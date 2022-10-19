Injured Paige Bueckers says she’ll spend season as student coach

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 1:10 PM EDT
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

STORRS, Conn. — Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers, in one of her recent Instagram stories, walks into a team photo shoot carrying a whistle and a clipboard and calling herself “Coach P,” much to the amusement of her teammates.

For the former national player of the year who will miss the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL in her left knee, the idea of becoming a student-coach for the year is only half tongue-in-cheek.

“I’m head coach,” Bueckers told reporters recently. “Coach let me take his spot. No, I’m just kidding. But I’m the players’ coach, I’m going to be the one they can talk to, the one that’s going to push them, also the one they can rely on when they need support. I’m definitely taking that job as a coach but I’m not sure which job I’m taking.”

The good news for UConn fans is that Bueckers also vowed to return to college next year, rather than declaring, as she could, for the WNBA draft. The junior turns 21 and will be 22 during 2023, making her eligible.

“I’m not leaving, that is not any question,” Bueckers said. “I’m not thinking too far ahead, but I will be playing college basketball again.”

In the meantime, coach Geno Auriemma is relatively happy that Bueckers plans to stay very engaged with the sixth-ranked Huskies.

“I’m anxious to have her learn more about the game by doing those things, by sitting in practice and watching from a coach’s eyes instead of a player’s eyes,” Auriemma said. “And she’ll be the same Paige she’s always been, though, and she’ll get carried away and she’ll want to do this and she’ll want to do that, and she’ll want to have input in this.”

Bueckers missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. She returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game in Minneapolis, 10 miles from her Minnesota hometown.

She finished the season averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, showing how much she means to the team in a 27-point effort against North Carolina State that sent the Huskies to their 14th straight Final Four.

Auriemma has said that to make it 15 in a row and compete for a national title, he will need sophomore Azzi Fudd, a former national high school player of the year, to step into a starring role. He is also expecting big things from junior Nika Muhl, who will take the point guard duties and 6-foot-5 graduate student Dorka Juhasz, who missed the Final Four last year with a broken wrist.

Junior forward Aubrey Griffin is also coming back from a back injury that kept her sidelined all of last year. The Huskies have another top recruiting class coming in, led by 6-3 forward Ice Brady.

Auriemma understands that nobody outside the program is feeling sorry that the Huskies will be without Bueckers this season. Unlike last year, the Huskies have had the offseason to figure out who will be responsible for making up the lost points, assists and rebounds.

“It’s good for the players because they have to look around the room and say, OK, our goals can’t change, our expectations can’t change, but maybe the way we go about it has to change,” Auriemma said

And while they are certain to miss their best player in Bueckers, her teammates said they also look forward to having “Coach P” on the bench.

“It’s different hearing things from coaches and hearing things from one of the players, so I think that will definitely be a big help,” Fudd said.

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State rebuilding around ‘2-year veterans’

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leonard Hamilton has always tried to build and win with veteran teams. This season the Florida State coach will win with a new type of veteran.

“We’re fortunate now that every one of our returning veterans, our two-year veterans, they have improved with hard work over the summer,” Hamilton said. “And to my pleasure, the incoming players that we have are farther along than I thought they would be at this stage.”

Hamilton and the Seminoles have built rosters through the years that lean on length, athleticism and depth. They have also featured a blend of seniors as well as transfers and some one-and-done stars. But the Seminoles haven’t had a situation like this, where they return just five players and all of them are beginning only their second season in Tallahassee.

Florida State’s returning five are a good foundation – productive players who are evolving into leaders. They will be complemented by a few transfers and freshmen who could help the program get back to the NCAA Tournament after falling short at 17-14 during an injury-depleted 2021-22 season.

The Seminoles return their top two scorers in guards Caleb Mills (12.7 points) and Matthew Cleveland (11.5 points). Also back is forward Cam’Ron Fletcher, who averaged 6.8 points off the bench last season, as well as center Naheem McLeod and guard Jalen Warley.

FSU also welcomes junior guard Darin Green Jr., a UCF transfer who led the team in scoring (13.3 points) and 3-pointers (87) last season. Forward Baba Miller, a 6-foot-11 forward who played for Spain’s under-18 national team over the summer, leads a freshman class that also includes center Cameron Corhen, forward De’Ante Green and guard Chandler Jackson.

Hamilton thinks his unranked team will make an impression quickly.

“When you look back even at the times we’ve won the ACC, ranked in the top 10 at the end of the season, those years we’ve never been preseason in the Top 25,” Hamilton said. “I’m expecting to have a really good year. Hopefully we’ll be a surprise team in the country.”

INJURY WATCH

Florida State lost 54 games to injury in 2021-22, with five of the Seminoles’ top nine scorers forced to watch for large chunks of the ACC schedule. One early question is Jaylen Gainey, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Brown who was the Ivy League’s defensive player of the year in 2020 and ’22. Gainey suffered a preseason injury and could be out an extensive part of the season.

NO EARLY RETIREMENT

Hamilton was hired at Florida State in 2002 and turned 74 in August. At a time where some of the biggest names in college basketball have opted to retire, notably Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (now 75) and UNC’s Roy Williams (now 72), Hamilton embraces his role as a mentor and coach.

“I’m happy where I am, my family is happy and we’re expecting bigger and better things,” said Hamilton, whose teams are 78-42 since the start of the 2016-17 season. “Don’t ask me when I’m retiring. As long as I can come out of the locker room and not accidentally go sit on the other coach’s bench because I don’t know where I’m at, I’m going to hang in there.”

FAMILIAR FACE

Green Jr. shot 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc in UCF’s win over Florida State on Dec. 19, 2020. The 6-foot-5 guard made 208 3-pointers in three seasons at UCF, making 38.8 shots from long range. The early impressions of Green Jr. at Florida State have been impressive: He shot 13 of 30 from 3-point range during a three-game exhibition tour in Canada this summer.

SIXTH SENSE

Florida State has won the last four ACC Sixth Man of the Year awards: Mfiondu Kabengele, Patrick Williams, Scottie Barnes and Cleveland. The 6-foot-7 Cleveland has tried to make newcomers feel more comfortable during preseason practices.

“Just making sure that everyone, the transfers and the incoming guys, that they have the information that they need to play within the system and to be comfortable,” Cleveland said.

SCHEDULE

Florida State will host preseason No. 1 North Carolina on Feb. 27 and No. 18 Virginia on Jan. 14. The Seminoles will travel to play at Duke on Dec. 31. They will also face five schools that received votes in the presason AP Top 25: Florida, Miami, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Purdue.

Clemson, Brad Brownell hopes for rebound after missing NCAAs

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Brad Brownell looks around at ACC meetings and sees fewer and fewer faces who’ve been doing it as long as him.

Brownell is entering his 13th season with the Tigers – only Leonard Hamilton of Florida State and Tony Bennett of Virginia have held positions in the Atlantic Coast Conference longer – and hopes the season doesn’t become a game-by-game referendum on his job status.

“It’s challenging to stay in the profession at this level,” Brownell said. “I’m proud of it because I think it speaks to the culture of what we do in our program.”

Brownell touts players who stay out of trouble, graduate if they stay around and take well to coaching. He has taken the Tigers to just three NCAA Tournaments during his tenure.

“We’re probably more successful than people realize,” Brownell, whose team is seventh in ACC victories the past five seasons. “We’ve done a lot of things that are really pretty good.”

Last season was not among them. The Tigers had their ninth straight season of .500 or better at 17-16, but went just 8-12 in the ACC for their first losing league record in five years.

First-year athletic director Graham Neff wrote the fan base after last season, saying the NCAA tourney is the goal the Tigers must shoot for starting this year. Neff also pledged a football-like financial commitment on a regular basis.

Brownell said he’d heard Neff loud and clear and expects positive results to follow.

While winning a league or national title is a goal, forward Hunter Tyson doesn’t think the season will be a failure if they come up short. As long as the Tigers are playing their “best basketball at the end of the year, working hard every day, taking every opportunity we can to just be the best team we can be,” he said.

INJURED HALL

Clemson’s leading scorer, 6-foot-10 PJ Hall, went through surgeries on his foot right after the season, then his right kneecap during the summer. Brownell said he’s been able to shoot, but not run the floor yet with his teammates at fall practice. Hall, who averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds last year, is a centerpiece for the Tigers, who won’t have as much talent or depth without him. Brownell hopes he can return to games sometime in November.

OH BROTHER

The roster includes two sets of brothers: Junior guard Chase Hunter and his freshman guard brother, Dillon, and the Nauseefs, senior guard Jack and sophomore forward Daniel.

Brownell joked that he’ll hear Chase Hunter correcting his younger brother in practice, thinking, “Wow, that’s great that Chase did listen because sometimes he wasn’t communicating himself.”

FRENCH TRIP

Clemson went overseas this summer with three exhibition games in France. The basketball helped bond the young team while the history was overwhelming, Brownell said, especially when the group visited Normandy, where the Allies landed as part of the D-Day invasion.

At the U.S. military cemetery nearby, the group saw the gravesites of six Clemson students killed during the operation. “I hope that’s one that sticks with them a long time,” Brownell said.

THAT’S THE POINT

There will be a change at point guard. Al-Amir Dawes, who started 41 of 55 games the past two years, transferred to Seton Hall. Brownell expected Chase Hunter and perhaps younger brother Dillon to see time as the lead guard this season. Dawes also was the top three-point and foul shooters among the starters at nearly 40%.

SCHEDULE

Clemson opens at home Nov. 7 against The Citadel and takes on state rival South Carolina four days later. The Tigers will take part in a Thanksgiving week tournament in Florida featuring Iowa, Cal and TCU. The ACC 20-game ACC season starts Dec. 21 at Georgia Tech.

South Carolina women unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

The defending national champion Gamecocks were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in the preseason poll. It’s the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.

“This is where we wanted to be and envisioned for our program,” Staley said. “I got to give it to our players. We constantly get some of the best players in the country. They put us in this position as they work extremely hard. I don’t know if they come in and say i want to be the No. 1 team in the country, but they do say they want to be national champions. This is a step to being a national champion.”

Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five teams in the preseason poll. It is Iowa’s best ranking since 1994 when the Hawkeyes were also fourth in midseason.

“It makes no difference in March what we’re ranked in October, but certainly I want my team to have confidence and be proud of what they’ve accomplished. Iowa is on the map,” coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ll celebrate it and then forgot about it.”

South Carolina went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Only UConn (four times) and Baylor (once) have had longer streaks at No. 1 since the 1994-95 season when the Top 25 became a writers’ poll.

The Huskies are ranked No. 6, the first time since 2006 that they weren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State finish off the top 10.

HOLD THAT TIGER

Princeton has its first preseason ranking, coming in at No. 24.

The Tigers were ranked for the final two weeks of last season and return four starters from the team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament, upending Kentucky in the first round before falling to Indiana by a point in the next game.

“It’s great for our program and for the Ivy League and putting some respect on what we’ve done in the past,” coach Carla Berube said. “I think it’s tremendous for our team and for us to live up to the standards we’ve set, we’ve got lofty goals. To be ranked in the preseason means a lot, but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Berube has upped the Tigers schedule to challenge them with games at Texas and at UConn, her alma mater.

“We’ve learned that if you have a tough non-conference schedule it can get you ready for the Ivy League and beyond that,” she said.

CORNHUSKER RUN

There are high expectations in the state of Nebraska. No. 21 Creighton has its first preseason ranking while No. 22 Nebraska was its first ranking since 2015. It’s the first time in the history of the poll that both teams have been ranked in the same week.

“It’s good to have Creighton and Nebraska in Top 25. It’s good for the state,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said.

The Bluejays are coming off a great season when they advanced to the first Elite Eight in school history by knocking off No. 2 seed Iowa at home in the second round and Iowa State in the regional semifinals. Expectations are high this year.

“It says to our players that they put the program in a better position than we’ve ever been in,” Flanery said. “That’s good for them. I think they deserve it. They worked to get us to this point. I don’t think it changes their approach.”

TIP-INS

No. 13 Virginia Tech has its best ranking since the final poll of 1999 when the school was also 13th. … No. 23 South Dakota State is ranked in the preseason for the first time in school history.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten is tops in the nation with six ranked teams. Joining No. 4 Iowa are No. 11 Indiana, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 17 Maryland, No. 22 Nebraska and No. 25 Michigan.

The ACC has five teams in the poll, including three in the top 10. Joining Louisville, Notre Dame and N.C. State are No. 12 North Carolina and No. 13 Virginia Tech.

The Big 12 has four programs ranked, led by No. 3 Texas and No. 8 Iowa State. No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 18 Baylor are also ranked.

The SEC and Pac-12 each have three teams in the poll. No. 16 LSU joins top-ranked South Carolina and No. 5 Tennessee for the SEC. No. 19 Arizona and No. 20 Oregon join No. 2 Stanford for the Pac-12.

No. 21 Creighton and UConn represent the Big East while No. 24 Princeton is the lone school from the Ivy League and No. 23 South Dakota State the only Summit League team in the rankings.

Creighton picked to win Big East for first time

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 9:40 AM EDT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 01 Creighton at UConn
Getty Images
0 Comments

NEW YORK — For the first time since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton is the preseason choice to win the conference.

The ninth-ranked Bluejays received eight first-place votes from the league’s coaches. Creighton returns three double-digit scorers from last season’s team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Greg McDermott didn’t put too much stock in the Bluejays’ place in the preseason poll.

“It’s based off what you did last year and who you return and we return a pretty good core,” he said. “I think, in this year with the transfer portal, it gets more difficult to predict preseason conference rankings and national rankings because you just don’t know how transfers are going to fit in.”

Xavier, which received two top votes, was picked second. The Musketeers went 23-13 last season and won the NIT championship. They welcomed back coach Sean Miller, who was in charge of the program from 2004-09.

Villanova, the defending conference tournament champion, was picked third – one point behind Xavier. It’s the first time since 2013-14 that the 16th-ranked Wildcats were not picked first or second. Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright retired and the Wildcats are now led by Kyle Neptune. He has the conference’s pick for Freshman of the Year in Cam Whitmore.

“If we were ranked first, I don’t think that would do anything for us,” Neptune said. “Third doesn’t do anything for us. At the end of the day, you have to go out and compete and play the game.”

Connecticut was picked fourth and is led by preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo. Providence, which won the Big East regular-season crown last year, was chosen to come in fifth. The Friars reached the Sweet 16 last season for the first time in 25 years.

St. John’s and Seton Hall followed the Friars. Seton Hall welcomed back former player and assistant coach Shaheen Holloway to lead the program. Holloway guided 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight last season in the greatest run by a lower seed in NCAA history.

Butler, Marquette, Georgetown and DePaul round out the selections.

NEW FACES

Motta, Holloway, Neptune and Miller are all back in the Big East after spending a few years in other places. All are happy to have returned.

“I’m grateful to be back both at Xavier and the Big East as a conference that I coached and played in,” Miller said. “I’m grateful to have the chance to coach in this conference and coach at a place that I love already.”

Neptune got his start as a video coordinator at Villanova in 2008 before coming back as an assistant in 2013. He spent the next eight seasons with the Wildcats before getting the head job at Fordham. He left the Rams to take over the Wildcats when Wright retired.

“I got my basketball education here,” Neptune said. “I think the core of what I believe in is what I learned here.”

North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball

Associated PressOct 17, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
2 Comments

North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game.

The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year.

With four starters back from the team that lost to Kansas in New Orleans, the Tar Heels are the runaway pick as the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25. They earned 47 of 62 first-place votes from a national media panel to easily outdistance Gonzaga, the top preseason team the past two years.

“As they opened up their lockers for the first practice of last year, there was a picture of the New Orleans Superdome in there. I wanted them to see where we were headed in April,” Davis recalled last week. “The hard work and preparation, the practice that had to be put into place to put ourselves in position to do that. t’s the same approach this year compared to last year. The only difference this year is the outside noise.

“Last year,” Davis said, “the outside noise didn’t think we had a chance. The outside noise this year thinks we do.”

Gonzaga received 12 first-place votes while No. 3 Houston had one and fourth-ranked Kentucky the other two. Houston has its highest preseason ranking since 1983, when the third of the Cougars’ Phi Slama Jama teams reached its second consecutive title game. Kentucky has its best preseason rank since 2019, when the season ended amid the pandemic.

There was a tie at No. 5 between the Jayhawks, who raised their latest national title banner inside Allen Fieldhouse earlier this month, and Big 12 rival Baylor, which raised its own championship banner the previous season.

It is the 10th time that North Carolina has been preseason No. 1, breaking a tie with Duke for the most in the history of the AP poll. Of those 10, two Tar Heels teams have gone on to win the NCAA title: the 1981-82 team coached by Dean Smith and featuring James Worthy, Sam Perkins and Michael Jordan, and the 2008-09 team coached by Roy Williams and featuring Tyler Hansbrough, Wayne Ellington and Ty Lawson.

A third team, Williams’ 2015-16 squad, lost the final to Villanova on Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our team’s potential,” Davis said of securing the top spot in the poll, “but the only way for us to reach any of our dreams and goals will be to improve each and every day by our commitment to preparing, practicing and playing to the best of our ability.”

Caleb Love, one of the four returning starters for North Carolina along with R.J. Davis, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot, said the focus will be on getting better daily ahead of the ACC grind.

Duke, where Jon Scheyer replaced Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, was ranked seventh and UCLA eighth. Creighton has its best preseason ranking at No. 9, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, TCU and Auburn.

“You don’t pay a lot attention to it when you’re picked ninth,” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott said of their preseason ranking in the Big East last season. “You go to work every day and try to get better every day. It’s important we approach it the same this year.”

The No. 13 Hoosiers have their first ranking since January 2019 and highest in the preseason since 2016.

Villanova, where Kyle Neptune is taking over for Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright, is No. 16, the lowest preseason ranking for the Wildcats since 2008. They were followed by Arizona, Virginia, San Diego State and Alabama.

The final five are Oregon, Michigan, Illinois, Dayton and Texas Tech.

“When I was in school as a player, I never bought into the rankings, what the media would say about our ball club. You still got to go out and play the game,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “Hell, my senior year we were ranked No. 1 and we didn’t get it done. So at the end of the day I guess it’s kind of nice for our players who haven’t experienced that. Again, you got to go out and play. I mean, you got to prove it on the basketball floor. That’s when it counts.”

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five ranked teams. The Big Ten, Pac 12 and ACC have three apiece and the Big East has two. The West Coast, Atlantic 10, Mountain West and American Athletic conferences each have one team in the poll.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

Texas A&M was the first team outside the poll, followed by UConn, which appeared on 24 of 62 ballots. Miami, Purdue and Saint Louis were also eyeing a spot in the Top 25 when the first regular-season poll is released Nov. 14.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

The season begins for most teams Nov. 7, but as usual, the first meeting of heavyweights will be the Champions Classic on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis: No. 4 Kentucky plays Michigan State, unranked in the preseason poll for the second year in a row, before No. 5 Kansas plays No. 7 Duke in the nightcap.