Hall of Fame coach will still largely determine the game plan.

He just won’t be on the sidelines against Omaha, North Dakota State and Southern Utah or a showdown against seventh-ranked Duke in the Champions Classic next week in Indianapolis.

Self and Townsend will be back on the bench to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 23.

“Norm will go into the game knowing who the first big off the bench is, who the first guard off the bench is. He knows what plays we’ll script,” Self said, “but he’ll be in charge. He will be in charge. I’ll be at practice, but everything that happens after 12 a.m., that’s going to be Norm’s call. And as a coach, you really hope nothing happens after 12 a.m.”

Jeremy Case, who helped the Jayhawks win the 2008 national title, will be alongside Roberts on the bench. The Jayhawks also can use Joe Dooley, a longtime assistant and now director of student-athlete development, and Brady Morningstar, a former player who usually serves as the video coordinator, as fill-in coaches on game day.

Still, it’s hard to substitute for a two-time national champion coach who’s won more than 81% of his games at Kansas.

“Norm will do a great job. The guy has been a head coach in the Big East,” Self said. “We’ve been together a long time, and there’s a correlation in us being successful and who your coaches are, and we’ve had the best staff. I don’t know anybody can compare the staff we’ve had over time, and Norm has been a huge part of that.”

The suspensions, along with a series of recruiting penalties, were punishment for an infractions case that stems from a federal investigation in 2017 that led to the conviction of a shoe company executive, a middleman who worked with them and several assistant coaches. It involved Kansas along with Arizona, LSU, Louisville and North Carolina State.

When it came to the Jayhawks, the issue was whether representatives of apparel company Adidas were acting as boosters – the school contends they were not – when they arranged payments to prospective recruits. Kansas never disputed that the payments were made, only that it had any knowledge the inducements were happening.

The school asked that the case be decided by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created to handle particularly complex cases and acts outside the purview of the NCAA. But the soon-to-be disbanded panel has been painfully slow in its work, and it remains unclear when – or even if – there will ever be a conclusion.

“I don’t understand all the nuances that go on,” Self said, “and to be real candid with you, if I don’t understand it, it’s hard for anyone else to understand it, because I’m right in the middle of it.”

Rather than wait out the process, Kansas imposed penalties last week in a gesture it hopes will mitigate any additional punishment. Self will sit out the next four games – an important developmental period for his young team – and put his trust in Roberts, who hasn’t been a head coach since he was fired by St. John’s in 2010.

“We have a culture that’s been built here,” Roberts said. “I’ve been with Bill a long time. We kind of end each others’ sentences. And we talk about how faces change but expectations don’t. Our players know our expectations are what they are at Kansas, and what we do on the court doesn’t change.”

Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami women’s coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe.

Meier said that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.”

The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university.

“For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”

Meier will miss the season-opener against Maryland-Eastern Shore, the game against Stetson and a Nov. 13 matchup with Boston University, all at home. She will return for a Nov. 16 game, also at home, against Florida Atlantic.

Assistant head coach Fitzroy Anthony will lead the team in Meier’s absence.

The university released a statement, saying, “The University and Coach Meier are working cooperatively with the NCAA on an enforcement matter and per NCAA bylaws, the University is unable to provide further details or comment at this time.”

The only known NCAA inquiry involving Miami in recent months was opened late last spring, centered around some name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for some of the school’s athletes. In June, the university confirmed that there was a “review” and that it regularly communicates with the NCAA “to ensure compliance with applicable NCAA regulations,” but did not offer specifics.

Miami’s roster this season includes twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder, two of the most recognizable athletes in the NIL era. The Cavinders announced April 22 that they would be transferring to Miami.

“They are relentless competitors,” Meier said during the preseason of the twins. “I think that’s been missed quite a bit. But they are relentless. Like, they will not rest unless they perfect something. So they were willing to come into a program that’s pretty established. The reason being, they want to play in the Big Dance. They want to play against the nation’s best.”

The Hurricanes were picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season and are coming off a 21-13 year that saw them reach the ACC title game and the second round of the NCAA tournament – falling to eventual champion South Carolina.

Meier’s integrity and penchant for playing by rules has routinely been touted and celebrated by the school. Her 2011-12 team spent most of the season as a top-10 team in the AP Top 25, reaching No. 5 in mid-February and cementing itself as a legitimate Final Four contender.

But in the days before the 2022 NCAA tournament, Riquna Williams – an All-ACC guard that year – broke a team rule. Meier said she suspended the guard for “conduct detrimental to the team,” and the Hurricanes lost in the second round.

Meier has won 324 games at Miami, the most in the school’s basketball history, and 400 games overall. She is a past Associated Press coach of the year and a past USA Basketball coach of the year, is a member of the Miami Sports Hall of Fame and the Hall of Honor at Duke, her alma mater.

No. 19 Arizona's Ware out for the season with knee injury

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona forward Lauren Ware will miss the 2022-23 season with a right knee injury, leaving the 19th-ranked Wildcats without a key frontcourt reserve.

Arizona announced Friday Ware suffered a second patellar dislocation during a workout in August and elected to have it surgically repaired.

Ware originally injured her knee during a game against North Dakota State last December and missed four games.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes said Ware was injured after banging knees with a teammate during a workout. She had been rehabilitating the injury in hopes of playing this season before meeting with the school medical staff and deciding on surgery.

The 6-foot-5 Ware averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.

Louisville escapes major sanctions in hoops bribery case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After five agonizing years, Louisville finally gets to look forward.

An independent panel placed the Cardinals’ basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) also declined on Thursday to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino, whom the NCAA initially cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance. Chris Mack, Pitino’s successor who was fired in January, also was not penalized for additional allegations announced last year by the NCAA.

“The panel views this decision as exonerating both coaches,” IARP chief panel member David Benck said in a conference call with reporters.

Pitino, now the coach at Iona, thanked the IARP for its fairness and reiterated his adherence to the rules.

“So, do I feel vindicated? It’s not really that important anymore because it’s been five years,” Pitino said in a conference call.

Former Cardinals assistant coach Jordan Fair and associate head coach Kenny Johnson, now a Rhode Island assistant, received two-year show-cause orders for Level I violations. The IARP concluded that Fair “was knowingly involved” in arranging a cash payment in exchange for a player enrolling at Louisville.

The IARP, created to decide complex cases, also restricted Louisville’s recruiting visits for this academic year and issued a public reprimand.

“We were hopeful of a successful outcome through this process, and that’s what we received,” Cardinals athletic director Josh Heird said in a news conference with Louisville’s acting president, Lori Gonzalez.

The IARP was created out of proposals from a commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball. The panel’s decision cannot be appealed.

The NCAA in May 2020 accused Louisville of committing a Level I violation for an improper recruiting offer and several Level II violations. Pitino was accused of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance – an accusation the IARP concluded was unfounded.

The NCAA case followed a federal investigation announced in September 2017 that involved numerous college basketball programs accused of giving illicit cash to recruits. The school acknowledged it was the subject of allegations related to the recruitment of Brian Bowen II.

Louisville had previously been placed on NCAA probation because of a sex scandal. Thursday’s decision by the IARP put the latest disciplinary matter to rest for a school that has endured several scandals since 2015.

“The panel felt that the institution and the coach were hypersensitive on compliance issues coming right on the heels of the prior case,” Benck said.

The IARP also recently announced minor sanctions against Memphis in a similar case, signaling that the era of harsh NCAA penalties may be coming to an end with college athletes now allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness. Kansas is still under investigation by the IARP as a result of the federal probe, and this week it self-imposed a four-game suspension on coach Bill Self while reiterating the program’s commitment to the Hall of Famer.

Cases tied to the federal probe involving Arizona and LSU are still pending with the IARP. NCAA vice president of hearing operations Derrick Crawford expects those to be completed by next spring or early summer.

In the Louisville case, federal prosecutors alleged that Adidas representatives funneled $125,000 to a recruit’s family to get him to attend the school. Pitino was not named in the federal complaint and repeatedly denied authorizing or knowing of any payment to a recruit.

Benck also rejected NCAA allegations that Adidas, as Louisville’s sportswear partner, was acting on behalf of the school’s athletic interests.

“It was our interpretation that it was merely their own brand promotion,” Benck said. “On top of that, the institution never requested any assistance with recruiting in our opinion, had no knowledge of any assistance that the apparel company provided.”

The Hall of Fame coach and athletic director Tom Jurich were fired in the wake of the federal complaint. That episode occurred with Louisville on NCAA probation after a 2015 sex scandal in which a basketball staffer was alleged to have hired strippers to entertain recruits and players.

Louisville’s sanctions from that scandal included vacating 123 victories, including its 2013 men’s basketball championship and 2012 Final Four appearance – both under Pitino.

College sports’ governing body amended its Notice of Allegations in September 2021 for violations committed under Mack during the 2020-21 season. The NCAA accused the program of impermissible activities and said Mack did not promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Mack was fired in January after three-plus seasons and eventually replaced by former Cardinals player and Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne. Mack’s final season began with a six-game suspension by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in handling an extortion attempt by fired ex-assistant Dino Gaudio.

University officials pushed back against the accusations and noted coaching and administrative changes among their corrective measures.

The IARP’s decision closes a long period in which Louisville has been stifled competitively, administratively and financially. The Cardinals’ lone NCAA Tournament appearance since Pitino’s departure came in 2019, and the revolving door of coaches has limited Louisville on the recruiting trail.

“It’s finally over,” Heird said. “There’s been a cloud over this program for five years now, whether it’s recruiting or just the fans feeling the impact of it, the staff, the athletic staff, the university staff. For all of that to just be lifted today. … It’s relief.”

Small uptick in Black female coaches at Power Five schools

The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences have led the way among the so-called power leagues in hiring coaches of color to lead women’s basketball programs.

The two conferences each have five Black head coaches, including three women changing jobs in the most recent cycle: Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack and Virginia’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Four of the ACC coaches are Black women while Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks is the only Black male head coach of a women’s team at a Power Five school.

The total number doesn’t suggest a major shift over the past two seasons across 65 Power Five schools with 14 Black women being in charge of teams – up one from 2021. That’s less than 22% of the total in a sport that was played by more Black athletes (40.7%) than any other race, according to a report with data from the 2020-21 season.

Still, hiring trends are leaning towards more equality with five of the 12 openings in the Power Five conferences this past offseason going to women of color.

“It’s a very solid number,” Richard Lapchick, who is the head of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida, said of the ACC and SEC. “If that persisted over a number of years, I think there would be a lot of happy black women head coaches spread across the Power Five conferences that aren’t there now.”

Lapchick also pointed to the fact that the ACC has two Black female athletic directors (at Duke and at Virginia). The SEC also has two female minority ADs, at Vanderbilt and Missouri.

“I think there is something to be said about leaders making decisions,” Duke AD Nina King said. “You have a diverse group and you’ll bring a diverse group of coaches to the table.”

King said that the conversations need to continue: “We need to understand what the barriers are and why aren’t there more Black women getting hired. We need to knock down the barriers.”

The Pac-12 and Big Ten have been giving more Black women a chance. Three of the last four hires in the Pac-12 have been women of color and two of the last three in the Big Ten. The Big 12 has no Black coaches of its women’s basketball teams after four hirings over the past two seasons.

“There needs to be more opportunity, it should be equal opportunity,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “And obviously, statistics have shown that that’s been a little skewed. So I like to see that the times are changing a little bit and more people are getting opportunities, including myself.”

Lapchick pointed to the success of Dawn Staley, who became the first Black coach, male or female. to win two national championships. She was rewarded last year by South Carolina with one of the biggest contracts in women’s basketball history, a landmark $22.4 million, seven-year contract.

“I think Dawn getting a million-dollar contract was one of the biggest breakthroughs in women’s sports,” he said. “Long overdue, but it actually happened. So this is going to be good for other women following in her footsteps, not just there but around the country at other schools as well.”

Staley has been happy to see the door open for more Black women.

“There is an influx of Black women getting opportunities,” she said. “Black women are getting more chances to be the head honcho of their programs. I hope we can continue to be successful.”

Staley has inspired other Black coaches not just with what she’s done on the court, but also what she’s done off it, by sending them a piece of her championship net from 2017.

“Dawn Staley is a staple for women of color,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “She talks about it, she had the net that she sent out to everyone just to empower all the female head coaches. And I think just having opportunity, understanding how much how much representation really does matter, I think is powerful. I definitely think we’re trending in the right direction. And I think it’s a positive thing.”

Ivey wants to continue what Staley has done.

“I want to do a great job because I want my opportunity to be able to extend to someone else,” she said. “Obviously you don’t want to fail and then the tide changes. It’s not something that I think about as far as pressure. I’m blessed to be in this role. I’m going do my best because I love what I do and I love this university. And I’m hoping that my work speaks for itself.”

Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.

Self and Townsend will rejoin the team to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 23.

The school already had barred the two coaches from off-campus recruiting this past summer. It will also reduce the number of official visits during the 2023-24 academic year, reduce the total number of scholarships by three over a three-year span and reduce the number of permissible recruiting days during the upcoming year by 13 days.

There were no official visitors this year for Late Night at the Phog, the annual celebration to kick off the season.

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision,” Self said in a statement. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against N.C. State.”

The infractions case against Kansas stems from a federal investigation in 2017 that led to the conviction of shoe company executives, a middleman who worked with them and several assistant coaches.

Kansas was among the schools named in the case, along with Arizona, LSU, Louisville and N.C. State.

The Kansas case hinged on whether representatives of apparel company Adidas were considered boosters – the school contends they were not – when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits. The school never disputed that the payments were made, only that it had any knowledge that the inducements were happening.

Auburn received four years of probation through a traditional NCAA infractions process for a similar case, but Kansas joined other schools in appealing its case to an Independent Accountability Review Panel, which was among the proposals made by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform the sport.

The panel works outside the purview of the NCAA and was designed to handle particularly complex cases. But its work has been painfully slow – NCAA president Mark Emmert acknowledged the process takes “way too long” – and Kansas decided to self-impose restrictions while continuing to wait for the IARP to announce its decision.

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement, and declining any additional comment. “Until then, we will continue to focus on supporting our outstanding men’s basketball student-athletes and coaches.”

Kansas had already doubled down on Self by signing him to a new contract in April 2021.

Under the terms of the five-year deal, Self gets one additional year after the conclusion of each season – in effect, making it a lifetime contract. It guaranteed him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, a professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.

The contract includes a clause that states the school cannot fire Self for cause “due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct that occurred on or prior to” the signing of the deal. And while he would have to forfeit half of his base salary and professional services pay while serving any Big 12 or NCAA suspension, it’s unclear whether that includes any self-imposed suspensions such as the one handed down Wednesday.

“Throughout this process, we have had ongoing conversations with all the involved parties,” Kansas chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a statement. “We believe the actions we are announcing today move us closer to resolving this matter.”

Making the Kansas case more complex, though, is the rapidly shifting landscape of college sports. Some of the alleged infractions from the 2017 investigation would no longer be against the rules following name, image and likeness legislation, which has allowed athletes in all sports to begin making money from endorsements and other off-the-field business arrangements.

Meanwhile, the days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions as punishments appear to be ending.

Memphis was placed on three years of probation in August and slapped with a public reprimand and fine for violations in the recruitment of James Wiseman, now with the Golden State Warriors. But the Tigers escaped any scholarship penalties or postseason bans because the IARP said it did not want to punish current athletes.

Even as the IARP continues to work on several cases, the NCAA’s Division I Transformation Committee earlier this year put forth a recommendation to end the process. The proposal was swiftly adopted by the Division I Board of Directors.

“We look forward to commenting further when this process is fully resolved,” Girod said of the IARP process. “Until then, I want to reiterate our unwavering support of Coach Self and our men’s basketball program.”