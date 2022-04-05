Clemson men’s basketball guard Dawes enters transfer portal

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson point guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Tigers’ point guard to do so since the season ended.

Team spokesman Ben Winterrowd confirmed Dawes’ decision in a text message Tuesday.

Dawes is a 6-foot-2 junior from Newark, New Jersey. He started 66 games in three seasons including 25 this past season when he was second on the team in scoring (11.3 points a game) and led the Tigers with 84 3-pointers.

Dawes was among the team’s best outside shooters, hitting nearly 40% from behind the arc and nearly 90% from the foul line.

Dawes joins Nick Honor in entering the portal. Honor was a former Fordham transfer and had spent the past three seasons with the Tigers.

The Tigers finished 17-16 in the 2021-22 season.