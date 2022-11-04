No. 19 Arizona’s Ware out for the season with knee injury

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona forward Lauren Ware will miss the 2022-23 season with a right knee injury, leaving the 19th-ranked Wildcats without a key frontcourt reserve.

Arizona announced Friday Ware suffered a second patellar dislocation during a workout in August and elected to have it surgically repaired.

Ware originally injured her knee during a game against North Dakota State last December and missed four games.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes said Ware was injured after banging knees with a teammate during a workout. She had been rehabilitating the injury in hopes of playing this season before meeting with the school medical staff and deciding on surgery.

The 6-foot-5 Ware averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.

Louisville escapes major sanctions in hoops bribery case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After five agonizing years, Louisville finally gets to look forward.

An independent panel placed the Cardinals’ basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) also declined on Thursday to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino, whom the NCAA initially cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance. Chris Mack, Pitino’s successor who was fired in January, also was not penalized for additional allegations announced last year by the NCAA.

“The panel views this decision as exonerating both coaches,” IARP chief panel member David Benck said in a conference call with reporters.

Pitino, now the coach at Iona, thanked the IARP for its fairness and reiterated his adherence to the rules.

“So, do I feel vindicated? It’s not really that important anymore because it’s been five years,” Pitino said in a conference call.

Former Cardinals assistant coach Jordan Fair and associate head coach Kenny Johnson, now a Rhode Island assistant, received two-year show-cause orders for Level I violations. The IARP concluded that Fair “was knowingly involved” in arranging a cash payment in exchange for a player enrolling at Louisville.

The IARP, created to decide complex cases, also restricted Louisville’s recruiting visits for this academic year and issued a public reprimand.

“We were hopeful of a successful outcome through this process, and that’s what we received,” Cardinals athletic director Josh Heird said in a news conference with Louisville’s acting president, Lori Gonzalez.

The IARP was created out of proposals from a commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball. The panel’s decision cannot be appealed.

The NCAA in May 2020 accused Louisville of committing a Level I violation for an improper recruiting offer and several Level II violations. Pitino was accused of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance – an accusation the IARP concluded was unfounded.

The NCAA case followed a federal investigation announced in September 2017 that involved numerous college basketball programs accused of giving illicit cash to recruits. The school acknowledged it was the subject of allegations related to the recruitment of Brian Bowen II.

Louisville had previously been placed on NCAA probation because of a sex scandal. Thursday’s decision by the IARP put the latest disciplinary matter to rest for a school that has endured several scandals since 2015.

“The panel felt that the institution and the coach were hypersensitive on compliance issues coming right on the heels of the prior case,” Benck said.

The IARP also recently announced minor sanctions against Memphis in a similar case, signaling that the era of harsh NCAA penalties may be coming to an end with college athletes now allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness. Kansas is still under investigation by the IARP as a result of the federal probe, and this week it self-imposed a four-game suspension on coach Bill Self while reiterating the program’s commitment to the Hall of Famer.

Cases tied to the federal probe involving Arizona and LSU are still pending with the IARP. NCAA vice president of hearing operations Derrick Crawford expects those to be completed by next spring or early summer.

In the Louisville case, federal prosecutors alleged that Adidas representatives funneled $125,000 to a recruit’s family to get him to attend the school. Pitino was not named in the federal complaint and repeatedly denied authorizing or knowing of any payment to a recruit.

Benck also rejected NCAA allegations that Adidas, as Louisville’s sportswear partner, was acting on behalf of the school’s athletic interests.

“It was our interpretation that it was merely their own brand promotion,” Benck said. “On top of that, the institution never requested any assistance with recruiting in our opinion, had no knowledge of any assistance that the apparel company provided.”

The Hall of Fame coach and athletic director Tom Jurich were fired in the wake of the federal complaint. That episode occurred with Louisville on NCAA probation after a 2015 sex scandal in which a basketball staffer was alleged to have hired strippers to entertain recruits and players.

Louisville’s sanctions from that scandal included vacating 123 victories, including its 2013 men’s basketball championship and 2012 Final Four appearance – both under Pitino.

College sports’ governing body amended its Notice of Allegations in September 2021 for violations committed under Mack during the 2020-21 season. The NCAA accused the program of impermissible activities and said Mack did not promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Mack was fired in January after three-plus seasons and eventually replaced by former Cardinals player and Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne. Mack’s final season began with a six-game suspension by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in handling an extortion attempt by fired ex-assistant Dino Gaudio.

University officials pushed back against the accusations and noted coaching and administrative changes among their corrective measures.

The IARP’s decision closes a long period in which Louisville has been stifled competitively, administratively and financially. The Cardinals’ lone NCAA Tournament appearance since Pitino’s departure came in 2019, and the revolving door of coaches has limited Louisville on the recruiting trail.

“It’s finally over,” Heird said. “There’s been a cloud over this program for five years now, whether it’s recruiting or just the fans feeling the impact of it, the staff, the athletic staff, the university staff. For all of that to just be lifted today. … It’s relief.”

Small uptick in Black female coaches at Power Five schools

The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences have led the way among the so-called power leagues in hiring coaches of color to lead women’s basketball programs.

The two conferences each have five Black head coaches, including three women changing jobs in the most recent cycle: Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack and Virginia’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Four of the ACC coaches are Black women while Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks is the only Black male head coach of a women’s team at a Power Five school.

The total number doesn’t suggest a major shift over the past two seasons across 65 Power Five schools with 14 Black women being in charge of teams – up one from 2021. That’s less than 22% of the total in a sport that was played by more Black athletes (40.7%) than any other race, according to a report with data from the 2020-21 season.

Still, hiring trends are leaning towards more equality with five of the 12 openings in the Power Five conferences this past offseason going to women of color.

“It’s a very solid number,” Richard Lapchick, who is the head of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida, said of the ACC and SEC. “If that persisted over a number of years, I think there would be a lot of happy black women head coaches spread across the Power Five conferences that aren’t there now.”

Lapchick also pointed to the fact that the ACC has two Black female athletic directors (at Duke and at Virginia). The SEC also has two female minority ADs, at Vanderbilt and Missouri.

“I think there is something to be said about leaders making decisions,” Duke AD Nina King said. “You have a diverse group and you’ll bring a diverse group of coaches to the table.”

King said that the conversations need to continue: “We need to understand what the barriers are and why aren’t there more Black women getting hired. We need to knock down the barriers.”

The Pac-12 and Big Ten have been giving more Black women a chance. Three of the last four hires in the Pac-12 have been women of color and two of the last three in the Big Ten. The Big 12 has no Black coaches of its women’s basketball teams after four hirings over the past two seasons.

“There needs to be more opportunity, it should be equal opportunity,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “And obviously, statistics have shown that that’s been a little skewed. So I like to see that the times are changing a little bit and more people are getting opportunities, including myself.”

Lapchick pointed to the success of Dawn Staley, who became the first Black coach, male or female. to win two national championships. She was rewarded last year by South Carolina with one of the biggest contracts in women’s basketball history, a landmark $22.4 million, seven-year contract.

“I think Dawn getting a million-dollar contract was one of the biggest breakthroughs in women’s sports,” he said. “Long overdue, but it actually happened. So this is going to be good for other women following in her footsteps, not just there but around the country at other schools as well.”

Staley has been happy to see the door open for more Black women.

“There is an influx of Black women getting opportunities,” she said. “Black women are getting more chances to be the head honcho of their programs. I hope we can continue to be successful.”

Staley has inspired other Black coaches not just with what she’s done on the court, but also what she’s done off it, by sending them a piece of her championship net from 2017.

“Dawn Staley is a staple for women of color,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “She talks about it, she had the net that she sent out to everyone just to empower all the female head coaches. And I think just having opportunity, understanding how much how much representation really does matter, I think is powerful. I definitely think we’re trending in the right direction. And I think it’s a positive thing.”

Ivey wants to continue what Staley has done.

“I want to do a great job because I want my opportunity to be able to extend to someone else,” she said. “Obviously you don’t want to fail and then the tide changes. It’s not something that I think about as far as pressure. I’m blessed to be in this role. I’m going do my best because I love what I do and I love this university. And I’m hoping that my work speaks for itself.”

Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.

Self and Townsend will rejoin the team to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 23.

The school already had barred the two coaches from off-campus recruiting this past summer. It will also reduce the number of official visits during the 2023-24 academic year, reduce the total number of scholarships by three over a three-year span and reduce the number of permissible recruiting days during the upcoming year by 13 days.

There were no official visitors this year for Late Night at the Phog, the annual celebration to kick off the season.

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision,” Self said in a statement. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against N.C. State.”

The infractions case against Kansas stems from a federal investigation in 2017 that led to the conviction of shoe company executives, a middleman who worked with them and several assistant coaches.

Kansas was among the schools named in the case, along with Arizona, LSU, Louisville and N.C. State.

The Kansas case hinged on whether representatives of apparel company Adidas were considered boosters – the school contends they were not – when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits. The school never disputed that the payments were made, only that it had any knowledge that the inducements were happening.

Auburn received four years of probation through a traditional NCAA infractions process for a similar case, but Kansas joined other schools in appealing its case to an Independent Accountability Review Panel, which was among the proposals made by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform the sport.

The panel works outside the purview of the NCAA and was designed to handle particularly complex cases. But its work has been painfully slow – NCAA president Mark Emmert acknowledged the process takes “way too long” – and Kansas decided to self-impose restrictions while continuing to wait for the IARP to announce its decision.

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement, and declining any additional comment. “Until then, we will continue to focus on supporting our outstanding men’s basketball student-athletes and coaches.”

Kansas had already doubled down on Self by signing him to a new contract in April 2021.

Under the terms of the five-year deal, Self gets one additional year after the conclusion of each season – in effect, making it a lifetime contract. It guaranteed him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, a professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.

The contract includes a clause that states the school cannot fire Self for cause “due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct that occurred on or prior to” the signing of the deal. And while he would have to forfeit half of his base salary and professional services pay while serving any Big 12 or NCAA suspension, it’s unclear whether that includes any self-imposed suspensions such as the one handed down Wednesday.

“Throughout this process, we have had ongoing conversations with all the involved parties,” Kansas chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a statement. “We believe the actions we are announcing today move us closer to resolving this matter.”

Making the Kansas case more complex, though, is the rapidly shifting landscape of college sports. Some of the alleged infractions from the 2017 investigation would no longer be against the rules following name, image and likeness legislation, which has allowed athletes in all sports to begin making money from endorsements and other off-the-field business arrangements.

Meanwhile, the days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions as punishments appear to be ending.

Memphis was placed on three years of probation in August and slapped with a public reprimand and fine for violations in the recruitment of James Wiseman, now with the Golden State Warriors. But the Tigers escaped any scholarship penalties or postseason bans because the IARP said it did not want to punish current athletes.

Even as the IARP continues to work on several cases, the NCAA’s Division I Transformation Committee earlier this year put forth a recommendation to end the process. The proposal was swiftly adopted by the Division I Board of Directors.

“We look forward to commenting further when this process is fully resolved,” Girod said of the IARP process. “Until then, I want to reiterate our unwavering support of Coach Self and our men’s basketball program.”

College hoops to play on Election Day after NCAA rule change

The NCAA is allowing teams to play and practice on Election Day after making it a mandatory off day the past two years to allow athletes to participate in civic engagement.

The move came on the recommendation of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which called for allowing athletes who are in season to have activities on Election Day if they are provided another day off in the 15 days before or after that date for civic engagement opportunities.

“We had these discussions to give athletes the most flexibility as possible,” said Wake Forest basketball player Olivia Summiel, who is on the SAAC. “Civic engagement isn’t just going to vote. It’s getting involved in your community. Definitely laying out different ways of what can we do to fulfill this. It leaves teams flexibility to fill that void.”

The amended rule was passed in June. Many athletes use absentee ballots.

There are 11 men’s basketball games next Tuesday, including No. 8 UCLA hosting Sacramento State. There are also 10 women’s games, including a marquee matchup of No. 5 Tennessee visiting No. 14 Ohio State.

“Much of it had to do with availability here and what worked for both us and Tennessee,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “Ours is a later game (8:30 p.m. tip) so it gives people plenty of time to do their civic duty and vote.”

The first day for teams to officially start playing games is Monday. No. 11 Indiana is also playing on Tuesday because the men’s team is playing on Monday and the school doesn’t do doubleheaders with the two teams. The Hoosiers used Oct. 27 as their civic engagement day.

Wake Forest is playing on Monday. Summiel said her team had a variety of civic engagement activities planned over the next week.

“We are discussing participating in a march to the polls event,” Summiel said. “The team will march from our athletic facilities to the church across the street where they hold registration to vote. We want to take it on as a team and gather people within campus on our way there to get people registered there.”

Summiel also said the athletic department is having a speaker that night on campus for all the teams.

While there are nearly two dozen college basketball games next Tuesday, the NBA is taking the night off after every team plays the night before. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.

There are 11 NHL games on election night, including three in Canada. There are also three college football games being played that night.

Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday.

“Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.”

Muscadin, 22, grew up in the seaside city of Gonaives, Haiti, and moved to the U.S. in 2006 to pursue basketball. He played at Sunrise Christian Academy and Life Prep Academy, both in Kansas, along with Aspire Academy in Kentucky, where he grew into a four-star prospect that had scholarship offers from a number of high-major programs.

The 6-foot-10 center chose the Jayhawks and appeared in 11 games during the 2020-21 season, including a loss to Southern California in the NCAA Tournament, and was teammates with many on last season’s national championship team.

Muscadin transferred to New Mexico after the season, starting nine of 12 games and averaging 9.3 points before leaving the program last December. At the time, Lobos coach Richard Pitino called it a mutual decision to part ways.

Muscadin had returned to Kansas to watch the Jayhawks play Nevada and was traveling to Wichita afterward when the crash happened on a stretch of interstate. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Muscadin was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle “went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to rest on the fence line” south of Topeka.

Self said Muscadin, who turned 22 in August, had been in a “non-responsive state” since the crash.

The driver, Alaceyia Howard, was hospitalized with minor injuries from the crash.

“The Lobo community is saddened today by the passing of former New Mexico basketball player Gethro Muscadin,” the program tweeted Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.”

This story has been corrected to show that Muscadin was 22, not 20.