Larry Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis team

Associated PressOct 31, 2022, 1:06 AM EDT
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Larry Brown, the legendary basketball coach who has won NCAA and NBA titles, is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue.”

The school announced the move on Sunday, saying the 82-year-old Brown hopes to return soon.

“We wish him all the best and respect his privacy at this time,” the school’s statement said. It didn’t provide further details.

Brown joined Hardaway’s staff in July 2021 a few years after Brown’s final head coaching job with Auxilum Torino in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A. Hardaway played for Brown as a member of the New York Knicks.

Brown won 1,098 NBA games and reached the playoffs 18 times over 26 seasons. His NCAA title with the Kansas Jayhawks was among three Final Four appearances his teams made in the 1980s, including one with UCLA. He also won an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Brown, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2002.

Focused Xavier Johnson could be X-factor for No. 13 Hoosiers

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT
indiana hoosiers
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Xavier Johnson faced the stark reality his basketball days could be over when an April police chase ended in his arrest in a Bloomington parking lot.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson was willing to forgive his starting point guard if he agreed to some conditions. Johnson’s car couldn’t be on campus, he needed to follow all the team rules and he had to be fully committed to winning games.

Six months later, a revitalized and contrite Johnson finds himself preparing for a fifth college season, this time as the X-factor Indiana needs to increase its Assembly Hall banner collection.

“It just seemed like I hit a big-time wall,” Johnson said, explaining what happened that April night. “I thought my career was over, honestly. I’m mad at myself for doing something like that, but I mean I’m glad God gave me a second chance to come back and play what I love to do.”

He might not be with No. 13 Indiana had he been playing for Woodson’s coach, Bob Knight, who was known as much for being a strict disciplinarian as he was for his volatile public outbursts.

But Woodson, whose coaching career spanned decades in the NBA, understood the challenges Johnson faced last season and took a different tack.

After transferring from Pittsburgh and winning the starting job, Johnson struggled with turnovers, decision-making and, at times, was a non-factor in the scoring column, too. The deaths of his uncle and grandfather took an emotional toll on the Virginia native and in February, Johnson was one of five players suspended by Woodson for “curfew violations.”

Johnson appeared to be turning his life around after a strong finishing run to help Indiana end a six-year NCAA Tournament drought, but then came the arrest.

According to the police report, Johnson was clocked going 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, did not stop when the officer turned on his siren and lights, disregarded a stop sign in the apartment complex and then attempted to switch seats with another student in the car. He was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving, a felony.

Woodson’s response was blunt.

“He doesn’t have a vehicle anymore, I took that away from him,” he said. “If that’s punishment, it’s punishment and I don’t mean that in a negative way. We’re just trying to do the things necessary to help us win basketball games, and I think he’s made a major step in that direction.”

Johnson’s parents sided with Woodson and now Johnson finds himself thriving in a whole new world, amid expectations of winning a Big Ten title and chasing the school’s sixth national title.

And Johnson could play a key role. In the final 10 games last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 4 rebounds as the Hoosiers played their way off the bubble and into the tourney.

Teammates say he’s been a different player since returning to campus this summer.

“He’s definitely taken a big-time step in leadership and just kind of taking that role as being more vocal,” third-year guard Trey Galloway said. “I think he’s done a great job of being more vocal with the younger guys and kind of bringing them along.”

Big Ten preseason player of the year Trayce Jackson-Davis likes the early returns, too.

He came back for his fourth season after his NBA workouts were halted following a positive COVID-19 test. Nobody has more at stake this season than Jackson-Davis, who is trying to become the first Indiana player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

And to ensure there are no distractions, he asked Woodson to institute a zero-tolerance drug policy.

“It’s really just to hold everyone accountable,” Jackson-Davis said. “There’s really nothing else to be said about it. I know our guys are going to do the right thing. When the season is going, we’re going to be locked in and ready to go because we have really big aspirations.”

That includes Johnson, who has never played on a team favored to win a conference crown.

But with the Woodson discussions complete, an August plea agreement ending his court case and a new season set to tip Nov. 7 against Morehead State, Johnson is ready to turn the page and make use of his second chance.

“He (Woodson) was just like, `If you want to play here, you either have no car or you can go somewhere else,”‘ Johnson said. “I really didn’t care about my car. I love to play basketball and that’s what I came here to do. That and get my education.”

NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals

Associated PressOct 27, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT
ncaa nil
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors approved on Wednesday new guidance to members on name, image and likeness activities, clarifying how schools, coaches and staffers can be involved with athletes’ endorsement and sponsorship deals.

The latest clarifications to the NCAA’s interim NIL policy create no new rules, but are intended to give athletic departments a better idea of what types of support fall outside existing bylaws.

“The NIL landscape is constantly evolving, and the Board of Directors decided it was important to offer further guidance with respect to a number of key questions that have arisen recently,” said Georgia President Jere Morehead, chairman of the D-I board. “As we continue to reinforce current NCAA rules, we expect to offer further guidance in the future on what should and should not be done when engaged in these activities.”

The NCAA spelled out numerous activities that were permissible and impermissible.

Broadly, the NCAA said schools can not be involved in sourcing, negotiating or facilitating NIL deals for their athletes. Services related to NIL deals, such as legal review of contracts, can only be provided if those same services are available to the entire student body.

“The only services that schools are really allowed to provide for athletes under this new guidance are educational services: How to build your brand. How to handle finances, taxes and stuff like that,” sports law attorney Mit Winter said. “But (schools) can’t be providing any service that’s going out and helping the athletes actually find deals unless that service is available to all students.”

The NCAA’s interim NIL policy falls back on existing rules and makes it impermissible for NIL deals to be used as recruiting inducements or pay-for-play or performance-based compensation.

Schools also must adhere to state laws regarding NIL compensation for athletes. Dozens of states have NIL laws, some that already prohibit schools from facilitating deals for athletes.

“But a lot of the state laws allow facilitation of deals and some were even amended to take out prohibitions on facilitation,” Winter said.

The last time the NCAA provided guidance to members it was to clarify rules related to booster-funded collectives, their roles in providing NIL deals to athletes and recruiting.

The latest guidance said school personnel, including coaches, can be part of fundraising for collectives, booster-funded organizations that provide opportunities for athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. But coaches and school staff members cannot donate directly to collectives.

“School staff members also cannot be employed by or have an ownership stake in an NIL entity,” the NCAA said.

“Schools also can request donors provide funds to collectives and other NIL entities, provided the schools do not request that those funds be directed to a specific sport or student-athlete.”

No. 3 Texas vs DePaul women in exhibition to support Uvalde

Associated PressOct 27, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT
texas longhorns
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will host DePaul in a preseason exhibition game on Sunday with all ticket sales going to help the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

The NCAA allows schools to schedule public exhibition games if they’re used to support a charity event for social justice issues or to support recovery efforts from a catastrophic event.

“Sometimes you feel helpless, wanting to help somebody,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “I felt like this might be an opportunity for us as a university, as an athletic department and my program to really reach out.”

Schaefer has pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend, and he’d like at least 10,000 tickets sold. Money raised will go to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

“I’m really begging and pleading for our community to come out, to do as much as we can to be a part of helping them rebuild and heal,” said Schaefer, a Texan who noted as of Wednesday there were 3,000 tickets sold.

The game also will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

“It is for a good cause and it’s always special to be able to help out like this, especially with the tragic event that happened,” said Texas guard Sonya Morris, who transferred from DePaul after last season. “We want to have a lot of fans come out and help us make an impact and spread awareness.”

Robb Elementary is permanently closed and was slated to be demolished. Uvalde officials decided that students and families would not return to the site of one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Schaefer said he thought about an exhibition while he attending a basketball event in Chicago this summer and approached DePaul coach Doug Bruno about the idea.

Bruno quickly accepted, saying he was honored Schaefer invited his team.

“Unfortunately, the Uvalde tragedy could have happened anywhere,” Bruno said. “As citizens of the greatest country in the world, we have an obligation to work to end all violence, including gun violence.”

No. 8 UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll

Associated PressOct 26, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT
Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
No. 8 UCLA has been picked to win the Pac-12.

The Bruins received 26 first-place votes from a 33-person media panel in the poll. No. 17 Arizona, No. 21 Oregon, Southern California and Stanford rounded out the top five. The Wildcats and Ducks each received three first-place votes and the Cardinal one.

UCLA has four of its top seven scorers back from a team that finished runner-up in the Pac-12 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season. The Bruins also added a stellar freshman class, headed by Amari Bailey and Adem Bona, both top-20 recruits.

Arizona won the Pac-12 last season, its first under coach Tommy Lloyd, and also reached the Sweet 16. The Wildcats lost three players to the NBA for the second straight season, but have a strong core returning and added several veterans who should contribute right away.

Oregon is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament after struggling defensively last season. The Ducks added several transfers and 7-foot freshman Kel’el Ware, one of the top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hubert Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run

Associated PressOct 26, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.

Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.

It will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season and increasing to $3.1 million for the final year. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million per season.

Davis received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021. It was worth about $10 million in base salary, supplemental pay, Learfield/Nike compensation and the expense allowance. It also featured a similar performance-bonus structure.

Davis made $1.8 million last year before picking up another $575,000 in bonuses for the Final Four run. He was originally due to make at least $2.9 million in 2025-26.

Davis, 52, played for UNC under late Hall of Famer Dean Smith and coached under Williams for nine seasons.

“I love this job,” Davis said during the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason media day earlier this month. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of this program. And to say that I’ve been able to be a part of it as a player, as an assistant coach and now as a head coach is a really cool deal.”

This year’s Tar Heels return four starters and are ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25.