Bates reinstated at Eastern Michigan after charges dropped

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT
emoni bates
Joe Murphy/Getty Images
0 Comments

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Emoni Bates was reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student Thursday after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him, his attorney and the school said.

The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan in August after playing his freshman season at Memphis. He was charged after police found a gun in a car he was driving last month. Defense attorney Steve Haney said the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates.

Bates was “immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities” because of the agreement between prosecutors and Bates’ attorneys, the school said in a statement, adding that the move was made in accordance with athletic department policies.

Bates was charged with two felonies – carrying a concealed weapon and “altering ID marks” – on Sept. 19 after a traffic stop. Bates failed to stop at an intersection and a search turned up the weapon, the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office said. He pleaded not guilty at his probable cause hearing last week.

Bates will plead down to a misdemeanor charge, Haney said. A hearing was scheduled for next Wednesday. Bates also must complete a diversion program to have his record expunged.

Bates attended Eastern Michigan’s practice on Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown school after averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds last season as a freshman at Memphis, where he enrolled after reclassifying to skip a year of high school.

Bates became the first sophomore to win the Gatorade national player of the year award in 2020, beating out Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley. The Detroit Pistons drafted Cunningham No. 1 overall last year, two spots before Cleveland took Mobley in the draft.

Bates initially committed to playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State. He later de-committed and signed with Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway. Bates played in 18 games for the Tigers, missing several weeks with a back injury.

In 2019, as a high school freshman, the slender and skilled guard led Ypsilanti Lincoln to a state title and was named Michigan’s Division 1 Player of the Year by The Associated Press. His sophomore season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and he attended Ypsi Prep Academy as a junior, his final year of high school.

Big 12 coaches tab TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. as preseason player of year

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

IRVING, Texas — TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. has been picked as the Big 12 preseason player of the year by the league’s coaches.

Miles was joined by Baylor guard Adam Flagler and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson as unanimous picks on the preseason All-Big 12 team, as selected by coaches who couldn’t vote for their own players. Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson and Texas teammates Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr were also on the team.

Oklahoma senior guard Grant Sherfield, a transfer from Nevada, was tabbed as the league’s preseason newcomer of the year. Baylor guard Keyonte George was named the top incoming freshman.

Miles was the only Big 12 player last season to finish in the top six for points (15.2) and assists (3.8), and had eight 20-point games. Flagler averaged 13.8 points and 3.0 assists, while Wilson averaged 11.1 points and was second in the Big 12 with 7.4 rebounds a game.

Sherfield led Nevada last season with 19.1 points and 6.4 assists per game, and also averaged 4.2 rebounds. He led the Mountain West Conference in assists.

George was a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and the highest-ranked recruit in Baylor history. The McDonald’s All-American from Texas averaged 17.8 points last season and shot 41% on 3-pointers.

ACC Commisioner Jim Phillips: Time to expand NCAA’s Big Dance

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
4 Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plenty of people have called for NCAA Tournament expansion. Count ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips among them.

Phillips said at the ACC Tipoff that “it’s time to look at” expanding the field beyond the 68 teams currently invited to the Big Dance each March.

Phillips believes the NCAA’s best tournaments are the ones that feature the most schools. That’s part of why he’s hopeful of eventual expansion, not just for the men’s event but for all NCAA championships.

Increasing the field also brings rewards for those “schools that are spending a tremendous amount of resources in sports and not having a chance to access those championships,” he said.

Currently, just 68 of 358 men’s basketball programs qualify for the men’s NCAAs – 32 conference champions and 36 at-large teams picked by the selection committee. Phillips said the logistics of staging a bigger tournament need to be worked out.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has advocated for more teams in the field the past 30 years. “I’ve been knocked down every year I’ve brought it up,” said the 77-year-old Boeheim. “I stopped bringing it up. Everybody thought I was an idiot.”

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey projects adding three more First Four pods – one for each region – could work and take the field up to 80.

“Let’s throw three more Daytons in, regionalize it up and play it out, let some more kids get in there,” Brey said.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton wants to double the field – and double the experience for athletes who work hard all year for their moment in March. “Do you realize how it would be an opportunity for all these youngsters to participate in the NCAA Tournament?” he said. “It’s the greatest games in history.”

BACOT BACK

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot could’ve easily jumped to the NBA, especially after leading the Tar Heels to the NCAA championship game last season. Instead, the 6-foot-11 senior wanted another run to finish the job.

Bacot, a likely pick for ACC preseason player of the year, was among four Tar Heels who held off going pro in the wake of their 72-69 title-game loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament in April. North Carolina was up 40-25 at halftime before the Jayhawks’ rallied.

For Bacot, it was a difficult outcome that fueled his decision to return. He doesn’t spend much time thinking about the NBA, concentrating on improving his game and helping the Tar Heels win.

“Going through last year with our ups and downs,” Bacot said. “Our ups were really high and a lot of fun. Just being able to experience that for a full year was a no-brainer.”

PERFECT YOUNG

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young led his Hokies to a surprise ACC Tournament title last March, defeating second-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals, third-seeded North Carolina in the semis and top-seeded Duke, 82-67, for the school’s first-ever tournament crown.

That improved Young’s record to 6-0 in tournament finals. Young, beginning his fourth season at Virginia Tech, won all five Southern Conference championship games he reached during 16 seasons leading Wofford.

The secret? Don’t change anything. “We all know what’s at stake,” Young said. “Let’s go have a good time, lay our ears back and let it rip.”

DUKE INJURY

Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said prize freshman Dariq Whitehead is progressing well about six weeks into recovery from a foot injury.

Whitehead is a 6-foot-7 forward from Newark, New Jersey, who was rated the country’s No. 2 prospect this past recruiting season.

Whitehead is entering the next phase of his recovery where he’s able to get out on the court more, Scheyer said. The first-year coach can’t yet say when Whitehead will be ready to play, “but he’s progressing in a great way and he’s working hard, and I know he’s anxious to be out here with these guys practicing every day.”

PASTNER TIME

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner is excited about – well, everything.

He thinks the ACC is deep and great. His players are smart and hardworking. And his school is a leader in the space industry.

“They found water on Mars from Georgia Tech,” said Pastner, bragging on 14 Tech grads who’ve been to space. “That’s what’s amazing about this school. It’s incredible.”

Pastner gushed that he thinks North Carolina should be ranked No. 1 nationally to start the season. He also would pick Virginia as the league’s best team. “I know it sounds crazy when I say this,” said Pastner, opening his seventh year with the Yellow Jackets.

Memphis finalizes extension with Penny Hardaway

Associated PressOct 13, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Christine Tannous/The Commercial Appeal/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028.

The announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.

Athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement the deal had been in the works for some time and that Memphis officials are excited to keep Hardaway with the Tigers for years to come.

“We could not have a better fit as our head men’s basketball coach at Memphis than Penny Hardaway, and we are very thankful for his dedication and leadership,” Veatch said.

Hardaway is 84-43 in his four seasons at his alma mater since being hired in March 2018. He has four straight 20-win seasons, won the 2021 National Invitation Tournament title and ended the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament drought at eight years with a berth last March. The Tigers went 22-11.

He ranks second among 14 first-time Division I head coaches hired before the 2018-19 season. Hardaway also ranks fourth among Memphis head coaches over their first four seasons. He has had three players picked in the first round of the NBA draft and four chosen overall.

Hardaway thanked Veatch and Memphis President Bill Hardgrave and the board of trustees for their support.

“As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted,” Hardaway said.

The former NBA All-Star will be paid $2.5 million this season with his compensation increasing $100,000 per year until he reaches $3 million for the 2027-28 season. His base salary is $200,000 with the rest coming from radio and television, public relations, public service and public speaking appearances.

Oscar Tshiebwe to have ‘minor’ procedure on knee

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach John Calipari says on social media that consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will have a “minor” 15-minute procedure to “clean some things up” in his knee.

Calipari did not specify in a Twitter post which knee will be treated. The school did not have specifics on how long Tshiebwe will be out. The coach said he sat the 6-foot-9 senior forward for practice for a knee issue. Tshiebwe pushed to participate in the pro day workout before NBA scouts in what Calipari described as “an unbelievable performance.”

“He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out,” Calipari wrote. “I made him sit out and get examined as a precaution. … Not a big deal, but no dancing at (Big Blue) Madness!”

Tshiebwe was named Associated Press national Player of the Year and collected every major award. The Democratic Republic of the Congo native averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game as a junior.

The Wildcats open against Howard on Nov. 7.

Purdue back near Big Ten top? Portal makes predictions tough

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT
William Bretzger-The Record/USA TODAY NETWORK
4 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS — The Purdue Boilermakers are coming off a 29-win season in which they were ranked in the AP top 10 from wire to wire, including the No. 1 spot for one week in December, and drew a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Still, they finished one game shy of first place in the conference, lost to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament final and were upset by upstart St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16. That didn’t sit well with coach Matt Painter or anybody else associated with the program.

“We thought we had a team that could do more damage than it did. As a coach, you take sole responsibility for that,” Painter said in Minneapolis at Target Center, where the conference took its basketball media days this year. “I thought we should have won our league. I thought we should have won our tournament. I thought we should have gotten to the Final Four. We didn’t.”

While the Boilermakers have lost first team All-Big Ten guard Jaden Ivey and stalwarts Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic, they’ve still got a team headlined by the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey – one of three unanimous picks for the 11-player preseason all-conference team – that ought to be able to contend for the conference title again.

These days, with the transfer portal doing heavy business, picking the favorites is even more of an inexact science. The Boilermakers were pegged for fifth in the Big Ten preseason media poll.

“You have some people that are being picked in the top half, and 70 to 80% of their guys didn’t play for them last year. Normally when that’s the case, they don’t get picked in the top half,” Painter said. “You’ve got a good chunk of some of these guys that have had really good careers so far so it’s easier to gauge, easier to say this guy averaged 16 points in another high major conference, he’s going to be successful here. Having that experience of success together is still important.”

FRESH START

Kevin Willard took over the Maryland program after 12 seasons at Seton Hall. A longtime resident of New York and New Jersey, Willard revealed some of the discoveries he’s made since moving down the Atlantic coast. The first thing to stand out to him was the quality of recruits playing in the Terrapins’ backyard – including the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

“High school basketball, AAU basketball in the DMV is by far second to none,” Willard said. “It’s kind of cool being there because you get first dibs on a lot of kids that obviously we couldn’t get before.”

The first player Willard signed upon arriving in College Park was 6-foot-6 swingman Noah Batchelor, a native of Frederick, Maryland, who played last year at the IMG Academy in Florida. He also picked up a graduate transfer in guard Jahmir Young, a product of DeMatha Catholic High School in the D.C. suburbs who averaged 16.7 points per game over three seasons at Charlotte.

But Willard knows there’s no such thing as building a fence around the state.

“You’re never going to keep all your local kids home,” Willard said. “Fan bases love saying that. If you keep everyone home, then you’re not going to be able to play everybody and everyone is going to get mad at you anyways.”

His steepest learning curve might actually be in the dining room.

“You’ve got to know how to eat crab cakes. I’m learning how to crack crabs and eat crabs. It’s a new thing for me. Very hard,” Willard said with a laugh. “You’ve got to split the middle, take the legs off, go through the whole process.”

THREE-PEAT IN JERSEY?

Rutgers is aiming for a third straight NCAA Tournament berth, a streak the program has never before accomplished. Coach Steve Pikiell’s returning players accounted for 64% of the team’s minutes played last season. Key among those players is fifth-year guard Caleb McConnell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

There’s also a significant homecourt advantage the Scarlet Knights have developed in recent years at the 8,000-seat building now known as Jersey Mike’s Arena, enough to warrant attention in a conference with some of the country’s most imposing gyms for visiting teams.

When Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson were mulling over the most raucous road-game scenes, they mentioned usual suspects Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue. But also:

“Rutgers is pretty lit,” Thompson said.

“Yeah, Rutgers is awesome,” Jackson-Davis said.

Pikiell praised the fan base for the environment.

“I think they really like our guys and respect how they play,” Pikiell said. “They play with a little Jersey grit and excitement and enthusiasm.”

DAD JOKES

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery again has two of his sons on the roster, with sixth-year forward Connor McCaffery back for one more ride in a reserve role and fourth-year forward Patrick McCaffery returning to the starting lineup.

There are downsides to playing for dad, of course. Connor told on himself for feeling “a little bit more comfortable talking back” to the coach than anyone else in authority. Patrick cited the pressure that comes from the family name and the unfounded assumptions of nepotism around status on the team.

The good outweighs the bad, though, like being part of a true family environment. Then there’s the credibility that Connor has built up through so much time in the program.

“We think alike,” Connor said. “My suggestions and points a lot of times are on the same page. He gives me the freedom to audible plays and call plays.”