South Carolina women unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT
Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

The defending national champion Gamecocks were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in the preseason poll. It’s the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.

“This is where we wanted to be and envisioned for our program,” Staley said. “I got to give it to our players. We constantly get some of the best players in the country. They put us in this position as they work extremely hard. I don’t know if they come in and say i want to be the No. 1 team in the country, but they do say they want to be national champions. This is a step to being a national champion.”

Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five teams in the preseason poll. It is Iowa’s best ranking since 1994 when the Hawkeyes were also fourth in midseason.

“It makes no difference in March what we’re ranked in October, but certainly I want my team to have confidence and be proud of what they’ve accomplished. Iowa is on the map,” coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ll celebrate it and then forgot about it.”

South Carolina went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Only UConn (four times) and Baylor (once) have had longer streaks at No. 1 since the 1994-95 season when the Top 25 became a writers’ poll.

The Huskies are ranked No. 6, the first time since 2006 that they weren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State finish off the top 10.

HOLD THAT TIGER

Princeton has its first preseason ranking, coming in at No. 24.

The Tigers were ranked for the final two weeks of last season and return four starters from the team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament, upending Kentucky in the first round before falling to Indiana by a point in the next game.

“It’s great for our program and for the Ivy League and putting some respect on what we’ve done in the past,” coach Carla Berube said. “I think it’s tremendous for our team and for us to live up to the standards we’ve set, we’ve got lofty goals. To be ranked in the preseason means a lot, but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Berube has upped the Tigers schedule to challenge them with games at Texas and at UConn, her alma mater.

“We’ve learned that if you have a tough non-conference schedule it can get you ready for the Ivy League and beyond that,” she said.

CORNHUSKER RUN

There are high expectations in the state of Nebraska. No. 21 Creighton has its first preseason ranking while No. 22 Nebraska was its first ranking since 2015. It’s the first time in the history of the poll that both teams have been ranked in the same week.

“It’s good to have Creighton and Nebraska in Top 25. It’s good for the state,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said.

The Bluejays are coming off a great season when they advanced to the first Elite Eight in school history by knocking off No. 2 seed Iowa at home in the second round and Iowa State in the regional semifinals. Expectations are high this year.

“It says to our players that they put the program in a better position than we’ve ever been in,” Flanery said. “That’s good for them. I think they deserve it. They worked to get us to this point. I don’t think it changes their approach.”

TIP-INS

No. 13 Virginia Tech has its best ranking since the final poll of 1999 when the school was also 13th. … No. 23 South Dakota State is ranked in the preseason for the first time in school history.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten is tops in the nation with six ranked teams. Joining No. 4 Iowa are No. 11 Indiana, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 17 Maryland, No. 22 Nebraska and No. 25 Michigan.

The ACC has five teams in the poll, including three in the top 10. Joining Louisville, Notre Dame and N.C. State are No. 12 North Carolina and No. 13 Virginia Tech.

The Big 12 has four programs ranked, led by No. 3 Texas and No. 8 Iowa State. No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 18 Baylor are also ranked.

The SEC and Pac-12 each have three teams in the poll. No. 16 LSU joins top-ranked South Carolina and No. 5 Tennessee for the SEC. No. 19 Arizona and No. 20 Oregon join No. 2 Stanford for the Pac-12.

No. 21 Creighton and UConn represent the Big East while No. 24 Princeton is the lone school from the Ivy League and No. 23 South Dakota State the only Summit League team in the rankings.

Creighton picked to win Big East for first time

Associated PressOct 18, 2022, 9:40 AM EDT
NEW YORK — For the first time since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton is the preseason choice to win the conference.

The ninth-ranked Bluejays received eight first-place votes from the league’s coaches. Creighton returns three double-digit scorers from last season’s team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Greg McDermott didn’t put too much stock in the Bluejays’ place in the preseason poll.

“It’s based off what you did last year and who you return and we return a pretty good core,” he said. “I think, in this year with the transfer portal, it gets more difficult to predict preseason conference rankings and national rankings because you just don’t know how transfers are going to fit in.”

Xavier, which received two top votes, was picked second. The Musketeers went 23-13 last season and won the NIT championship. They welcomed back coach Sean Miller, who was in charge of the program from 2004-09.

Villanova, the defending conference tournament champion, was picked third – one point behind Xavier. It’s the first time since 2013-14 that the 16th-ranked Wildcats were not picked first or second. Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright retired and the Wildcats are now led by Kyle Neptune. He has the conference’s pick for Freshman of the Year in Cam Whitmore.

“If we were ranked first, I don’t think that would do anything for us,” Neptune said. “Third doesn’t do anything for us. At the end of the day, you have to go out and compete and play the game.”

Connecticut was picked fourth and is led by preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo. Providence, which won the Big East regular-season crown last year, was chosen to come in fifth. The Friars reached the Sweet 16 last season for the first time in 25 years.

St. John’s and Seton Hall followed the Friars. Seton Hall welcomed back former player and assistant coach Shaheen Holloway to lead the program. Holloway guided 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight last season in the greatest run by a lower seed in NCAA history.

Butler, Marquette, Georgetown and DePaul round out the selections.

NEW FACES

Motta, Holloway, Neptune and Miller are all back in the Big East after spending a few years in other places. All are happy to have returned.

“I’m grateful to be back both at Xavier and the Big East as a conference that I coached and played in,” Miller said. “I’m grateful to have the chance to coach in this conference and coach at a place that I love already.”

Neptune got his start as a video coordinator at Villanova in 2008 before coming back as an assistant in 2013. He spent the next eight seasons with the Wildcats before getting the head job at Fordham. He left the Rams to take over the Wildcats when Wright retired.

“I got my basketball education here,” Neptune said. “I think the core of what I believe in is what I learned here.”

North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball

Associated PressOct 17, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT
North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game.

The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year.

With four starters back from the team that lost to Kansas in New Orleans, the Tar Heels are the runaway pick as the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25. They earned 47 of 62 first-place votes from a national media panel to easily outdistance Gonzaga, the top preseason team the past two years.

“As they opened up their lockers for the first practice of last year, there was a picture of the New Orleans Superdome in there. I wanted them to see where we were headed in April,” Davis recalled last week. “The hard work and preparation, the practice that had to be put into place to put ourselves in position to do that. t’s the same approach this year compared to last year. The only difference this year is the outside noise.

“Last year,” Davis said, “the outside noise didn’t think we had a chance. The outside noise this year thinks we do.”

Gonzaga received 12 first-place votes while No. 3 Houston had one and fourth-ranked Kentucky the other two. Houston has its highest preseason ranking since 1983, when the third of the Cougars’ Phi Slama Jama teams reached its second consecutive title game. Kentucky has its best preseason rank since 2019, when the season ended amid the pandemic.

There was a tie at No. 5 between the Jayhawks, who raised their latest national title banner inside Allen Fieldhouse earlier this month, and Big 12 rival Baylor, which raised its own championship banner the previous season.

It is the 10th time that North Carolina has been preseason No. 1, breaking a tie with Duke for the most in the history of the AP poll. Of those 10, two Tar Heels teams have gone on to win the NCAA title: the 1981-82 team coached by Dean Smith and featuring James Worthy, Sam Perkins and Michael Jordan, and the 2008-09 team coached by Roy Williams and featuring Tyler Hansbrough, Wayne Ellington and Ty Lawson.

A third team, Williams’ 2015-16 squad, lost the final to Villanova on Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our team’s potential,” Davis said of securing the top spot in the poll, “but the only way for us to reach any of our dreams and goals will be to improve each and every day by our commitment to preparing, practicing and playing to the best of our ability.”

Caleb Love, one of the four returning starters for North Carolina along with R.J. Davis, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot, said the focus will be on getting better daily ahead of the ACC grind.

Duke, where Jon Scheyer replaced Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, was ranked seventh and UCLA eighth. Creighton has its best preseason ranking at No. 9, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, TCU and Auburn.

“You don’t pay a lot attention to it when you’re picked ninth,” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott said of their preseason ranking in the Big East last season. “You go to work every day and try to get better every day. It’s important we approach it the same this year.”

The No. 13 Hoosiers have their first ranking since January 2019 and highest in the preseason since 2016.

Villanova, where Kyle Neptune is taking over for Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright, is No. 16, the lowest preseason ranking for the Wildcats since 2008. They were followed by Arizona, Virginia, San Diego State and Alabama.

The final five are Oregon, Michigan, Illinois, Dayton and Texas Tech.

“When I was in school as a player, I never bought into the rankings, what the media would say about our ball club. You still got to go out and play the game,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “Hell, my senior year we were ranked No. 1 and we didn’t get it done. So at the end of the day I guess it’s kind of nice for our players who haven’t experienced that. Again, you got to go out and play. I mean, you got to prove it on the basketball floor. That’s when it counts.”

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five ranked teams. The Big Ten, Pac 12 and ACC have three apiece and the Big East has two. The West Coast, Atlantic 10, Mountain West and American Athletic conferences each have one team in the poll.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

Texas A&M was the first team outside the poll, followed by UConn, which appeared on 24 of 62 ballots. Miami, Purdue and Saint Louis were also eyeing a spot in the Top 25 when the first regular-season poll is released Nov. 14.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

The season begins for most teams Nov. 7, but as usual, the first meeting of heavyweights will be the Champions Classic on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis: No. 4 Kentucky plays Michigan State, unranked in the preseason poll for the second year in a row, before No. 5 Kansas plays No. 7 Duke in the nightcap.

HBCU’s Grambling, Southern to play at NBA All-Star weekend

Associated PressOct 15, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT
SWAC members Grambling State and Southern have been invited to play in the second NBA HBCU Classic at this season’s All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

The Feb. 18 game, which will precede All-Star Saturday night’s lineup featuring the NBA’s dunk contest, 3-point shootout and skills competition, will be shown on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

“Grambling State is an iconic name brand,” said Trayvean Scott, the school’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “We knew when this opportunity was presented to us, it was the right decision to not only bring SWAC basketball to the NBA All-Star, but to continue to bring awareness and increased support to HBCU athletics.”

Last season’s inaugural game in Cleveland between Howard and Morgan State netted both schools $100,000 donations. Over the last two All-Star weekends, about $4 million has been raised to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and scholarship funds such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund.

This past summer, 60 students participated in the league’s inaugural NBA HBCU Fellowship program, which provides career development opportunities in the business of basketball for undergraduate and graduate students.

“My pathway from Southern to the NBA has opened countless doors for me,” NBA legend Bob Love said. He’s a Southern alum and, along with Grambling State’s Willis Reed, is one of the honorary captains for this year’s game. “I am proud to support the NBA in using the game of basketball to celebrate the rich history of HBCUs and drive opportunity for the next generation of leaders both on and off the court.”

The game will be played at the University of Utah. Grambling will be the home team. The teams also play at Southern on Jan. 14.

Emoni Bates reinstated at Eastern Michigan after charges dropped

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Emoni Bates was reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student Thursday after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him, his attorney and the school said.

The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan in August after playing his freshman season at Memphis. He was charged after police found a gun in a car he was driving last month. Defense attorney Steve Haney said the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates.

Bates was “immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities” because of the agreement between prosecutors and Bates’ attorneys, the school said in a statement, adding that the move was made in accordance with athletic department policies.

Bates was charged with two felonies – carrying a concealed weapon and “altering ID marks” – on Sept. 19 after a traffic stop. Bates failed to stop at an intersection and a search turned up the weapon, the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office said. He pleaded not guilty at his probable cause hearing last week.

Bates will plead down to a misdemeanor charge, Haney said. A hearing was scheduled for next Wednesday. Bates also must complete a diversion program to have his record expunged.

Bates attended Eastern Michigan’s practice on Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown school after averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds last season as a freshman at Memphis, where he enrolled after reclassifying to skip a year of high school.

Bates became the first sophomore to win the Gatorade national player of the year award in 2020, beating out Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley. The Detroit Pistons drafted Cunningham No. 1 overall last year, two spots before Cleveland took Mobley in the draft.

Bates initially committed to playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State. He later de-committed and signed with Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway. Bates played in 18 games for the Tigers, missing several weeks with a back injury.

In 2019, as a high school freshman, the slender and skilled guard led Ypsilanti Lincoln to a state title and was named Michigan’s Division 1 Player of the Year by The Associated Press. His sophomore season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and he attended Ypsi Prep Academy as a junior, his final year of high school.

Big 12 coaches tab TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. as preseason player of year

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT
IRVING, Texas — TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. has been picked as the Big 12 preseason player of the year by the league’s coaches.

Miles was joined by Baylor guard Adam Flagler and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson as unanimous picks on the preseason All-Big 12 team, as selected by coaches who couldn’t vote for their own players. Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson and Texas teammates Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr were also on the team.

Oklahoma senior guard Grant Sherfield, a transfer from Nevada, was tabbed as the league’s preseason newcomer of the year. Baylor guard Keyonte George was named the top incoming freshman.

Miles was the only Big 12 player last season to finish in the top six for points (15.2) and assists (3.8), and had eight 20-point games. Flagler averaged 13.8 points and 3.0 assists, while Wilson averaged 11.1 points and was second in the Big 12 with 7.4 rebounds a game.

Sherfield led Nevada last season with 19.1 points and 6.4 assists per game, and also averaged 4.2 rebounds. He led the Mountain West Conference in assists.

George was a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and the highest-ranked recruit in Baylor history. The McDonald’s All-American from Texas averaged 17.8 points last season and shot 41% on 3-pointers.