No. 8 UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll

Associated PressOct 26, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT
Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

No. 8 UCLA has been picked to win the Pac-12.

The Bruins received 26 first-place votes from a 33-person media panel in the poll. No. 17 Arizona, No. 21 Oregon, Southern California and Stanford rounded out the top five. The Wildcats and Ducks each received three first-place votes and the Cardinal one.

UCLA has four of its top seven scorers back from a team that finished runner-up in the Pac-12 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season. The Bruins also added a stellar freshman class, headed by Amari Bailey and Adem Bona, both top-20 recruits.

Arizona won the Pac-12 last season, its first under coach Tommy Lloyd, and also reached the Sweet 16. The Wildcats lost three players to the NBA for the second straight season, but have a strong core returning and added several veterans who should contribute right away.

Oregon is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament after struggling defensively last season. The Ducks added several transfers and 7-foot freshman Kel’el Ware, one of the top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hubert Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run

Associated PressOct 26, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.

Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.

It will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season and increasing to $3.1 million for the final year. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million per season.

Davis received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021. It was worth about $10 million in base salary, supplemental pay, Learfield/Nike compensation and the expense allowance. It also featured a similar performance-bonus structure.

Davis made $1.8 million last year before picking up another $575,000 in bonuses for the Final Four run. He was originally due to make at least $2.9 million in 2025-26.

Davis, 52, played for UNC under late Hall of Famer Dean Smith and coached under Williams for nine seasons.

“I love this job,” Davis said during the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason media day earlier this month. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of this program. And to say that I’ve been able to be a part of it as a player, as an assistant coach and now as a head coach is a really cool deal.”

This year’s Tar Heels return four starters and are ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25.

Manhattan fires head coach Steve Masiello

Associated PressOct 26, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Manhattan fired head basketball coach Steve Masiello two weeks before the start of the season, the school announced.

He has been replaced on an interim basis by assistant RaShawn Stores, a former Manhattan player under Masiello.

“We thank Coach Masiello for his service and wish him well,” Manhattan athletic director Marianne Reilly said in a statement. “As we look to building successful teams for the future – and with recruiting season beginning soon and Coach Masiello’s contract ending in April 2023 – we determined that it was the right time to begin rebuilding from the top down.”

Manhattan had been picked to finish second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in the preseason coaches’ poll. Jose Perez, a fifth-year senior, was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year.

Masiello coached for 11 seasons at the New York school, making the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015. The Jaspers failed to finish over .500 the past season seasons.

“This has been a very tough day for me and, honestly speaking, coach was the most caring person I ever met,” tweeted Perez. “He cared so much for his players and honestly speaking it would (be) very difficult for me to put on a jasper’s uniform again if coach ain’t on those sidelines. Love you coach!”

The Jaspers open the season Nov. 7 at VCU.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe anticipates returning for season opener

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward and consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said he “absolutely” anticipates being ready for the No. 4 Wildcats’ season opener after having a procedure on his right knee earlier this month.

The 6-foot-9 senior spoke publicly for the first time since Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on social media that the player would have a “minor” procedure on the knee to “clean some things up.” Tshiebwe entered the practice court for media day without crutches but wore a flexible brace on the knee over colorful compression tights.

As usual, Tshiebwe was upbeat and optimistic.

“To be honest, I don’t think I will miss games other than exhibition games because it’s not really necessary that I get this done,” he said.

The Associated Press preseason All-America selection averaged 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game last season on the way to being named the AP’s Player of the Year and sweeping the other five national awards as college basketball’s best player. The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said he returned for another season to help Kentucky win the national championship and broaden his game toward boosting his stock for next year’s NBA draft.

He looked dominant during a team workout before NBA scouts on Oct. 9 but was held out of the preceding and following practices before being examined. Tshiebwe underwent surgery that week and missed Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness public practice along with last Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in Pikeville, Kentucky, to benefit flood victims.

Calipari had no timetable for Tshiebwe’s return but said he’s moving around and just has to stay off his feet. Kentucky hosts Howard on Nov. 7.

“When he trains it may swell, but it goes away and for the time being that’s what it is,” the Hall of Fame coach added. “But he’s telling me, `I’m feeling good, my leg feels good, I don’t have the same pain that was there.’

“We’re not going to hold him back, but we’re not going to push him forward, either.”

Boston, Clark headline AP women’s All-America team

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team.

Boston led South Carolina to its second national championship and swept nearly ever major award last season. Expectations are high once again for the top-ranked Gamecocks and Boston, who was on all 30 ballots from the national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week.

“I don’t think all the awards define who she is but also puts her in a position of she’s in a more relaxed mode because she accomplished those things. She’s still in a place of hunger,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “She still wants to be the best. When you’ve proven that at such an early stage of your career, you want more and more. She’s entered a phase of wanting more yet is confident in who she is, since she was able to accomplish it.”

Seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech were also selected for the team as was sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul.

Boston, who averaged 16.8 points and 12.4 rebounds, and Clark were both on the preseason team last year. Clark followed up a fantastic first season with an even better one as a sophomore, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Hawkeyes, who are ranked fourth in the preseason poll for their best mark since 1994.

“She worked on a little bit more emotional control in her leadership. I think that’s really important,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “You want those officials to be your best friends let’s treat them like that.”

Bluder also said Clark has added some post moves to her game: “That may sound silly with Monika (Czinano) on the block. She’s almost 5-foot-10 and no reason she can’t post up. She’s looking for that a lot more.”

Joens opted to stay at Iowa State for another year, passing up a chance to enter the WNBA draft. She averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds last season and is the first preseason All-American in school history.

“This is a great honor for Ashley and the entire Iowa State program,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “To be recognized with such a great group of players is an outstanding accomplishment. I know she will continue to work hard to play at an All-American level this season.”

Jones helped Stanford go 32-4 before falling to UConn in the Final Four. She averaged 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cardinal. Last season, coach Tara VanDerveer called her star the “Magic Johnson of women’s basketball.”

Kitley had a stellar year, averaging 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hokies. Her return is a big reason why the team is ranked No. 13 in the preseason, its best mark since the final poll of 1999 when the school was also 13th.

She is the first player from the school to be honored as a preseason All-American.

“She’s the hardest working kid I’ve been around,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. ‘If she doesn’t do something, she has FOMO (fear of missing out). She’s added so much to her game to make us the best we can be. My responsibility is to prepare her for the next level.”

Morrow had an incredible first season, averaging 21.9 points and 13.5 rebounds for the Blue Demons. She is the first DePaul player to earn preseason honors since Latasha Byears did it in 1995.

“She earns it through her daily work ethic and competitiveness,” DePaul coach Doug Bruno said of Morrow.

All six players were honored last spring on the AP All-America teams. Boston, Clark and Jones were on the first team while Joens and Morrow were on the second. Kitley made the third team.

The AP started choosing a preseason All-America team before the 1994-95 season.

The Associated Press’ 2022-23 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 30-member national media panel (key 2021-22 statistics in parentheses):

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, senior, 30 of 30 votes (16.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 2.4 bpg.)

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, junior, 30 of 30 votes (27.0 ppg, 8.0 apg, 8.0 rpg)

Haley Jones, Stanford, 6-1, senior 28 of 30 votes (13.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.7 apg)

Ashley Joens, Iowa State, 6-1, senior, 24 of 30 votes (20.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, 6-6, senior, 9 of 30 votes (18.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.4 bpg)

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul, 6-1, sophomore, 9 of 30 votes (21.9 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 3.0 spg)

Others receiving votes: Cameron Brink, Stanford; Rori Harmon, Texas; Hailey Van Lith, Louisville; Olivia Miles, Notre Dame; Angel Reese, LSU; Maddy Siegrist, Villanova; Azzi Fudd, UConn; Jade Loville, Arizona; Jordan Horston, Tennessee; Deja Kelly, North Carolina; Tamari Key, Tennessee.

Nantz to call last Final Four in 2023, Eagle to take over

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 10:42 AM EDT
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide - Round Three
Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
1 Comment

NEW YORK – Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle.

CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post.

Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the tournament since 1986. He was the studio host for five years before calling his first Final Four in 1991.

Next year’s Final Four will take place in Houston, 40 years after the University of Houston’s run to the national championship game before it was upset by North Carolina State. Nantz attended the University of Houston and hosted coach Guy Lewis’ television show.

The 63-year old Nantz will remain the lead voice of the network’s NFL coverage, along with leading its golf team. CBS has The Masters and PGA Championship.

Eagle has been with CBS since 1998. Besides calling the tournament, he is part of the network’s No. 2 NFL team. The 53-year-old Eagle is also part of Turner’s NBA coverage and has called Brooklyn Nets games since 1995.