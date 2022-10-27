No. 3 Texas vs DePaul women in exhibition to support Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will host DePaul in a preseason exhibition game on Sunday with all ticket sales going to help the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

The NCAA allows schools to schedule public exhibition games if they’re used to support a charity event for social justice issues or to support recovery efforts from a catastrophic event.

“Sometimes you feel helpless, wanting to help somebody,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “I felt like this might be an opportunity for us as a university, as an athletic department and my program to really reach out.”

Schaefer has pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend, and he’d like at least 10,000 tickets sold. Money raised will go to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

“I’m really begging and pleading for our community to come out, to do as much as we can to be a part of helping them rebuild and heal,” said Schaefer, a Texan who noted as of Wednesday there were 3,000 tickets sold.

The game also will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

“It is for a good cause and it’s always special to be able to help out like this, especially with the tragic event that happened,” said Texas guard Sonya Morris, who transferred from DePaul after last season. “We want to have a lot of fans come out and help us make an impact and spread awareness.”

Robb Elementary is permanently closed and was slated to be demolished. Uvalde officials decided that students and families would not return to the site of one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Schaefer said he thought about an exhibition while he attending a basketball event in Chicago this summer and approached DePaul coach Doug Bruno about the idea.

Bruno quickly accepted, saying he was honored Schaefer invited his team.

“Unfortunately, the Uvalde tragedy could have happened anywhere,” Bruno said. “As citizens of the greatest country in the world, we have an obligation to work to end all violence, including gun violence.”

NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals

The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors approved on Wednesday new guidance to members on name, image and likeness activities, clarifying how schools, coaches and staffers can be involved with athletes’ endorsement and sponsorship deals.

The latest clarifications to the NCAA’s interim NIL policy create no new rules, but are intended to give athletic departments a better idea of what types of support fall outside existing bylaws.

“The NIL landscape is constantly evolving, and the Board of Directors decided it was important to offer further guidance with respect to a number of key questions that have arisen recently,” said Georgia President Jere Morehead, chairman of the D-I board. “As we continue to reinforce current NCAA rules, we expect to offer further guidance in the future on what should and should not be done when engaged in these activities.”

The NCAA spelled out numerous activities that were permissible and impermissible.

Broadly, the NCAA said schools can not be involved in sourcing, negotiating or facilitating NIL deals for their athletes. Services related to NIL deals, such as legal review of contracts, can only be provided if those same services are available to the entire student body.

“The only services that schools are really allowed to provide for athletes under this new guidance are educational services: How to build your brand. How to handle finances, taxes and stuff like that,” sports law attorney Mit Winter said. “But (schools) can’t be providing any service that’s going out and helping the athletes actually find deals unless that service is available to all students.”

The NCAA’s interim NIL policy falls back on existing rules and makes it impermissible for NIL deals to be used as recruiting inducements or pay-for-play or performance-based compensation.

Schools also must adhere to state laws regarding NIL compensation for athletes. Dozens of states have NIL laws, some that already prohibit schools from facilitating deals for athletes.

“But a lot of the state laws allow facilitation of deals and some were even amended to take out prohibitions on facilitation,” Winter said.

The last time the NCAA provided guidance to members it was to clarify rules related to booster-funded collectives, their roles in providing NIL deals to athletes and recruiting.

The latest guidance said school personnel, including coaches, can be part of fundraising for collectives, booster-funded organizations that provide opportunities for athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. But coaches and school staff members cannot donate directly to collectives.

“School staff members also cannot be employed by or have an ownership stake in an NIL entity,” the NCAA said.

“Schools also can request donors provide funds to collectives and other NIL entities, provided the schools do not request that those funds be directed to a specific sport or student-athlete.”

No. 8 UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll

No. 8 UCLA has been picked to win the Pac-12.

The Bruins received 26 first-place votes from a 33-person media panel in the poll. No. 17 Arizona, No. 21 Oregon, Southern California and Stanford rounded out the top five. The Wildcats and Ducks each received three first-place votes and the Cardinal one.

UCLA has four of its top seven scorers back from a team that finished runner-up in the Pac-12 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season. The Bruins also added a stellar freshman class, headed by Amari Bailey and Adem Bona, both top-20 recruits.

Arizona won the Pac-12 last season, its first under coach Tommy Lloyd, and also reached the Sweet 16. The Wildcats lost three players to the NBA for the second straight season, but have a strong core returning and added several veterans who should contribute right away.

Oregon is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament after struggling defensively last season. The Ducks added several transfers and 7-foot freshman Kel’el Ware, one of the top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hubert Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.

Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.

It will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season and increasing to $3.1 million for the final year. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million per season.

Davis received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021. It was worth about $10 million in base salary, supplemental pay, Learfield/Nike compensation and the expense allowance. It also featured a similar performance-bonus structure.

Davis made $1.8 million last year before picking up another $575,000 in bonuses for the Final Four run. He was originally due to make at least $2.9 million in 2025-26.

Davis, 52, played for UNC under late Hall of Famer Dean Smith and coached under Williams for nine seasons.

“I love this job,” Davis said during the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason media day earlier this month. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of this program. And to say that I’ve been able to be a part of it as a player, as an assistant coach and now as a head coach is a really cool deal.”

This year’s Tar Heels return four starters and are ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25.

Manhattan fires head coach Steve Masiello

NEW YORK — Manhattan fired head basketball coach Steve Masiello two weeks before the start of the season, the school announced.

He has been replaced on an interim basis by assistant RaShawn Stores, a former Manhattan player under Masiello.

“We thank Coach Masiello for his service and wish him well,” Manhattan athletic director Marianne Reilly said in a statement. “As we look to building successful teams for the future – and with recruiting season beginning soon and Coach Masiello’s contract ending in April 2023 – we determined that it was the right time to begin rebuilding from the top down.”

Manhattan had been picked to finish second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in the preseason coaches’ poll. Jose Perez, a fifth-year senior, was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year.

Masiello coached for 11 seasons at the New York school, making the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015. The Jaspers failed to finish over .500 the past season seasons.

“This has been a very tough day for me and, honestly speaking, coach was the most caring person I ever met,” tweeted Perez. “He cared so much for his players and honestly speaking it would (be) very difficult for me to put on a jasper’s uniform again if coach ain’t on those sidelines. Love you coach!”

The Jaspers open the season Nov. 7 at VCU.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe anticipates returning for season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward and consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said he “absolutely” anticipates being ready for the No. 4 Wildcats’ season opener after having a procedure on his right knee earlier this month.

The 6-foot-9 senior spoke publicly for the first time since Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on social media that the player would have a “minor” procedure on the knee to “clean some things up.” Tshiebwe entered the practice court for media day without crutches but wore a flexible brace on the knee over colorful compression tights.

As usual, Tshiebwe was upbeat and optimistic.

“To be honest, I don’t think I will miss games other than exhibition games because it’s not really necessary that I get this done,” he said.

The Associated Press preseason All-America selection averaged 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game last season on the way to being named the AP’s Player of the Year and sweeping the other five national awards as college basketball’s best player. The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said he returned for another season to help Kentucky win the national championship and broaden his game toward boosting his stock for next year’s NBA draft.

He looked dominant during a team workout before NBA scouts on Oct. 9 but was held out of the preceding and following practices before being examined. Tshiebwe underwent surgery that week and missed Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness public practice along with last Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in Pikeville, Kentucky, to benefit flood victims.

Calipari had no timetable for Tshiebwe’s return but said he’s moving around and just has to stay off his feet. Kentucky hosts Howard on Nov. 7.

“When he trains it may swell, but it goes away and for the time being that’s what it is,” the Hall of Fame coach added. “But he’s telling me, `I’m feeling good, my leg feels good, I don’t have the same pain that was there.’

“We’re not going to hold him back, but we’re not going to push him forward, either.”