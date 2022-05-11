Clemson adds G Brevin Galloway to men’s basketball roster

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson has added Boston College transfer Brevin Galloway to its men’s basketball roster.

Galloway is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound guard who is from Anderson, South Carolina. Next year will be Galloway’s sixth in college.

Galloway started his career at the College of Charleston and moved as a graduate transfer to the Eagles and first-year coach Earl Grant, who was his coach in Charleston.

Galloway played 25 games for the Eagles, averaging 8.3 points. He was second on the team with 44 3-pointers.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell said Galloway will add experience to his club, along with his outside shooting. His addition is “such a great fit not just for us, but for him as well,” Brownell said.

Galloway’s brother, Braden, played four seasons as a tight end for Clemson football from 2018-21.