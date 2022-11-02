Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case

Associated PressNov 2, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.

Self and Townsend will rejoin the team to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 23.

The school already had barred the two coaches from off-campus recruiting this past summer. It will also reduce the number of official visits during the 2023-24 academic year, reduce the total number of scholarships by three over a three-year span and reduce the number of permissible recruiting days during the upcoming year by 13 days.

There were no official visitors this year for Late Night at the Phog, the annual celebration to kick off the season.

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision,” Self said in a statement. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against N.C. State.”

The infractions case against Kansas stems from a federal investigation in 2017 that led to the conviction of shoe company executives, a middleman who worked with them and several assistant coaches.

Kansas was among the schools named in the case, along with Arizona, LSU, Louisville and N.C. State.

The Kansas case hinged on whether representatives of apparel company Adidas were considered boosters – the school contends they were not – when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits. The school never disputed that the payments were made, only that it had any knowledge that the inducements were happening.

Auburn received four years of probation through a traditional NCAA infractions process for a similar case, but Kansas joined other schools in appealing its case to an Independent Accountability Review Panel, which was among the proposals made by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform the sport.

The panel works outside the purview of the NCAA and was designed to handle particularly complex cases. But its work has been painfully slow – NCAA president Mark Emmert acknowledged the process takes “way too long” – and Kansas decided to self-impose restrictions while continuing to wait for the IARP to announce its decision.

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement, and declining any additional comment. “Until then, we will continue to focus on supporting our outstanding men’s basketball student-athletes and coaches.”

Kansas had already doubled down on Self by signing him to a new contract in April 2021.

Under the terms of the five-year deal, Self gets one additional year after the conclusion of each season – in effect, making it a lifetime contract. It guaranteed him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, a professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.

The contract includes a clause that states the school cannot fire Self for cause “due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct that occurred on or prior to” the signing of the deal. And while he would have to forfeit half of his base salary and professional services pay while serving any Big 12 or NCAA suspension, it’s unclear whether that includes any self-imposed suspensions such as the one handed down Wednesday.

“Throughout this process, we have had ongoing conversations with all the involved parties,” Kansas chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a statement. “We believe the actions we are announcing today move us closer to resolving this matter.”

Making the Kansas case more complex, though, is the rapidly shifting landscape of college sports. Some of the alleged infractions from the 2017 investigation would no longer be against the rules following name, image and likeness legislation, which has allowed athletes in all sports to begin making money from endorsements and other off-the-field business arrangements.

Meanwhile, the days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions as punishments appear to be ending.

Memphis was placed on three years of probation in August and slapped with a public reprimand and fine for violations in the recruitment of James Wiseman, now with the Golden State Warriors. But the Tigers escaped any scholarship penalties or postseason bans because the IARP said it did not want to punish current athletes.

Even as the IARP continues to work on several cases, the NCAA’s Division I Transformation Committee earlier this year put forth a recommendation to end the process. The proposal was swiftly adopted by the Division I Board of Directors.

“We look forward to commenting further when this process is fully resolved,” Girod said of the IARP process. “Until then, I want to reiterate our unwavering support of Coach Self and our men’s basketball program.”

College hoops to play on Election Day after NCAA rule change

Associated PressNov 2, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT
The NCAA is allowing teams to play and practice on Election Day after making it a mandatory off day the past two years to allow athletes to participate in civic engagement.

The move came on the recommendation of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which called for allowing athletes who are in season to have activities on Election Day if they are provided another day off in the 15 days before or after that date for civic engagement opportunities.

“We had these discussions to give athletes the most flexibility as possible,” said Wake Forest basketball player Olivia Summiel, who is on the SAAC. “Civic engagement isn’t just going to vote. It’s getting involved in your community. Definitely laying out different ways of what can we do to fulfill this. It leaves teams flexibility to fill that void.”

The amended rule was passed in June. Many athletes use absentee ballots.

There are 11 men’s basketball games next Tuesday, including No. 8 UCLA hosting Sacramento State. There are also 10 women’s games, including a marquee matchup of No. 5 Tennessee visiting No. 14 Ohio State.

“Much of it had to do with availability here and what worked for both us and Tennessee,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “Ours is a later game (8:30 p.m. tip) so it gives people plenty of time to do their civic duty and vote.”

The first day for teams to officially start playing games is Monday. No. 11 Indiana is also playing on Tuesday because the men’s team is playing on Monday and the school doesn’t do doubleheaders with the two teams. The Hoosiers used Oct. 27 as their civic engagement day.

Wake Forest is playing on Monday. Summiel said her team had a variety of civic engagement activities planned over the next week.

“We are discussing participating in a march to the polls event,” Summiel said. “The team will march from our athletic facilities to the church across the street where they hold registration to vote. We want to take it on as a team and gather people within campus on our way there to get people registered there.”

Summiel also said the athletic department is having a speaker that night on campus for all the teams.

While there are nearly two dozen college basketball games next Tuesday, the NBA is taking the night off after every team plays the night before. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.

There are 11 NHL games on election night, including three in Canada. There are also three college football games being played that night.

Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22

Associated PressNov 1, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday.

“Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.”

Muscadin, 22, grew up in the seaside city of Gonaives, Haiti, and moved to the U.S. in 2006 to pursue basketball. He played at Sunrise Christian Academy and Life Prep Academy, both in Kansas, along with Aspire Academy in Kentucky, where he grew into a four-star prospect that had scholarship offers from a number of high-major programs.

The 6-foot-10 center chose the Jayhawks and appeared in 11 games during the 2020-21 season, including a loss to Southern California in the NCAA Tournament, and was teammates with many on last season’s national championship team.

Muscadin transferred to New Mexico after the season, starting nine of 12 games and averaging 9.3 points before leaving the program last December. At the time, Lobos coach Richard Pitino called it a mutual decision to part ways.

Muscadin had returned to Kansas to watch the Jayhawks play Nevada and was traveling to Wichita afterward when the crash happened on a stretch of interstate. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Muscadin was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle “went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to rest on the fence line” south of Topeka.

Self said Muscadin, who turned 22 in August, had been in a “non-responsive state” since the crash.

The driver, Alaceyia Howard, was hospitalized with minor injuries from the crash.

“The Lobo community is saddened today by the passing of former New Mexico basketball player Gethro Muscadin,” the program tweeted Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.”

This story has been corrected to show that Muscadin was 22, not 20.

No. 18 Arizona’s Ramey suspended first 3 games

Associated PressOct 31, 2022, 11:15 PM EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona guard Courtney Ramey will be suspended the first three games of the season for participating in a non-certified pre-draft camp last spring.

The school announced Monday that Ramey lost an appeal for taking part in the seniors-only Portsmouth Invitational in April.

Ramey will be able to play in No. 18 Arizona’s exhibition game against Western Oregon on Tuesday, but will have to sit out games against Nicholls, Southern and Utah Tech.

The Portsmouth Invitational was designed for seniors who had exhausted their college eligibility, but Ramey’s participation was a bit of a gray area because the NCAA gave players an extra COVID-19 year. The camp was not played the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

A fifth-year senior, Ramey is expected to play a big role for Arizona this season after transferring from Texas, where he spent most of the past four years as a starter.

Larry Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis team

Associated PressOct 31, 2022, 1:06 AM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Larry Brown, the legendary basketball coach who has won NCAA and NBA titles, is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue.”

The school announced the move on Sunday, saying the 82-year-old Brown hopes to return soon.

“We wish him all the best and respect his privacy at this time,” the school’s statement said. It didn’t provide further details.

Brown joined Hardaway’s staff in July 2021 a few years after Brown’s final head coaching job with Auxilum Torino in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A. Hardaway played for Brown as a member of the New York Knicks.

Brown won 1,098 NBA games and reached the playoffs 18 times over 26 seasons. His NCAA title with the Kansas Jayhawks was among three Final Four appearances his teams made in the 1980s, including one with UCLA. He also won an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Brown, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2002.

Focused Xavier Johnson could be X-factor for No. 13 Hoosiers

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Xavier Johnson faced the stark reality his basketball days could be over when an April police chase ended in his arrest in a Bloomington parking lot.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson was willing to forgive his starting point guard if he agreed to some conditions. Johnson’s car couldn’t be on campus, he needed to follow all the team rules and he had to be fully committed to winning games.

Six months later, a revitalized and contrite Johnson finds himself preparing for a fifth college season, this time as the X-factor Indiana needs to increase its Assembly Hall banner collection.

“It just seemed like I hit a big-time wall,” Johnson said, explaining what happened that April night. “I thought my career was over, honestly. I’m mad at myself for doing something like that, but I mean I’m glad God gave me a second chance to come back and play what I love to do.”

He might not be with No. 13 Indiana had he been playing for Woodson’s coach, Bob Knight, who was known as much for being a strict disciplinarian as he was for his volatile public outbursts.

But Woodson, whose coaching career spanned decades in the NBA, understood the challenges Johnson faced last season and took a different tack.

After transferring from Pittsburgh and winning the starting job, Johnson struggled with turnovers, decision-making and, at times, was a non-factor in the scoring column, too. The deaths of his uncle and grandfather took an emotional toll on the Virginia native and in February, Johnson was one of five players suspended by Woodson for “curfew violations.”

Johnson appeared to be turning his life around after a strong finishing run to help Indiana end a six-year NCAA Tournament drought, but then came the arrest.

According to the police report, Johnson was clocked going 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, did not stop when the officer turned on his siren and lights, disregarded a stop sign in the apartment complex and then attempted to switch seats with another student in the car. He was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving, a felony.

Woodson’s response was blunt.

“He doesn’t have a vehicle anymore, I took that away from him,” he said. “If that’s punishment, it’s punishment and I don’t mean that in a negative way. We’re just trying to do the things necessary to help us win basketball games, and I think he’s made a major step in that direction.”

Johnson’s parents sided with Woodson and now Johnson finds himself thriving in a whole new world, amid expectations of winning a Big Ten title and chasing the school’s sixth national title.

And Johnson could play a key role. In the final 10 games last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 4 rebounds as the Hoosiers played their way off the bubble and into the tourney.

Teammates say he’s been a different player since returning to campus this summer.

“He’s definitely taken a big-time step in leadership and just kind of taking that role as being more vocal,” third-year guard Trey Galloway said. “I think he’s done a great job of being more vocal with the younger guys and kind of bringing them along.”

Big Ten preseason player of the year Trayce Jackson-Davis likes the early returns, too.

He came back for his fourth season after his NBA workouts were halted following a positive COVID-19 test. Nobody has more at stake this season than Jackson-Davis, who is trying to become the first Indiana player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

And to ensure there are no distractions, he asked Woodson to institute a zero-tolerance drug policy.

“It’s really just to hold everyone accountable,” Jackson-Davis said. “There’s really nothing else to be said about it. I know our guys are going to do the right thing. When the season is going, we’re going to be locked in and ready to go because we have really big aspirations.”

That includes Johnson, who has never played on a team favored to win a conference crown.

But with the Woodson discussions complete, an August plea agreement ending his court case and a new season set to tip Nov. 7 against Morehead State, Johnson is ready to turn the page and make use of his second chance.

“He (Woodson) was just like, `If you want to play here, you either have no car or you can go somewhere else,”‘ Johnson said. “I really didn’t care about my car. I love to play basketball and that’s what I came here to do. That and get my education.”