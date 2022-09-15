UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing

Associated PressSep 15, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT
STORRS, Conn. — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing.

The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union.

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.

In 2019, the NCAA placed UConn on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for violations, which the NCAA found occurred between 2013 and 2018. Ollie’s attorneys, Jacques Parenteau and William Madsen, accused UConn of making false claims to the NCAA for the purpose of firing Ollie “with cause.”

The school had argued that Ollie’s transgressions were serious and that his individual contract superseded those union protections.

Ollie’s lawyers had argued that white coaches, including Hall-of-Famers Jim Calhoun and women’s coach Geno Auriemma, had also committed NCAA violations, without being fired, and indicated they were planning to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The school and Ollie said in a joint statement Thursday they were settling “to avoid further costly and protracted litigation.”

Both sides declined to comment further.

Ollie, who faced three years of restrictions from the NCAA on becoming a college basketball coach again, is currently coaching for Overtime Elite, a league that prepares top prospects who are not attending college for the pros.

Dream’s McDonald returning to Arizona to coach under Barnes

Associated PressSep 8, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. — Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is returning to Arizona to work under coach Adia Barnes.

The school announced that McDonald will serve as director of recruiting operations while continuing to fulfill her WNBA commitments. She will oversee all recruiting logistics, assist with on-campus visits, manage recruit information and social media content at Arizona.

McDonald was one of the best players in Arizona history after transferring from Washington as a sophomore. She was an All-American and the Pac-12 player of the year in 2020-21, leading the Wildcats to the national championship game, which they lost to Stanford.

McDonald broke Barnes’ single-season scoring record and had the highest career scoring average in school history before being selected by the Dream with the third overall pick of the 2021 WNBA draft.

South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident

Associated PressSep 2, 2022, 11:54 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player.

The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then play at the Utah campus during the 2023-24 season.

But Staley cited BYU’s home volleyball match last month as reason for calling off the series.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff,” Staley said in a statement released by South Carolina on Friday. “The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series.”

Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson, a Black member of the school’s volleyball team, said she heard racial slurs from the stands during the match.

BYU apologized for the incident and Richardson said the school’s volleyball players reached out to her in support.

South Carolina said it was searching for another home opponent to start the season.

Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner spoke with Staley about the series and supported the decision to call off the games.

Star guard Paige Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24

Associated PressSep 2, 2022, 11:51 PM EDT
STORRS, Conn. – Paige Bueckers intends to play basketball in the 2023-24 season for Connecticut after recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season.

Speaking on campus for the first time since being hurt, Bueckers was adamant in saying she will not enter the 2023 WNBA Draft and will return to play college ball.

“I’m not leaving. That is not in question,” the 21-year-old Bueckers said Thursday during a media availability. “People asked me, `What are you thinking about, fifth year, COVID year, redshirt this year?’ I’m not thinking too far ahead about that at all. But I will be playing college basketball again.”

Bueckers had an injury-marred 2021-22 season. She missed most of the season with tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in her left knee. The Minnesota native returned for the NCAA tournament last spring and helped UConn to the title game, which it lost to No 1 South Carolina. In 17 games last season, Bueckers averaged 14.6 points.

Bueckers is expected to miss the upcoming season after she injured the same knee in a pickup game in early August. The national player of the year as a freshman had surgery four days later.

“I was going full speed and I sort of tried to come to a stop and there was some contact, not a lot of contact, but it just kind of gave out,” Bueckers said. “I knew it was bad. I felt a pop. And then I went to the training room and I was extremely frustrated. I didn’t know how serious it was, but I knew something was wrong.”

Northern Arizona’s Burcar building toward a bigger future

Associated PressSep 1, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Shane Burcar sits in the front row of the large auditorium as a thunderstorm rolls over Flagstaff’s San Francisco Peaks onto the Northern Arizona campus.

The wall of windows on the room’s north side offers a perfect view of the lightning strikes and approaching rain moving through the pine trees.

The building the auditorium is in, the new $47 million Student-Athlete High Performance Center, gives Burcar something he’s never had in four years as Northern Arizona’s coach: a top-of-the-line facility to show prospective basketball recruits.

“It really is a game-changer,” Burcar said. “When we’re competing with a (similar) school, nobody has a better facility than us. I don’t say that to brag or say anything negative about another school, but there’s nobody who has this right now.”

The performance center, which opened in April, could be the missing piece Burcar needs to get NAU back on the right track. The Lumberjacks have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2000 and notched single-digit wins five of the past seven seasons.

Burcar was named interim coach in 2019, when Jack Murphy left to coach at his alma mater, Arizona. The Lumberjacks won 16 games in Burcar’s first season, earning him the permanent job, but have been unable to keep up that pace.

Northern Arizona labored through a pandemic-altered 2020-21 season – as did many other programs – to win six games and went 9-16 last year with one of Division I’s youngest teams.

The Lumberjacks could be poised to round the corner toward a better future.

This year’s team returns all five starters, bringing a year of experience with them.

Junior guard Jalen Cone averaged 18.8 points last season after transferring from Virginia Tech and is expected to take on more of a leadership role. Nik Mains, a 6-foot-8 stretch forward, opted to return instead of hitting the transfer portal after averaging 11.5 points last year. Junior forward Keith Haymon also is back for his fourth season in Flagstaff after averaging 9.8 points a year ago.

Burcar dipped into the transfer portal to land South Dakota guard Xavier Fuller, Grand Canyon guard Liam Lloyd – Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd’s son – and Central Connecticut State guard Trenton McLaughlin.

Northern Arizona also added freshmen C.J. Ford, Oakland Fort, Preston Kilbert and Jack Wistrcill, all of whom should have an impact on the program this season and beyond.

“The trajectory is absolutely to move up the standings,” Burcar said. “I would say if we don’t win it all, we will certainly have a bye in the first round of the Big Sky tournament. I don’t think that’s a pipe dream at all.”

The new performance center could keep filling up the talent pipeline.

Northern Arizona coaches could always sell the school’s picturesque campus, but the facilities were not on the same level. The Lumberjacks play most of their early-season home games at the Rolle Center, which is shared with multiple sports and PE classes, and the massive Walkup Skydome once football season ends.

The three-story, 72,000-square-foot performance center has two full basketball courts with a video screen in between, massive weight and training rooms, academic and nutrition centers, and multiple meeting rooms.

It also has the room with a view.

“The building kind of sells itself,” Burcar said. “We saw it with our camps this year, the high school coaches coming up and, ‘OK, they’re serious about winning.’ You can see pictures of it, but when you get here and touch it and walk on it, it’s a whole different deal.”

Burcar has a grand view for the program and it’s not just the one out the back window of the auditorium.

Steph Curry joins Davidson HOF, has jersey retired, graduates

Associated PressAug 31, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Stephen Curry knocked down another huge 3 – one that was 13 years in the making.

The Golden State Warriors point guard was inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame, had his No. 30 jersey retired and received his bachelor’s degree in sociology following an elaborate solo graduation ceremony on the school’s campus.

“This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family,” Curry said during the 90-minute ceremony. “The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program for what it is in (former Davidson coach) coach (Bob) McKillop.”

There were signs scattered throughout Davidson’s campus, congratulating and welcoming Curry back to the school, which is located about 25 miles north of Charlotte where Curry grew up.

Curry walked into a packed house at Belk Arena – where he played from 2006 to 2009 – wearing a graduation cap and gown, exchanging fist bumps with family, friends, former teammates and current students.

The four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP turned pro after his junior season at Davidson, and only recently finished his final classes remotely to earn his degree.

The school was purposely waiting for Curry to graduate before retiring his number.

Once he did, he became the first Davidson athlete in any sport to have his jersey number retired, meaning No. 30 will never be worn by another Wildcats basketball player.

“To earn this degree you showed determination and perseverance,” Davidson president Doug Hicks said during the ceremony. “It would have been so easy, so straightforward to not complete your college degree. Yet in response to that idea, you did what you did to 29 other NBA organizations – you said, `night, night!”‘

Curry held back tears as he accepted his degree and, at the urging of the crowd, threw his cap into the air.

His mother, Sonya Curry, spoke at the ceremony, calling it a “dream come true” to see her son graduate.

“Today you can breathe and say, `Check, it’s done,’ ” Sonya Curry said. “Today you helped coach McKillop maintain his 100% graduation rate. And you set an example for others, young and old, that it’s never too late to complete your education.”

Sonya Curry said she initially wanted her son to go to a larger Division I school farther from home but changed her mind after watching the Wildcats practice.

“I told him if this is what you want to do, I will support you,” she said.

McKillop talked about how Curry’s unselfishness, saying he mailed postcards to Davidson fans, alumni and supporters thanking them after he was drafted seventh overall by the Warriors in 2009.

“How many young people have the capacity to do that?” McKillop said.

Curry closed his speech by saying, “I’m a graduate, I’m a Davidson alum and I am in the Hall of Fame – and that’s pretty crazy.”

Davidson’s director of athletics Chris Clunie called Curry “Davidson’s most extraordinary scholar-athlete” while inducting him into the school’s Hall of Fame and retiring his jersey number, which was revealed in the rafters of the basketball court.

“Every father hopes their child makes their world a better place,” said Stephen’s father and former NBA player Dell Curry. “With that said, I’m a lucky dad because he’s doing all of that. … If you want to know how to treat people, look at that man right there.”

Dell Curry added: “And the next Hall of Fame, you know where that is going to be.”